₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,886 members, 3,660,556 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 08:52 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos (22543 Views)
Man Rapes His 17-Year-Old Daughter In Lagos, Turns Her Into His Sex Object / 65-Year-Old Man Rapes His Friend’s 12-Year-Old Daughter, Gives Her N20 / Man Rapes His Mother In Edo, Beats Father (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by ebusfav: 3:10pm
A 38-year-old man, Tunde Bankole, has been remanded in a Lagos Prison after he was arrested and dragged to court for reportedly raping his neighbour's wife.
The incident happened at True Crescent in Oko-Oba area of Agege, Lagos, after the suspect reportedly had a quarrel with the victim’s husband and he later decided to hit back at the husband by allegedly raping his 36-year-old wife.
Tunde reportedly stormed his neighbour's house when he wasn't at home with two kitchen knives threatening to kill his neighbour's wife if she refused to remove her clothes, lie on her matrimonial bed, open her legs and allow him rape her. After he had penetrated her to his satisfaction, he reportedly collected her wedding ring and left.
However Tunde was arrested after the victim told her husband what happened when he wasn't around. Tunde who never denied having sex with the victim at the Police Station, however argued that it all happened with her consent, but failed to explain what he was doing with the knives he reportedly used in threatening the victim.
The Presiding Magistrate at Ogba Magistrates court, Mr T.O. Shomade granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in the like sums, while stating he will remain in prison pending when he will perfect his bail condition, as the matter was further adjourned till 17 August 2017.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/man-revenge-mission-rapes-neighbours-wife-lagos.html
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by mikky4764(f): 3:19pm
He is an idiot, he chose not to finish his fight with his fellow man but rather preyed on a weaker sex. He is such a weakling
70 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Afam4eva(m): 3:21pm
This story get as e be. The man is definitely a psycho.
5 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by LionDeLeo: 3:21pm
This foolish coward needs to be castrated.
9 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Nutase(f): 3:22pm
Beast of no land
4 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by alcmene: 3:51pm
Afonjas have taken the crime section by storm....
From one atrocity to other
15 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by GeneralOjukwu: 3:53pm
If true...I pray his fellow convicts expand his derriere for the next several years.
Say NO to rape!
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by doyinbaby(f): 4:38pm
He is a mad man
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Franzinni: 4:42pm
10 mins of pleasure for a life time of pain!!!!
5 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Finestface(f): 6:55pm
This one weak me
1 Like
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by lonelydora(m): 6:55pm
What a coward? Tunde is very foolish.
2 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Generalkaycee(m): 6:56pm
Foolish man
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by saasala(m): 6:56pm
Nothing else to see again in this world
3 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by muller101(m): 6:56pm
Another thread for developers to bash acomodators
5 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by EntMirror: 6:56pm
Hmm.. Got nothing to say. M
What will you say of a platform that has changed hundreds of lives within a month of going live? EntMirror can also impact on you.. You can be the boss.. ! You can be anything! You're limitless..
Visit www.entmirror.com
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by taiyesoul(m): 6:56pm
I can bet it.That man has been forking that woman for long.No be rape jare.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by mikeycharles(m): 6:56pm
Just keep quiet
1 Like
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by itiswellandwell: 6:57pm
Many are mad, few are roaming.
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive.
1 Like
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by mikeycharles(m): 6:58pm
Finestface:why not month me
15 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Atarijiga: 6:58pm
Revenge is for the feable minded
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Billyonaire: 6:58pm
Do not make a mistake of thinking the animal in us died. Some beings are still pure breed of animals without a functional left brain hemisphere. I have learnt to consider all humans as animals unless proven otherwise.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by czaratwork: 6:59pm
yellow bars
1 Like
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by deebrain(m): 6:59pm
Sex is sweet when done in agreement of both parties.
I can bet that now, he will be like "e no even sweet like I think am"....
Temptation overrates the benefits of a trap.
4 Likes
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Alberthes: 7:00pm
Ok
|Re: Man On Revenge Mission Rapes His Neighbour’s Wife In Lagos by Cubeet: 7:00pm
HajimeSaito:
2 Likes
Photos Of Suspected Kidnappers And Gunrunners Apprehended By DSS In Kaduna / Man Rapes Girl To Death In Bayelsa / Woman Sells Siblings’ Babies At Birth In Calabar (photo)
Viewing this topic: Aladine(m), esedadon(m), solar9190(m), Mrmissme(m), darepoju(m), globigpun(m), selfmadeboss, mrparker101(m), Igba123, Alexbrain(m), profpeters(m), mosegifted, aliyumd(m), mainman007, andyanders, victorazy(m), playnaija, youngchopper(m), oluwaseyi000(m), Easybab4life, password990, charlieLegend(m), okpame2016, chinoo44(m), batista73, Demolaeby, Blessedasurance, deafeyez, Markshevy(m), sofnana, Yemxy005(m), KingsoBabaTips(m), genuineone, Miguel001(m), nogs, askYomi(m), Ennyiyi(f), Trailii, indigene, Meekmind(m), gboyeng, samsam2019, potterz(m), bigben3, nattyGENT, youngin(m), melvo001(m), uc4mee, phillio(m), Elmojiid(m), marvy77, Musampa73(m), abmendozer(m), HonourablePomk, 2babakizzy, Movichabiodun(m), ebixy(m), Jagabanbaby, mmachi96(f), popsy68(m), Omogbhollahorn(m), Prebaby93(f), Sannixyz, Personpikin2628, Chimezie250(m), ayyumud(m), ngwababe, tmanuelle, harmonydoris(f), Fourwinds, olawalehenry(m), 2seventeen(m), nuelzz04(m), luckyikhide(m), Zolar4ever(m), somehow, UnclePati, ferociouz(m), ItsMeAboki(m), alizma, NPComplete, TAILODUL(m), Jombojombo(f), greenguy, MissBee2k13, Kaybaba5(m), Mazeed(m), darkhorse4ward, primzi, BabbanBura(m), Jaypee101(m), singlefade25(f), FX(m), eDeity, kerry57, laris, dmz1, MajorGomwalk, afoxyib(m), Bruno531(m), buk21nath, Ozugbo(m), trendytrendz, teeblinkz001(m), Wizdude(m), autocentre, Typicool8, TheSage1, Annruby(f), chy200(f), childofGod29, proxillin(m), abokidan4shege, Akindotun(m), chika0072(m), Neymar1095, rokkeyemma21(m), dopedan(m), Franca04, MrsMurphy(f), Maser, bonjovi12(m), chibykeanthony, bobnatlo, Ollysaro(f), Realgboyega(m), dreycomalfoy(m), callmehydee, grandeoj09(m), Icedprince1d(m) and 204 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19