In the 70's, pentecostal revival broke out in Benue state which led to the open doors of many pentecostal churches in Benue state.



It's 40years now and the revival is still bearing fruit in the state.



Pentecostals gathered at IBB square, Makurdi to celebrate and reignite the fire of revival. The programme commenced on the 13th of July 2017 and it will end tonight.



The meeting also brought together some the father's of the revival like Rev John Orguneze, Bishop Joe Ichull.

Pastor Paul Eneche & Dr Mrs Becky Eneche, President of P.F.N and C.A.N Benue state chapter and several other ministers of God were also in attendance. And most importantly, the father/king of TIV land Prof. James Ayatse was also in attendance yesterday.