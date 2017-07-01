



The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.





It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.

The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.





"Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.







AMAA 2017 Nomination List



EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1. Bout – Nigeria

2. On Monday Last Week – Ghana/USA

3. A Place for Myself – Rwanda

4. Silence - Nigeria

5. Kieza - Angola

6. Yemoja: Rise of the Orisa- Nigeria/UK

7. Marabout – Senegal

8. A Place in the Plane – Senegal



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1. Black Barbie – Ghana

2. Got Flowers - Nigeria

3. Gyrow – Nigeria

4. Pull – Nigeria



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1. Legacy Of The Hills – Mali

2. Makoko: Future Afloat - Nigeria

3. House in the Field – Morocco

4. Vivre Riche – Cote D’Ivoire

5. House of Nwapa – Nigeria

6. Mama Colonel – DRC

7. The African Who Wanted To Fly – Gabon

8. La Colere Dans Le Vent (Anger in the Wind) - Niger



OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1. Logun Ofe - Nigeria

2. Call Me Thief – South Africa

3. Félicité – Senegal

4. Vaya – South Africa



MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

1. Saving Dreams – Nigeria/Canada

2. While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden

3. Theory of Conflict- Nigeria/USA

A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco/Canada

5. Hell’s Fury- Nigeria/USA



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT

1. Kbela – Brazil

2. Ca$h Out – USA

3. The Tale of Four – Curacao

4. 90 Days - USA



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1. I Am Not Your Negro – Haiti/France

2. 13th - USA

3. Les heritiers du Vietnam (Martinique)

4. Horace Tapscott, Musical Griot - USA



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA FEATURE

1. West Indies Gang - Guadeloupe

2. Fences – USA

3. Birth of a Nation - USA

4. Double play – Curacao

5. Moonlight – USA



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Call Me Thief – South Africa

2. Félicité- Senegal

3. 76 – Nigeria

4. Queen of Katwe - Uganda

5. The Last of Us- Tunisia



AMAA 2017 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

1. Queen of Katwe- Uganda

2. Ayamma- Nigeria

3. Keteke - Ghana

4. The Last Of Us - Tunisia

5. Logun Ofe - Nigeria



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1. Dora’s Peace – South Africa

2. Oloibiri - Nigeria

3. Ayamma- Nigeria

4. The Last of Us - Tunisia

5. Slow Country- Nigeria



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1. Vaya – South Africa

2. 93 Days- Nigeria

3. A Mile in My Shoes- Morocco

4. 76 - Nigeria

5. Félicité - Senegal

6. While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

1. Wulu - Mali

2. Oloibiri- Nigeria

3. Whale Caller – South Africa

4. Queen of Katwe - Uganda

5. Slow Country – Nigeria



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1. 93 Days – Nigeria

2. Félicité – Senegal

3. Vaya – South Africa

4. Wulu- Mali

5. Dora’s Peace – South Africa



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. The Last of Us - Tunisia

2. The Whale Caller – South Africa

3. Félicité- Senegal

4. Vaya- South Africa

5. A Mile in My Shoes - Morocco



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1. Call Me Thief- South Africa

2. Vaya – South Africa

3. While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden

4. CEO - Nigeria

5. Félicité- Senegal



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

1. Oloibiri - Nigeria

2. Dora’s Peace- South Africa

3. Félicité – Senegal

4. While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden

5. Vaya – South Africa



AMAA 2017- LAGOS STATE AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1. Green White Green

2. 93 Days

3. CEO

4. 76

5. Ayamma

6. Oloibiri



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

1. Pabillo Koza – Dora’s Peace

2. Medina Molanga – Queen of Katwe

3. Azwille Shanane-Madiba - Vaya

4. Austin Rose – Call Me Thief

5. Adam Kanyama– While We Live



TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST COMEDY

1. Funny Enough (Snaaks Genoeg) – South Africa

2. Three Wise Men – Nigeria

3. Keteke - Ghana

4. A Trip To Jamaica - Nigeria



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Adonijah Owiriwa - 76

2. Warren Matsimola - Vaya

3. Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri

4. Papi Mpaka - Félicité

5. Richard Seruwazi – While We Live

6. Majid Michel – Slow Country



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Inna Moja – Wulu

2. Theresa Edem - Ayamma

3. Taiwo Ajai Lycet - Oloibiri

4. Nmonde Mbusi - Vaya

5. Somkele Idhalama – 93 Days

6. Angelique Kidjo - CEO



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Sambassa Nzeribe – Slow Country

2. Ibrahim Koma – Wulu

3. Richard Mofe Damijo - Oloibiri

4. Amine Ennaji- A Mile in My Shoes

5. David Oyelowo – Queen of Katwe

6. Dann Jaques Mouton- Call Me Thief

7. Ramsey Noah – 76

8. Jahwar Soudani - Last Of Us



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Vero Tshanda - Félicité

2. Lydia Forson - Keteke

3. Lupita Nyong’o – Queen of Katwe

4. Bimbo Akintola – 93 Days

5. Josette Bushell-Mingo – While We Live

6. Rita Dominic – 76

7. Khabonina Quebeka – Dora’s Peace

8. Zimkhitha Nyoka - Vaya



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

1. Happiness is a Four Letter Word –Thabang Molaya- South Africa

2. Green White Green – Abba Makama - Nigeria

3. Wulu – Daouda Coulibaly – Mali

4. Bunjoko – Kizito Samuel - Uganda

5. The Last Of Us – Alaeddine Slim – Tunisia

6. Rain – Daniel Mugerwa - Uganda



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1. Daouda Coulibaly - Wulu

2. Steve Gukas – 93 Days

3. Mira Nair - Queen of Katwe

4. Izu Ojukwu - 76

5. Daryen Joshua- Call Me Thief

6. Akin Omotosho - Vaya

7. Alain Gomis - Félicité

8. Ala Eddine Slim- The Last Of Us

9. Said Khallaf - A Mile in My Shoes



AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1. The Last Of Us - Tunisia

2. A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco

3. 76 - Nigeria

4. Vaya- South Africa

5. 93 Days - Nigeria

6. Queen of Katwe - Uganda

7. Félicité – Senegal

8. Wulu – Mali

9. Call Me Thief – South Africa

http://www.ama-awards.com/amaa-2017-nomination-list.html The African version of the OSCARS is being beamed live on The LAGOS STATE TELEVISION (LTV) . Celebrities from all over Africa in the Movie industry are gathered for the awards. Tune in to watch and drop your commentsThe event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora."Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos. 1 Like