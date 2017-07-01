Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" (6659 Views)

"MY REPLY TO @SEYILAW1 the complete slowpoke OF A COMEDIAN. I GUESS I CAN SAY I DID NOT REJOICE WHEN I HEARD HE WASN'T THE ONE BADOO CULTISTS KILLED... RIGHT?

I heard you were happy I went to prison @seyilaw1. Your baby is still FAT AND OBESE. Take lessons from a health professional. There are lots of children in prison and all are healthier than Tiwa. I don't sugarcoat things. Your baby could hardly move in one crawling video. Stop overfeeding her. I heard someone called her Kungfu panda. All these fake fans hyping her baby fat are laughing behind you. I went back to prison for another 24hrs due to a technicality and was glad to go back to check up on our 4 newborns and 5 toddlers. The food is better than your mom's cooking. There is no prison food. You cook your own food. Now I go weekly to prison to drop off supplies and money for inmates with babies and IPOB protesters forgotten by Nnamdi Kanu. Excellence, Precious and some of those babies in there need our help, instead u are busy rejoicing about people going to prison, a pharmacist who advised u of your child's potential health danger. Shame on you and YOUR dumbass comedy. I highly regret interviewing you giving u the exposure to my 27 million global blog readers. Go and read more about #childobesity. @majeayida pls forgive my anger here. As a foremost fitness trainer in Nigeria, you promised to do a write up to address fitness in children and childhood obesity but I was locked up for posting a news tip. People like Seyi should focus on people giving them correct info rather than promoting fake cybercrime laws against media professionals. As soon as you are back, pls DM. Sorry about the #Lekki floods. Thanks everyone for reading."



https://www.instagram.com/p/BWiRjmznBIY/



Buh seriously they should stop attacking Seyi's daughter Tiwa..its unfair Madam Kemi is backBuh seriously they should stop attacking Seyi's daughter Tiwa..its unfair 7 Likes

cc: lalasticlala

Kemi! Whether the baby is like a panda or a bear 19 Likes

This one weak me 9 Likes

Madam, I campaigned against your illegal detention, but I think this your outburst is callous, to even think you had to start bringing his child and mother into this doesn't tell well of you 1 bit. You really need to watch it before u loose the sympathy u gathered during your travail time 26 Likes









praizmedia:

this madam dey craze oo Na today? Na today? 1 Like

Is there a way Seun or lalasticlala can goan ban on Instagram . She just broke rule 2 8 Likes

Area mama.... Some one should take her back to jail 4 Likes

The only crime the baby committed was inheriting his father's Orobo gene way dey their family... No be every word way people tell person dey get reply .. Seyi for just ignore people way dey call him daughter fat to avoid wahala.. Silence is golden as dem talk am... Hmmmmmmm!!!! 3 Likes

hmmm...





When dem no go stop to dey post their life on top social media nko?



Wetin concern the innocent girl now? 2 Likes

This woman still dey talk? Next one will be Guatanamo Bay 4 Likes

Eyah. Afonja rugged babe. Na them!

Insulting fellow afonja and his ballon pikin. Eyah

N



Mentally unstable people are quick to call people slow poke



Kemi Olunloyo, don't let me expose you



She always comes to my hospital to get mental illness medication and marijuana 5 Likes



She will be back in prison soon



She don forget the watery beans and 6 year old soup she was fed in prison



She don forget how she was crying like a rat on mensturation in prison



Her business partner Seun Egbegbe is in prison serving a 100 year sentence, she will join him soon 3 Likes

Emphasis on ipob protesters forgotten by Nnamdi KANU 8 Likes





Now I go weekly to prison to drop off supplies and money for inmates with babies and IPOB protesters forgotten by Nnamdi Kanu. She just couldn't resist the urge of taking a shot at those Jews fabricated in Aba. Kemi and her brutality.She just couldn't resist the urge of taking a shot at those Jews fabricated in Aba. 14 Likes

now I see why some people are seen as animal and locked up in jail..this women deserve to rot in jail

Wetin make we con do na?

Complete Savagery...choi 1 Like

Amberon11:

Emphasis on ipob protesters forgotten by Nnamdi KANU M

The mama is back

Fire on Aunty Kemi, that boy named Seyi is a certified maalu.

this woman need rehab or they should transfer her to Colombian prison

She don start again?



Imagine the vitriols she poured on the little girl ?





Now I go weekly to prison to drop off supplies and money

for inmates with babies and IPOB protesters forgotten by Nnamdi Kanu.

Well on the flip side, she is feeding hungry prisoners. I am beginning to believe that this woman is indeed insane.Imagine the vitriols she poured on the little girl ?Well on the flip side, she is feeding hungry prisoners.

lol this woman again....she need factory reset seriously.... 1 Like

Mandynews:

Wetin dey do this agbaya sef. She no go respect herself and think about her life!!! Wetin dey do this agbaya sef. She no go respect herself and think about her life!!!