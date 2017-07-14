₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by sarrki(m): 6:53pm
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson and other notable literary icons said on Friday that Nigeria is negotiable.
http://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-negotiable-say-soyinka-dickson-others/
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Shelloween(m): 6:54pm
The gods have spoken
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by HungerBAD: 6:54pm
Wole Soyinka.
I greet you.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by sarrki(m): 6:54pm
After you have all benefited from the Union ?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by madridguy(m): 6:55pm
Noted.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by baralatie(m): 6:57pm
okay ,Gov seriake wan open school for kaiama that is very good.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Blizzy9ja: 8:28pm
Yes, it is negotiable... We cannot live with maggots and parasites in the same country
Everybody must bring something to the sharing table
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:29pm
it is o
BTW
who says it is non negotiable
from where do this person or persons draw their authority from?
constitution?
constitution na paper and ink we go tear flush trowey
no time for iRanu
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Tolexander: 8:30pm
sarrki:This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!
What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:30pm
sarrki:zombie nor go get sense unless you call am zombie
by felA
sarrki do you know the song?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by 20CRATES(m): 8:32pm
givbitcoin:
Yorubas must be so special chai. Must you people blame Yoruba for everything?
Yoruba support Disintegration of Nigeria - Niggerians go talk, Plateau man will say you want to Abandon me to be slaughtered by Hausa-Fulani
Yorubas say Okay then, One Nigeria - Niggerians from another corner will scream about how one region have 57 senators while they have 18
Yoruba say okay, let's try restructuring - Ebonyi & Wawa people go talk say NEVER, we can't go back 2 Eastern region to become Anambra's slaves
What do Nigerians want as a people sef? !
So as you can see, it is the other tribes that are being "Vapid" not the Yorubas.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by fixedhollies(m): 8:32pm
#fact
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by givbitcoin: 8:32pm
sarrki:
Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by OBAGADAFFI: 8:32pm
Their Eyes are getting clearer everyday
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Ra88: 8:33pm
Of course
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by PROUDLYAFONJA1: 8:33pm
Yes
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by lilprinze: 8:34pm
every marriage is negotiable
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by BroZuma: 8:35pm
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by itiswellandwell: 8:35pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by hakeem4(m): 8:35pm
If it wasn't negotiable during the time of Gej
It won't be negotiable during the time of buhari
But if Nigeria disintegrates what will be nairaland's new name ?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by ZaraGift: 8:35pm
Afonjas will come and call him names
Only few smart people from the South West see faults in this Animal Kingdom called Niger-Area
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by osscarr(m): 8:36pm
sarrki:oya you tell us the next way forward for this failed country
are u not tired?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by BlindAngel: 8:36pm
Lol
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Flexherbal(m): 8:37pm
One funny question.
Who get Nigeria?
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Deedeedee3: 8:37pm
Baba i luv you with all my heart! you are a good omoluabi, but i do not restructuring though but total disintegration. This is the only solution. We Yorubas are better on our own. We will develop and do better on our own. Dont mind that sick lawyer called osinbajo. He is a huge disappointment to us. This is how osinbajo will be if he eventually becomes president of this useless country.
Once again, Baba you are the best.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by desquad: 8:37pm
sarrki:chisos Christ, this guy is a clown, you can never see anything from the bright side
MY GUY YOU ARE A ZOMBIE
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:37pm
givbitcoin:just see this one
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Eluwilussit(m): 8:37pm
Tolexander:
There is no bigger idiot than sarrki.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by centboy123456(m): 8:38pm
biafra all the way no more one nigeria
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by SplendidE(f): 8:39pm
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Amarabae(f): 8:39pm
Mama Nkechi abeg watch this my space for me, let me attend to my pot of soup on fire.
Am coming.
|Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:39pm
sarrki:
Does your quote not strike you as dumb ?
What has Soyinka benefited from Nigeria that Nigeria has not gotten back two-fold ?
If Soyinka has benefited from the union and he still sees a need to restructure then what does that tell you ?
Before you were born and probably when your parents were in diapers, Soyinka was agitating for Nigeria's development. At 83 he still is a voice or reason and progress, ever the progressive.
Say something reasonable or shut it.
