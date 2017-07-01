Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo (11997 Views)

Dammy Krane Eating A Delicious Jollof Rice In A Private Jet Before His Arrest / Check Out E-money Chilling In His Office In Swags Way (photo) / Olajumoke Chilling In Her Bath Robe In Hilton Hotel (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See more below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/photos-of-tiwa-savage-chilling-inside.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala Mavin's first lady, Tiwa Savage truly enjoyed her flight to Malabo, the capital city of Equatorial Guinea last night... where she made a surprise performance at a children party.See more below...Cc: Lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

hehehe ugly gal hehehe ugly gal 15 Likes







The last pix...that small boy is lost in the fantasy world! Who are their stylist sefThe last pix...that small boy is lost in the fantasy world! 26 Likes

slay MILF...mi crush for life!!! 2 Likes

Beautiful independent woman.. make your money! 4 Likes











Bridesmaids Serve Hotness as They Show Off their assets (18+ Photos) Wic kind dress b dis nah 1 Like

Beyoncé wannabe, Na cloth she wear so? 7 Likes

kk wetin make I cum do now.



Doro is a cheerful giver

ok

Brown14:

slay MILF...mi crush for life!!! lol lol

At last photo

tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize. tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize. 3 Likes

the guy digging dis girl is lucky 1 Like 1 Share

I don't even know what to type

my dear tiwan tiwan sausage..i hope say no be dammy krane book the jet for you sha..we still love you oo..just saying 3 Likes

She deserves it. She is enjoying the fruit of her labour.



Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive. 1 Like

mrugochukwu2342:

Win Today and Change your financial status today!

See details below

Mr Ugochukwu stop doing online fraud else we will call India or Malaysia to come and take you to your global headquarters. 7 Likes 1 Share



Agba....amoma ebili..

And how does this improve the condition of light in the country ?







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-myTGiHFIk Mama for they boys

Why is she such a bad dresser?? 1 Like

Caustics:

tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize.

Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?



Nonsense Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?Nonsense

Na so! My sister carry go! Your dressing sha na wa o!



Visit Hey dear.. Are you looking for a business idea? Entmirror got you coveredVisit www.entmirror.com







Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage indeed is really a mother, she gave the children a wonderful excitement as she displays a grate performance for the children. Trust me, i believe the children had mad fun with Tiwa Savage.





See more photos: Photo: Tiwa Savage puts up a great performance for the childrenNigerian musician, Tiwa Savage indeed is really a mother, she gave the children a wonderful excitement as she displays a grate performance for the children. Trust me, i believe the children had mad fun with Tiwa Savage.See more photos: https://aysugar.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/photo-tiwa-savage-puts-up-great.html?m=1 1 Like

I am the photographer.. I enjoyed the flight

Nice

megrimor:





Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?



Nonsense i am being sarcastic i am being sarcastic