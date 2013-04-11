₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
North Korea is a country shrouded in mystery. Isolated from much of the world, there is a lot about North Korea that Westerners simply do not know. One of the more unusual and unknown elements of North Korea are the strange laws that govern its society.
1. The first of these strange laws concerns your hair. There are 28 government approved hair styles in North Korea. That’s it. 10 for men, 18 for women. While I certainly think some haircuts should be discouraged (man-buns!), no haircut should be illegal.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:05am On Jul 15
2..Want to live in the capital? You Need Permission, bud. That’s right, if you want to live in North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang, then you need to get state permission.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by sarrki(m): 4:05am On Jul 15
Wonderful
Following clinically
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:06am On Jul 15
3.Only 55% of eligible U.S citizens voted during the 2016 election. In North Korea it is illegal not to vote, as the government mandates that all of its citizens must vote. Unfortunately, the government also mandates that all 100% of North Korean citizens vote for the same person
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:08am On Jul 15
4.If there is one thing authoritarian states want to control, it’s information and communication. And because of that, North Korea controls the airwaves. There are only 3 TV channels to choose from and the programming is all strictly controlled by the government
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by sarrki(m): 4:09am On Jul 15
Still following
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:10am On Jul 15
5 . Another hallmark of an authoritarian regime is controlling religion. If you are caught with a Bible in North Korea, you could be imprisoned or executed. I guess the government believes that if the people believe in a power higher than the government, then they could revolt
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:11am On Jul 15
6.If a North Korean citizen commits a crime, their whole family could face punishment. Like many other despotic governments, the threat of incarceration and severe punishment always weighs heavy over North Korean citizens’ lives
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:13am On Jul 15
7. . There is a three-caste system in North Korea and it is truly disturbing. North Korea’s founder, Kim Il Sung, established the three-caste system in 1957 to better control his populace. Society is broken down into these three classes: core, wavering, and hostiles. Those who are most loyal to the government were placed in the ‘core’ class and those least loyal to the government were places in the ‘hostiles’ class
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:15am On Jul 15
8. Back in 2008, North Korea stopped receiving fertilizer for its farm land from South Korea. A traditionally mountainous and arid country, North Korea needed the fertilizer to make its farm land produce enough food for the population of 25 million. To correct this deficiency, North Korea turned to human-waste. Each factory in North Korea is mandated to supply farmers with as much human waste as they need.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:17am On Jul 15
9. If you try to flee North Korea and are caught, you will be executed or consigned to a labor camp. While it is hard to get into North Korea, it is even harder to leave.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:18am On Jul 15
10. The only people who are allowed to have access to the internet in North Korea are political leaders and their families, students at elite universities and members of their military’s cyber warfare department. No one else is allowed online
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:19am On Jul 15
11. Not only that, but the computers in North Korea run their own state-made operating system. There is no Window’s and Mac OS in North Korea, only Red Star OS.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:21am On Jul 15
12. Wi-Fi has been banned at North Korean embassies around the world. It’s not clear if any citizens have access to wi-fi, but based on the embassy ban, we doubt it.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:23am On Jul 15
13.If you are somehow allowed to visit North Korea as a tourist, be prepared to have a government official watch over your every step. Every interaction, photograph, and visit must first be approved by the government.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:24am On Jul 15
14. The women in North Korea’s military have to endure incredibly difficult conditions. First of all, they all have to have the same haircut, but they are also required to always march in unison. One misstep could be all it takes to get sent to a labor camp.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:25am On Jul 15
15. . Another strange North Korean law is that most citizens are not allowed to drive. One of the more striking parts of photographs taken within North Korea are the vast stretches of empty highway. Only government-sanctioned individuals may own and drive a car.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:27am On Jul 15
16. And last but not least; it is against the law to make an international call in North Korea without permission from the government. In 2007, a man was alleged to have been shot and killed by the government after making a number of international calls
http://www.providr.com/crazy-laws-that-exist-in-north-korea/4/
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by dominique(f): 4:33am On Jul 15
No freedom to move around freely, no internet, only three tv stations to choose from... kuku kee me. The citizens must be used to it all by now sha.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by sarrki(m): 4:34am On Jul 15
Hmmm nice one op
Ipobs come and learn from this
You always talked about marginalization
What if its obtainable in Nigeria ?
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by pussyeater: 4:46am On Jul 15
This North Korea things just weak me. Abeg who get that Tiger picture wen weak ontop tree?
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by don4ye: 4:51am On Jul 15
sarrki:Thanks
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by 7footre(m): 4:54am On Jul 15
Hmmm... bereft of words
I seriously dunno what to type
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by madridguy(m): 4:56am On Jul 15
North Korea I hail ooooooooooo.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by odiereke(m): 5:25am On Jul 15
Every North Korean citizens are in bondage
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by alukstea(m): 5:29am On Jul 15
There's even so much more to be Unhappy as a citizen so I don't expect anything fair for a visitor .
This one na
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by Baawaa(m): 5:31am On Jul 15
Not all these laws are real,
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by Sunnymatey(m): 5:34am On Jul 15
This is a typical picture of what the north want for the rest of nigerians. God pass them.
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by dahunsy(m): 5:45am On Jul 15
Coughs***clears throat#.... Proudly Nigerian ;
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by Evablizin(f): 6:00am On Jul 15
My heavens,no access to NL,Likeji oh my father,hair styles are governed by the Government....I can't read this any more clear road make i faint
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by Ajewealth123(m): 6:07am On Jul 15
don4ye:then why waste paper money,ballot box money when they can just declare him unopposed
|Re: 16 Crazy Laws That Only Exist In North Korea by Ajewealth123(m): 6:11am On Jul 15
don4ye:person no fit carry that stupid hairstyle make him brain no malfunction
