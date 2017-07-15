Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Law Fires Back At Kemi Olunloyo Over Her Response To Him (7632 Views)

According to Kemi,her reaction was based on his statement in April that he rejoiced when she was locked up.





See below:



seyilaw1



Oh Madam Kemi, when will you realise you have become an object of ridicule? You try too hard to find LOVE on social media because you are family reject. You wish you could have a lovely face to wake up and go back home to see like Tiwaloluwa, my precious daughter hence your bitterness towards her. O ma se o. Akuku bi omo. Omo taa ba gbe sonu ka toju ibi e ( A child we should have thrown away and keep the placenta). You are such a shame to the name you bear. All your cooking without people to eat with must be very painful. Eeeyaah!! I am a professional journalism, pharmacist this and that yet, you had to beg for your bail and feeding like a bed ridden patient. If only you were dedicated and committed to taking your drugs, you would not be raving like a rabies infected dog. I wish I didn't have to do this, but training an Adult child is not a bad idea. A fool well over Fifty only deserves our prayers. We remembered you in ours tonight.



Ladies and Gentlemen, this marks the end of SEYILAW ever replying nitwits and incoherent psychiatric bound adult children. Let me take you back to your class, I hope with this few points of mine I have been able to convince you and not to confuse you that your stupidity is regrettably a birth defect. Anuofia



Both of them are ADULT CHILDREN Shikena... 12 Likes



Make these two agbayas stop to dey disgrace yoruba race na Make these two agbayas stop to dey disgrace yoruba race na 8 Likes

madam Kemi and Seyi can insult themselves Al they want but they should free the little lad.



wetin concern small pikin and their useless fight 18 Likes 2 Shares

Seyi himself is lousy... he is good at throwing silly jokes at others... but he can't take one back... a simple ignore button would have been good.. but TRUST MY YORUBA PEOPLE ALWAYS LoUSY...NOISE NOISE and MORE NOISE 34 Likes 1 Share

Nice one from Seyi law,she doesn't want to respect herself 1 Like

rodrirodri:

Seyi himself is lousy... he is good at throwing silly jokes at others... but he can't take one back... a simple ignore button would have been good.. but TRUST MY YORUBA PEOPLE ALWAYS LoUSY...NOISE NOISE and MORE NOISE



You were making sense until you introduced the Yoruba thing..If u ain't tribalistic will u die?



And if person yab ur tribe now u go dey cry say u want ur own country Bro na yansh u dey use think niYou were making sense until you introduced the Yoruba thing..If u ain't tribalistic will u die?And if person yab ur tribe now u go dey cry say u want ur own country 47 Likes 2 Shares

One of the reason why 2face remain the best human to model after. Dude doesn't reply any gilbrish you throw at him thereby making you look foolish the more. It's funny when they say 2baba isn't educated but appears to be the only educated entertainer amongst his peers. Tell me now, who's more sane between aunty prison and daddy biggy? 17 Likes

Seyi law has time in his hand, why reply people like kemi. She want all the attention she could get. 1 Like

Add mpama there make e for complete. Kid adults 1 Like

Oh Dear!

This man is just exposing his daughter to more ridicule from Madam Kemi!

Let me wait for her reply which I know would be loaded with so much fire and brimstone! 5 Likes

NnamdiKanu:

Is this not that afonja comedian that gave birth to a fat pig?

You daft so tey you carry your afonja nonsense enter this kain thread. The distance between potor people and sense is like Lagos - Cairo



An innocent 1-year old girl is who you're calling a fat pig.



And next time you're creating a new moniker, make sure you use Nnamiddiot instead of Nnamdi



Suits you better You daft so tey you carry your afonja nonsense enter this kain thread. The distance between potor people and sense is like Lagos - CairoAn innocent 1-year old girl is who you're calling a fat pig.And next time you're creating a new moniker, make sure you use Nnamiddiot instead of NnamdiSuits you better 17 Likes 1 Share





Seyi should have just kept quite!



Kemi got a bad-mouth and will only drag him into the mud.





Boring come-back if I must say..... Kemi dealt an heavy blow on him!



3 Likes





http://lifedrama.com.ng/kemi-olunloyo-again-blasts-seyi-law-fans-his-daughter-illiterate-fans/ Kemi Olunloyo Again Blasts Seyi Law, Fans & His Daughter: “Illiterate Fans”





More punches to your keyboard Seyi don't stop replying her, tomorrow you kid would grow up and be proud that dad fought back a cyber bully on her behalf when she never even knew what social media was all about.More punches to your keyboard 1 Like

All this shameless should let usbhear word nah?...na by force to talk?.. All these kids that can't keep kwayet..silence is golden

Another thing to keep us busy this week

Their issue, their business 1 Like

When a sane man fight a mad person, one won't be able to differentiate who is actually sane from who is mad. 1 Like

mmttchw ...yorubas and throwing trantrums re five and six ... Even bfore the birth of awolowo... Since the day of the almighty ass licker warriorrrrr afonjja 1 Like

seyi should take a chill pill, he's always replying people trowing tantrums at his daughter.,u just have to ignore some hate comments else ull be fighting people Every blessed day.

I hope he follows her everywhere,when she grows up. 1 Like

E pain am. 1 Like