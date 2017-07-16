Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) (11809 Views)

Anambra Election: Obiano Disgraced By IPOB At Onitsha (video, Pics) / Massive Crowd In Jubilation As Nnamdi Kanu Makes Passes At Onitsha (video) / Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Chased Out Of Court - The Cable

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)





Like play Like play, the revolution has started





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI0k29bfiic Gov Obiano came to the campaign ground only for Anambarians to hijack it with chants of "No Election" and "holy, holy holy, Nnamdi Kanu is another Saviour". This got Obiano embarrassed and was forced to leave the venue, immediately..Like play Like play, the revolution has started 11 Likes 4 Shares

There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace. 175 Likes 13 Shares

Who say that power does not belong to the people? the long awaited revolution is here and it is starting from the people who brought independence to nigeria, from the same people who wants the betterment of everybody in african.

Igbo bu Igbo Ndi Ihe Oma Na Eji Ama Nma Jide Nu Nke Unu Ji Na Nke Unu Ji Amaka. 121 Likes 8 Shares

Billyonaire:

Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo.

You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.



You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.



Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you.

no referendum date. no eletion

God bless NK 55 Likes 4 Shares

KahlDrogo:

Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo.



You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.



Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you. Buhari dirty pant fall on you.

Buhari dirty pant fall on you.

afonja

Give us date for referedum..



No more election in Biafraland...



They thought we are joking.. 87 Likes 5 Shares

Nice one, no time 27 Likes 2 Shares

Urchman27:



Buhari dirty pant fall on you.

Shalom my Wawa Alobam. Have you prayed to these bones today?

Billyonaire:

There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace.





I differ a little. No referedum no election 29 Likes 1 Share

Am waiting for those Afonjas, cos I know they won't like this. Yorubbers I can see them coming on their donkeys 57 Likes 3 Shares

Indeed, the struggle is real.

God bless the land of rising Sun. 53 Likes 2 Shares

KahlDrogo:

Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo.



You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.



Dirty shameless Afonja, how is this evil union benefiting you? how will it benefit your generation to come? this is nairaland internet never forgets In the next 25yrs to come your children will be reading your comments on nairaland and will spit your ugly face for not fighting for their freedom when your fellow men with balls were doing. dirty thing

Lalasticlala abeg do the needful.

any one can rant online all they want, I stay in amambra, every corner of the state I have been to are singing the same song, no election 59 Likes 7 Shares

it has started indeed..the political war between ipob and igbos..... 6 Likes

When we tell afonjas that we are not joking they thought it a joke, we are going to show the world that we are not interested in anything concerning nigeria politics anymore.

#refrendum or no election in biafra land. 59 Likes 6 Shares





ki... let the war begin....hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!...ki... 1 Like

bantudra:

Afonja "we Niger Delta " you should start championing your own course because when biafrans are out of this cesspit you will left alone with the murderous hausa/fulani and you and your entire generation will be their slave forever.

Hmmm.

GuyWise:



Afonja "we Niger Delta " you should start championing your own course because when biafrans are out of this cesspit you will left alone with the murderous hausa/fulani and you and your entire generation will be their slave forever.

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!.....



ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote.....



thats unconstitutional....



hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!.....

ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote.....

thats unconstitutional....

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....

Glory be to Chukwu Okike Abiama who has through Mazi Nnamdi Kanu put away our shame which these evil politicians have always rubbed on our faces, the shame of not speaking out without first consulting these evil men who brand themselves as igbo leaders, the shame of not looking the enemy face to face and tell him what is in your mind.

Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving us a man like Nnamdi Kanu. 47 Likes 4 Shares

bantudra:

the revolution has started. We will show them that power belongs to the people

GuyWise:

Glory be to Chukwu Okike Abiama who has through Mazi Nnamdi Kanu put away our shame which these evil politicians have always rubbed on our faces, the shame of not speaking out without first consulting these evil men who brand themselves as igbo leaders, the shame of not looking the enemy face to face and tell him what is in your mind.

Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving a man like Nnamdi Kanu.

Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving a man like Nnamdi Kanu.

hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!...



lets see what that nonesense will help you when you get a bullet in your head...



hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!...

lets see what that nonesense will help you when you get a bullet in your head...

ipobians are clearly criminals with this video...





this is what happens when you listen to a halfbreed from london...



this is what happens when you listen to a halfbreed from london...

you are behaving like shias trying to block the way of authorities.....

...dont you get it..

....watch the video again...

bantudra:





hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!.....



ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote.....



thats unconstitutional....



so far as they didn't use force to stop the campaign, its not a crime. They were only singing, dancing and waving the beautiful Biafra flag

myright:

so far as they didn't use force to stop the campaign, its not a crime. They were only singing, dancing and waving the beautiful Biafra flag

the shias were singing and making noise too....