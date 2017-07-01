₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by stephenduru: 12:57pm
The elderly man in the picture has partially closed down a part of the Elekahia major road leading to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt and Rumuomasi Community. He is protesting the vandalization of his plastic chair and the bench used by his daughter inlaw who sells bole in the front of his house by the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development.
It is high time the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development started thinking of how to create cities out of Port Harcourt than going after electorate who eke out a living through petty trading.
Papa say Governor Wike must replace his chair for am if not him no go gree
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/elderly-man-partially-blocks-elekahia.html
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by enigma3000: 1:45pm
That woman bole dey make sense die
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by dlondonbadboy: 1:58pm
I support this man....
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by taoheedoriloye(m): 2:42pm
So there are brown roofs in rivers state? ?? inpossikant!!
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by jordyspices: 2:47pm
I concur
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by KahlDrogo(m): 2:53pm
Oh dear. This is heartbreaking.
Please he should be rehabilitated and compensated as soon as possible.
I just pity the life of anyone who dares to remove those things without his consent. All the witches in your village will locate your life as their permanent residence.
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by KahlDrogo(m): 2:55pm
jordyspices:You concur with what exactly?
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by KahlDrogo(m): 2:57pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by IVORY2009(m): 3:41pm
KahlDrogo:
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Caustics: 4:25pm
this is so disheartening. The broken chairs and benches are not even enough to block the road.
Nairalanders in PH let us come together as one and patronize this mans daughter's bole. So that she can buy longer and stronger benches.
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Orpe7(m): 4:26pm
AIYE OOOOOOOO
IBOSI OO
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by neoapocalypse: 4:26pm
Too bad
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by MeoClark(m): 4:27pm
My country... what a pity
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by IYANGBALI: 4:27pm
Ajepako's landlord have vex
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by LionDeLeo: 4:27pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by durentchigozie(m): 4:27pm
Only in nigeria, failed zoo
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by sgtponzihater1: 4:28pm
Shun Ponzi Schemes
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by mannycrown: 4:29pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by DeltahArmy(m): 4:29pm
Why must they vandalize his chairs. There are more civilized ways to treat people instead of behaving like animals.
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by beautebeats: 4:29pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Nonymartin(m): 4:30pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by jieta: 4:31pm
bad government
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by SalamRushdie: 4:31pm
Buhari brought nothing but pain pain pain pain to Nigerians and yes I know Rivers is a PDP state but Buhari brought general hardship
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by KENFERDYOORI(m): 4:32pm
This grandpa is strong o. Imagine what could've happened if he were younger.
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by harffie(m): 4:32pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Albertjay: 4:33pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Edoziesmart(m): 4:33pm
What is his point now? Is it the government that will replace his plastic chair and bench since he went ahead and blocked the government road.
Let one good Samaritan help him out though.
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by hardywaltz(m): 4:34pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by loadedvibes: 4:35pm
|Re: Elderly Man Blocks Road In Rivers To Protest His Vandalized Chair & Bench by Niccoloimhotep: 4:35pm
