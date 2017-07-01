₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:14am
Wife of the acting president of Nigeria, Dolapo Osibanjo clocked 50 and she got a surprise gift from her hubby!
Her Husband, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo got her a Midnight cake for her birthday!
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/osibanjo-surprises-wife-midnight-cake-50th-birthday.html
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by coolebux(m): 7:16am
Lovely
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Mcsteamy1429: 7:16am
awwww...this woman is so fine ehn....see her pointed nose
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:16am
So our VIP is also romantic?, very nice one from d Acting President
MzJin just say yes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by OnowuOra(m): 7:17am
That's lovely and romantic of him
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Cholls(m): 7:17am
my brother's may good bless us all with a good wife.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by kocvalour(m): 7:18am
dope couple
happy birthday to her tho
sami75:
pele
wristbangle:
modified... was a typing error
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by newbornmacho(m): 7:20am
Nice one there, Mr acting President. Happy birthday madam.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by TwoBottles(m): 7:23am
Heard witches and wizards operate only at night. Oh, so touching! A true tale of the owl and the pussycat.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by AmoryBlacq: 7:25am
Romantic Acting President!
Happy Golden birthday Mrs Osibanjo!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:28am
wow!...so romantic!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Nenejeje(f): 7:30am
happy birthday to her
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Josegun(m): 7:34am
In all round, education will always make the difference. Nice one there Mr Act. president. Happy Birthday Maama. U got a romantic hubby.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:38am
Happy Birthday to her excellency More life
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 7:39am
So Osibanjo still down pour this slay mama some aqua !
Love sweet.
But I know I can't be faithful like prof YEMI!!!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Kingjay5(m): 7:44am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:47am
Midnight cake? I smell lies, abi them no dey sleep with pyjamas?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by REDshouse(m): 7:54am
Bless God and happy birthday to her
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 8:58am
Make e na enjoy e na self jor.. No be e na cause another man downfall.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:06am
?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Histrings08(m): 9:06am
Good
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:07am
Liars
Even the VPs wife is a liar
So she was dressed up with even a well-tied headscarf at 12am?
Cake is certainly not her problem,
Dolapo does not look hungry to me
She looks sex starved.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:07am
AmoryBlacq:
are you now calling the acting president a RAM ?
happy birthday madam.
send my cake oooo cus eat alone na die alone.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Etizz: 9:07am
is she a Fulani woman.... kinda look like one
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by kka2007(m): 9:07am
I love love, especially when it's genuine!
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by loadedvibes: 9:08am
This our presido sha.. go
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:09am
Where is bubu
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:09am
kocvalour:
Why won't it be dry to you when at your age, you still sucking mummy's breast.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by chuksbaby: 9:09am
nice
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by obo389(m): 9:09am
Happy Birthday to her.
God bless her new age
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:10am
God bless dis acting presdo! luvly famly unlike fomer clown VP.
