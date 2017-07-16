₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,156 members, 3,661,448 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 12:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. (1848 Views)
First Customized Church In Built In Benue State (Photos) / Adeboye & Oyedepo At Pentecostal Fellowship Of Nigeria (pics) / "Pentecostal Pastors Are Marketers": Oladele Ogundipe Genesis (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Number2(m): 11:50am On Jul 15
In the 70's, pentecostal revival broke out in Benue state which led to the open doors of many pentecostal churches in Benue state.
It's 40years now and the revival is still bearing fruit in the state.
Pentecostals gathered at IBB square, Makurdi to celebrate and reignite the fire of revival. The programme commenced on the 13th of July 2017 and it will end tonight.
The meeting also brought together some the father's of the revival like Rev John Orguneze, Bishop Joe Ichull.
Pastor Paul Eneche & Dr Mrs Becky Eneche, President of P.F.N and C.A.N Benue state chapter and several other ministers of God were also in attendance. And most importantly, the father/king of TIV land Prof. James Ayatse was also in attendance yesterday.
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Number2(m): 11:52am On Jul 15
More
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Number2(m): 11:53am On Jul 15
Lalasticlala mynd44
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by onuhabel1(m): 12:55pm On Jul 15
wonderful But Most Important Cannot Be A Royal Father In Pentecostalism When There Are Pastors And Men Of Grace/Annointing
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by oscarnoble(m): 10:38am
Nawa oo
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by obaival(m): 10:39am
.
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Narldon(f): 10:39am
.
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by lepasharon(f): 10:42am
Wow..still alot of sheeple
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by benuejosh(m): 10:47am
Is that all?
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by MrMcJay(m): 10:50am
onuhabel1:
Please translate into English.
2 Likes
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Nutase(f): 11:00am
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Rrankdonga(m): 11:32am
TIV positive. God bless the Tor Tiv
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Phoenix6278(m): 11:32am
This state is weird
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by shakyum12(m): 11:45am
I love my state #Benue, I love my tribe #Tiv. . But what really happened to John Onguzer? I cant see his picture there although his name came first on the list. #God Bless The Food Basket Of The Nation
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by shakyum12(m): 11:55am
Phoenix6278:
so we should fry beans or fry ur stupidity . lemme not say my mind first, today is sunday so fvck off
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by c4tnoelz(f): 11:58am
The church is marching on....
|Re: Pictures From 40th Anniversary Of Pentecostal Revival In Benue State. by Hopeful20100: 11:58am
C
(0) (Reply)
Share Your Testimony in Life. / Recommend Reforms To The World Religions / I Need Bible
Viewing this topic: mattychuks2017, bamisefoster(m), c4tnoelz(f), oluFELAxy(m), Thiago888, Igyeseh(m), saiki7777(m), promise4040, babatgtr, thambolo(m), otukpoyam(m), clevadani and 23 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17