Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by TriumphJohnson(m): 10:43am
Nollywood Actor, Yul Edochie is set to run for the office of Governor of Anambra State.

He shared this news on his Instagram page, with a campaign poster.

Yul is both Pharmatex Ambasador and CEO of DKK investments and Realtors limited.

Yul is the son of Veteran Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/pete-edochie-son-yul-edochie-announces.html


My name is Yul Edochie.
And I'm running for Governor of Anambra State. 2017.
#TheLastBusStop
We need a new brand of Leaders who will put the masses first.
The older ones have failed us for too long...
They have come to THE LAST BUS STOP!!!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWhXBQslnrj/?hl=en

Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Ehiscotch(m): 10:56am
This is a joke right?
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by beautebeats: 11:01am
lol actors are campaigning now?
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by ekensi01(m): 11:02am
One thing in Nigeria.

THE RICK KEEPS GETTING RICH WHILE THE POOR ALWAYS KEEP THEIR LOW STANDARD.

This idiot would have just keep his dream than join politics.
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by smackimorn(m): 12:06pm
1 Like

Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by emmanuel596(m): 12:07pm
Hope kuna will allow him
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by kingrt2(m): 12:07pm
OK who is next ?

See ma signature
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by koolcat: 12:07pm
Jes passing......
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by SlimBrawnie: 12:07pm
Lol
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by rattlesnake(m): 12:07pm
no be by beards abeg

1 Like

Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Goahead(m): 12:07pm
grin
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Trustisaburden: 12:08pm
Hahahahahahahahahahaha.

Aswear, i no fit laff. grin grin
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by NaijaMutant(f): 12:08pm
ok
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by yeballs(m): 12:08pm
I laugh [center][/center]
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by tobdee: 12:08pm
He has the charisma. I believe he will do well if given the chance.
Re: Yul Edochie For Anambra State Governor 2017 (Photo) by Mynd44: 12:10pm
