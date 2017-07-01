₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by dinma007: 12:46pm
On 4th July, Neighbours of a family of six living at Rumuomosi , in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, discovered their decomposing bodies in the sitting room, and it was reported that they died due to generator fume.
A sister to the late woman, Stephanie Osaruchi shared their obituary poster as she mourned them.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/family-6-recently-killed-generator-fumes-port-harcour-buried-today.html
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by smartty68(m): 12:48pm
RIP
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by sinaj(f): 1:04pm
This is very painful!
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by ExpensiveG: 1:19pm
allstarcomic:
Haba guy, chai for untop SAD story person go watch your COMEDY video.....
Na waooo
no be every topic you go post em na...
14 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by EfemenaXY: 2:04pm
Dear God! How can people in this day and age be ignorant about the health hazards of generator fumes and Carbon Monoxide poisoning?? An engineer for that matter?
Did they sleep with the generator in the house?
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Joeblack01: 4:35pm
R.i.p
Death is a price we all must pay.
It is said we started dieing the moment we were born.
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Goldenheart(m): 4:35pm
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Oladelson(m): 4:36pm
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by joeace2020(m): 4:36pm
Sad
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by 2chainzz(m): 4:37pm
How come na, RIP to the dead.
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by EseWealth(f): 4:37pm
RIP �
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by joeace2020(m): 4:38pm
EfemenaXY:
Start a campaign.
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Pidgin2(f): 4:38pm
Rip, solar is the best source of energy
1 Like
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by DrayZee: 4:38pm
So they just assumed generator fumes were responsible?
And I still can't understand how people bear the smell from smoke. Even if it doesn't kill, doesn't it make you uncomfortable?
And some people can still sleep with it.
RIP.
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Homeboiy(m): 4:38pm
oh Jesus must hear this
iam sad
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by seniorgozman(m): 4:41pm
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Jaynom(m): 4:41pm
So Sad. This death could have been avoided. People need to find a safe place (for themselves and their neighbours) where they can use their Generators in peace!
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:43pm
Hard luck sister Oluchi, may God give you the heart to bear the irreplaceable loss
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by AmaechiLinus(m): 4:43pm
Hard luck sister Stephanie, may God give you the heart to bear the irreplaceable loss
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by fabiano09(m): 4:47pm
DrayZee:u can't smell it,it makes u fall asleep and seize all the oxygen, Google is your friend novice
3 Likes
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by frubben(m): 4:48pm
Olorun ooooo!!!! Why!!!!!
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Alberthes: 4:49pm
Really
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by HarkymTheOracle(m): 4:50pm
Rip To them
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by 0b10010011: 4:50pm
Am glad she stated she doesn't know why God allowed it to happen
Fictitious God!
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by bigfather(m): 4:52pm
dinma007:
This is so sad...
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by DrayZee: 4:53pm
fabiano09:So to smell it is a problem even when you're awake. If I was asleep and generator smoke filled my room, I would wake up and leave. I'm not just talking, it has happened before.
And is that how you fall asleep everytime you're near a running generator?
How can you even sleep when you're not comfortable? They must have gotten used to inhaling it.
Just face it, some people are way too ignorant.
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by moses93(m): 4:53pm
I can't just imagine this. may their souls rests in peace, Amen
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by Nutase(f): 4:54pm
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by 0b10010011: 4:55pm
EfemenaXY:
Couldn't God have switched off the generator if he existed?
And you here saying "Dear God" mtcheeww
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by deniyiedie(m): 4:56pm
Rip
|Re: Obituary Of Family Of 6 Killed By Generator Fume In Port Harcourt by moses93(m): 4:56pm
ExpensiveG:u dey mind am? dumb a$$hole.
