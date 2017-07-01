



He shared this news on his Instagram page, with a campaign poster.



Yul is both Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.



Yul is the son of Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie.



NEWS VIA:





My name is Yul Edochie.

And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017.

#TheLastBusStop

We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first.

The older ones have failed us for too long...

They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWhXBQslnrj/?hl=en Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie is set to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State.He shared this news on his Instagram page, with a campaign poster.Yul is both Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.Yul is the son of Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/pete-edochie-son-yul-edochie-announces.html