|Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Mandynews: 7:10pm
As shared by Kemi Olunloyo
"MY REPLY TO @SEYILAW1 the complete slowpoke OF A COMEDIAN. I GUESS I CAN SAY I DID NOT REJOICE WHEN I HEARD HE WASN'T THE ONE BADOO CULTISTS KILLED... RIGHT?
I heard you were happy I went to prison @seyilaw1. Your baby is still FAT AND OBESE. Take lessons from a health professional. There are lots of children in prison and all are healthier than Tiwa. I don't sugarcoat things. Your baby could hardly move in one crawling video. Stop overfeeding her. I heard someone called her Kungfu panda. All these fake fans hyping her baby fat are laughing behind you. I went back to prison for another 24hrs due to a technicality and was glad to go back to check up on our 4 newborns and 5 toddlers. The food is better than your mom's cooking. There is no prison food. You cook your own food. Now I go weekly to prison to drop off supplies and money for inmates with babies and IPOB protesters forgotten by Nnamdi Kanu. Excellence, Precious and some of those babies in there need our help, instead u are busy rejoicing about people going to prison, a pharmacist who advised u of your child's potential health danger. Shame on you and YOUR dumbass comedy. I highly regret interviewing you giving u the exposure to my 27 million global blog readers. Go and read more about #childobesity. @majeayida pls forgive my anger here. As a foremost fitness trainer in Nigeria, you promised to do a write up to address fitness in children and childhood obesity but I was locked up for posting a news tip. People like Seyi should focus on people giving them correct info rather than promoting fake cybercrime laws against media professionals. As soon as you are back, pls DM. Sorry about the #Lekki floods. Thanks everyone for reading."
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWiRjmznBIY/
Source: http://lifedrama.com.ng/kemi-olunloyo-fires-shots-on-seyi-law-slowpoke-of-a-comedian-pics/
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by madridguy(m): 7:11pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by MhizzAJ(f): 7:23pm
Madam Kemi is back
Buh seriously they should stop attacking Seyi's daughter Tiwa..its unfair
7 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by FitnessDoctor: 7:24pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by VargasVee(m): 7:26pm
Kemi! Whether the baby is like a panda or a bear
19 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Baddest69(m): 7:34pm
This one weak me
9 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by ApostleJSuleman(m): 7:37pm
Madam, I campaigned against your illegal detention, but I think this your outburst is callous, to even think you had to start bringing his child and mother into this doesn't tell well of you 1 bit. You really need to watch it before u loose the sympathy u gathered during your travail time
26 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by praizmedia(m): 7:37pm
this madam dey craze oo
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by veekid(m): 7:54pm
praizmedia:Na today?
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Modsenemy(f): 8:06pm
Is there a way Seun or lalasticlala can goan ban on Instagram . She just broke rule 2
8 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Remyboyhefty(m): 8:12pm
Area mama.... Some one should take her back to jail
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Came: 8:51pm
The only crime the baby committed was inheriting his father's Orobo gene way dey their family... No be every word way people tell person dey get reply .. Seyi for just ignore people way dey call him daughter fat to avoid wahala.. Silence is golden as dem talk am... Hmmmmmmm!!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by OrestesDante: 9:01pm
hmmm...
When dem no go stop to dey post their life on top social media nko?
Wetin concern the innocent girl now?
2 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by lonelydora(m): 9:16pm
This woman still dey talk? Next one will be Guatanamo Bay
4 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by durentchigozie(m): 9:16pm
Eyah. Afonja rugged babe. Na them!
Insulting fellow afonja and his ballon pikin. Eyah
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Leonbonapart(m): 9:17pm
N
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Addicted2Women: 9:17pm
Mentally unstable people are quick to call people slow poke
Kemi Olunloyo, don't let me expose you
She always comes to my hospital to get mental illness medication and marijuana
5 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Addicted2Women: 9:17pm
She will be back in prison soon
She don forget the watery beans and 6 year old soup she was fed in prison
She don forget how she was crying like a rat on mensturation in prison
Her business partner Seun Egbegbe is in prison serving a 100 year sentence, she will join him soon
3 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Amberon11: 9:18pm
Emphasis on ipob protesters forgotten by Nnamdi KANU
8 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by KahlDrogo(m): 9:18pm
Kemi and her brutality.
Now I go weekly to prison to drop off supplies and money for inmates with babies and IPOB protesters forgotten by Nnamdi Kanu.She just couldn't resist the urge of taking a shot at those Jews fabricated in Aba.
14 Likes
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by realestniggah: 9:19pm
now I see why some people are seen as animal and locked up in jail..this women deserve to rot in jail
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Danelo(m): 9:19pm
Wetin make we con do na?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by TRAY2(m): 9:19pm
Complete Savagery...choi
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Addicted2Women: 9:20pm
Amberon11:M
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by Ugoeze2016: 9:21pm
The mama is back
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by jjjjj2017: 9:22pm
Fire on Aunty Kemi, that boy named Seyi is a certified maalu.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by toyinjimoh(m): 9:24pm
this woman need rehab or they should transfer her to Colombian prison
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by xynerise(m): 9:25pm
She don start again?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by ivolt: 9:25pm
I am beginning to believe that this woman is indeed insane.
Imagine the vitriols she poured on the little girl ?
Well on the flip side, she is feeding hungry prisoners.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by MhizValentina12(f): 9:26pm
lol this woman again....she need factory reset seriously....
1 Like
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by cytell56: 9:26pm
Mandynews:
Wetin dey do this agbaya sef. She no go respect herself and think about her life!!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Blasts Seyi Law For Rejoicing Over Her Arrest: "Slowpoke Comedian" by jjjjj2017: 9:26pm
ApostleJSuleman:we get zero chill for Ibadan, you messed with us we deal with ya
2 Likes
Best Bollywood Couples Top Ten / Di'ja Posted Another No Makeup Photo .. See / Behold The World’s Sexiest Dwarf (photos)
