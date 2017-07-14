Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others (8564 Views)

We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson / Okowa, Dickson, Others Give FG 16 Conditions For Peace In The Niger Delta / Nigeria's Sovereignty Is Negotiable, Says Soyinka

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson and other notable literary icons said on Friday that Nigeria is negotiable.



They all agreed that the country should not break up but could be renegotiated to decentralize power and give states more effective and efficient control of their resources.



In a workshop titled: “A day with the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Ijaw literary icons,” held at the Ijaw National Academy (INA), Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State, they affirmed that the people should negotiate many knotty developmental issues bugging down the country.



Dickson, as part of his efforts to challenge and motivate the students of NIA, one of the 15 boarding secondary schools built by his administration, brought Soyinka and other celebrated Ijaw literary giants to speak to the students.







Notable Ijaw icons, who attended the programme, are Prof. John Pepper Clark, 96-year-old Dr. Gabriel Okara, said to be the oldest poet in Africa and a foremost historian, Prof. Ebiegberi Joe Alagoa.



The event, which witnessed performances of poems written by Soyinka, Clark and Okara, was also attended by the Deputy Governor of the state, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), Dickson’s wife, Rachel, lawmakers, traditional rulers, cabinet members and celebrated authors, under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).



Responding to questions on agitations in the country, Soyinka, said people are mixing up and confusing the argument, adding that some politicians are sounding hypocritical, dogmatic and dictatorial each time they say Nigerian unity is not negotiable.



He said: “That for me is a falsity. Anything is negotiable. The right of people to determine their future is what is non-negotiable. Most nations came to be through negotiation.



“Sometimes, when people say negotiate, what they really mean is restructure. What the question should be is, should Nigeria break-up? An answer to that is no. But, please don’t tell me that the Nigeria as it stands is non-negotiable.



“For me it is a fallacy. The nation has got to be negotiated. Negotiation includes ensuring that there is no marginalisation. Negotiation has to do with control of resources.







“Negotiation has to do with restructuring the nation in a way in which the components are not feeding an over-bloated centre to the detriment of their own development.



“So, Nigeria is negotiable. But the language we should use is what are you willing to sacrifice, what effort are you willing to make to ensure that Nigeria remains intact? That is a citizen question.”



Also responding to the question, Dickson aligned himself with Soyinka’s submissions and asked his people to feel free without fear of intimidation to interrogate every notion.



He said the Niger Delta region had funded the Nigerian project for over 61 years, insisting that staying together as one Nigeria is desirable.



Dickson said: “I believe that if you ask the question whether Nigeria should continue to exist as a united country, the answer you will get from the majority is yes. I believe that the continuous existence of our nation as an indivisible entity is desirable.



“There is a very strong case to make for that. After all you and I, our people have been funding the Nigerian experiment for the last 61 years. From your backyards, they carve out portions of land and call it in Abuja and Lagos and other capitals of the world, they call it oil blocks.





Wole Soyinka.



After you have all benefited from the Union ? 1 Like

Yes, it is negotiable... We cannot live with maggots and parasites in the same country



Everybody must bring something to the sharing table 31 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

After you have all benefited from the Union ?



This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!



What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now? This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now? 38 Likes

sarrki:

After you have all benefited from the Union ?



zombie nor go get sense unless you call am zombie

sarrki do you know the song? zombie nor go get sense unless you call am zombieby felAsarrki do you know the song? 23 Likes 1 Share

givbitcoin:





Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education

Yorubas must be so special chai. Must you people blame Yoruba for everything?



Yoruba support Disintegration of Nigeria - Niggerians go talk, Plateau man will say you want to Abandon me to be slaughtered by Hausa-Fulani

Yorubas say Okay then, One Nigeria - Niggerians from another corner will scream about how one region have 57 senators while they have 18

Yoruba say okay, let's try restructuring - Ebonyi & Wawa people go talk say NEVER, we can't go back 2 Eastern region to become Anambra's slaves



What do Nigerians want as a people sef? !



So as you can see, it is the other tribes that are being "Vapid" not the Yorubas. Yorubas must be so special chai. Must you people blame Yoruba for everything?Yoruba support Disintegration of Nigeria - Niggerians go talk, Plateau man will say you want to Abandon me to be slaughtered by Hausa-FulaniYorubas say Okay then, One Nigeria - Niggerians from another corner will scream about how one region have 57 senators while they have 18Yoruba say okay, let's try restructuring - Ebonyi & Wawa people go talk say NEVER, we can't go back 2 Eastern region to become Anambra's slavesWhat do Nigerians want as a people sef? !So as you can see, it is the other tribes that are being "Vapid" not the Yorubas. 37 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

After you have all benefited from the Union ?





Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education

Their Eyes are getting clearer everyday 3 Likes

It won't be negotiable during the time of buhari







But if Nigeria disintegrates what will be nairaland's new name ?



If it wasn't negotiable during the time of GejIt won't be negotiable during the time of buhariBut if Nigeria disintegrates what will be nairaland's new name ? 2 Likes

Afonjas will come and call him names

Only few smart people from the South West see faults in this Animal Kingdom called Niger-Area 1 Like

sarrki:

After you have all benefited from the Union ?



oya you tell us the next way forward for this failed country

are u not tired? oya you tell us the next way forward for this failed countryare u not tired? 2 Likes

Baba i luv you with all my heart! you are a good omoluabi, but i do not restructuring though but total disintegration. This is the only solution. We Yorubas are better on our own. We will develop and do better on our own. Dont mind that sick lawyer called osinbajo. He is a huge disappointment to us. This is how osinbajo will be if he eventually becomes president of this useless country.

Once again, Baba you are the best. 2 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

After you have all benefited from the Union ?



chisos Christ, this guy is a clown, you can never see anything from the bright side



MY GUY YOU ARE A ZOMBIE chisos Christ, this guy is a clown, you can never see anything from the bright sideMY GUY YOU ARE A ZOMBIE 6 Likes

givbitcoin:





Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education just see this one just see this one 3 Likes 1 Share

Tolexander:

This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!



What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now?

There is no bigger idiot than sarrki. There is no bigger idiot than sarrki. 8 Likes 1 Share

biafra all the way no more one nigeria 5 Likes 2 Shares

