It is high time the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development started thinking of how to create cities out of Port Harcourt than going after electorate who eke out a living through petty trading.



Papa say Governor Wike must replace his chair for am if not him no go gree







Source: The elderly man in the picture has partially closed down a part of the Elekahia major road leading to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Port Harcourt and Rumuomasi Community. He is protesting the vandalization of his plastic chair and the bench used by his daughter inlaw who sells bole in the front of his house by the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development.

It is high time the Rivers State Ministry of Urban Development started thinking of how to create cities out of Port Harcourt than going after electorate who eke out a living through petty trading.

Papa say Governor Wike must replace his chair for am if not him no go gree

That woman bole dey make sense die 1 Like

I support this man.... 18 Likes

So there are brown roofs in rivers state? ?? inpossikant!! 3 Likes 1 Share

Please he should be rehabilitated and compensated as soon as possible.



Oh dear. This is heartbreaking.

Please he should be rehabilitated and compensated as soon as possible.

I just pity the life of anyone who dares to remove those things without his consent. All the witches in your village will locate your life as their permanent residence.

You concur with what exactly?

So there are brown roofs in rivers state? ??

inpossikant!! 22 Likes

Oh dear. This is heartbreaking.



Please he should be rehabilitated and compensated sad soon as possible.



I just pity the life of anyone who dares to remove those things without his consent. All the witches in your village will locate your life as their permanent residence. 2 Likes

this is so disheartening. The broken chairs and benches are not even enough to block the road.



Nairalanders in PH let us come together as one and patronize this mans daughter's bole. So that she can buy longer and stronger benches. this is so disheartening. The broken chairs and benches are not even enough to block the road.Nairalanders in PH let us come together as one and patronize this mans daughter's bole. So that she can buy longer and stronger benches. 2 Likes

Only in nigeria, failed zoo 1 Like

Why must they vandalize his chairs. There are more civilized ways to treat people instead of behaving like animals.

Buhari brought nothing but pain pain pain pain to Nigerians and yes I know Rivers is a PDP state but Buhari brought general hardship 6 Likes

This grandpa is strong o. Imagine what could've happened if he were younger.

What is his point now? Is it the government that will replace his plastic chair and bench since he went ahead and blocked the government road.

Let one good Samaritan help him out though.

