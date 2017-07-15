₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,571 members, 3,659,436 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 10:16 AM
|Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by JamieBlog(m): 6:27am
Fresh from her Ciroc Tour, Toke Makinwa arrived Lagos to show love and support to her younger sister, Busayo Makinwa who is set to wed a white man.
Toke took to snapchat to share pictures of the great time they had, and also had time to take a picture with the very happy groom.
NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/toke-makinwa-rejoices-as-her-younger.html
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Drinokrane: 6:30am
ok
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:35am
The guy is huge tho, big daddy
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 6:40am
d guy is handsome. big n small=perfect match .lol
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by funnynation(m): 6:44am
So?
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 6:46am
Congrats to her
Her sister is dark..she didn't bleach afterall
The guy is handsome oo..chai
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Inanna(f): 6:59am
Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by dominique(f): 7:09am
Inanna:
Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Cholls(m): 7:14am
dominique:my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me...
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by crunchyg(m): 7:17am
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 8:15am
See her rabbit ear
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by dominique(f): 8:48am
Cholls:
Lol, you guys know yourselves very well. Even international ashawo Huddah Monroe has said Nigerian men are only good for dating not marrying.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:09am
guu
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 9:09am
Enof of this toke makinwa already... why about Ayodele makinwa
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:10am
She can also write a book to that
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:10am
Wowo girls
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:10am
I love love
genuine love
both of them seem very happy
white or black it doesn't matter, let's stop attaching everything to color
she's happy
He's happy
who dah hell are we to say she's ugly?
hypocrites, like they wouldn't jump at the opportunity
I dunno you sweets but congrats on your forthcoming wedding
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:10am
Toke is not to be trusted
Won't be shocked if she hasn't shagged her sister's groom.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:11am
veekid:
loool
caught in the act
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 9:12am
You better don't cheat on that man, this girl wey DN taste Nigerian stuff .
You one come follow white man with small blockus
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:12am
Dude looks like Miguel Varoni.
Only Telemundo fans can understand this.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:12am
NwaAmaikpe:Loool
epistle loading
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:12am
Inanna:ow old are you ?
na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Readonee35L(m): 9:13am
Inanna:See this girl.
The younger ones are still struggling to make their future with many bills on their head.
But the old women which our Nigerian people are chasing are ready made. Probably retired self with lots of cash and investment. Free money +Green card.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 9:13am
dominique:.
True, Some don't even want to hear equal anything
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:15am
Talk2Bella:
Epistle loaded
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Inanna(f): 9:15am
Why're you so hurt by the truth? Nigerian men cannot just stand to face the truth. What attitude are you talking about again? And who says marriage is my ultimate goal in life? Typical unexposed lout.
holatin:
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) by Talk2Bella(f): 9:15am
sinaj:
I am so scared of huge guys, I have this phobia they're abusive loool, I am a bit petite and on the short side lol
