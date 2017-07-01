₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by CastedDude: 7:42pm
Mr. David Gospel Aniefiok, a. k. a DeGospel, a popular Uyo based Gospel music and award wining Artist from Uraun Local Government Area, had his branded Dakkada car burnt after it was attacked by some hoodlums in Akwa Ibom.
According to the Gospel Regga singer cum politician who expressed shock over the incident, he revealed that the attack occured when he went to visit a family member along Oron by Airport Road on Saturday 8th July 2017.
He disclosed that two young boys raised an alarm that his car was being set ablaze. As he rushed out, he reportedly saw some able-bodied with weapons and gallons of fuel which they used on his car. Some say the attack was done out of jealousy.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/mans-branded-car-set-ablaze-jealous-hoodlums-akwa-ibom-state-photos.html
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by HungerBAD: 7:43pm
Crazy people every where
To the sister below, i tell you this GEJ recession is terrible,but i will give you a 2k recharge card for browsing.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Modsenemy(f): 7:46pm
They mean , we can't be in this economy together and you still can customize a car !!! Wat for ?
Can the Mr above me out of joy just give me any amount of money.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by sarrki(m): 7:49pm
Africans are wicked
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by veekid(m): 7:50pm
The guy even get time customised the colour of the time
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Ehiscotch(m): 7:52pm
Welcome to the dirty game of politics.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by whitebeard(m): 7:52pm
What remain, he should repair it na
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:04pm
whitebeard:
Make the owner catch you
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Dedetwo(m): 8:14pm
Normally, vehicle fire starts from the engine compartment. One of the pictures shows normal car fire.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:26pm
This is serious.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by pyyxxaro: 8:28pm
He should just sell the remaining body of the car, and use it to buy HORSE
@least he won't be wasting money on fuel and mechanic
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by StakerLives(m): 8:35pm
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by deepwater(f): 10:33pm
Kai
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by jchioma: 10:33pm
Bad belle people. Na wetin dem cum gain na?
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Caustics: 10:33pm
he looks like he entered gospel music to just win the car.His old paddies were angry as he refused to sell the car and share the loot with them, hence the retaliation.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by smithsydny(m): 10:33pm
World people must show there self.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by wesleysev95(m): 10:33pm
N wah for world pple
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by magoo10: 10:34pm
Bad belle everywhere
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by robosky02(m): 10:34pm
shame to bad people hasana
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 10:35pm
Na wa oo
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by ymee(m): 10:35pm
HungerBAD:
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by olodoki77: 10:35pm
whitebeard:Wicked wicked
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by muller101(m): 10:35pm
Dedetwo:do I work for an insurance company?
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by beautebeats(f): 10:36pm
Odikwa Serious...
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by YorubaNigga(m): 10:37pm
Buy another one na
Y u too go dey carry promo car upadan
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by kingrt2(m): 10:37pm
And this helps anyone by??
Any see ma signature
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Memories12411: 10:38pm
Thank God it did not happen in the north.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Cutezt(m): 10:40pm
Memories12411:
God bless you bro, we for no hear word.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by Ikpewe(m): 10:43pm
Oro nation guys are angry with udom, so anything that represent udom will be rubbish. He has started campaigning for second when he has done nothing deserving that.
|Re: David Gospel Aniefiok's Car Burnt By 'Jealous' Hoodlums In Akwa Ibom. Photos by SommyNwaba(m): 10:43pm
