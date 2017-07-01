₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 2:26pm
The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) today took delivery of the first batch of 5 out of 10 Super Mushshak aircraft being expected from Pakistan. The first batch of the trainer aircraft, which is for the primary flying training of NAF pilots at 401 Flying Training School, Kaduna, was received on arrival by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command, Air Vice Marshal Chris Okoye.
It would be recalled that the NAF inducted the Super Mushshak aircraft into the NAF inventory on 5 December 2016. This followed the kind gesture of the Pakistan Government to temporarily make 4 Super Mushshak aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force available to the NAF, at no cost, to immediately commence the training of NAF pilots. Since then, the in-house training of NAF pilots had resumed in earnest.
With the arrival of the first batch of the NAF's trainer aircraft, the local training of NAF student pilots will receive a boost at a much reduced cost. The new aircraft will soon be inducted into service after assembly and successful test flights.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/nigerian-air-force-super-mushshak-aircraft.html
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 2:27pm
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by LionDeLeo: 2:27pm
God bless The Armed Forces
God bless NAF
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by PrettyCrystal: 2:27pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by StakerLives(m): 2:33pm
Good move
And they claimed Apc is not working.
God Bless buhari.
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by MrHowto: 2:42pm
LionDeLeo:
God Bless Muhammadu Buhari and heal him.
May God Empower Air Marshall Abubakar Saddiq.
Long Live Nigeria.
Pakistan Zindabad
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by softwerk(f): 2:43pm
Are they going to be used for rice farming of for fighting Boko Haram
Some people are making real cool cash from our adversity!
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by BuariCopyPaste: 2:48pm
What's the fuse when it's gonna crash in a couple of months
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by StakerLives(m): 2:49pm
softwerk:stop being an enemy of development
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by moninuola65: 2:50pm
softwerk:the secessionists in general including biafra!
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by StakerLives(m): 2:51pm
BuariCopyPaste:you must be one of them!!
Ipob??
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by DONGOYARO1: 2:51pm
Igbo jews will not like this
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by LionDeLeo: 2:54pm
MrHowto:Amen
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by DONGOYARO1: 2:55pm
BuariCopyPaste:why will it crash? You think say na Aba made?
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Nebuzaradan: 3:02pm
Buhari is a terrorist
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by VanNistelrooy24: 3:27pm
The NAF are indeed worthy of note, their patriotic zeal radiates like neon lights unlike the NPF.
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Mazeltovscotty(m): 3:36pm
Fire on, the potopoto children will nt like this, anyway it is just a trainer
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by IbnSultaan(m): 3:38pm
God bless SB Abubakar
God bless Buhari
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Flirtyjane(f): 5:50pm
nice one...lalasticlala what do you think
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Jaytecq(m): 5:55pm
The BIRDS
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Jaytecq(m): 5:55pm
just hope they wont turn it into statue
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by lonelydora(m): 5:55pm
Buhari is working
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Franzinni: 5:56pm
Sambisa is a large expanse of land i know but is it not funny make me believe that the army is still fighting a phantom till today,, when the technology to pickup heat signature of warm blooded animals (pun intented) from great hieghts is available today....
Just a thought.
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by MzJin(f): 5:57pm
LionDeLeo:
Ameennnnnn.....With my hands lifted up......
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by MzJin(f): 5:57pm
StakerLives:
Oga dis one no be politics biko.....even if na yim its just a stunt .......
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by achieversbizpro(m): 5:58pm
i really dont ve anything to say
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by sseunhayor(m): 5:58pm
>: i think i watched too much American movies. I was expecting a MiG35 or F16 fighting falcon series... only to see a WW2 antigue...
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Narldon: 5:59pm
Made in China Toys..
Bokoharam be like..
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by teemswest(m): 6:00pm
NAF and NPf shouldn't be in the Same sentence for sanity sake npf is a useless van der waals force
VanNistelrooy24:
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by Trader123: 6:00pm
Why do we celebrate mediocrity, how do we explain why we re buy 3rd hand Tokunbo jet from Pakistan of all places. See the look on those parkistanees (mumu Naija, we do scam una with our abandoned jets)
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by beamtopola: 6:00pm
PrettyCrystal:Made in Pakistan? Ahahahahahah
China for better pass o
All of them na terrorist.
Thank God its not from usa .
|Re: Super Mushshak Aircraft Delivered To Nigerian Air Force. PICS by KahlDrogo(m): 6:00pm
Another bellyache for Jews!
