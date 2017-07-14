







The man filed the petition at a Customary Court sitting in Ayedun-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State.







The man said he could no longer cope with the woman’s destructive altitude as she is fond of destroying his properties whenever there was misunderstanding between them. saying he could no longer cope with the woman’s destructive attitude.







“My wife has an attitude of raining curses on our children whenever they misbehaved and if I tried to caution her, she would lock up my shirt, go berserk by scattering my clothes on the roads for vehicles to march on them.







“In 2015, I was sick and I went to sleep in the car outside the house and when I woke up, I discovered that the light in the house were still switched-on, so I scolded the children for not switching it off.







“My wife picked quarrel over that to the extent that she broke my windscreen. I later sold the car at a cheaper price because I could not withstand seeing the car in its damaged state.







“Sometimes in February 2017, my wife asked me to pay up the N37, 000 I borrowed from her.







“I told her I will only pay her money after I have forgiven her because the damage she did to my car was more than what I owed her; she picked quarrel again.







“She destroyed the window in my room and my generator, this time I felt my life was in danger and I can no longer tolerate her,” the husband said.







The petitioner, who admitted that he had not paid the wife’s dowry, said he was also seeking divorce on the ground that his wife had become adulterous.







He sought custody of the children, saying he did not want them to take after their mother’s bad attitude.







When the claims for divorce were read to the defendant by the court, she said if the husband wanted divorce, so be it and that she destroyed those properties due to some reasons.







The President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, adjourned the case until July 17 for continuation of hearing.





Source NAN



Mynd44



