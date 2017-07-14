₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by atorioke(m): 7:10pm
A battery charger, Adedayo Ajiboye, on Friday filed a petition for the dissolution of his 18-year-old marriage to Taiye Ajiboye.
The man filed the petition at a Customary Court sitting in Ayedun-Ekiti in Ikole Local Government area of Ekiti State.
The man said he could no longer cope with the woman’s destructive altitude as she is fond of destroying his properties whenever there was misunderstanding between them. saying he could no longer cope with the woman’s destructive attitude.
“My wife has an attitude of raining curses on our children whenever they misbehaved and if I tried to caution her, she would lock up my shirt, go berserk by scattering my clothes on the roads for vehicles to march on them.
“In 2015, I was sick and I went to sleep in the car outside the house and when I woke up, I discovered that the light in the house were still switched-on, so I scolded the children for not switching it off.
“My wife picked quarrel over that to the extent that she broke my windscreen. I later sold the car at a cheaper price because I could not withstand seeing the car in its damaged state.
“Sometimes in February 2017, my wife asked me to pay up the N37, 000 I borrowed from her.
“I told her I will only pay her money after I have forgiven her because the damage she did to my car was more than what I owed her; she picked quarrel again.
“She destroyed the window in my room and my generator, this time I felt my life was in danger and I can no longer tolerate her,” the husband said.
The petitioner, who admitted that he had not paid the wife’s dowry, said he was also seeking divorce on the ground that his wife had become adulterous.
He sought custody of the children, saying he did not want them to take after their mother’s bad attitude.
When the claims for divorce were read to the defendant by the court, she said if the husband wanted divorce, so be it and that she destroyed those properties due to some reasons.
The President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, adjourned the case until July 17 for continuation of hearing.
Source NAN
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by HungerBAD: 7:12pm
This is bad.
A destructive woman is a violent woman. I am still puzzled as to how men get drawn to women who are by nature violent.
If she holds you by the shirt,run away for your life.
If she destroys household items when angry,run.
If she has no shame and is ready to "display" in public,run.
If she nags a lot,just run.
If she is the calm and collected type,willing to talk things over in a mature way without the violent drama then STAY.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Papiikush: 7:12pm
You should have seen traits before marrying a rabbid dog.
8 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by VargasVee(m): 7:16pm
You had better run for your life.
These are the type of women that can wake up and set your whole life achievements on fire.
Stay away from them.
4 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by MhizzAJ(f): 7:17pm
what an aggressive woman
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by BasketballGURU(m): 7:20pm
Contumacious Wife
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by FitnessDoctor: 7:23pm
cc: lalasticlala
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Benita27(f): 7:25pm
I won't blame the man. During courtship spouses tend to hide the negative traits in them just to unleash their true personalities when they're Mrs/Mr. Anyone could fall for a pretentious being.
5 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Oladimejyy(m): 7:29pm
HungerBAD:A woman will destroy my properties i bought with sweat?honestly typing i slap her to the extent her ancestors will feel the weight of the slap
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by keepingmum: 7:31pm
But he didn't pay her bride price naa? How can he file for a divorce? This court has no jurisdiction over their matter
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Oladimejyy(m): 7:32pm
Benita27:Thats why it's good to marry from God's will
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by HungerBAD: 7:33pm
Oladimejyy:
Bros na prayer it does not happen to you. What if she is pregnant and destroys your stuff?you will hit her?
And the hitting of women is something i am against a lot,as i have a lot of younger sisters and any man that hits any one,will have to answer to me one way or the other.
7 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by veekid(m): 10:09pm
gobe
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Caustics: 10:09pm
that man should check if he mistakenly urinated his testicles. How can he tolerate such attitude to the extent of sleeping in his car without disciplining the woman properly
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Ugoeze2016: 10:10pm
Destroy hers too
1 Like
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by olodoki77: 10:10pm
Na craze person u marry
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by lepasharon(f): 10:10pm
Tell 'er bout her mumma
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by OrestesDante: 10:12pm
Reporter: AuntySimbiat what's you take on this matter?
AuntySimbiat : Nice one
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Dshocker(m): 10:12pm
She is the tigeress of our time
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by BuhariNaWah: 10:13pm
Everyday na so so marriage wahala for nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by simplemach(m): 10:14pm
Yeye
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by davillian(m): 10:15pm
He should have seen those traits before he got married to her.
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Danelo(m): 10:15pm
Street babes, dey end up frustrating dea husbands
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by Muhammad3555: 10:15pm
add one on top....make it two..she will stop d rubbish instantly...
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by jjjjj2017: 10:15pm
There's no need for adjournment whatsoever.
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by davibid: 10:15pm
Your wife needs deliverance
Please take her to mercyland or synagogue
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by sammytee02(m): 10:15pm
Hello nairalanders!. I'm new here. Please, show me some love. Thanks.
2 Likes
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by ymee(m): 10:15pm
MhizzAJ:just like u
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by huche(m): 10:17pm
So many bleeped up marriages these days.
|Re: My Wife Destroys My Properties Whenever She Is Angry, Man Tells Court by haymekus: 10:17pm
G
