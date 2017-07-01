₦airaland Forum

Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by PapiNigga: 11:10am
Mavin's first lady, Tiwa Savage truly enjoyed her flight to Malabo, the capital city of Equatorial Guinea last night... where she made a surprise performance at a children party.

See more below...

Cc: Lalasticlala

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by PapiNigga: 11:10am
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by forreelinc: 11:14am
grin hehehe ugly gal

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by decatalyst(m): 11:18am
Who are their stylist sef undecided undecided


The last pix...that small boy is lost in the fantasy world! grin

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Brown14(m): 11:34am
slay MILF...mi crush for life!!!

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by beautebeats: 11:36am
Beautiful independent woman.. make your money!

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by pzphoto(m): 1:15pm
Wic kind dress b dis nah




Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by veekid(m): 1:18pm
Beyoncé wannabe, Na cloth she wear so?

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by holatin(m): 1:18pm
kk wetin make I cum do now.

Doro is a cheerful giver
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jamalnation: 1:19pm
ok
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Adamfarouq: 1:19pm
Brown14:
slay MILF...mi crush for life!!!
lol
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Towncrier007: 1:19pm
At last photo

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Caustics: 1:20pm
sad tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize.

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by FuckBuhari(m): 1:20pm
the guy digging dis girl is lucky

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by panegyrics: 1:21pm
I don't even know what to type
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by cristianisraeli: 1:22pm
my dear tiwan tiwan sausage..i hope say no be dammy krane book the jet for you sha..we still love you oo..just saying

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by itiswellandwell: 1:22pm
She deserves it. She is enjoying the fruit of her labour.

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Cutezt(m): 1:22pm
mrugochukwu2342:
Mr Ugochukwu stop doing online fraud else we will call India or Malaysia to come and take you to your global headquarters.

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by davidodiba(m): 1:22pm
Agba....amoma ebili..
grin
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Efostick(m): 1:22pm
kiss
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by SkgeeBoss(m): 1:22pm
And how does this improve the condition of light in the country ? angry
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by oyoyoyo: 1:23pm
Mama for they boys


Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by BrainyHUBB(m): 1:23pm
Why is she such a bad dresser??

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by megrimor(m): 1:24pm
Caustics:
sad tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize.

Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?

Nonsense
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jchioma: 1:24pm
Na so! My sister carry go! Your dressing sha na wa o!
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by EntMirror: 1:24pm
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jona4real92(m): 1:24pm
Photo: Tiwa Savage puts up a great performance for the children


Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage indeed is really a mother, she gave the children a wonderful excitement as she displays a grate performance for the children. Trust me, i believe the children had mad fun with Tiwa Savage.


See more photos: https://aysugar.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/photo-tiwa-savage-puts-up-great.html?m=1

Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Andyblaze: 1:25pm
I am the photographer.. I enjoyed the flight
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Adekamkpe23: 1:25pm
Nice
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Caustics: 1:26pm
megrimor:


Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?

Nonsense
i am being sarcastic
Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by ourkobo(m): 1:26pm
nothing special....

