|Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 6:34pm
A member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Wammako, is dead.
Mr. Wamakko represented Kware/Wammako federal constituency of Sokoto State.
He died at the National hospital after a brief illness, the spokesman of the House, Abdulrazak Namdas, told PREMIUM TIMES.
“We just got the information that we lost Abdullahi Wammako from Sokoto” Mr. Namdas said.
Below are photos of his corpse on its way to Sokoto for burial from Abuja.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/house-of-representatives-memberhon.html
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 6:34pm
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by HungerBAD: 6:41pm
Rest in peace.
Death is an inevitable end. The most important thing is the live's touched,and the good legacy left behind.
May God give his family the fortitude to bear this painful loss.
Amen/Amin
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by decatalyst(m): 6:41pm
RIP to the dead.
But I don't feel sorry for politicians
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by Kingjay5(m): 6:45pm
RIP to the dead. visit www.collegegist.com.ng for more info
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by simplyhonest(m): 6:45pm
rip
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by vanbonattel: 6:47pm
What killed him?
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by BuariCopyPaste: 6:48pm
What are we supposed to do with the body of a stinking mallam
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by TarOrfeek: 6:59pm
Quite sad really
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by colossus91(m): 7:11pm
chei!,
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:26pm
vanbonattel:
Mr death
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by meezynetwork(m): 7:29pm
Hmmm rip
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by akthedream(m): 7:41pm
BuariCopyPaste:NO brain as usual
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by VickyRotex(f): 7:42pm
Ile Aye, Ile Asan.
Afowo ba finle ni, Afoju ni gbogbo wa.
May his soul find eternal rest!
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by OrestesDante: 7:54pm
See them looking sober. Na lie. The Thief and looting Spirit in them will not make dem learn.
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by Billyonaire: 8:12pm
They hardly watch their weight. On top of that, they will overdose themselves on viagra every other night.
Searching for RIP to give, but it looks like I am reserving the few I have for common men, not polithiefans.
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:16pm
That is what awaits all those in that house if they don't amend their thieving ways
Too much Viagra
Too much alcohol
Too much junk foods and unpleasant leisure by old men is an express way that leads straight to the grave...
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by zombieHUNTER: 8:19pm
sarrki:we need to send him to London
I have a job for him
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by Guestlander: 8:22pm
BuariCopyPaste:
So much hate! I wonder where this type of hatred comes from.
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by funlord(m): 8:25pm
BuariCopyPaste:
You must be one of those ipob jews...they are well known for posting like mentally deranged individuals while making little sense!
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by lytech1(m): 8:39pm
Mr yam eater.
RIP if your service to Nigeria merit.
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by itiswellandwell: 8:40pm
Rip
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by dacovajnr: 8:40pm
Rip..No amount of Money can buy death over!!
Death is inevitable!!!
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by Mopolchi: 8:40pm
Rip
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by muller101(m): 8:41pm
vanbonattel:brief sickness
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by GeneralOjukwu: 8:41pm
funlord:
You are very right
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by Heromaniaa: 8:41pm
One by one
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by BuhariNaWah: 8:42pm
How is this news?
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by NobleAngell(f): 8:42pm
Rip
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by deflover(m): 8:42pm
zombieHUNTER:abeg no let me laff dey mess
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by moneychannel: 8:43pm
Hmmmm...
That's all I have to say
|Re: Abdullahi Wamakko Mohammed Dies, Set For Burial (Photos) by dangote7510(m): 8:44pm
