|Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by lordkit400: 6:58am
Ace comedian,Seyi Law has fired back at Kemi Olunloyo after she slammed him yesterday,calling his daughter Obese and fat.
According to Kemi,her reaction was based on his statement in April that he rejoiced when she was locked up.
See below:
seyilaw1
Oh Madam Kemi, when will you realise you have become an object of ridicule? You try too hard to find LOVE on social media because you are family reject. You wish you could have a lovely face to wake up and go back home to see like Tiwaloluwa, my precious daughter hence your bitterness towards her. O ma se o. Akuku bi omo. Omo taa ba gbe sonu ka toju ibi e ( A child we should have thrown away and keep the placenta). You are such a shame to the name you bear. All your cooking without people to eat with must be very painful. Eeeyaah!! I am a professional journalism, pharmacist this and that yet, you had to beg for your bail and feeding like a bed ridden patient. If only you were dedicated and committed to taking your drugs, you would not be raving like a rabies infected dog. I wish I didn't have to do this, but training an Adult child is not a bad idea. A fool well over Fifty only deserves our prayers. We remembered you in ours tonight.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWi8ToLBLbs/?hl=en
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by bewla(m): 7:06am
no different
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Adamsdelrio(m): 7:10am
Both of them are ADULT CHILDREN Shikena...
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by crunchyg(m): 7:19am
Make these two agbayas stop to dey disgrace yoruba race na
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Nenejeje(f): 7:42am
madam Kemi and Seyi can insult themselves Al they want but they should free the little lad.
wetin concern small pikin and their useless fight
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by rodrirodri(m): 7:46am
Seyi himself is lousy... he is good at throwing silly jokes at others... but he can't take one back... a simple ignore button would have been good.. but TRUST MY YORUBA PEOPLE ALWAYS LoUSY...NOISE NOISE and MORE NOISE
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Buharimustgo: 7:58am
Nice one from Seyi law,she doesn't want to respect herself
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Jarizod: 8:13am
rodrirodri:Bro na yansh u dey use think ni
You were making sense until you introduced the Yoruba thing..If u ain't tribalistic will u die?
And if person yab ur tribe now u go dey cry say u want ur own country
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Narldon(f): 12:21pm
Kemi Olunloyo be like...
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by BroZuma: 12:21pm
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by ItchingPreek(m): 12:22pm
One of the reason why 2face remain the best human to model after. Dude doesn't reply any gilbrish you throw at him thereby making you look foolish the more. It's funny when they say 2baba isn't educated but appears to be the only educated entertainer amongst his peers. Tell me now, who's more sane between aunty prison and daddy biggy?
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by sunnysunny69(m): 12:22pm
Seyi law has time in his hand, why reply people like kemi. She want all the attention she could get.
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by massinola(m): 12:23pm
Add mpama there make e for complete. Kid adults
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by LoveJesus87(m): 12:23pm
J
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by homesteady(m): 12:23pm
Oh Dear!
This man is just exposing his daughter to more ridicule from Madam Kemi!
Let me wait for her reply which I know would be loaded with so much fire and brimstone!
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by NnamdiKanu(m): 12:23pm
Jesu
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Jetleeee: 12:23pm
NnamdiKanu:
You daft so tey you carry your afonja nonsense enter this kain thread. The distance between potor people and sense is like Lagos - Cairo
An innocent 1-year old girl is who you're calling a fat pig.
And next time you're creating a new moniker, make sure you use Nnamiddiot instead of Nnamdi
Suits you better
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by 0b10010011: 12:23pm
Seyi should have just kept quite!
Kemi got a bad-mouth and will only drag him into the mud.
Boring come-back if I must say..... Kemi dealt an heavy blow on him!
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Oyindidi(f): 12:24pm
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by Mandynews: 12:24pm
Kemi Olunloyo Again Blasts Seyi Law, Fans & His Daughter: “Illiterate Fans”
http://lifedrama.com.ng/kemi-olunloyo-again-blasts-seyi-law-fans-his-daughter-illiterate-fans/
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by deepwater(f): 12:25pm
Seyi don't stop replying her, tomorrow you kid would grow up and be proud that dad fought back a cyber bully on her behalf when she never even knew what social media was all about.
More punches to your keyboard
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by babyfaceafrica: 12:25pm
All this shameless should let usbhear word nah?...na by force to talk?.. All these kids that can't keep kwayet..silence is golden
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by QueenOfNepal: 12:26pm
Another thing to keep us busy this week
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by seyi360(m): 12:26pm
Their issue, their business
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by FrankGiel: 12:27pm
When a sane man fight a mad person, one won't be able to differentiate who is actually sane from who is mad.
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by alexanderkings(m): 12:27pm
mmttchw ...yorubas and throwing trantrums re five and six ... Even bfore the birth of awolowo... Since the day of the almighty ass licker warriorrrrr afonjja
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by SplendidE(f): 12:29pm
seyi should take a chill pill, he's always replying people trowing tantrums at his daughter.,u just have to ignore some hate comments else ull be fighting people Every blessed day.
I hope he follows her everywhere,when she grows up.
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by KahlDrogo(m): 12:29pm
E pain am.
|Re: Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him by janellemonae: 12:29pm
Who cares?
They are both zero people.
