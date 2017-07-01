Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / South African Hospital Frustrated Effort To Save Calabar Electrocution Victim (8482 Views)

Following His Excellency, Governor Ben Ayade's approval to take one of the victims of the football viewing centre tragedy, Mr. Ferdinand Anok abroad for further treatment, the Cross River State Ministry of Health contacted a hospital in South Africa (Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Soweto).



The hospital instructed that the state government should make a deposit before they can process a letter of acceptance for Mr. Anok's visa approval.



The state government duly acceded to the request and deposited the required amount. Shockingly, after the payment had been made the hospital management rejected Mr. Anok saying they do not accept foreigners in their facility. A clear case of xenophobia.



Following this development, the state government communicated with International SOS who in turn linked the government with several specialist hospitals abroad with capacity to manage the degree of burns Mr. Anok suffered and of which hospitals in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and India indicated interest in his management.



Apollo Hospital, India was the first to send in a letter accepting to manage him. Following this the government took Mr. Anok to the Indian embassy to get a visa where three days were spent trying to regularise documents due to the peculiarity of the case.



It was a Herculean task getting him on board the aircraft because of the degree of burns.



It took almost two months for Mr. Anok's international passport to be returned from the Indian embassy and in between government was in constant communication with them.



By the time the visa was ready his case had deteriorated, despite constant optimal specialist care, including multiple surgeries, debridement, fasciotomy and colostomy in UCTH Calabar and General hospital Calabar.



Doctors were preparing him for fitness to travel before he drifted into a comatose state. Sadly, all attempts to improve his Glasgow Coma Scale proved abortive and he finally passed on.



Signed

Christian Ita

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ayade



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ferdinand-anok-electrocution-victim-dies.html

I still d wonder watin MTN, DSTV still d find for naija 19 Likes

Shameless country. Tell me is a crime for our hospitals to be fully medically equipped? 43 Likes 1 Share

muller101:

Shameless country. Tell me is a crime for our hospitals to be fully medically equipped? We would get there gradually. A lot has to be considered before availing such facilities. So many prerequisite. We would get there gradually. A lot has to be considered before availing such facilities. So many prerequisite.

Someday, Nigeria shall be great again. We shall have the last laugh. 4 Likes

Ermacc:

We would get there gradually. A lot has to be considered before availing such facilities. So many prerequisite. we will never get there bcoz other countries re not going to b stagnant while we re chasing after them. By the time we get to were they are now, they will have already advance to a better stage.

So naija will forever b naija just like they re in every one hundred metre sprint in the Olympics. we will never get there bcoz other countries re not going to b stagnant while we re chasing after them. By the time we get to were they are now, they will have already advance to a better stage.So naija will forever b naija just like they re in every one hundred metre sprint in the Olympics. 8 Likes

K

Nonsense mzanzis

Yeligray:

I still d wonder watin MTN, DSTV still d find for naija sad how everyone looks for an avenue for gain sad how everyone looks for an avenue for gain

When will we get there?

I don't understand.How did d South African hospital frustrate his treatment and chance of survival?

Is it not shameful that a whole state govt cannot tell when it's scammed! 2 Likes 1 Share

South Africa has killed one of our sons ooooo.....am gonna break my DSTV ryt nw n throw my MTN sim outboard......they are not worthy of patronage...

mikky4764:

Someday, Nigeria shall be great again. We shall have the last laugh. Dream on. I like your faith Dream on. I like your faith 2 Likes

Really that is wickardness

BULLSHIT!!!



I am strongly inclined to believe that the government is telling a huge lie.



1- Medical visas from India do not take that long.

2- No south-African hospital would deny a patient based on the fact that he is a foreigner.



The government did not do their due diligence and made excuses till this man died.

His life is not worth spending money on.



Even if the Governor disbursed money, the money was embezzled and then excuses were made until this man died.



Where are the supporting documents that they made this efforts? Where is his passport?? What about other countries?

You can get an England Visa the same day if its a medical emergency.

You can get a US visa within a week if its a medical emergency.

You can fly without visa to neighbouring African countries with better medical facilities. 14 Likes

The should have contacted a specialist hospital in USA, applied for a B-2 Visa

He will most certainly be given by the USA Embassy in less than 1-2 weeks



The could have flown him to USA immediately for treatment.



On a second note, Nigeria should have had a good Hospital that could handle such case, but it's a Failed nation 1 Like

Have you blamed the Cross River state governors who could not



- build,

- staff and

- equip



hospitals to handle such treatment?

Why bother with the South Africans?

Don't you need to remove the log in your eyes before you try to remove the speck in the eyes of FOREIGNERS? 3 Likes

Triniti:

When will we get there? We can't blame them, our president left to seek for a proper medical attention. Our elites must be crazy We can't blame them, our president left to seek for a proper medical attention. Our elites must be crazy 2 Likes

directorXixXICK:

South Africa has killed one of our sons ooooo.....am gonna break my DSTV ryt nw n throw my MTN sim outboard......they are not worthy of patronage... You are at a loss if you break your sim and DSTV. No be your money you take buy am? Why can't these politicians build world class hospitals in Nigeria? Even Buhari is in London.



Nigerian leaders are the No. 1 enemies of Nigeria. Leave South Africa alone. You are at a loss if you break your sim and DSTV. No be your money you take buy am? Why can't these politicians build world class hospitals in Nigeria? Even Buhari is in London.Nigerian leaders are the No. 1 enemies of Nigeria. Leave South Africa alone.

Excuses. The government did not do enough..all those nonsensical paperwork tales. If it were the governor's Son, won't he be pushy enough?





south Africa! We wasted our resources fighting apartheid on behalf of these species, yet they turn on us with xenophobia and hatred. That's why the black S.a will always be 2nd class citizens to the whites there. 2 Likes

Did the hospital refund the money? If not the hospital is a big scam.

This is a case of a man who refused to rebuild his father's decrepit house and he's now crying that a man like him who built a good house disallowed him from sleeping in his good house.



So, in the whole of Nigeria, there is no hospital that could have saved that citizen's life? 1 Like

This doesn't in any way indict the South African hospital

Triniti:

When will we get there?

When we stop spending precious time analysing and celebrating the dance moves of senators instead of asking for his legislative agenda.



http://www.nairaland.com/3923905/senator-ademola-adeleke-dancing-lady





When we stop defending a senator and former governor of Yobe state who was caught fcvking two women despite the Sharia of his state.



http://www.nairaland.com/3905254/senator-bukar-ibrahim-lawmaker-porn#58197009





Simply put, we are hopelessly enslaved mentally. When we stop spending precious time analysing and celebrating the dance moves of senators instead of asking for his legislative agenda.When we stop defending a senator and former governor of Yobe state who was caught fcvking two women despite the Sharia of his state.Simply put, we are hopelessly enslaved mentally. 2 Likes 3 Shares

Ermacc:

We would get there gradually. A lot has to be considered before availing such facilities. So many prerequisite.

Get where abeg?

Nigeria health care was 189 out of 190 countries ranked by WHO 2 years ago.



Every institution in Nigeria has been run aground. No ward of any political office holder or top civil servant schools in Nigeria, even the children of VCs are schooling abroad.



No politician patronizes Nigerian hospitals.



Name any area where we are doing well.



Nigeria is cursed because it was built on fraud lies and the blood of innocent souls. It can NEVER progress! Get where abeg?Nigeria health care was 189 out of 190 countries ranked by WHO 2 years ago.Every institution in Nigeria has been run aground. No ward of any political office holder or top civil servant schools in Nigeria, even the children of VCs are schooling abroad.No politician patronizes Nigerian hospitals.Name any area where we are doing well.Nigeria is cursed because it was built on fraud lies and the blood of innocent souls. It can NEVER progress! 2 Likes 2 Shares

Why blaming SA for our woes?

We have the personnel here, just get them the machineries..



Title should be 'how naija govt killed d burns victim' 3 Likes

And if I may ask, why was he not taken to the 'world class' hospital built by Akpabio, after all, Uyo is less than an hour drive from Calabar.



You mean to tell me that a whole teaching hospital cannot manage burns? Ok, maybe, UCTH is not a burns centre of excellence. So there's no burns centre in Nigeria out of over 30 tertiary hospitals in Nigeria? Where are the UCHs, UNTHs, ABUTHs?



FAILED STATE 3 Likes 1 Share

muller101:

Shameless country. Tell me is a crime for our hospitals to be fully medically equipped? Exactly. God bless you. They wont blame their foolish governor who allowed their hospitals to become morgues they will blame someone in his country. Exactly. God bless you. They wont blame their foolish governor who allowed their hospitals to become morgues they will blame someone in his country. 2 Likes

Atarijiga:

sad how everyone looks for an avenue for gain how how