It would be recalled that the NAF inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on 5 December 2016. This followed the kind gesture of the Pakistan Government to temporarily make 4 Super Mushshak aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force available to the NAF, at no cost, to immediately commence the training of NAF pilots. Since then, the in-house training of NAF pilots had resumed in earnest.



With the arrival of the first batch of the NAF's trainer aircraft, the local training of NAF student pilots will receive a boost at a much reduced cost. The new aircraft will soon be inducted into service after assembly and successful test flights.



God bless The Armed Forces

God bless NAF 4 Likes

Good move





And they claimed Apc is not working.





Good move

And they claimed Apc is not working.

God Bless buhari.

God bless The Armed Forces

God bless NAF

God Bless Muhammadu Buhari and heal him.



May God Empower Air Marshall Abubakar Saddiq.



Long Live Nigeria.



God Bless Muhammadu Buhari and heal him.

May God Empower Air Marshall Abubakar Saddiq.

Long Live Nigeria.

Pakistan Zindabad

rice farming of for fighting Boko Haram



Are they going to be used for rice farming of for fighting Boko Haram

Some people are making real cool cash from our adversity!

What's the fuse when it's gonna crash in a couple of months 2 Likes

Are they going to be used for rice farming of for fighting Boko Haram



stop being an enemy of development

Are they going to be used for rice farming of for fighting Boko Haram



the secessionists in general including biafra!

What's the fuse when it's gonna crash in a couple of months you must be one of them!!





you must be one of them!!

Ipob??

Igbo jews will not like this 1 Like

God Bless Muhammadu Buhari and heal him.



May God Empower Air Marshall Abubakar Saddiq.



Long Live Nigeria.



Amen

why will it crash? You think say na Aba made?

Buhari is a terrorist 1 Like

The NAF are indeed worthy of note, their patriotic zeal radiates like neon lights unlike the NPF.

Fire on, the potopoto children will nt like this, anyway it is just a trainer

God bless SB Abubakar

God bless Buhari 2 Likes

nice one...lalasticlala what do you think

The BIRDS

just hope they wont turn it into statue

Buhari is working 1 Like

Sambisa is a large expanse of land i know but is it not funny make me believe that the army is still fighting a phantom till today,, when the technology to pickup heat signature of warm blooded animals (pun intented) from great hieghts is available today....





Just a thought. 2 Likes

God bless The Armed Forces

God bless NAF

Ameennnnnn.....With my hands lifted up......

Good move





And they claimed Apc is not working.





God Bless buhari.





Oga dis one no be politics biko.....even if na yim its just a stunt .......

i really dont ve anything to say

i think i watched too much American movies. I was expecting a MiG35 or F16 fighting falcon series... only to see a WW2 antigue...

Made in China Toys..



















Bokoharam be like..

The NAF are indeed worthy of note, their patriotic zeal radiates like neon lights unlike the NPF.

NAF and NPf shouldn't be in the Same sentence for sanity sake npf is a useless van der waals force

Why do we celebrate mediocrity, how do we explain why we re buy 3rd hand Tokunbo jet from Pakistan of all places. See the look on those parkistanees (mumu Naija, we do scam una with our abandoned jets) 3 Likes

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today took delivery of the first batch of 5 out of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft being expected from Pakistan. The first batch of the trainer aircraft, which is for the primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, was received on arrival by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Chris Okoye.



It would be recalled that the NAF inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on 5 December 2016. This followed the kind gesture of the Pakistan Government to temporarily make 4 Super Mushshak aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force available to the NAF, at no cost, to immediately commence the training of NAF pilots. Since then, the in-house training of NAF pilots had resumed in earnest.



With the arrival of the first batch of the NAF's trainer aircraft, the local training of NAF student pilots will receive a boost at a much reduced cost. The new aircraft will soon be inducted into service after assembly and successful test flights.



Made in Pakistan? Ahahahahahah

China for better pass o

All of them na terrorist.

Made in Pakistan? Ahahahahahah
China for better pass o
All of them na terrorist.
Thank God its not from usa .