|Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Angelanest: 5:39am
An accident which happened along Enugu-Onitsha expressway was said to have been caused by road officials who were pursuing a driver. In the course of the hot pursuit, the driver landed in a ditch while trying to evade arrest. According to an online report, the road safety officers abandoned the wounded victims to their own fate and fled the scene..
Read what was shared by Von Nwadukwe on Facebook.
Saw this accident scene at the Ugwu onyeama segment of the enugu - onitsha express way earlier. The car in the ditch fell in there while trying to get away from a team of FRSC officials who were following him in a hot pursuit. Regrettably the officers abandoned the occupants to their own fate and fled the scene though amazingly the occupants survived without life threatening injuries. These are sad realities of what state our dear country is in, where citizens are law breakers and law enforcement agents are indisciplined. We shall overcome.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/accident-along-enugu-onitsha-expressway.html
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Angelanest: 5:39am
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Evablizin(f): 6:01am
What is this nah,some drivers are so stupid and careless with people's life,why run with this scrap called motor knowing fully well that you are carrying human being not crayfish.God help us with this FRSC and their modus operandi.
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by sarrki(m): 6:03am
Op you are wring they are trying to fix the wheel balancing & alignment in the pit
You can't do it on the main road only in ditch
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by DrDeji20(m): 6:07am
this is nothing compared to the type of hot pursuit these heartless VIOs in Abuja are giving to vehicle drivers, several lives has been lost to their reckless chases, till the extent it led to the protest of Abuja taxi drivers until the FCT minister gave them an order to stop pursing culprits.. it only here in Nigeria will those who are to serve you and save lives are the ones breaking the laws at the expense of the innocents. anyway, thanks to God they didn't lose their life.
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by bamdly(m): 6:08am
is DAT extra tyre under the car
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Rotentina(m): 8:28am
The question is, WHY IS HE RUNNING?
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by ZombiePUNISHER: 8:45am
Rotentina:No money to bribe them with
That's the extortion going on
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by choky26(m): 1:19pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Narldon(f): 1:19pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by deniyiedie(m): 1:20pm
Crazy country
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by ignis(f): 1:21pm
FRSC personnel has been banned from chasing after cars as this has caused lots of accidents and deaths. All they are required to do is copy the plate number of the vehicle.
But Nigerians will remain Nigerians. I weep for my country.
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Integrityfarms(m): 1:21pm
Life in the zoo...
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by ItachiUchiha: 1:21pm
FRSC had turned to security operatives chasing down defaulters to death
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Stell085(f): 1:21pm
Nigeria my country
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Sirambassador(m): 1:22pm
The rate of crime is increasing drastically.... Those with fg uniform are extorting alot from these drivers.
Unfortunately he landed himself here, so many lives lost
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by bewla(m): 1:22pm
bleeping stupid scenerio hope no life lost
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by hardywaltz(m): 1:23pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Sirambassador(m): 1:23pm
Stell085:a country indeed
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by dingbang(m): 1:24pm
No comments.. Let me see any road safety officer come to disturb me.. Na me first go jam all of them...
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by RealHaute: 1:24pm
Evablizin:
Learn how to spell words correctly.
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by LoveJesus87(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by henryutd: 1:24pm
Why run? I blame the driver.
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by jazinogold(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Nutase(f): 1:25pm
Frsc again?
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by Evablizin(f): 1:26pm
RealHaute:teacher show me where i made a mistake in my spellings
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 1:26pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by apholaryn: 1:27pm
now he go spend x10 of the roger
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by itiswellandwell: 1:27pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by EntMirror: 1:27pm
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by seunlayi(m): 1:27pm
Like apc like buhari, like buhari like frsc
|Re: Driver, Passengers Land In A Ditch While Running Away From Road Officials.Photos by JoBabs(m): 1:28pm
