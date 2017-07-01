Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos (6371 Views)

According to the Gospel Regga singer cum politician who expressed shock over the incident, he revealed that the attack occured when he went to visit a family member along Oron by Airport Road on Saturday 8th July 2017.



He disclosed that two young boys raised an alarm that his car was being set ablaze. As he rushed out, he reportedly saw some able-bodied with weapons and gallons of fuel which they used on his car. Some say the attack was done out of jealousy.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/mans-branded-car-set-ablaze-jealous-hoodlums-akwa-ibom-state-photos.html

Crazy people every where



To the sister below, i tell you this GEJ recession is terrible,but i will give you a 2k recharge card for browsing. 7 Likes

They mean , we can't be in this economy together and you still can customize a car !!! Wat for ?





Can the Mr above me out of joy just give me any amount of money. 3 Likes

Africans are wicked

The guy even get time customised the colour of the time

Welcome to the dirty game of politics. 1 Like

What remain, he should repair it na

whitebeard:

What remain, he should repair it na



Make the owner catch you Make the owner catch you 5 Likes

Normally, vehicle fire starts from the engine compartment. One of the pictures shows normal car fire. 2 Likes

This is serious.





@least he won't be wasting money on fuel and mechanic He should just sell the remaining body of the car, and use it to buy HORSE@least he won't be wasting money on fuel and mechanic 1 Like

1 Like

Kai

Bad belle people. Na wetin dem cum gain na?

he looks like he entered gospel music to just win the car.His old paddies were angry as he refused to sell the car and share the loot with them, hence the retaliation. he looks like he entered gospel music to just win the car.His old paddies were angry as he refused to sell the car and share the loot with them, hence the retaliation.

World people must show there self.

N wah for world pple

Bad belle everywhere

shame to bad people hasana

Na wa oo

HungerBAD:

Ok

whitebeard:

What remain, he should repair it na Wicked wicked Wicked wicked

Dedetwo:

Normally, vehicle fire starts from the engine compartment. One of the pictures shows normal car fire. do I work for an insurance company? do I work for an insurance company?





Odikwa Serious...

Buy another one na



Y u too go dey carry promo car upadan

And this helps anyone by??



Any see ma signature

Thank God it did not happen in the north.

Memories12411:

Thank God it did not happen in the north.

God bless you bro, we for no hear word. God bless you bro, we for no hear word.