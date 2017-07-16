₦airaland Forum

Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by hornyofife: 12:28pm On Jul 15
Gov Obiano came to the campaign ground only for Anambarians to hijack it with chants of "No Election" and "holy, holy holy, Nnamdi Kanu is another Saviour". This got Obiano embarrassed and was forced to leave the venue, immediately..

Like play Like play, the revolution has started


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI0k29bfiic

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Billyonaire: 12:38pm On Jul 15
There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by gentilityndu: 12:40pm On Jul 15
Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 12:42pm On Jul 15
Who say that power does not belong to the people? the long awaited revolution is here and it is starting from the people who brought independence to nigeria, from the same people who wants the betterment of everybody in african.
Igbo bu Igbo Ndi Ihe Oma Na Eji Ama Nma Jide Nu Nke Unu Ji Na Nke Unu Ji Amaka.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by KahlDrogo(m): 12:46pm On Jul 15
Billyonaire:
There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace.
Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo. grin

You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.

Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you. cool

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Urchman27: 12:48pm On Jul 15
no referendum date. no eletion
God bless NK

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Urchman27: 12:49pm On Jul 15
KahlDrogo:
Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo. grin

You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.

Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you. cool
Buhari dirty pant fall on you.
afonja

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by dlondonbadboy: 12:51pm On Jul 15
Give us date for referedum..

No more election in Biafraland...

They thought we are joking..

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by googlepikins: 12:52pm On Jul 15
Nice one, no time

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by KahlDrogo(m): 12:53pm On Jul 15
Urchman27:

Buhari dirty pant fall on you.
afonja
Shalom my Wawa Alobam. Have you prayed to these bones today? grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by ISKANDER23RD: 12:55pm On Jul 15
Billyonaire:
There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace.



I differ a little. No referedum no election

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by googlepikins: 12:57pm On Jul 15
Am waiting for those Afonjas, cos I know they won't like this. Yorubbers I can see them coming on their donkeys

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by ESDKING: 12:57pm On Jul 15
Indeed, the struggle is real.
God bless the land of rising Sun.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 12:58pm On Jul 15
KahlDrogo:
Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo. grin

You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.

Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you. cool
Dirty shameless Afonja, how is this evil union benefiting you? how will it benefit your generation to come? this is nairaland internet never forgets In the next 25yrs to come your children will be reading your comments on nairaland and will spit your ugly face for not fighting for their freedom when your fellow men with balls were doing. dirty thing

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:06pm On Jul 15
Lalasticlala abeg do the needful.
Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by chimeee: 1:09pm On Jul 15
any one can rant online all they want, I stay in amambra, every corner of the state I have been to are singing the same song, no election

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:10pm On Jul 15
it has started indeed..the political war between ipob and igbos..... grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:11pm On Jul 15
When we tell afonjas that we are not joking they thought it a joke, we are going to show the world that we are not interested in anything concerning nigeria politics anymore.
#refrendum or no election in biafra land.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:13pm On Jul 15
let the war begin....hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!... grin

ki... grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:16pm On Jul 15
bantudra:
it has started indeed..the political war between ipob and igbos.....
Afonja "we Niger Delta " you should start championing your own course because when biafrans are out of this cesspit you will left alone with the murderous hausa/fulani and you and your entire generation will be their slave forever.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by aggen: 1:17pm On Jul 15
Hmmm.
Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:21pm On Jul 15
GuyWise:

Afonja "we Niger Delta " you should start championing your own course because when biafrans are out of this cesspit you will left alone with the murderous hausa/fulani and you and your entire generation will be their slave forever.

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!..... grin

ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote..... grin

thats unconstitutional.... grin

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!.... grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:24pm On Jul 15
Glory be to Chukwu Okike Abiama who has through Mazi Nnamdi Kanu put away our shame which these evil politicians have always rubbed on our faces, the shame of not speaking out without first consulting these evil men who brand themselves as igbo leaders, the shame of not looking the enemy face to face and tell him what is in your mind.
Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving us a man like Nnamdi Kanu.

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:24pm On Jul 15
bantudra:
it has started indeed..the political war between ipob and igbos..... grin
the revolution has started. We will show them that power belongs to the people

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:25pm On Jul 15
GuyWise:
Glory be to Chukwu Okike Abiama who has through Mazi Nnamdi Kanu put away our shame which these evil politicians have always rubbed on our faces, the shame of not speaking out without first consulting these evil men who brand themselves as igbo leaders, the shame of not looking the enemy face to face and tell him what is in your mind.
Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving a man like Nnamdi Kanu.

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!... grin

lets see what that nonesense will help you when you get a bullet in your head...

ipobians are clearly criminals with this video... grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:27pm On Jul 15
chaiiiii...i cant stop laughing...

this is what happens when you listen to a halfbreed from london...

you are behaving like shias trying to block the way of authorities..... grin...dont you get it......watch the video again... grin

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:28pm On Jul 15
bantudra:


hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!..... grin

ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote..... grin

thats unconstitutional.... grin

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!.... grin
so far as they didn't use force to stop the campaign, its not a crime. They were only singing, dancing and waving the beautiful Biafra flag

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:29pm On Jul 15
myright:
so far as they didn't use force to stop the campaign, its not a crime. They were only singing, dancing and waving the beautiful Biafra flag

the shias were singing and making noise too....

Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:30pm On Jul 15
bantudra:


the shias were singing and making noise too....
does that amount to crime?

