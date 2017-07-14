₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by tripleY(m): 9:27am On Jul 14
* You find your job advertised online
* Your boss asks you to write standard operating procedures for everything you do
* Your day-to-day tasks slowly start getting reassigned to other people (or you’re asked to train others on how to do them ‘just in case’)
* You’re not being invited to meetings that you used to be included in
What You Should Do About It
Schedule time on your boss’s calendar to speak with him or her. If they ask what the meeting is about, say that you are seeking guidance about an issue that is better addressed face to face than electronically. You don’t want to give your boss time to prepare for this conversation. You’re more likely to receive candid answers this way. If your boss has the ability to prepare for this discussion then you will probably receive canned, HR approved answers.
Once in the meeting with your boss: State that you are seeing signs that people typically associate with getting fired and that you would like your boss to clarify the situation for you. Now be quiet. Let silence be your weapon. If you’re anything like me, this will be the hardest part. But it will be well worth it. Just sit there and wait for their response. Be prepared for one of three of answers:
You are getting fired. They may give you a timeframe, or they could ask you to leave on the spot. If they do give you a timeframe and you want to stay, ask if it’s a performance related issue. If it is, try to negotiate being put on a performance improvement plan.
You may not be getting fired. The company is advertising because they hear that you are looking for employment elsewhere, or because they feel like your workload is too much for one person and they want to add another member to the team. Keep in mind that your boss may or may not be telling the truth.
You’re probably not getting fired. The department is pipelining because they plan on promoting you but want to have your successor lined up first. Could this also be a fib? That’s a pretty bold-faced lie if it is, and it could carry legal ramifications in some states.
No matter what your boss’s answer is, take the time to think before you reply. Make sure that your response is honest. If the company is firing you, do not say something that will burn this bridge. You should leverage this moment to ask your boss if he or she will be a positive reference for you during your job search. This is also a good time to lay the groundwork for future severance package negotiations.
We’ve all been there.
What red flags have you seen before getting terminated?
Did you address the situation?
I’m excited to read your thoughts in the comments section!
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/signs-youre-about-to-get-fired-what-to-do-about-it/
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by rodeo0070(m): 9:51am On Jul 14
Noted!
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by froz(m): 10:43am On Jul 14
The word Fire is most times Negative sha...
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by SommyNwaba(m): 7:39am
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Samusu(m): 7:40am
I have nothing else to say.
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Ekakamba: 7:40am
Place a call to the Federal Fire Service the moment you noticed the above signs. Don't be caught off-guard and get 'fired'.
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Buking1: 7:41am
Your are fired by your boss
Its a stepping stone but if don't know how to step on it you will hit your leg
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by LoveJesus87(m): 7:41am
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Ladiesdream: 7:41am
If your boss no answer you greetings try look for another job
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Syphax(m): 7:42am
Lol... Make una no listen to OP ooo. Just visit Dibia for your boss. Case solved.
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by SolexxBarry(m): 7:42am
This is why I love being my own boss,getting fired is not in my dictionary
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Dannieln1(m): 7:43am
After wasting money in school
Somebody will just sit down and be playing with your brains
You're Fired
That's why been self-employed is the only option
#myownBOSS
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by samx4real(m): 7:45am
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Donjcco(m): 8:01am
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by AntiWailer: 8:02am
Nobody fires an asset.
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Damsman10(m): 8:06am
Dannieln1:plus all the overnight jacking to make first class
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by donleo92(m): 8:07am
I love this write up. At least I know what to do when that time comes.
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 8:08am
getting fired means you ain't good enough... if you damn good, you make the rules not your boss
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by Alexbrain(m): 8:10am
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by muller101(m): 8:15am
Correct op. That was how my boss asked me write out SOP after I had reconfigured the factory plant layout not knowing that he planned to bring his relative to take over. God pass am cos I left without giving him both the hard and soft copy. I fired my self. No doubt. Greedy bosses
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by abbyphilips(f): 8:17am
......if sexual advances are been made and you dont give in .. you become victimised.. thats me now... every time threats... was served a warning letter... and on probation for one month.. pls i need job adverts i nid step up... #whenyouworkingwithlebanese,indiansandegyptians.
Dairyofasadgirl.
God help me
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by IkpuMmadu: 8:27am
It's positive....It give you room for other opportunities
froz:
|Re: Signs You’re About To Get Fired & What To Do About It by leonard002(m): 8:27am
If someone has made up his mind to fire you, what's the point of talking again. Just leave. Find your own destiny and be your own boss
