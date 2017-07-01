Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos (16079 Views)

Read what was shared by Von Nwadukwe on Facebook.



Saw this accident scene at the Ugwu onyeama segment of the enugu - onitsha express way earlier. The car in the ditch fell in there while trying to get away from a team of FRSC officials who were following him in a hot pursuit. Regrettably the officers abandoned the occupants to their own fate and fled the scene though amazingly the occupants survived without life threatening injuries. These are sad realities of what state our dear country is in, where citizens are law breakers and law enforcement agents are indisciplined. We shall overcome.



What is this nah,some drivers are so stupid and careless with people's life,why run with this scrap called motor knowing fully well that you are carrying human being not crayfish.God help us with this FRSC and their modus operandi. 7 Likes

Op you are wring they are trying to fix the wheel balancing & alignment in the pit



You can't do it on the main road only in ditch 5 Likes

this is nothing compared to the type of hot pursuit these heartless VIOs in Abuja are giving to vehicle drivers, several lives has been lost to their reckless chases, till the extent it led to the protest of Abuja taxi drivers until the FCT minister gave them an order to stop pursing culprits.. it only here in Nigeria will those who are to serve you and save lives are the ones breaking the laws at the expense of the innocents. anyway, thanks to God they didn't lose their life. 7 Likes 1 Share

is DAT extra tyre under the car 2 Likes

The question is, WHY IS HE RUNNING? 3 Likes 1 Share

The question is, WHY IS HE RUNNING? No money to bribe them with







That's the extortion going on No money to bribe them withThat's the extortion going on 6 Likes

15 Likes 3 Shares

FRSC personnel has been banned from chasing after cars as this has caused lots of accidents and deaths. All they are required to do is copy the plate number of the vehicle.

But Nigerians will remain Nigerians. I weep for my country. 16 Likes 2 Shares

FRSC had turned to security operatives chasing down defaulters to death 2 Likes 1 Share

Unfortunately he landed himself here, so many lives lost The rate of crime is increasing drastically.... Those with fg uniform are extorting alot from these drivers.Unfortunately he landed himself here, so many lives lost

Nigeria my country a country indeed a country indeed

No comments.. Let me see any road safety officer come to disturb me.. Na me first go jam all of them... 1 Like

What is this nah,some drivers are so stupid and careless with people's life,why run with this scrab called motor knowing fully well that you are carrying human being not crayfish.God help us with this FRSC and their modus operandi.

Learn how to spell words correctly. Learn how to spell words correctly.

Why run? I blame the driver.

Frsc again?

Learn how to spell words correctly. teacher show me where i made a mistake in my spellings teacher show me where i made a mistake in my spellings

now he go spend x10 of the roger

Thank God for them anyway

