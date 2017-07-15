₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by arterxerxes: 11:39am
Senator Ademola Adeleke seen with a Lady twerking and dancing and sweating. It seems the Senator has dancing skills though!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXwKKDJpf-4
He is enjoying every moment of it.
The Downfall of one man leading to joy of another, such a funny life.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by wallex1983(m): 11:53am
Ísiaka Adeleke himself may be dead, but his manhood has refused to die.
#thirdlegtransfer
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by malificent(f): 12:17pm
This man should stop already, the excessive dancing is becoming annoying. No be only am sabi dance so make em calm down abeg.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by bnanzip(m): 12:53pm
He is happy that his brother is dead
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by OrestesDante: 12:56pm
Abeg shey this dancing never do ni?
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Jetleeee: 12:56pm
Lol
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by KahlDrogo(m): 1:01pm
Jetleeee:Watch how the eternally pained and enslaved Aba fabricated Jews come in here to ask stupid questions on an innocuous thread.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by walexzee11(m): 1:03pm
Enjoy urself Senator, being a gang member of Nigerian legislooter is worth been joyous over.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Jetleeee: 1:07pm
KahlDrogo:
Already sighted one clown up there. He'll soon get served
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Annie939(f): 2:09pm
enjoyment man
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Leonbonapart(m): 3:29pm
Boring
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by bigerboy200: 3:29pm
Enjoyment senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Generalkaycee(m): 3:30pm
K
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Samusu(m): 3:31pm
Dancing Senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by teesmarth(m): 3:31pm
Hes got some feminine movez to his dance steps.
With that his sagged and jumping belly
Crazy-funny Dance
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by oriflamebaby1(f): 3:31pm
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by dlondonbadboy: 3:32pm
In saner climes people who make laws do it for the people..Selfless services strictly for the people..A leader is supposed to serve the people.....But here, we throw parties bevasue we are now senators...cos the next thing nato chop money...
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by bjhaid: 3:33pm
Jaiye jaiye senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Sunofgod(m): 3:33pm
Whor.e's....
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by kstyle2(m): 3:33pm
He's been dancing since his victory. I do hope his dance is a dance that shows genuine happiness to help his people and not one of been happy to eat the national cake.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by LesbianBoy(m): 3:35pm
E don do na! Dancing senator
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Alfranco(m): 3:37pm
bnanzip:It's unfairto allude that. This video was previously done....before the elder's demise.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Alberthes: 3:37pm
Groove
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by deniyiedie(m): 3:38pm
See groove
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by ALAYORMII: 3:38pm
Alawada
He's a full-time clown
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by imstrong1: 3:38pm
Nigerian dancing senator..
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by moneybag100: 3:39pm
Samusu:The combination is incomplete, I cannot find gbegiri there.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Afam4eva(m): 3:40pm
Most of the videos of him dancing are actually old videos.
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Missonas(f): 3:41pm
The Dancing Senatorí ½í²í ½í²í ½í±£
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by Anikulhapo(m): 3:41pm
What is wrong if he decides to dance? Moreover, this video is old
|Re: Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) by olayemi33(m): 3:41pm
wallex1983:with different character
