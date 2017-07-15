Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! (6366 Views)

Toyin Lawani is currently battling a lady who is seriously insinuating that Toyin's son is hers!



According to her, the baby was stolen from her at birth!



My shock absorber armour is working so well. Not surprised at anything anymore. 8 Likes 1 Share

DNA test is the answer. 12 Likes

Ha! What is this one again





















Brown roof republic has reduced to child stealing? 1 Like 1 Share

Who is toyin lawan btw? what is this rubbish? in this recession where mothers are dumping excess children in orphanges so that they dont die of hunger, this one is claiming what doesnt belong to her. Or does she want to use the child for pepper soup?Who is toyin lawan btw?

Another Oge Okoye scandal!

Ok



They steal babies in UK too?









I would have believed if she claimed the baby was sold to Toyin

because babies are now traded as commodities these days.



Whenever you read a "miracle" story of a 50 year old woman giving

birth to twins, just know that the babies were purchased. 7 Likes

Okay o

madness everywhere.

Oya DNA.... 1 Like

This can't be true

Hmmmmm. Wetin man no go hear. It's well sha.



Nigeria yaf finished

But what could be wrong with these so-called "Celebrities", sef?

It is all make-believe...

Fake living......

Fake lives But what could be wrong with these so-called "Celebrities", sef?It is all make-believe...Fake living......Fake lives

Another strange talk loading...........



Baby stolen from her from birth that allegation is very dangerous. 1 Like

Haa

****

In every Rumor, there is an iota of truth in it.....



****

Three sides to this story

***

Toyin's side -- The woman's side -- And the truth

***

buh unfortunately, the truth is on leave for now And Fake babies....****In every Rumor, there is an iota of truth in it.....****Three sides to this story***Toyin's side -- The woman's side -- And the truth***buh unfortunately, the truth is on leave for now 1 Like

If the baby na Evans in the making now... she no go claim am ooo



If the boy na slowpoke she no go claim him ooo



If the baby na cripple or if ein blind, she no go claim him ooo



Ein turn beta pickin she talk say na her own.



Yeye dey smell.



Why she no scream out about this long ago.



DNA test sharp sharp

The lady is suggesting DNA test,I think that's the best way to confirm. I never knew pple would also fight over maternity oo... Who's afraid of DNA here pls?? 2 Likes

#funny

Don't tell me that boy has ear-rings on! Don't tell me that boy has ear-rings on!

Oya fight!

Lol.. argue no more there is autopsy