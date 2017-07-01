₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by zoba88: 9:17pm
As shared by Bayei.....
'I got the news of your demise with rude shock this morning. If we the Bajju Development Association (BADA) Agege Branch knew that your transfer from Lagos to Kaduna last year, will end your life on Thursday 13th July, 2017 in the hands of these Fulani marauders kidnappers along Abuja-Kaduna express way, we would have persuaded you to stay back. But we can't ask fate, why? You went on special duty in the course of discharging your duty to our motherland (Nigeria).
May your killers never find peace in their lives and that of their sponsors in Jesus' name, amen! Adieu awumba Felix Yohanna Duniya , sai Zi ba'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fulani-marauders-kill-policeman-along.html?m=1
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Loyalblak007(f): 9:19pm
Too ßad
RIP
Where is ßuhari when you need him?
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by dannytoe(m): 9:26pm
Apostle suleman was right. if only we took him serious, trust me fulani herdsmen would have been begging for mercy by now. Instead they saw our weakness and expoited it to their advantage.
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by ecoeco(m): 9:27pm
.
Buhari well done oo
Fulani people hav nw left their cows to do kidnapping
Indeed dis is CHANGE
#Eco99#
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by thebestprice(m): 9:43pm
rip
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Vision4God: 10:21pm
Jesus is lord.
Hhmmm
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by LastSurvivor11: 10:24pm
Heartless set of clan..
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by mikeycharles(m): 10:25pm
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by spartan117(m): 10:25pm
Almajiris at work
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by eleojo23: 10:25pm
Bad news everyday.
What a country !
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by AngelicBeing: 10:25pm
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by IpobExposed: 10:25pm
This Fulani people are getting dangerous o.
watch how they storm Nnamdi Kanu house today as they were blocked by security.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=trz0A9xbnlI
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Pvin: 10:25pm
Well in my humble opinion, without the desire to offend those who think different from my point of view, but looking at it in depth, taking into account the characteristics of each person, I honestly think ... the person below me have said it all
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by northvietnam(m): 10:26pm
I don't have Any R. I. p to give to this
This
this....
I hate police period....
I Hate Nigerian Police.... and I don't feel pity when Cases like this occur.
I promise to ignore Evey quote...
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 10:26pm
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Homeboiy(m): 10:26pm
U see ur life now
I know say u follow dey beat people wey dey protest about this Fulani atrocities then
well RIP
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Built2last: 10:26pm
The untouchables.
Sai Buhari
Buhari must rule till 2053....
Una never see chin chun chi.
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by NollywoodNews24(f): 10:27pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by nembuzz: 10:27pm
Please listen to our president speaking on this matter
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by IYANGBALI: 10:27pm
Buhari has destroyed this country with his people
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by NCANpatroller: 10:27pm
May more nigerian Police die in the name soponna ayelala ogun. Ase!!
May God preserve the police of the countries that safe guard their citizens
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by gypsey(m): 10:27pm
Good! maybe he was trying to extort 20 naira from them the hunter has become the hunted. it's not as if the police haven't killed enough nigerians
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by spartan117(m): 10:27pm
Built2last:D sultan of sokoto thought he was untouchable too,until Abacha invaded sokoto, deposed and exiled him and then installed his own sultan.
The Nigerian state is d only untouchable, surely a time of reckoning is coming for these Fulani miscreants
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by edeXede: 10:28pm
Thug jam thug. wetin concern me
I just pity the unfortunate wife and children of the police. Rest in peace, piss and hell to their daddy according to the work of his hands when he was alive but I know it would surely be the former
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by piagetskinner(m): 10:28pm
they have started killing police men....
these people are boko haram
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by tonardo(m): 10:29pm
Buhari - fulani
fulani is in power...
Sai buhari
sai fulani...
You dear not kill a cop abroad..
Fighting corruption indeed..
We are getting there..
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by tooth4tooth: 10:29pm
Fulanis are always on the news for wrong reasons
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by modelmike7(m): 10:29pm
They should be fished out and sentenced accordingly.
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by omobabalawo: 10:29pm
gypsey:
.
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by stan30may(m): 10:31pm
Are you guys sure this people are human beings
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by Erhu: 10:31pm
soon Fulani go enter aso rock wit their cow because many grass de there.
|Re: Fulani People Kill A Policeman Along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway(photos) by ripbubu: 10:31pm
Homeboiy:this is the beginning more people that supported buhari will still die a painful death
