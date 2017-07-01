₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,571 members, 3,659,436 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 10:16 AM

Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) (11403 Views)

Dolapo Osinbajo Wears N1,800 Outfit For Runway Jazz (Photos) / Aisha Buhari And Dolapo Osinbajo Watching The Arrival Of Buhari On NTA (Photo) / Dolapo Osinbajo Hugs Husband, Yemi Osinbajo As He Celebrates 60th Birthday (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Onyejemechimere(m): 7:14am
Wife of the acting president of Nigeria, Dolapo Osibanjo clocked 50 and she got a surprise gift from her hubby!

Her Husband, Prof. Yemi Osibanjo got her a Midnight cake for her birthday!

http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/osibanjo-surprises-wife-midnight-cake-50th-birthday.html

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by coolebux(m): 7:16am
Lovely

10 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Mcsteamy1429: 7:16am
awwww...this woman is so fine ehn....see her pointed nose

26 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 7:16am
So our VIP is also romantic?, very nice one from d Acting President


MzJin just say yes

27 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by OnowuOra(m): 7:17am
That's lovely and romantic of him

24 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Cholls(m): 7:17am
my brother's may good bless us all with a good wife.

42 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by kocvalour(m): 7:18am
dope couple

happy birthday to her tho
sami75:

Husband was a professor of law at 33 and now acting president. Wife is a grandchild of Awolowo.

Tell me how your life matches to that. You need to ask God for forgiveness, in order to have progress you need to appreciate others success.

pele
wristbangle:


Why won't it be dry to you when at your age, you still sucking mummy's breast. undecided


modified... was a typing error

1 Like

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by newbornmacho(m): 7:20am
Nice one there, Mr acting President. Happy birthday madam.

4 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by TwoBottles(m): 7:23am
Heard witches and wizards operate only at night. Oh, so touching! A true tale of the owl and the pussycat.
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by AmoryBlacq: 7:25am
Romantic Acting President!
Happy Golden birthday Mrs Osibanjo!

9 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 7:28am
wow!...so romantic!

3 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Nenejeje(f): 7:30am
happy birthday to her
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Josegun(m): 7:34am
In all round, education will always make the difference. Nice one there Mr Act. president. Happy Birthday Maama. U got a romantic hubby.

4 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by BreezyCB(m): 7:38am
Happy Birthday to her excellency More life
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by taoheedoriloye(m): 7:39am
So Osibanjo still down pour this slay mama some aqua !
Love sweet.
But I know I can't be faithful like prof YEMI!!!

3 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Kingjay5(m): 7:44am
visit www.collegegist.com.ng for more info
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 7:47am
Midnight cake? I smell lies, abi them no dey sleep with pyjamas? angry

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by REDshouse(m): 7:54am
Bless God and happy birthday to her
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by bankyblue(m): 8:58am
Make e na enjoy e na self jor.. No be e na cause another man downfall.

1 Like

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by veekid(m): 9:06am
?
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Histrings08(m): 9:06am
Good
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:07am
shocked

Liars

Even the VPs wife is a liar
So she was dressed up with even a well-tied headscarf at 12am?

Cake is certainly not her problem,
Dolapo does not look hungry to me
She looks sex starved.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:07am
AmoryBlacq:
Romantic Acting President!
Happy Golden birthday Mrs Osibanjo!

are you now calling the acting president a RAM ?


happy birthday madam.
send my cake oooo cus eat alone na die alone.
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by Etizz: 9:07am
is she a Fulani woman.... kinda look like one

1 Like

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by kka2007(m): 9:07am
I love love, especially when it's genuine!

1 Like

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by loadedvibes: 9:08am
This our presido sha.. go
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by obembet(m): 9:09am
Where is bubu

1 Like

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 9:09am
kocvalour:
dry couple..

happy birthday to her tho

Why won't it be dry to you when at your age, you still sucking mummy's breast. undecided

5 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by chuksbaby: 9:09am
nice
Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by obo389(m): 9:09am
Happy Birthday to her.
God bless her new age

2 Likes

Re: Dolapo Osinbajo's 50th Birthday Cake From Her Husband (Photos) by abbaapple(m): 9:10am
God bless dis acting presdo! luvly famly unlike fomer clown VP.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Tribunal Upholds Stella Oduah's Election / I’m Not A Thief, I’m Not A Criminal – Suswam / Faure Gnassingbe Visits Buhari In Abuja (Photos)

Viewing this topic: larrybee2017(f), Sunrule3(m), tron23(m), janellemonae, Bond008(m), bolument(m), stardragon(m), Oba20(m), vanchi(m), titusodem, streetfabulous, Cachez(m), Ajokecakes(f), LOT111(f), therealwajo, Opeglory(f), kramer, ade4107(m), omogidi234(m), Valiboi, feda01, princepet, evansjeff(m), segunblessing12, pweetiedee(f), teewao94(f), map96(m), skertel123(m), cmt1(m), thisnaijaguy, Gcares(m), CharliParker, Acidosis(m), nell4, Ayostephen1(m), Idreal22, yayatoure046(m), OneHead, AdigunUnique, Halura(f), adun99(f), bobo9ice, EmperorTayo1864(m), engryomiaina(m), grosebiz(m), olaglamour(f), youseuph(m), HouseofMabella(f), MAYOWAAK, TurboBuilder, immortal145, geetom(m), juwonlola(f), ayrulez(m), duabba, sheyihandsy(m), admax(m), Uniquewhyte99, ceometromedia, AGUNTOSS, akintech70(m), Hades2016(m), chinedu1nig(m), ItzTipson(m), Mariammi(f), koolkidcletus(m), Fiscabally(m), derommyvent, SwacoBlackPope, Akan7, delighttessy(f), ezebunafo(m), gorgeousfm, Agiemars(f), Dotmax53, FirstCounsel(m), fidalgo19, taoheedoriloye(m), nodimples and 164 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.