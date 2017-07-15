Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) (7741 Views)

Toke took to snapchat to share pictures of the great time they had, and also had time to take a picture with the very happy groom.



The guy is huge tho, big daddy 2 Likes

d guy is handsome. big n small=perfect match .lol 8 Likes

So?



Her sister is dark..she didn't bleach afterall

The guy is handsome oo..chai Congrats to herHer sister is dark..she didn't bleach afterallThe guy is handsome oo..chai 3 Likes

Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad. 21 Likes 2 Shares

Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad.

Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually. Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually. 25 Likes 1 Share

Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guys to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually. my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me... my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me... 3 Likes

See her rabbit ear

my sister just hear yourself are you speaking for me...

Lol, you guys know yourselves very well. Even international ashawo Huddah Monroe has said Nigerian men are only good for dating not marrying. Lol, you guys know yourselves very well. Even international ashawo Huddah Monroe has said Nigerian men are only good for dating not marrying. 3 Likes

Enof of this toke makinwa already... why about Ayodele makinwa 1 Like

She can also write a book to that

Wowo girls 3 Likes

I love love



genuine love



both of them seem very happy



white or black it doesn't matter, let's stop attaching everything to color



she's happy



He's happy



who dah hell are we to say she's ugly?



hypocrites, like they wouldn't jump at the opportunity



I dunno you sweets but congrats on your forthcoming wedding 1 Like





Toke is not to be trusted





Won't be shocked if she hasn't shagged her sister's groom. Toke is not to be trustedWon't be shocked if she hasn't shagged her sister's groom. 1 Like 1 Share

loool



caught in the act looolcaught in the act



You better don't cheat on that man, this girl wey DN taste Nigerian stuff .

You one come follow white man with small blockus You better don't cheat on that man, this girl wey DN taste Nigerian stuff .You one come follow white man with small blockus

Dude looks like Miguel Varoni.



Only Telemundo fans can understand this.

Loool

epistle loading Looolepistle loading 1 Like

Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad. ow old are you ?



na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude ow old are you ?na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude 4 Likes

Nigerian men should learn from Nigerian women. When they want to marry non-black men, they go for the young and cute ones. But when the men want to marry white women, they go for the ugly, and worn out ones, except the rich men. Probably because they don't have the guts to approach the fresher women as the pussies they are and their green card struggle is real. But they can come here to run their dirty mouths and insult women. Sad. See this girl.

The younger ones are still struggling to make their future with many bills on their head.

But the old women which our Nigerian people are chasing are ready made. Probably retired self with lots of cash and investment. Free money +Green card. See this girl.The younger ones are still struggling to make their future with many bills on their head.But the old women which our Nigerian people are chasing are ready made. Probably retired self with lots of cash and investment. Free money +Green card. 4 Likes 1 Share

Actually, the only sets of people that can tolerate the unbearable attitude of the average Nigerian man is the Nigerian woman (they love to insult so much) and the desperate old fat white women. Not thay they don't have guts to approach the younger finer ones but they can't cope in a relationship where both parties have equal rights. So most of them gets dumped eventually. .



True, Some don't even want to hear equal anything True, Some don't even want to hear equal anything 3 Likes

Loool



epistle loading



Epistle loaded Epistle loaded

Why're you so hurt by the truth? Nigerian men cannot just stand to face the truth. What attitude are you talking about again? And who says marriage is my ultimate goal in life? Typical unexposed lout.

ow old are you ?



na ur papa go marry you at last with that your attitude 11 Likes 2 Shares