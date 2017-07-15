Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) (8004 Views)

Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) / Dora Nnaji, Genevieve's Sister Weds Traditionally [PICS] / Fashion Stylist And Blogger, Miss Busayo Ladapo Is A Beauty To Behold (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)







Big sis Toke has been sharing photos from the wedding saying she is overjoyed and excited that her baby sister has been taken off the market, she wrote:I can’t keep calm… my baby sister is getting married God has been so faithful to us? today I remember my parents as always, truly the memory of the righteous is blessed Celebrate in heaven as we celebrate on earth.





See more photos below:





Source: Media personality Toke Makinwa‘s youngest sister Busayo is getting traditionally married to her beau Stian Fossengen today.Big sis Toke has been sharing photos from the wedding saying she is overjoyed and excited that her baby sister has been taken off the market, she wrote:I can’t keep calm… my baby sister is getting married God has been so faithful to us? today I remember my parents as always, truly the memory of the righteous is blessed Celebrate in heaven as we celebrate on earth.See more photos below:Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/15/photos-from-toke-makinwa-younger-sister-her-oyinbo-husband-traditional-wedding/ 1 Like

more

HML to her.

B

When Naija babe wan marry oyinbo the oyinbo go fine but when Naija guy wan marry oyinbo most of them dey marry ugly old women....odiegwu 19 Likes

Hotshawarma:

When Naija babe wan marry oyinbo the oyinbo go fine but when Naija guy wan marry oyinbo most of them dey marry ugly old women

1 Like

Nigerian men that loves marrying old oyibo ladies, una dey see? 5 Likes

Hotshawarma:

When Naija babe wan marry oyinbo the oyinbo go fine but when Naija guy wan marry oyinbo most of them dey marry ugly old women....odiegwu no...when oyinbo wan marry nija she go fine but when nija guy wan marry green card..... no...when oyinbo wan marry nija she go fine but when nija guy wan marry green card..... 2 Likes

cool thata so good

Toke, I wish you a better husband soon. I won't join those bashing you for your failed marriage. it takes a real man to be a husband, and not a mere married man. Very few men have these qualities these days. The only mistake you made was closing your eyes to the warning signals you got before you agreed to go into that short term contract called marriage.

HML to your sis. I've met her twice And I can confess she has a beautiful heart 2 Likes

okay





I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish 2 Likes

Nice picture.

Why don't the pictures appear front page no more



See signature

edeXede:





I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish bros shey you don get clash with them before?or dem offend you? bros shey you don get clash with them before?or dem offend you?

Happy married life

I hope she won't snatch him o

Just preventing Inanna from getting a spot on FP.

gseun53:

bros shey you don get clash with them before?or dem offend you?

They re full of bad attitude , that's why .....u know say oyinbo no get respect...that's why they re at home with them.... They re full of bad attitude , that's why .....u know say oyinbo no get respect...that's why they re at home with them....

edeXede:





I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish I pity your future spouse, she's probably thinking you're sensible. not knowing your brain has been replaced with cow dung. I pity your future spouse, she's probably thinking you're sensible. not knowing your brain has been replaced with cow dung. 5 Likes



maths homework,

saying to himself, 2+5

the son of bitch is 7,

3+6 the son of bitch is 9



His mother heard this &

asked "what r u doing?"



Boy, "doing my maths'

homework".



Mom: & this is how ur

teacher taught u?



Boy: "Yes"



Infuriated mother called

the teacher: Are u teaching

maths to children by

saying 2+2, the son of

bitch is 4?

The teacher started laughing

& answered: "what I

taught them was, 2+2

THE SUM OF WHICH IS 4... A little boy was doingmaths homework,saying to himself, 2+5the son of bitch is 7,3+6 the son of bitch is 9His mother heard this &asked "what r u doing?"Boy, "doing my maths'homework".Mom: & this is how urteacher taught u?Boy: "Yes"Infuriated mother calledthe teacher: Are u teachingmaths to children bysaying 2+2, the son ofbitch is 4?The teacher started laughing& answered: "what Itaught them was, 2+2THE SUM OF WHICH IS 4... 1 Like

This is cute

edeXede:





I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish Guy u bad Guy u bad

fastgyal:

I pity your future spouse, she's probably thinking you're sensible. not knowing your brain has been replaced with cow dung.

Pretty Fast olosho gyal.



That was really fast mention. Are you also fast in delivering that service? Pretty Fastgyal.That was really fast mention. Are you also fast in delivering that service?

hope say this one too no go write d oyinbo version of "on becoming "

fastgyal:

I pity your future spouse, she's probably thinking you're sensible. not knowing your brain has been replaced with cow dung.

How far? How far?

Ever8054:

no...when oyinbo wan marry nija she go fine but when nija guy wan marry green card.....

Behhtt, it's not only old grandma's that can offer green card na..

And the Naija girls marrying these young oyibo studs will also get the same green card.



Anyway, at least the President of France is married to an extremely older woman.

Fine wine gets better with age.. Behhtt, it's not only old grandma's that can offer green card na..And the Naija girls marrying these young oyibo studs will also get the same green card.Anyway, at least the President of France is married to an extremely older woman.Fine wine gets better with age..

Nigerian women finding true love and faithfulness that most Nigerian men cant give

edeXede:





I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish just like your mother's and sister's just like your mother's and sister's

I hope she doesn't advise her sister to divorce her husband on any mistake he makes... .....