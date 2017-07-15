₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,840,952 members, 3,660,798 topics. Date: Saturday, 15 July 2017 at 11:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) (8004 Views)
Busayo Makinwa Set To Marry A White Man (Photos) / Dora Nnaji, Genevieve's Sister Weds Traditionally [PICS] / Fashion Stylist And Blogger, Miss Busayo Ladapo Is A Beauty To Behold (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by oluwasegun400: 7:21pm
Media personality Toke Makinwa‘s youngest sister Busayo is getting traditionally married to her beau Stian Fossengen today.
Big sis Toke has been sharing photos from the wedding saying she is overjoyed and excited that her baby sister has been taken off the market, she wrote:I can’t keep calm… my baby sister is getting married God has been so faithful to us? today I remember my parents as always, truly the memory of the righteous is blessed Celebrate in heaven as we celebrate on earth.
See more photos below:
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/15/photos-from-toke-makinwa-younger-sister-her-oyinbo-husband-traditional-wedding/
1 Like
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by oluwasegun400: 7:22pm
more
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by madridguy(m): 7:23pm
HML to her.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by tobillionaire(m): 7:48pm
B
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by Hotshawarma(m): 7:53pm
When Naija babe wan marry oyinbo the oyinbo go fine but when Naija guy wan marry oyinbo most of them dey marry ugly old women....odiegwu
19 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:55pm
Hotshawarma:
1 Like
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by rossyc(f): 7:57pm
Nigerian men that loves marrying old oyibo ladies, una dey see?
5 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by Ever8054: 8:15pm
Hotshawarma:no...when oyinbo wan marry nija she go fine but when nija guy wan marry green card.....
2 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 10:10pm
cool thata so good
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by fastgyal(f): 10:37pm
Toke, I wish you a better husband soon. I won't join those bashing you for your failed marriage. it takes a real man to be a husband, and not a mere married man. Very few men have these qualities these days. The only mistake you made was closing your eyes to the warning signals you got before you agreed to go into that short term contract called marriage.
HML to your sis. I've met her twice And I can confess she has a beautiful heart
2 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by gseun53: 10:38pm
okay
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by edeXede: 10:38pm
I pity the unfortunate oyinbo man wasting his hard currency on a smelly fish
2 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by Chinagurum1995(m): 10:39pm
Nice picture.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by kingrt2(m): 10:41pm
Why don't the pictures appear front page no more
See signature
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by gseun53: 10:41pm
edeXede:bros shey you don get clash with them before?or dem offend you?
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by jdstunt(m): 10:42pm
Happy married life
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by tayo200(m): 10:44pm
I hope she won't snatch him o
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by RealHaute: 10:46pm
Just preventing Inanna from getting a spot on FP.
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by iswallker(m): 10:49pm
gseun53:
They re full of bad attitude , that's why .....u know say oyinbo no get respect...that's why they re at home with them....
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by fastgyal(f): 10:50pm
edeXede:I pity your future spouse, she's probably thinking you're sensible. not knowing your brain has been replaced with cow dung.
5 Likes
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by HarkymTheOracle(m): 10:50pm
A little boy was doing
maths homework,
saying to himself, 2+5
the son of bitch is 7,
3+6 the son of bitch is 9
His mother heard this &
asked "what r u doing?"
Boy, "doing my maths'
homework".
Mom: & this is how ur
teacher taught u?
Boy: "Yes"
Infuriated mother called
the teacher: Are u teaching
maths to children by
saying 2+2, the son of
bitch is 4?
The teacher started laughing
& answered: "what I
taught them was, 2+2
THE SUM OF WHICH IS 4...
1 Like
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by deniyiedie(m): 10:52pm
This is cute
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 10:54pm
edeXede:Guy u bad
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by edeXede: 10:55pm
fastgyal:
Pretty Fast
That was really fast mention. Are you also fast in delivering that service?
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by hollah123: 10:56pm
hope say this one too no go write d oyinbo version of "on becoming "
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by ErepaTV: 10:57pm
fastgyal:
How far?
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by eyinjuege: 11:22pm
Ever8054:
Behhtt, it's not only old grandma's that can offer green card na..
And the Naija girls marrying these young oyibo studs will also get the same green card.
Anyway, at least the President of France is married to an extremely older woman.
Fine wine gets better with age..
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:23pm
Nigerian women finding true love and faithfulness that most Nigerian men cant give
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by martineverest(m): 11:24pm
edeXede:just like your mother's and sister's
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by LadiIshola(m): 11:36pm
I hope she doesn't advise her sister to divorce her husband on any mistake he makes... .....
|Re: Busayo Makinwa Weds Stian Fossengen Traditionally (Photos) by gucci20(m): 11:51pm
Hmmm.
(0) (Reply)
OMG Wizkid Cheated On Tania!!!! See His BBM Updates / How was it / Nigeria Celebrity Beard Gang. Pics Included
Viewing this topic: gucci20(m), Kevylex(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), NkayTiana(f), chloride6, piagetskinner(m), windows8, kingkbiz(m), PineyMikey, yipata, Kalman(m), phisayomee(m), MAYOWAAK, LOT111(f), Horo(m), everrichy(m), bimchuswhat(f), Barbieegold, clasam, Omolewa212(f), LesbianBoy(m), wilsonloveth9, Trustme2(m), Maximeo(m), MadCow1 and 56 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9