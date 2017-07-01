₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,097 members, 3,657,804 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 02:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo (11997 Views)
Dammy Krane Eating A Delicious Jollof Rice In A Private Jet Before His Arrest / Check Out E-money Chilling In His Office In Swags Way (photo) / Olajumoke Chilling In Her Bath Robe In Hilton Hotel (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by PapiNigga: 11:10am
Mavin's first lady, Tiwa Savage truly enjoyed her flight to Malabo, the capital city of Equatorial Guinea last night... where she made a surprise performance at a children party.
See more below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/07/photos-of-tiwa-savage-chilling-inside.html?m=1
Cc: Lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by PapiNigga: 11:10am
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by forreelinc: 11:14am
hehehe ugly gal
15 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by decatalyst(m): 11:18am
Who are their stylist sef
The last pix...that small boy is lost in the fantasy world!
26 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Brown14(m): 11:34am
slay MILF...mi crush for life!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by beautebeats: 11:36am
Beautiful independent woman.. make your money!
4 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by pzphoto(m): 1:15pm
Wic kind dress b dis nah
Bridesmaids Serve Hotness as They Show Off their assets (18+ Photos)
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by veekid(m): 1:18pm
Beyoncé wannabe, Na cloth she wear so?
7 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by holatin(m): 1:18pm
kk wetin make I cum do now.
Doro is a cheerful giver
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jamalnation: 1:19pm
ok
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Adamfarouq: 1:19pm
Brown14:lol
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Towncrier007: 1:19pm
At last photo
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Caustics: 1:20pm
tiwa is the best african female artist the world will ever know. I dont know why she has not been given nobel prize.
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by FuckBuhari(m): 1:20pm
the guy digging dis girl is lucky
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by panegyrics: 1:21pm
I don't even know what to type
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by cristianisraeli: 1:22pm
my dear tiwan tiwan sausage..i hope say no be dammy krane book the jet for you sha..we still love you oo..just saying
3 Likes
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by itiswellandwell: 1:22pm
She deserves it. She is enjoying the fruit of her labour.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Cutezt(m): 1:22pm
mrugochukwu2342:
Mr Ugochukwu stop doing online fraud else we will call India or Malaysia to come and take you to your global headquarters.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by davidodiba(m): 1:22pm
Agba....amoma ebili..
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Efostick(m): 1:22pm
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by SkgeeBoss(m): 1:22pm
And how does this improve the condition of light in the country ?
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by oyoyoyo: 1:23pm
Mama for they boys
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-myTGiHFIk
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by BrainyHUBB(m): 1:23pm
Why is she such a bad dresser??
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by megrimor(m): 1:24pm
Caustics:
Nobel prize for going about Unclad Abu?
Nonsense
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jchioma: 1:24pm
Na so! My sister carry go! Your dressing sha na wa o!
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by EntMirror: 1:24pm
Hey dear.. Are you looking for a business idea? Entmirror got you covered
Visit www.entmirror.com
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by jona4real92(m): 1:24pm
Photo: Tiwa Savage puts up a great performance for the children
Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage indeed is really a mother, she gave the children a wonderful excitement as she displays a grate performance for the children. Trust me, i believe the children had mad fun with Tiwa Savage.
See more photos: https://aysugar.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/photo-tiwa-savage-puts-up-great.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Andyblaze: 1:25pm
I am the photographer.. I enjoyed the flight
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Adekamkpe23: 1:25pm
Nice
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by Caustics: 1:26pm
megrimor:i am being sarcastic
|Re: Tiwa Savage Chilling In A Private Jet Before Her Show In Malabo by ourkobo(m): 1:26pm
nothing special....
Solomon Akiyesi's Wife Disrupts His Wedding To Pregnant Mistress?? / Lady Gaga Pregnant ? / Ghanian Actress Who Died In An Auto Crash?
Viewing this topic: prey02(f), Tweetysparkles(f), mickey70(m), JayB11(m), crystal44(m), ifemide14(f), MrThisandthat, emmanuelrabb(m), sami75, rayobaba, mushluv, nathdim, Justdare, headTO, jamesirewa(m), djbazz(m), purplekayc(m), freeman67, nadel, barrysome001, mrugochukwu2342, imanicah(m), greeatest, OkoAnike(m), jmichael(m), DemeUdo, ripbubu, Jacksonmava(f), ykthomas, Dyt(f), suremossty, bamssy(m), barule, tripzalee(m), Ibkabasa(m), asdre, maureensylvia(f), macowaco(m), Epositive(m), gab19, otunbacarter(m), temitofa(m), mrbyron(m), Noah13 and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 14