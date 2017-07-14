₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,323 members, 3,658,635 topics. Date: Friday, 14 July 2017 at 10:07 PM

Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others (8564 Views)

We Will Remain Grateful To Abacha Family – Governor Dickson / Okowa, Dickson, Others Give FG 16 Conditions For Peace In The Niger Delta / Nigeria’s Sovereignty Is Negotiable, Says Soyinka (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by sarrki(m): 6:53pm
Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, Governor of Bayelsa State, Mr. Seriake Dickson and other notable literary icons said on Friday that Nigeria is negotiable.

They all agreed that the country should not break up but could be renegotiated to decentralize power and give states more effective and efficient control of their resources.

In a workshop titled: “A day with the Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka and Ijaw literary icons,” held at the Ijaw National Academy (INA), Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokuma local government area of Bayelsa State, they affirmed that the people should negotiate many knotty developmental issues bugging down the country.

Dickson, as part of his efforts to challenge and motivate the students of NIA, one of the 15 boarding secondary schools built by his administration, brought Soyinka and other celebrated Ijaw literary giants to speak to the students.



Notable Ijaw icons, who attended the programme, are Prof. John Pepper Clark, 96-year-old Dr. Gabriel Okara, said to be the oldest poet in Africa and a foremost historian, Prof. Ebiegberi Joe Alagoa.

The event, which witnessed performances of poems written by Soyinka, Clark and Okara, was also attended by the Deputy Governor of the state, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd), Dickson’s wife, Rachel, lawmakers, traditional rulers, cabinet members and celebrated authors, under the auspices of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).

Responding to questions on agitations in the country, Soyinka, said people are mixing up and confusing the argument, adding that some politicians are sounding hypocritical, dogmatic and dictatorial each time they say Nigerian unity is not negotiable.

He said: “That for me is a falsity. Anything is negotiable. The right of people to determine their future is what is non-negotiable. Most nations came to be through negotiation.

“Sometimes, when people say negotiate, what they really mean is restructure. What the question should be is, should Nigeria break-up? An answer to that is no. But, please don’t tell me that the Nigeria as it stands is non-negotiable.

“For me it is a fallacy. The nation has got to be negotiated. Negotiation includes ensuring that there is no marginalisation. Negotiation has to do with control of resources.



“Negotiation has to do with restructuring the nation in a way in which the components are not feeding an over-bloated centre to the detriment of their own development.

“So, Nigeria is negotiable. But the language we should use is what are you willing to sacrifice, what effort are you willing to make to ensure that Nigeria remains intact? That is a citizen question.”

Also responding to the question, Dickson aligned himself with Soyinka’s submissions and asked his people to feel free without fear of intimidation to interrogate every notion.

He said the Niger Delta region had funded the Nigerian project for over 61 years, insisting that staying together as one Nigeria is desirable.

Dickson said: “I believe that if you ask the question whether Nigeria should continue to exist as a united country, the answer you will get from the majority is yes. I believe that the continuous existence of our nation as an indivisible entity is desirable.

“There is a very strong case to make for that. After all you and I, our people have been funding the Nigerian experiment for the last 61 years. From your backyards, they carve out portions of land and call it in Abuja and Lagos and other capitals of the world, they call it oil blocks.


http://thenationonlineng.net/nigeria-negotiable-say-soyinka-dickson-others/

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Shelloween(m): 6:54pm
The gods have spoken

8 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by HungerBAD: 6:54pm
Wole Soyinka.

I greet you.

4 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by sarrki(m): 6:54pm
After you have all benefited from the Union ?

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by madridguy(m): 6:55pm
Noted.
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by baralatie(m): 6:57pm
okay ,Gov seriake wan open school for kaiama that is very good.
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Blizzy9ja: 8:28pm
Yes, it is negotiable... We cannot live with maggots and parasites in the same country

Everybody must bring something to the sharing table

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:29pm
it is o

BTW

who says it is non negotiable
from where do this person or persons draw their authority from?
constitution?


constitution na paper and ink we go tear flush trowey

no time for iRanu

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Tolexander: 8:30pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?

This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!

What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now?

38 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:30pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?

zombie nor go get sense unless you call am zombie
by felA




sarrki do you know the song?

23 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by 20CRATES(m): 8:32pm
givbitcoin:


Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education

Yorubas must be so special chai. Must you people blame Yoruba for everything?

Yoruba support Disintegration of Nigeria - Niggerians go talk, Plateau man will say you want to Abandon me to be slaughtered by Hausa-Fulani
Yorubas say Okay then, One Nigeria - Niggerians from another corner will scream about how one region have 57 senators while they have 18
Yoruba say okay, let's try restructuring - Ebonyi & Wawa people go talk say NEVER, we can't go back 2 Eastern region to become Anambra's slaves

What do Nigerians want as a people sef? !

So as you can see, it is the other tribes that are being "Vapid" not the Yorubas.

37 Likes 5 Shares

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by fixedhollies(m): 8:32pm
#fact
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by givbitcoin: 8:32pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?


Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by OBAGADAFFI: 8:32pm
Their Eyes are getting clearer everyday grin

3 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Ra88: 8:33pm
Of course
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by PROUDLYAFONJA1: 8:33pm
Yes
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by lilprinze: 8:34pm
every marriage is negotiable

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by BroZuma: 8:35pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by itiswellandwell: 8:35pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by hakeem4(m): 8:35pm
If it wasn't negotiable during the time of Gej

It won't be negotiable during the time of buhari



But if Nigeria disintegrates what will be nairaland's new name ?

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by ZaraGift: 8:35pm
Afonjas will come and call him names
Only few smart people from the South West see faults in this Animal Kingdom called Niger-Area

1 Like

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by osscarr(m): 8:36pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?

oya you tell us the next way forward for this failed country
are u not tired?

2 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by BlindAngel: 8:36pm
Lol
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Flexherbal(m): 8:37pm
One funny question.

Who get Nigeria?
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Deedeedee3: 8:37pm
Baba i luv you with all my heart! you are a good omoluabi, but i do not restructuring though but total disintegration. This is the only solution. We Yorubas are better on our own. We will develop and do better on our own. Dont mind that sick lawyer called osinbajo. He is a huge disappointment to us. This is how osinbajo will be if he eventually becomes president of this useless country.
Once again, Baba you are the best.

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by desquad: 8:37pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?

chisos Christ, this guy is a clown, you can never see anything from the bright side

MY GUY YOU ARE A ZOMBIE

6 Likes

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by capatainrambo: 8:37pm
givbitcoin:


Don't mind the animals. Nigeria can never disintegrate and there won't be restructuring either. I don't know why Yoruba people are so vapid despite their so-called education
just see this one

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Eluwilussit(m): 8:37pm
Tolexander:
This one will never stopped dwelling on the negative side of the intelligence number line!

What is the meaning of the nonsense posted now?

There is no bigger idiot than sarrki. angry

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by centboy123456(m): 8:38pm
biafra all the way no more one nigeria

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by SplendidE(f): 8:39pm
undecided
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by Amarabae(f): 8:39pm
Mama Nkechi abeg watch this my space for me, let me attend to my pot of soup on fire.
Am coming.
Re: Nigeria Is Negotiable, Say Soyinka, Dickson, Others by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:39pm
sarrki:
After you have all benefited from the Union ?


Does your quote not strike you as dumb ?

What has Soyinka benefited from Nigeria that Nigeria has not gotten back two-fold ?

If Soyinka has benefited from the union and he still sees a need to restructure then what does that tell you ?
Before you were born and probably when your parents were in diapers, Soyinka was agitating for Nigeria's development. At 83 he still is a voice or reason and progress, ever the progressive.

Say something reasonable or shut it.

5 Likes 1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Escaped Suspect: Nsa Sets Up Panel To Probe Ringim, Others / Nigeria Not Ripe Enough For State Police - IGP / Photos: Poor Turn Out At President Jonathan's Campaign Rally In Borno

Viewing this topic: Flango, davdjayj, justplainpaul(m), presido2e(m), Touchey, Descholar, Adeinfo, harmonydoris(f), northvietnam(m), Reinvented, ajoguegbe(m), stmike85(m), Bakerdav, hillaryfaith, reginaldchinna, akojay, Kingsleyphy(m), DengXioping(m), proff010, trenchard(m), dasparrow, Scarpon(m), abmarine(m), Lucid1(m), nwabiafra34(m), jeff1993, BADNEAT(m), Zupremo13, shuggah(m), EYIBLESSN(m), joezy23(m), theozobby(m), Elly1(m), Adexchelsea19(m), Cmoyor, obivictor(m), cosade(m), incofab(m), Shamillionaire(m), Truckpusher(m), umorosky(m), rozayx5(m), 12spices(m), pauldick, DONGOYARO1, kesie, OBAGADAFFI, saajus and 81 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.