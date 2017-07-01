₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by TriumphJohnson(m): 10:43am
Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie is set to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State.
He shared this news on his Instagram page, with a campaign poster.
Yul is both Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.
Yul is the son of Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie.
My name is Yul Edochie.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 10:56am
This is a joke right?
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by beautebeats: 11:01am
lol actors are campaigning now?
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 11:02am
One thing in Nigeria.
THE RICK KEEPS GETTING RICH WHILE THE POOR ALWAYS KEEP THEIR LOW STANDARD.
This idiot would have just keep his dream than join politics.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by smackimorn(m): 12:06pm
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 12:07pm
Hope kuna will allow him
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by kingrt2(m): 12:07pm
OK who is next ?
See ma signature
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by koolcat: 12:07pm
Jes passing......
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by SlimBrawnie: 12:07pm
Lol
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 12:07pm
no be by beards abeg
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Goahead(m): 12:07pm
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Trustisaburden: 12:08pm
Hahahahahahahahahahaha.
Aswear, i no fit laff.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 12:08pm
ok
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by yeballs(m): 12:08pm
I laugh [center][/center]
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by tobdee: 12:08pm
He has the charisma. I believe he will do well if given the chance.
|Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Mynd44: 12:10pm
