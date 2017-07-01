₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by stephenduru: 6:52pm
See me see wahala.One word for them!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/caption-this-photo-of-man-with-lady.html?m=1
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Ekiseme(m): 6:53pm
This one weak me for real o
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Rtopzy(f): 6:53pm
Lalasticlala and bae
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by hodusglobal(m): 6:54pm
The lady is pointing the most valuable thing wey dey for the man body...
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Papiikush: 6:55pm
You have to understand that some people's brain and always in airplane mode.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Ekiseme(m): 6:56pm
Rtopzy:you don't mean it
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by madridguy(m): 6:56pm
The bae look like S.U but na fire.
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Loyalblak007(f): 6:56pm
Not in Nigeria, Kenya probably
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Ekiseme(m): 7:00pm
Papiikush:easy jare, A little funny things can't harm anybody
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Rtopzy(f): 7:01pm
Ekiseme:I mean it, over and over again....... lolz
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by whitebeard(m): 7:02pm
.nawa I shock as I see the picture
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Kamelot77(m): 7:16pm
mad people
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by ecoeco(m): 7:17pm
.
unequivocally promiscuous reprobates
perverted all-befouling mass of neuroses and pathologies
ineffably demented sycophants
feculent mattress-soiling derelicts
sickly subliterate rapscallions
#Eco99#
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by hodusglobal(m): 7:18pm
madridguy:S.U no dey chop Gala?
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Tamarapetty(f): 7:20pm
Laughs
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by madridguy(m): 7:22pm
hodusglobal:
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by HottestFire: 8:06pm
I am not understanding...
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Folzye(m): 9:41pm
And see as the girl face cool, person no go sabi say she too corrupt..I mean touching that place and no shame
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by hodusglobal(m): 10:00pm
Folzye:Which place are you talking about, don't let the lady vex for you o, because she's telling us that the GALA wey dey under the man jean is for her alone...Operation No Sharing
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Bifwoli: 10:28pm
Loyalblak007:
Leave Kenya out of your poo-filled brains .
Do those number plates look like Kenyan license plates to you?
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by IpobExposed: 10:34pm
which moderator is posting this rubbish abeg
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by ibkgab001: 10:35pm
In a time when topic regarding life changing statements should be making front page ... I don't know who might have posted this but my mind tells me the mod who posted this to front page will not go free
Why all this rubbish Seun Sewa ?
Please if you don't have good topic to make front page kindly post nothing
This topic is as good as nothing on front page
I give up this country will break soon truely ... Because you cAnt be using veto power to post rubbish on front page and Biafra would keep quiet
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by kingPhidel(m): 10:35pm
Chisos!
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by deniyiedie(m): 10:35pm
This is sweet
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by koolcat: 10:36pm
KENYANS aii guess
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by orijintv(m): 10:36pm
This Hood Has Bred So Many Kings!! How many likes for the Best City In Lagos?
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Hashimyussufamao(m): 10:36pm
someone ask me how can i toast? i said u put flour in d tin and put inside fire. #ah_lie?
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by hahn(m): 10:36pm
Kenya abi?
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by martins18(m): 10:36pm
South Africa probably
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by nembuzz: 10:37pm
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by orijintv(m): 10:37pm
Papiikush:
You make small mistake bro. Correct yourself my gee.. #Bless
|Re: Photo Of A Lady Holding A Man By His Balls Goes Viral by Leonbonapart(m): 10:37pm
And she look descent
