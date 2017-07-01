₦airaland Forum

African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Tocheagle(m): 8:41pm On Jul 15
The African version of the OSCARS is being beamed live on The LAGOS STATE TELEVISION (LTV) . Celebrities from all over Africa in the Movie industry are gathered for the awards. Tune in to watch and drop your comments

The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.


It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.
The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.


"Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.



AMAA 2017 Nomination List

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM
1. Bout – Nigeria
2. On Monday Last Week – Ghana/USA
3. A Place for Myself – Rwanda
4. Silence - Nigeria
5. Kieza - Angola
6. Yemoja: Rise of the Orisa- Nigeria/UK
7. Marabout – Senegal
8. A Place in the Plane – Senegal

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION
1. Black Barbie – Ghana
2. Got Flowers - Nigeria
3. Gyrow – Nigeria
4. Pull – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY
1. Legacy Of The Hills – Mali
2. Makoko: Future Afloat - Nigeria
3. House in the Field – Morocco
4. Vivre Riche – Cote D’Ivoire
5. House of Nwapa – Nigeria
6. Mama Colonel – DRC
7. The African Who Wanted To Fly – Gabon
8. La Colere Dans Le Vent (Anger in the Wind) - Niger

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE
1. Logun Ofe - Nigeria
2. Call Me Thief – South Africa
3. Félicité – Senegal
4. Vaya – South Africa

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD
1. Saving Dreams – Nigeria/Canada
2. While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden
3. Theory of Conflict- Nigeria/USA
A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco/Canada
5. Hell’s Fury- Nigeria/USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT
1. Kbela – Brazil
2. Ca$h Out – USA
3. The Tale of Four – Curacao
4. 90 Days - USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY
1. I Am Not Your Negro – Haiti/France
2. 13th - USA
3. Les heritiers du Vietnam (Martinique)
4. Horace Tapscott, Musical Griot - USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA FEATURE
1. West Indies Gang - Guadeloupe
2. Fences – USA
3. Birth of a Nation - USA
4. Double play – Curacao
5. Moonlight – USA

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN
1. Call Me Thief – South Africa
2. Félicité- Senegal
3. 76 – Nigeria
4. Queen of Katwe - Uganda
5. The Last of Us- Tunisia

AMAA 2017 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN
1. Queen of Katwe- Uganda
2. Ayamma- Nigeria
3. Keteke - Ghana
4. The Last Of Us - Tunisia
5. Logun Ofe - Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP
1. Dora’s Peace – South Africa
2. Oloibiri - Nigeria
3. Ayamma- Nigeria
4. The Last of Us - Tunisia
5. Slow Country- Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK
1. Vaya – South Africa
2. 93 Days- Nigeria
3. A Mile in My Shoes- Morocco
4. 76 - Nigeria
5. Félicité - Senegal
6. While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT
1. Wulu - Mali
2. Oloibiri- Nigeria
3. Whale Caller – South Africa
4. Queen of Katwe - Uganda
5. Slow Country – Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND
1. 93 Days – Nigeria
2. Félicité – Senegal
3. Vaya – South Africa
4. Wulu- Mali
5. Dora’s Peace – South Africa

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY
1. The Last of Us - Tunisia
2. The Whale Caller – South Africa
3. Félicité- Senegal
4. Vaya- South Africa
5. A Mile in My Shoes - Morocco

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING
1. Call Me Thief- South Africa
2. Vaya – South Africa
3. While We Live – Burkina Faso/Sweden
4. CEO - Nigeria
5. Félicité- Senegal

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY
1. Oloibiri - Nigeria
2. Dora’s Peace- South Africa
3. Félicité – Senegal
4. While We Live- Burkina Faso/Sweden
5. Vaya – South Africa

AMAA 2017- LAGOS STATE AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM
1. Green White Green
2. 93 Days
3. CEO
4. 76
5. Ayamma
6. Oloibiri

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR
1. Pabillo Koza – Dora’s Peace
2. Medina Molanga – Queen of Katwe
3. Azwille Shanane-Madiba - Vaya
4. Austin Rose – Call Me Thief
5. Adam Kanyama– While We Live

TONY ELUMELU AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST COMEDY
1. Funny Enough (Snaaks Genoeg) – South Africa
2. Three Wise Men – Nigeria
3. Keteke - Ghana
4. A Trip To Jamaica - Nigeria

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
1. Adonijah Owiriwa - 76
2. Warren Matsimola - Vaya
3. Olu Jacobs - Oloibiri
4. Papi Mpaka - Félicité
5. Richard Seruwazi – While We Live
6. Majid Michel – Slow Country

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
1. Inna Moja – Wulu
2. Theresa Edem - Ayamma
3. Taiwo Ajai Lycet - Oloibiri
4. Nmonde Mbusi - Vaya
5. Somkele Idhalama – 93 Days
6. Angelique Kidjo - CEO

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
1. Sambassa Nzeribe – Slow Country
2. Ibrahim Koma – Wulu
3. Richard Mofe Damijo - Oloibiri
4. Amine Ennaji- A Mile in My Shoes
5. David Oyelowo – Queen of Katwe
6. Dann Jaques Mouton- Call Me Thief
7. Ramsey Noah – 76
8. Jahwar Soudani - Last Of Us

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
1. Vero Tshanda - Félicité
2. Lydia Forson - Keteke
3. Lupita Nyong’o – Queen of Katwe
4. Bimbo Akintola – 93 Days
5. Josette Bushell-Mingo – While We Live
6. Rita Dominic – 76
7. Khabonina Quebeka – Dora’s Peace
8. Zimkhitha Nyoka - Vaya

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR
1. Happiness is a Four Letter Word –Thabang Molaya- South Africa
2. Green White Green – Abba Makama - Nigeria
3. Wulu – Daouda Coulibaly – Mali
4. Bunjoko – Kizito Samuel - Uganda
5. The Last Of Us – Alaeddine Slim – Tunisia
6. Rain – Daniel Mugerwa - Uganda

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR
1. Daouda Coulibaly - Wulu
2. Steve Gukas – 93 Days
3. Mira Nair - Queen of Katwe
4. Izu Ojukwu - 76
5. Daryen Joshua- Call Me Thief
6. Akin Omotosho - Vaya
7. Alain Gomis - Félicité
8. Ala Eddine Slim- The Last Of Us
9. Said Khallaf - A Mile in My Shoes

AMAA 2017 AWARD FOR BEST FILM
1. The Last Of Us - Tunisia
2. A Mile in My Shoes – Morocco
3. 76 - Nigeria
4. Vaya- South Africa
5. 93 Days - Nigeria
6. Queen of Katwe - Uganda
7. Félicité – Senegal
8. Wulu – Mali
9. Call Me Thief – South Africa

1 Like

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Ayodejioak(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
Here we go.

Shutout to those of us that made it here.

Memorable night
grin cheesy
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by sunnysunny69(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
Even though Nigeria is not working, we are still proud of our movie industries. Lets show them we are the big daddy. Good luck to all the Nigerian nominee, proudly AFRICAN.


1 Like

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Sleyanya1(m): 11:00pm On Jul 15
smiley
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by modaink333: 11:00pm On Jul 15
Tocheagle:
The African version of the OSCARS is being beamed live on The LAGOS STATE TELEVISION (LTV) . Celebrities from all over Africa in the Movie industry are gathered for the awards. Tune in to watch and drop your comments

The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.


It's less than two hours before the 13th African Movie Academy Awards ceremony.
The event will air on Nigerian Television Authority and Lagos Television (both on DSTV), recognizing the best in filmmaking in the continent and diaspora.


"Reloaded star Nse Ikpe-Etim will host the ceremony, which will take place today, Saturday, July 15, 2017, at the Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by magabounce(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
In Tekno's voice
Nepa no bringy light
Generator wan tear ma ear!!!
Abek teh me all d winners tmao!!
Sleep yaf come

5 Likes

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by kolajoo(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
FP for sale grin
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by crunchyg(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
Never you in your life compare this poo to the Oscars

3 Likes

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:01pm On Jul 15
Good
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by noetic5: 11:02pm On Jul 15
kk
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by noetic5: 11:02pm On Jul 15
aii
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by deniyiedie(m): 11:03pm On Jul 15
Let me sit here
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by nembuzz: 11:04pm On Jul 15
smiley
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by gidjah(m): 11:04pm On Jul 15
wishing the award recipients good luck
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Yomzzyblog: 11:05pm On Jul 15
Nice one..
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by oshe11(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
Make Buhari, Dino n Dia APC Cohorts win sumtin ooo


And make dia govt win "BEST REALITY SERIES"
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
To sit down here and be monitoring this thread is lack of proper time management.


Tomorrow is Sunday

1 Like

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by wunmi590(m): 11:07pm On Jul 15
OP, you just deceived me to watch this poo

Just wasted my precious time watching this programme.
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by oluwadiyar: 11:08pm On Jul 15
�����just dey observe
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Mavin1: 11:08pm On Jul 15
Lemme park here
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Mavin1: 11:10pm On Jul 15
sunnysunny69:
We may struggle with anything else but lets show them we are the big daddy of African movie.

No be only big daddy na sugar daddy cheesy

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by ymee(m): 11:11pm On Jul 15
noetic5:
kk
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Pilot4Airbus(m): 11:17pm On Jul 15
My signature
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Nikbaebrown(f): 11:18pm On Jul 15
I Think I Prefer The AMVCA's Hosted By IK OGBONNA Some Months Back. I'm Hell Bored With This Crap You Call An Award Show. And Comparing It To The Oscars Is Like Saying The Headies Equals Grammies. Infact Lemme Change The Channel.. KEEPING UP WITH THE KARDASHIANS LOADING..... 85%
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by VickyRotex(f): 11:20pm On Jul 15
undecided undecided undecided
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by morereb10: 11:20pm On Jul 15
We are waiting ...


On another news, FG Poised To Stop Production Of Nigerian Movies & Music Abroad - Lai Mohammed

see @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/07/fg-poised-to-stop-production-of.html
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by antieverything(m): 11:22pm On Jul 15
oya mk em start to call namea angry
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by ALAYORMII: 11:24pm On Jul 15
Make us proud
Re: African Movie Academy Awards 2017 (Live Thread) by Elnida: 11:25pm On Jul 15
crunchyg:
Never you in your life compare this poo to the Oscars

a hasty boy drinks his tea with a fork..
he said the African version of the Oscars.
so that ur kind will grasp wat the Amaa's means but obviously U cud yet decipher.

sense fall on U. cool

1 Like

(0) (1) (Reply)

