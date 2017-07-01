Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) (26050 Views)

Ekweremadu's Handshake At Emeka Offor's Father's Burial (photos) / Abu Ali's Corpse Arrives National Cemetery For Burial, Father Arrives Abuja / Patience Jonathan And Amaechi Smiling At Ojo Maduekwe's Burial (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)



Mr. Wamakko represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State.



He died at the National hospital after a brief illness, the spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES.



“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Mr. Namdas said.



Below are photos of his corpse on its way to Sokoto for burial from Abuja.





Source: A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wammako, is dead.Mr. Wamakko represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State.He died at the National hospital after a brief illness, the spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES.“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Mr. Namdas said.Below are photos of his corpse on its way to Sokoto for burial from Abuja.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/house-of-representatives-memberhon.html 2 Likes 1 Share

Rest in peace.



Death is an inevitable end. The most important thing is the live's touched,and the good legacy left behind.



May God give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss.



Amen/Amin 43 Likes 2 Shares







But I don't feel sorry for politicians RIP to the dead.But I don't feel sorry for politicians 7 Likes 1 Share

RIP to the dead. visit www.collegegist.com.ng for more info

rip

What killed him?

What are we supposed to do with the body of a stinking mallam 10 Likes 3 Shares

Quite sad really

chei!,

vanbonattel:

What killed him?

Mr death Mr death 2 Likes

Hmmm rip

BuariCopyPaste:

What are we supposed to do with the body of a stinking mallam NO brain as usual NO brain as usual 38 Likes 1 Share

Ile Aye, Ile Asan.

Afowo ba finle ni, Afoju ni gbogbo wa.



May his soul find eternal rest! 4 Likes 1 Share

See them looking sober. Na lie. The Thief and looting Spirit in them will not make dem learn. 6 Likes 1 Share

They hardly watch their weight. On top of that, they will overdose themselves on viagra every other night.



Searching for RIP to give, but it looks like I am reserving the few I have for common men, not polithiefans. 5 Likes 1 Share

That is what awaits all those in that house if they don't amend their thieving ways



Too much Viagra

Too much alcohol

Too much junk foods and unpleasant leisure by old men is an express way that leads straight to the grave... 1 Like

sarrki:





Mr death we need to send him to London

I have a job for him we need to send him to LondonI have a job for him 11 Likes

BuariCopyPaste:

What are we supposed to do with the body of a stinking mallam

So much hate! I wonder where this type of hatred comes from. So much hate! I wonder where this type of hatred comes from. 9 Likes 1 Share

BuariCopyPaste:

What are we supposed to do with the body of a stinking mallam





You must be one of those ipob jews...they are well known for posting like mentally deranged individuals while making little sense! You must be one of those ipob jews...they are well known for posting like mentally deranged individuals while making little sense! 16 Likes 3 Shares

Mr yam eater.

RIP if your service to Nigeria merit.

Rip

Rip..No amount of Money can buy death over!!





Death is inevitable!!!

Rip

vanbonattel:

What killed him? brief sickness brief sickness

funlord:









You must be one of those ipob jews...they are well known for posting like mentally deranged individuals while making little sense!

You are very right 3 Likes

One by one

How is this news?

Rip

zombieHUNTER:

we need to send him to London I have a job for him abeg no let me laff dey mess abeg no let me laff dey mess 1 Like