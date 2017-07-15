₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,719 members, 3,659,948 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 02:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! (6366 Views)
Toyin Lawani's Son, Tenor Is Payporte Fashion Ambassador, Poses With Tboss / Toyin Lawani's Son's Ear Stud In Pre-birthday Photos / Make-up Transformation Of Toyin Lawani's Staff (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Driftingking(m): 9:56am
Toyin Lawani is currently battling a lady who is seriously insinuating that Toyin's son is hers!
According to her, the baby was stolen from her at birth!
cc: Lalasticlala
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Driftingking(m): 9:56am
More News that Might Interest You
1) OMG!! 5-year-old girl found teaching her mates how to masturbate with a nail
http://otownloaded.com/omg-5-year-old-girl-found-teaching-mates-masturbate-nail/
2) 10-Year-Old Girl Engages In Prostitution In Suleja, Caught With 4 Men
http://otownloaded.com/10-year-old-girl-engages-prostitution-suleja-caught-4-men/
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by ExpensiveG: 10:04am
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by BleSSedMee(f): 10:04am
My shock absorber armour is working so well. Not surprised at anything anymore.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Nutase(f): 10:30am
DNA test is the answer.
12 Likes
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by SonyObsessed: 10:31am
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by malificent(f): 11:50am
Ha! What is this one again
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by chris6flash: 1:32pm
DNA TEST WILL TELL
STANDARD POULTRY FARMING BUSINESS PLAN
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Leonbonapart(m): 1:32pm
Brown roof republic has reduced to child stealing?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by SoftTechy: 1:32pm
Woww Freee Websitee Forr 100 Persons today. Check details in the Image below: I got mine free yesterday!.:./..
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Caustics: 1:33pm
what is this rubbish? in this recession where mothers are dumping excess children in orphanges so that they dont die of hunger, this one is claiming what doesnt belong to her. Or does she want to use the child for pepper soup?
Who is toyin lawan btw?
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Philistine(m): 1:33pm
Another Oge Okoye scandal!
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Pilot4Airbus(m): 1:33pm
Ok
They steal babies in UK too?
Check my signature.
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Tanbvam: 1:33pm
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by ivolt: 1:33pm
I would have believed if she claimed the baby was sold to Toyin
because babies are now traded as commodities these days.
Whenever you read a "miracle" story of a 50 year old woman giving
birth to twins, just know that the babies were purchased.
7 Likes
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by ileogbenfidel(m): 1:33pm
Okay o
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Rextayne: 1:34pm
madness everywhere.
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by sod09(m): 1:34pm
Oya DNA....
1 Like
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by NollywoodNews24(f): 1:34pm
This can't be true
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by itiswellandwell: 1:35pm
Hmmmmm. Wetin man no go hear. It's well sha.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Oblongata: 1:36pm
Nigeria yaf finished
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by omaolowo(m): 1:36pm
BleSSedMee:
But what could be wrong with these so-called "Celebrities", sef?
It is all make-believe...
Fake living......
Fake lives
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by jrusky(m): 1:36pm
Another strange talk loading...........
Baby stolen from her from birth that allegation is very dangerous.
1 Like
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by lonelydora(m): 1:37pm
Haa
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by valdes00(m): 1:37pm
omaolowo:And Fake babies....
****
In every Rumor, there is an iota of truth in it.....
****
Three sides to this story
***
Toyin's side -- The woman's side -- And the truth
***
buh unfortunately, the truth is on leave for now
1 Like
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Freiden(m): 1:37pm
If the baby na Evans in the making now... she no go claim am ooo
If the boy na slowpoke she no go claim him ooo
If the baby na cripple or if ein blind, she no go claim him ooo
Ein turn beta pickin she talk say na her own.
Yeye dey smell.
Why she no scream out about this long ago.
DNA test sharp sharp
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Perezino: 1:37pm
The lady is suggesting DNA test,I think that's the best way to confirm. I never knew pple would also fight over maternity oo... Who's afraid of DNA here pls??
2 Likes
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by blessedweapon(m): 1:37pm
#funny
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by alignacademy(m): 1:37pm
Driftingking:
Don't tell me that boy has ear-rings on!
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by Narldon(f): 1:38pm
Oya fight!
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by loadedvibes: 1:38pm
Lol.. argue no more there is autopsy
|Re: Lady Claims Ownership Of Toyin Lawani’s Son, Lordmaine, Says He Was Stolen! by LazyNairalander(m): 1:39pm
Caustics:
you conclude with confidence. Another afonja I guess.
1 Like
Hiphop Star Having Sex With His Girlfriend Video Leaked / Phyno Changes Hairstyle Gets A Ponytail Style See Photos / Omg! What Happened To Beyonce In This Photo
Viewing this topic: blym4real, Orevamona(f), DaintyJenny(f), milkymesh, TitansInfx, EKOBIZ, nubiadoll(f), Kayfowobaf(m), Stanleyafam(m), Munae(f), mariong(m), Dre12072017, idnole4(m), titanic1(f), dahunsy(m), igirabata123(m), joedams, Goldenheart(m), LibrarianD, Bitterleafsoup, timilinda(f), LegendaryArnold(m), bizguru000, obindomanya(m), Shawls, dare4dare, SegunDgr8(m), yaki84, olutai, EthanTL(m), picki(f), Gaius667, Ezeh23, younix(f), Maradonna, hayotundeh, iykeonuobia(m), BELKIS(f), Shafasab, Moso(m) and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15