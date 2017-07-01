₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Tocheagle(m): 8:41pm On Jul 15
The African version of the OSCARS is being beamed live on The LAGOS STATE TELEVISION (LTV) . Celebrities from all over Africa in the Movie industry are gathered for the awards. Tune in to watch and drop your comments
The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.
It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.
"Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.
http://www.ama-awards.com/amaa-2017-nomination-list.html
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Ayodejioak(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
Here we go.
Shutout to those of us that made it here.
Memorable night
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by sunnysunny69(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
Even though Nigeria is not working, we are still proud of our movie industries. Lets show them we are the big daddy. Good luck to all the Nigerian nominee, proudly AFRICAN.
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by modaink333: 11:00pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by magabounce(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
In Tekno's voice
Nepa no bringy light
Generator wan tear ma ear!!!
Abek teh me all d winners tmao!!
Sleep yaf come
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by kolajoo(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by crunchyg(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
Never you in your life compare this poo to the Oscars
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by noetic5: 11:02pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by noetic5: 11:02pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by deniyiedie(m): 11:03pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by nembuzz: 11:04pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by gidjah(m): 11:04pm On Jul 15
wishing the award recipients good luck
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Yomzzyblog: 11:05pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by oshe11(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
Make Buhari, Dino n Dia APC Cohorts win sumtin ooo
And make dia govt win "BEST REALITY SERIES"
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
To sit down here and be monitoring this thread is lack of proper time management.
Tomorrow is Sunday
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by wunmi590(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
OP, you just deceived me to watch this poo
Just wasted my precious time watching this programme.
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by oluwadiyar: 11:08pm On Jul 15
�����just dey observe
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Mavin1: 11:08pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Mavin1: 11:10pm On Jul 15
sunnysunny69:No be only big daddy na sugar daddy
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by ymee(m): 11:11pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Pilot4Airbus(m): 11:17pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Nikbaebrown(f): 11:18pm On Jul 15
I Think I Prefer The AMVCA's Hosted By IK OGBONNA Some Months Back. I'm Hell Bored With This Crap You Call An Award Show. And Comparing It To The Oscars Is Like Saying The Headies Equals Grammies. Infact Lemme Change The Channel.. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS LOADING..... 85%
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by VickyRotex(f): 11:20pm On Jul 15
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by morereb10: 11:20pm On Jul 15
On another news, FG Poised To Stop Production Of Nigerian Movies & Music Abroad - Lai Mohammed
see @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/fg-poised-to-stop-production-of.html
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by antieverything(m): 11:22pm On Jul 15
oya mk em start to call namea
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by ALAYORMII: 11:24pm On Jul 15
Make us proud
|Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Elnida: 11:25pm On Jul 15
a hasty boy drinks his tea with a fork..
he said the African version of the Oscars.
so that ur kind will grasp wat the Amaa's means but obviously U cud yet decipher.
sense fall on U.
