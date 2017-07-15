₦airaland Forum

Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 10:16 AM

Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos)

Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos)

Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by JamieBlog(m): 6:27am
Fresh from her Ciroc Tour, Toke Makinwa arrived Lagos to show love and support to her younger sister, Busayo Makinwa who is set to wed a white man.

Toke took to snapchat to share pictures of the great time they had, and also had time to take a picture with the very happy groom.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/toke-makinwa-rejoices-as-her-younger.html

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Drinokrane: 6:30am
ok
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:35am
The guy is huge tho, big daddy grin

2 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 6:40am
d guy is handsome. big n small=perfect match .lol

8 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by funnynation(m): 6:44am
So?
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:46am
Congrats to her
Her sister is dark..she didn't bleach afterall
The guy is handsome oo..chai tongue

3 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Inanna(f): 6:59am
Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.

21 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by dominique(f): 7:09am
Inanna:
Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.

Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually.

25 Likes 1 Share

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Cholls(m): 7:14am
dominique:


Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guys to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually.
my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me...

3 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by crunchyg(m): 7:17am
undecided
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:15am
See her rabbit ear undecided
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:48am
Cholls:
my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me...

Lol, you guys know yourselves very well. Even international ashawo Huddah Monroe has said Nigerian men are only good for dating not marrying.

3 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:09am
guu
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 9:09am
Enof of this toke makinwa already... why about Ayodele makinwa

1 Like

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:10am
She can also write a book to that
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:10am
Wowo girls angry

3 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:10am
I love love

genuine love

both of them seem very happy

white or black it doesn't matter, let's stop attaching everything to color

she's happy

He's happy

who dah hell are we to say she's ugly?

hypocrites, like they wouldn't jump at the opportunity

I dunno you sweets but congrats on your forthcoming wedding

1 Like

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:10am
shocked

Toke is not to be trusted


Won't be shocked if she hasn't shagged her sister's groom.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:11am
veekid:



loool

caught in the act
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 9:12am
angry
You better don't cheat on that man, this girl wey DN taste Nigerian stuff .
You one come follow white man with small blockus grin
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:12am
Dude looks like Miguel Varoni.

Only Telemundo fans can understand this.
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:12am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked
Loool
epistle loading

1 Like

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:12am
Inanna:
Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.
ow old are you ?

na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude

4 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 9:13am
Inanna:
Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.
See this girl.
The younger ones are still struggling to make their future with many bills on their head.
But the old women which our Nigerian people are chasing are ready made. Probably retired self with lots of cash and investment. Free money +Green card. grin

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 9:13am
dominique:


Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually.
.

True, Some don't even want to hear equal anything

3 Likes

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:15am
Talk2Bella:


Loool

epistle loading
shocked

Epistle loaded
Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Inanna(f): 9:15am
Why're you so hurt by the truth? Nigerian men cannot just stand to face the truth. What attitude are you talking about again? And who says marriage is my ultimate goal in life? Typical unexposed lout.
holatin:
ow old are you ?

na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:15am
sinaj:
The guy is huge tho, big daddy grin

I am so scared of huge guys, I have this phobia they're abusive loool, I am a bit petite and on the short side lol

1 Like

