Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Bride & Groom Ride To Their Wedding On Motorcycles (Photos) (15374 Views)

The Hilarious Difference Between Bride, Groom & Bridegroom By A Nigerian Guy / The Face Of A Groom Kissing A Bride On Their Wedding Day Causes Confusion / Doing Traditional And White Wedding On The Same Day Or On Different Days? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)







Source: How many people can do this?Congrats to them anyway!Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/caption-these-photos-of-couples-on.html?m=1 1 Like

I'll prefer wedding in my room to riding exactly this way to my wedding 27 Likes

Lol this one strong ooo 3 Likes

What the fùck?!

The guy couldn't even afford a suit.





I just hope he can fully take care of the family in the near future



20 Likes





Best man and best lady sef dey on Ankara Bonny and clyde!Best man and best lady sef dey on Ankara

Lovely... Those of you still waiting for a guy with six digits salary and car with AC... Ur case is still exercising... Doing slay things... 2 Likes

Ayaf die!

I came to promote timaya song title "pity for us " all Nigeria politician needs to listen to this track.....







in his voice "politician pity for us " it a mind blowing song.





download and play till it get to all politicians in Nigeria.



pity for us, politician please pity for us.

Oh please! This is all shades of wrong 1 Like

Wow! I love this!

This is how simple, life can be...



Meanwhile, before you marry an Mbaise girl, see the photo below. 5 Likes 2 Shares

.



just negodu at the groom's shoe lol. lollll lmaoooo what my "mouth" have "seen", my eye cannot "talk"just negodu at the groom's shoe lol.

Loyalblak007:

Oh please! This is all shades of wrong what made it wrong madam? what made it wrong madam?

COULD THIS BE LOVE?





this one tire me guys, why guys no go get money and dey go won marry? - Person don talk am here before, if you are a man and u no get money, you are not suppose to have an erection self.





In another news, After All 3 Kids Of Ghanaian Star Was Found Not To Be His after DNA Test, His Ex-wife Appeals Court Ruling On Divorce Settlement. Asking for his property to be shared 50/50.... Women has no shaame.





Read @ oboythis one tire me guys, why guys no go get money and dey go won marry? - Person don talk am here before, if you are a man and u no get money, you are not suppose to have an erection self.Read @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/after-all-3-kids-of-ghanaian-star-was.html

Aye le ooooo ibosi ooooo





How to Plan Your Nigerian Wedding for N20,000 or Less



http://www.opinions.ng/plan-nigerian-wedding-n20000-less/



^People seem to be learning from the manual. #HeheheheHow to Plan Your Nigerian Wedding for N20,000 or Less^People seem to be learning from the manual.

exlinkleads:

oboy o girl o girl

Cut your coat according to your size

Which kind Wahala be dis na

ybalogs:

COULD THIS BE LOVE? lack of exposure.... Madness lack of exposure.... Madness 1 Like

Loyalblak007:

Oh please! This is all shades of wrong 3 Likes

So he could not even afford keke?

Haha so beautiful. You will be suprised how content people are with their level in life, to them it is not all about money or the luxuries of life, it is about being happy.

.

Please no one should tell me "HML" on my day, if you cant say "Happy Married Life" then dont

.

Happy Married Life to the Couple

.

I remain your favorite health blogger

Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor

EVERYBODY SHA WAN TREND ONE WAY OR THE OTHER.HAPPY MARRIED LIFE.

This is ridiculous but as long as they are cool with it.. They are good to go



Obviously not 9ja's 3 Likes

No way!

Wonders shall Neva End!!!

Lovely, Just start somewhere tomorrow is bright.

May GOD BLESS THE UNION.

WHATS THE TITLE OF THE MOVIE?