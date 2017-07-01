₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Flirtyjane(f): 2:47pm
Read the press statement by the Cross River state government following the death of a victim of the football viewing centre tragedy in Calabar, Mr. Ferdinand Anok.
Following His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade's approval to take one of the victims of the football viewing centre tragedy, Mr. Ferdinand Anok abroad for further treatment, the Cross River State Ministry of Health contacted a hospital in South Africa (Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto).
The hospital instructed that the state government should make a deposit before they can process a letter of acceptance for Mr. Anok's visa approval.
The state government duly acceded to the request and deposited the required amount. Shockingly, after the payment had been made the hospital management rejected Mr. Anok saying they do not accept foreigners in their facility. A clear case of xenophobia.
Following this development, the state government communicated with International SOS who in turn linked the government with several specialist hospitals abroad with capacity to manage the degree of burns Mr. Anok suffered and of which hospitals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and India indicated interest in his management.
Apollo Hospital, India was the first to send in a letter accepting to manage him. Following this the government took Mr. Anok to the Indian embassy to get a visa where three days were spent trying to regularise documents due to the peculiarity of the case.
It was a Herculean task getting him on board the aircraft because of the degree of burns.
It took almost two months for Mr. Anok's international passport to be returned from the Indian embassy and in between government was in constant communication with them.
By the time the visa was ready his case had deteriorated, despite constant optimal specialist care, including multiple surgeries, debridement, fasciotomy and colostomy in UCTH Calabar and General hospital Calabar.
Doctors were preparing him for fitness to travel before he drifted into a comatose state. Sadly, all attempts to improve his Glasgow Coma Scale proved abortive and he finally passed on.
Signed
Christian Ita
Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ferdinand-anok-electrocution-victim-dies.html
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Flirtyjane(f): 2:47pm
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Yeligray(m): 3:00pm
I still d wonder watin MTN, DSTV still d find for naija
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by muller101(m): 3:01pm
Shameless country. Tell me is a crime for our hospitals to be fully medically equipped?
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Ermacc: 3:03pm
muller101:We would get there gradually. A lot has to be considered before availing such facilities. So many prerequisite.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by mikky4764(f): 3:14pm
Someday, Nigeria shall be great again. We shall have the last laugh.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by internationalman(m): 3:32pm
Ermacc:we will never get there bcoz other countries re not going to b stagnant while we re chasing after them. By the time we get to were they are now, they will have already advance to a better stage.
So naija will forever b naija just like they re in every one hundred metre sprint in the Olympics.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by LoveJesus87(m): 6:54pm
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Finestface(f): 6:55pm
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Atarijiga: 6:57pm
Yeligray:sad how everyone looks for an avenue for gain
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Triniti(m): 6:58pm
When will we get there?
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by doctokwus: 7:01pm
I don't understand.How did d South African hospital frustrate his treatment and chance of survival?
Is it not shameful that a whole state govt cannot tell when it's scammed!
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by directorXixXICK(m): 7:01pm
South Africa has killed one of our sons ooooo.....am gonna break my DSTV ryt nw n throw my MTN sim outboard......they are not worthy of patronage...
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by lonelydora(m): 7:02pm
mikky4764:Dream on. I like your faith
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Alberthes: 7:02pm
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by magicminister: 7:02pm
I am strongly inclined to believe that the government is telling a huge lie.
1- Medical visas from India do not take that long.
2- No south-African hospital would deny a patient based on the fact that he is a foreigner.
The government did not do their due diligence and made excuses till this man died.
His life is not worth spending money on.
Even if the Governor disbursed money, the money was embezzled and then excuses were made until this man died.
Where are the supporting documents that they made this efforts? Where is his passport?? What about other countries?
You can get an England Visa the same day if its a medical emergency.
You can get a US visa within a week if its a medical emergency.
You can fly without visa to neighbouring African countries with better medical facilities.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Mcowubaba: 7:03pm
The should have contacted a specialist hospital in USA, applied for a B-2 Visa
He will most certainly be given by the USA Embassy in less than 1-2 weeks
The could have flown him to USA immediately for treatment.
On a second note, Nigeria should have had a good Hospital that could handle such case, but it's a Failed nation
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by seguno2: 7:04pm
Have you blamed the Cross River state governors who could not
- build,
- staff and
- equip
hospitals to handle such treatment?
Why bother with the South Africans?
Don't you need to remove the log in your eyes before you try to remove the speck in the eyes of FOREIGNERS?
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by bet9ja(m): 7:04pm
Triniti:We can't blame them, our president left to seek for a proper medical attention. Our elites must be crazy
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by jmoore(m): 7:04pm
directorXixXICK:You are at a loss if you break your sim and DSTV. No be your money you take buy am? Why can't these politicians build world class hospitals in Nigeria? Even Buhari is in London.
Nigerian leaders are the No. 1 enemies of Nigeria. Leave South Africa alone.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Omoluabi16: 7:05pm
Excuses. The government did not do enough..all those nonsensical paperwork tales. If it were the governor's Son, won't he be pushy enough?
south Africa! We wasted our resources fighting apartheid on behalf of these species, yet they turn on us with xenophobia and hatred. That's why the black S.a will always be 2nd class citizens to the whites there.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by NubiLove(m): 7:05pm
Did the hospital refund the money? If not the hospital is a big scam.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by MrMcJay(m): 7:06pm
This is a case of a man who refused to rebuild his father's decrepit house and he's now crying that a man like him who built a good house disallowed him from sleeping in his good house.
So, in the whole of Nigeria, there is no hospital that could have saved that citizen's life?
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by GogetterMD(m): 7:07pm
This doesn't in any way indict the South African hospital
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by seguno2: 7:07pm
Triniti:
When we stop spending precious time analysing and celebrating the dance moves of senators instead of asking for his legislative agenda.
http://www.nairaland.com/3923905/senator-ademola-adeleke-dancing-lady
When we stop defending a senator and former governor of Yobe state who was caught fcvking two women despite the Sharia of his state.
http://www.nairaland.com/3905254/senator-bukar-ibrahim-lawmaker-porn#58197009
Simply put, we are hopelessly enslaved mentally.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Realtouchnot: 7:10pm
Ermacc:
Get where abeg?
Nigeria health care was 189 out of 190 countries ranked by WHO 2 years ago.
Every institution in Nigeria has been run aground. No ward of any political office holder or top civil servant schools in Nigeria, even the children of VCs are schooling abroad.
No politician patronizes Nigerian hospitals.
Name any area where we are doing well.
Nigeria is cursed because it was built on fraud lies and the blood of innocent souls. It can NEVER progress!
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by heykims(m): 7:12pm
Why blaming SA for our woes?
We have the personnel here, just get them the machineries..
Title should be 'how naija govt killed d burns victim'
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Realtouchnot: 7:15pm
And if I may ask, why was he not taken to the 'world class' hospital built by Akpabio, after all, Uyo is less than an hour drive from Calabar.
You mean to tell me that a whole teaching hospital cannot manage burns? Ok, maybe, UCTH is not a burns centre of excellence. So there's no burns centre in Nigeria out of over 30 tertiary hospitals in Nigeria? Where are the UCHs, UNTHs, ABUTHs?
FAILED STATE
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Jaqenhghar: 7:17pm
muller101:Exactly. God bless you. They wont blame their foolish governor who allowed their hospitals to become morgues they will blame someone in his country.
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Yeligray(m): 7:19pm
Atarijiga:how
|Re: South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim by Rekyz(m): 7:20pm
OMG! This tragedy happened in my area. I thought these guys were all in safe hands.
God help us.
