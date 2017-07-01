Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) (11403 Views)

Her Husband, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo got her a Midnight cake for her birthday!



Lovely 10 Likes

awwww...this woman is so fine ehn....see her pointed nose 26 Likes

So our VIP is also romantic?, very nice one from d Acting President





That's lovely and romantic of him 24 Likes

my brother's may good bless us all with a good wife. 42 Likes 1 Share





happy birthday to her tho sami75:



Husband was a professor of law at 33 and now acting president. Wife is a grandchild of Awolowo.



Tell me how your life matches to that. You need to ask God for forgiveness, in order to have progress you need to appreciate others success.

Why won't it be dry to you when at your age, you still sucking mummy's breast.



Nice one there, Mr acting President. Happy birthday madam. 4 Likes

Heard witches and wizards operate only at night. Oh, so touching! A true tale of the owl and the pussycat.

Romantic Acting President!

Happy Golden birthday Mrs Osibanjo!

wow!...so romantic! 3 Likes

happy birthday to her

In all round, education will always make the difference. Nice one there Mr Act. president. Happy Birthday Maama. U got a romantic hubby. 4 Likes

Happy Birthday to her excellency More life

So Osibanjo still down pour this slay mama some aqua !

Love sweet.

But I know I can't be faithful like prof YEMI!!! 3 Likes

Midnight cake? I smell lies, abi them no dey sleep with pyjamas? 4 Likes 1 Share

Bless God and happy birthday to her

Make e na enjoy e na self jor.. No be e na cause another man downfall. 1 Like

Good





Liars



Even the VPs wife is a liar

So she was dressed up with even a well-tied headscarf at 12am?



Cake is certainly not her problem,

Dolapo does not look hungry to me

Romantic Acting President!

are you now calling the acting president a RAM ?





happy birthday madam.

is she a Fulani woman.... kinda look like one 1 Like

I love love, especially when it's genuine! 1 Like

This our presido sha.. go

Where is bubu 1 Like

dry couple..



happy birthday to her tho

nice

Happy Birthday to her.

God bless her new age 2 Likes