₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,242 members, 3,658,394 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 07:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) (15374 Views)
The Hilarious Difference Between Bride, Groom & Bridegroom By A Nigerian Guy / The Face Of A Groom Kissing A Bride On Their Wedding Day Causes Confusion / Doing Traditional And White Wedding On The Same Day Or On Different Days? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by sar33: 5:55pm
How many people can do this?Congrats to them anyway!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/caption-these-photos-of-couples-on.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Destined2win: 5:56pm
I'll prefer wedding in my room to riding exactly this way to my wedding
27 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 5:56pm
Lol this one strong ooo
3 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 5:56pm
What the fùck?!
The guy couldn't even afford a suit.
I just hope he can fully take care of the family in the near future
20 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by fuckerstard: 5:57pm
Bonny and clyde!
Best man and best lady sef dey on Ankara
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by nairalandbuzz(m): 6:04pm
Lovely... Those of you still waiting for a guy with six digits salary and car with AC... Ur case is still exercising... Doing slay things...
2 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 6:04pm
Ayaf die!
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by golor(m): 6:05pm
I came to promote timaya song title "pity for us " all Nigeria politician needs to listen to this track.....
in his voice "politician pity for us " it a mind blowing song.
download and play till it get to all politicians in Nigeria.
pity for us, politician please pity for us.
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 6:06pm
Oh please! This is all shades of wrong
1 Like
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Caustics: 6:12pm
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Kizyte(m): 6:12pm
Wow! I love this!
This is how simple, life can be...
Meanwhile, before you marry an Mbaise girl, see the photo below.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by dessz(m): 6:14pm
lollll lmaoooo what my "mouth" have "seen", my eye cannot "talk" .
just negodu at the groom's shoe lol.
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Caustics: 6:14pm
Loyalblak007:what made it wrong madam?
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 6:14pm
COULD THIS BE LOVE?
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by exlinkleads(f): 6:14pm
oboy
this one tire me guys, why guys no go get money and dey go won marry? - Person don talk am here before, if you are a man and u no get money, you are not suppose to have an erection self.
In another news, After All 3 Kids Of Ghanaian Star Was Found Not To Be His after DNA Test, His Ex-wife Appeals Court Ruling On Divorce Settlement. Asking for his property to be shared 50/50.... Women has no shaame.
Read @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/after-all-3-kids-of-ghanaian-star-was.html
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by opethom(m): 6:14pm
Aye le ooooo ibosi ooooo
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by maclatunji: 6:15pm
#Hehehehe
How to Plan Your Nigerian Wedding for N20,000 or Less
http://www.opinions.ng/plan-nigerian-wedding-n20000-less/
^People seem to be learning from the manual.
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by opethom(m): 6:15pm
exlinkleads:o girl
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by mustymatic(m): 6:15pm
Cut your coat according to your size
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by agbonkamen(f): 6:15pm
Which kind Wahala be dis na
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by opethom(m): 6:15pm
ybalogs:lack of exposure.... Madness
1 Like
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 6:16pm
Loyalblak007:
3 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by frenzyduchess: 6:16pm
So he could not even afford keke?
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 6:16pm
Haha so beautiful. You will be suprised how content people are with their level in life, to them it is not all about money or the luxuries of life, it is about being happy.
.
Please no one should tell me "HML" on my day, if you cant say "Happy Married Life" then dont
.
Happy Married Life to the Couple
.
I remain your favorite health blogger
Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 6:16pm
EVERYBODY SHA WAN TREND ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by dumie(f): 6:16pm
This is ridiculous but as long as they are cool with it.. They are good to go
Obviously not 9ja's
3 Likes
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 6:16pm
No way!
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Johncuba(m): 6:17pm
Wonders shall Neva End!!!
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Ibro27: 6:17pm
Lovely, Just start somewhere tomorrow is bright.
May GOD BLESS THE UNION.
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 6:17pm
WHATS THE TITLE OF THE MOVIE?
|Re: Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) by Ajicold(f): 6:18pm
ybalogs:N0!
100 Million Budget: How The Very Rich Stage Fabulous Weddings / Wish 5 Romanacelander A Happy New Month / What Will Be Your Wedding Colours On Your Day?
Viewing this topic: fabrista(m), BrightKonsult, Cynsee, fembeloved, jenijeni, obicentlis, Maccollins21(m), planter(m), AIREGIN360(m), Amatufrank, abiodunalasa, amynah94(f), makavelidon(m), phranklyn92(m), Sannidanger, Bishop4real, badex11(f), SonyObsessed, Beatricev, Deo27, Jones4, Adayi1(m), Thukzee01(m), ayodejioladejo5(m), Carducci, Ayo12345(m), dallyemmy, Kevylex(m), gilispot(m), bonario1, neutrotoba(m), pafek(m), tiswell(m), EiiBeeCee, Kezifils(m), skondo09(m), pocal, june007(f), Tmex(m), datarex, OnowuOra(m), Ebbunwa(m), onilpee, deborsky(m), rolk, omeleman, annieberl(f), culcat(m), Maami4u, Beey(f), Denko2721987(m), celeboe(m), Yabsun(m), Successobed(m), Immortalz(m), uptohim2, MrIkebuk(m), wiloy2k8(m), Toseny01, iamElgee(m), jc4real(m), Asco9ty5(f), ebecode(m), mannatech, sincerlyyo(m), Omeizamon, bissalla, Yonce, DrUcheMbah(m), Partyrider(m), Dipsong, aaronson(m), gunther6(m), victorisreal02, aomekeh(m), ikortion, suasmablow(m), Donemmy(m), evansjeff(m), zoejosh, elpiro, AndreRose(f), mgbogo, 1dafullymade(f), Owodiran1(m), losak9111(m) and 163 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16