



The incident happened at True Crescent in Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos, after the suspect reportedly had a quarrel with the victim’s husband and he later decided to hit back at the husband by allegedly raping his 36-year-old wife.



Tunde reportedly stormed his neighbour's house when he wasn't at home with two kitchen knives threatening to kill his neighbour's wife if she refused to remove her clothes, lie on her matrimonial bed, open her legs and allow him rape her. After he had penetrated her to his satisfaction, he reportedly collected her wedding ring and left.



However Tunde was arrested after the victim told her husband what happened when he wasn't around. Tunde who never denied having sex with the victim at the Police Station, however argued that it all happened with her consent, but failed to explain what he was doing with the knives he reportedly used in threatening the victim.



The Presiding Magistrate at Ogba Magistrates court, Mr T.O. Shomade granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the like sums, while stating he will remain in prison pending when he will perfect his bail condition, as the matter was further adjourned till 17 August 2017.



http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/man-revenge-mission-rapes-neighbours-wife-lagos.html



Lalasticlala A 38-year-old man, Tunde Bankole, has been remanded in a Lagos Prison after he was arrested and dragged to court for reportedly raping his neighbour's wife.The incident happened at True Crescent in Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos, after the suspect reportedly had a quarrel with the victim’s husband and he later decided to hit back at the husband by allegedly raping his 36-year-old wife.Tunde reportedly stormed his neighbour's house when he wasn't at home with two kitchen knives threatening to kill his neighbour's wife if she refused to remove her clothes, lie on her matrimonial bed, open her legs and allow him rape her. After he had penetrated her to his satisfaction, he reportedly collected her wedding ring and left.However Tunde was arrested after the victim told her husband what happened when he wasn't around. Tunde who never denied having sex with the victim at the Police Station, however argued that it all happened with her consent, but failed to explain what he was doing with the knives he reportedly used in threatening the victim.The Presiding Magistrate at Ogba Magistrates court, Mr T.O. Shomade granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the like sums, while stating he will remain in prison pending when he will perfect his bail condition, as the matter was further adjourned till 17 August 2017.Lalasticlala 1 Like