₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,121 members, 3,661,306 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 10:31 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) (11809 Views)
Anambra Election: Obiano Disgraced By IPOB At Onitsha (video, Pics) / Massive Crowd In Jubilation As Nnamdi Kanu Makes Passes At Onitsha (video) / Nnamdi Kanu's Lawyer Chased Out Of Court - The Cable (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by hornyofife: 12:28pm On Jul 15
Gov Obiano came to the campaign ground only for Anambarians to hijack it with chants of "No Election" and "holy, holy holy, Nnamdi Kanu is another Saviour". This got Obiano embarrassed and was forced to leave the venue, immediately..
Like play Like play, the revolution has started
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aI0k29bfiic
11 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Billyonaire: 12:38pm On Jul 15
There should be no more elections in ANY State. Restructure the country before any elections can hold. Every Youth from ANY State, should not allow election to hold, except you are earning from the Government. If you are not, then its time to wake up and ensure that your kids will not come and experience this disgrace.
175 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by gentilityndu: 12:40pm On Jul 15
Space for sale!
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 12:42pm On Jul 15
Who say that power does not belong to the people? the long awaited revolution is here and it is starting from the people who brought independence to nigeria, from the same people who wants the betterment of everybody in african.
Igbo bu Igbo Ndi Ihe Oma Na Eji Ama Nma Jide Nu Nke Unu Ji Na Nke Unu Ji Amaka.
121 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by KahlDrogo(m): 12:46pm On Jul 15
Billyonaire:Stupid advice from an Abakaliki Ibo.
You think all Nigerians are ready to eat Kanu's feaces like ipob yoots? Keep that trash to Ebonyi and Abia and Enugu states.
Amadioha's dirty boxers fall on you.
44 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Urchman27: 12:48pm On Jul 15
no referendum date. no eletion
God bless NK
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by Urchman27: 12:49pm On Jul 15
KahlDrogo:Buhari dirty pant fall on you.
afonja
173 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by dlondonbadboy: 12:51pm On Jul 15
Give us date for referedum..
No more election in Biafraland...
They thought we are joking..
87 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by googlepikins: 12:52pm On Jul 15
Nice one, no time
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by KahlDrogo(m): 12:53pm On Jul 15
Urchman27:Shalom my Wawa Alobam. Have you prayed to these bones today?
27 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by ISKANDER23RD: 12:55pm On Jul 15
Billyonaire:
I differ a little. No referedum no election
29 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by googlepikins: 12:57pm On Jul 15
Am waiting for those Afonjas, cos I know they won't like this. Yorubbers I can see them coming on their donkeys
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by ESDKING: 12:57pm On Jul 15
Indeed, the struggle is real.
God bless the land of rising Sun.
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 12:58pm On Jul 15
KahlDrogo:Dirty shameless Afonja, how is this evil union benefiting you? how will it benefit your generation to come? this is nairaland internet never forgets In the next 25yrs to come your children will be reading your comments on nairaland and will spit your ugly face for not fighting for their freedom when your fellow men with balls were doing. dirty thing
105 Likes 11 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:06pm On Jul 15
Lalasticlala abeg do the needful.
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by chimeee: 1:09pm On Jul 15
any one can rant online all they want, I stay in amambra, every corner of the state I have been to are singing the same song, no election
59 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:10pm On Jul 15
it has started indeed..the political war between ipob and igbos.....
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:11pm On Jul 15
When we tell afonjas that we are not joking they thought it a joke, we are going to show the world that we are not interested in anything concerning nigeria politics anymore.
#refrendum or no election in biafra land.
59 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:13pm On Jul 15
let the war begin....hahahahahahahahahahaha!!!...
ki...
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:16pm On Jul 15
bantudra:Afonja "we Niger Delta " you should start championing your own course because when biafrans are out of this cesspit you will left alone with the murderous hausa/fulani and you and your entire generation will be their slave forever.
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by aggen: 1:17pm On Jul 15
Hmmm.
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:21pm On Jul 15
GuyWise:
hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....game over!.....
ipob is officialy a terrorist organization...trying to stop campains and the right for people to vote.....
thats unconstitutional....
hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!....
8 Likes
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by GuyWise(m): 1:24pm On Jul 15
Glory be to Chukwu Okike Abiama who has through Mazi Nnamdi Kanu put away our shame which these evil politicians have always rubbed on our faces, the shame of not speaking out without first consulting these evil men who brand themselves as igbo leaders, the shame of not looking the enemy face to face and tell him what is in your mind.
Thank You Chi Ukwu for giving us a man like Nnamdi Kanu.
47 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:24pm On Jul 15
bantudra:the revolution has started. We will show them that power belongs to the people
30 Likes
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:25pm On Jul 15
GuyWise:
hahahahahahahahahahahaha!!!...
lets see what that nonesense will help you when you get a bullet in your head...
ipobians are clearly criminals with this video...
6 Likes
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:27pm On Jul 15
chaiiiii...i cant stop laughing...
this is what happens when you listen to a halfbreed from london...
you are behaving like shias trying to block the way of authorities..... ...dont you get it......watch the video again...
3 Likes
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:28pm On Jul 15
bantudra:so far as they didn't use force to stop the campaign, its not a crime. They were only singing, dancing and waving the beautiful Biafra flag
45 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by bantudra: 1:29pm On Jul 15
myright:
the shias were singing and making noise too....
1 Like
|Re: Obiano Chased Out Of Fagge campaign venue In Onitsha (video) by myright: 1:30pm On Jul 15
bantudra:does that amount to crime?
30 Likes 3 Shares
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Lagos Students Create A Fuel-less Power Generator! / Okorocha Hosts Public Service Games In Nigeria, 34th Edition (Pics) / ‘NNPC Used To Fund Political Parties’
Viewing this topic: mcrach, knowhowk, Apoztl3(m), Amoto94(m), elolove(m), dammiecool(m), dawakis(m), pjc(m), fratermathy(m), generaliy, Kingsley1000(m), pastandy(m), androidroot, TonyeBarcanista(m), sammi21(m), rossi49ja(m), Leez(m), Owoloku1, newheart2(m), megama, omosuper(m), phayvoursky(m), Ice4jez(m), MrMcJay(m), Lokospirit(m), adeniyisamuel59(m), Nesco244(m), nopains, Bigflamie(m), EagleScribes, Cue(m), nawtyme, SilvanusII(m), Wiseandtrue(f), shiimah(m), amtheone(m), sweetyme001(f), Healthnow(m), charles0922, edogu(m), valentinodon93(m), Manbryto(m), Kingstaplus(m), tj4luck, abbeyboy2o15, simplibaba(m), calyx, Trut(m), Yippsy(m), Neil0072009(m), odduduwa, JACOBJK, kernel505, rupeelicious(f), hollah123, eagleeye2, TRUTH2020, nwaanambra1, Billyamin, vitiyke(m), idee91, stnkembu(m), Stephenndidi85, Godswillnwaoma(m), dumodust(m), Temidayo9(m), mayweather145, Frosti(m), Jino33, morikee(m), sapele914(m), Rich4god(m), xcuggsm(m), nuttyhnic(m), trillville(m), Onlywoman92, dahunsy(m), ajekenneth, woodcook, udenzino, 12bolakale, Renzo87(m), tyconcepts(f), ykgold29, ademuyiwaadewal, HIPROFILE(m), Naomiuche, Kingslaw(m), Ugosample(m), engroke(m), prince994(m), BiafranYouths(m), centlevi, Semper247(m), passion007, Ijscarface, ITbomb(m), kalu61(m), ifeco101, Rokaa(m), goaldynboy and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24