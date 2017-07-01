Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt (7561 Views)

Obituary Of 193 Year Old Woman As Family Claims / Obituary Of Another Young Nigerian Woman Who Died After Childbirth / Generator Fume Kills Health Officer, Wife In Abia (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A sister to the late woman, Stephanie Osaruchi shared their obituary poster as she mourned them.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/family-6-recently-killed-generator-fumes-port-harcour-buried-today.html On 4th July, Neighbours of a family of six living at Rumuomosi , in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, discovered their decomposing bodies in the sitting room, and it was reported that they died due to generator fume.A sister to the late woman, Stephanie Osaruchi shared their obituary poster as she mourned them.

RIP

This is very painful!

allstarcomic:

hey guys watch my new comedy video here on youtube







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ke-h6VyiiQA

Haba guy, chai for untop SAD story person go watch your COMEDY video.....





Na waooo



no be every topic you go post em na...







14 Likes

Dear God! How can people in this day and age be ignorant about the health hazards of generator fumes and Carbon Monoxide poisoning?? An engineer for that matter?



Did they sleep with the generator in the house?

R.i.p



Death is a price we all must pay.



It is said we started dieing the moment we were born.

Sad

How come na, RIP to the dead.

RIP �

EfemenaXY:

Dear God! How can people in this day and age be ignorant about the health hazards of generator fumes and Carbon Monoxide poisoning?? An engineer for that matter?



Did they sleep with the generator in the house?

Start a campaign. Start a campaign.

Rip, solar is the best source of energy 1 Like

So they just assumed generator fumes were responsible?



And I still can't understand how people bear the smell from smoke. Even if it doesn't kill, doesn't it make you uncomfortable?

And some people can still sleep with it.

RIP.

oh Jesus must hear this

iam sad

Rip

So Sad. This death could have been avoided. People need to find a safe place (for themselves and their neighbours) where they can use their Generators in peace!

Hard luck sister Oluchi, may God give you the heart to bear the irreplaceable loss

Hard luck sister Stephanie, may God give you the heart to bear the irreplaceable loss

DrayZee:

So they just assumed generator fumes were responsible?



And I still can't understand how people bear the smell from smoke. Even if it doesn't kill, doesn't it make you uncomfortable?

And some people can still sleep with it.

RIP. u can't smell it,it makes u fall asleep and seize all the oxygen, Google is your friend novice u can't smell it,it makes u fall asleep and seize all the oxygen, Google is your friend novice 3 Likes

Olorun ooooo!!!! Why!!!!!

Really



Rip To them







Am glad she stated she doesn't know why God allowed it to happen







Fictitious God!

dinma007:

On 4th July, Neighbours of a family of six living at Rumuomosi , in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, discovered their decomposing bodies in the sitting room, and it was reported that they died due to generator fume.



A sister to the late woman, Stephanie Osaruchi shared their obituary poster as she mourned them.





http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/family-6-recently-killed-generator-fumes-port-harcour-buried-today.html



This is so sad... This is so sad...

fabiano09:



u can't smell it,it makes u fall asleep and seize all the oxygen, Google is your friend novice So to smell it is a problem even when you're awake. If I was asleep and generator smoke filled my room, I would wake up and leave. I'm not just talking, it has happened before.

And is that how you fall asleep everytime you're near a running generator?

How can you even sleep when you're not comfortable? They must have gotten used to inhaling it.



Just face it, some people are way too ignorant. So to smell it is a problem even when you're awake. If I was asleep and generator smoke filled my room, I would wake up and leave. I'm not just talking, it has happened before.And is that how you fall asleep everytime you're near a running generator?How can you even sleep when you're not comfortable? They must have gotten used to inhaling it.Just face it, some people are way too ignorant.

I can't just imagine this. may their souls rests in peace, Amen

EfemenaXY:

Dear God! How can people in this day and age be ignorant about the health hazards of generator fumes and Carbon Monoxide poisoning?? An engineer for that matter?



Did they sleep with the generator in the house?

Couldn't God have switched off the generator if he existed?



And you here saying "Dear God" mtcheeww Couldn't God have switched off the generator if he existed?And you here saying "Dear God" mtcheeww

Rip