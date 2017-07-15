Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Ademola Adeleke Dancing With A Lady At A Party (Photo, Video) (10455 Views)

Aregbesola Congratulates Ademola Adeleke Osun West Senatorial By-Election Winner / Ademola Adeleke Becomes PDP's Senatorial Candidate, To Replace Late Brother / Ademola Adeleke Weeps At Isiaka Adeleke's Grave In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BXwKKDJpf-4



He is enjoying every moment of it.

The Downfall of one man leading to joy of another, such a funny life. Senator Ademola Adeleke seen with a Lady twerking and dancing and sweating. It seems the Senator has dancing skills though!He is enjoying every moment of it.The Downfall of one man leading to joy of another, such a funny life. 1 Like

Ísiaka Adeleke himself may be dead, but his manhood has refused to die.



#thirdlegtransfer 18 Likes 1 Share

This man should stop already, the excessive dancing is becoming annoying. No be only am sabi dance so make em calm down abeg. 8 Likes

He is happy that his brother is dead 10 Likes

Abeg shey this dancing never do ni? 2 Likes

Lol

Jetleeee:

Lol Watch how the eternally pained and enslaved Aba fabricated Jews come in here to ask stupid questions on an innocuous thread. Watch how the eternally pained and enslaved Aba fabricated Jews come in here to ask stupid questions on an innocuous thread. 11 Likes

Enjoy urself Senator, being a gang member of Nigerian legislooter is worth been joyous over. 3 Likes

KahlDrogo:

Watch how the eternally pained and enslaved Aba fabricated Jews come in here to ask stupid questions on an innocuous thread.

Already sighted one clown up there. He'll soon get served Already sighted one clown up there. He'll soon get served 12 Likes

enjoyment man 1 Like

Boring 1 Like

Enjoyment senator 1 Like

K

Dancing Senator 11 Likes





With that his sagged and jumping belly



Crazy-funny Dance Hes got some feminine movez to his dance steps.With that his sagged and jumping bellyCrazy-funny Dance 2 Likes

Make Money, look good and have fun! Ask me how?

In saner climes people who make laws do it for the people..Selfless services strictly for the people..A leader is supposed to serve the people.....But here, we throw parties bevasue we are now senators...cos the next thing nato chop money... 1 Like

Jaiye jaiye senator

Whor.e's....

He's been dancing since his victory. I do hope his dance is a dance that shows genuine happiness to help his people and not one of been happy to eat the national cake. 1 Like

E don do na! Dancing senator

bnanzip:

He is happy that his brother is dead It's unfairto allude that. This video was previously done....before the elder's demise. It's unfairto allude that. This video was previously done....before the elder's demise. 1 Like

Groove

See groove

Alawada





He's a full-time clown 1 Like

Nigerian dancing senator..

Samusu:

Dancing Senator The combination is incomplete, I cannot find gbegiri there. The combination is incomplete, I cannot find gbegiri there.

Most of the videos of him dancing are actually old videos.

The Dancing Senatorí ½í²í ½í²í ½í±£

What is wrong if he decides to dance? Moreover, this video is old