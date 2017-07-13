₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:35am
Michelle Gentry, Daughter to Nollywood Actress,
Mercy Aigbe has graduated From Secondary
School.
The beautiful teen model, who recently turned
16, shared photos from her graduation
ceremony via
her Snapchat account.
See some photos below;
Source :: http://www.praizeblog.com/2017/07/michelle-gentry-graduates-from.html?m=0
Cc lalasticlala fynestboi
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:35am
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by bamdly(m): 6:37am
FTC
she just graduate
I thought she is already in the university
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
op I get some question
but are those her bf or her uncle
and why is weed on her head
why did she wear night gown
well she might be d cause of her parent crashed marriage
because her mama husby might be sampling her
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by dingbang(m): 6:42am
Which uni will her mum take her to now...
Awon boiz will just drill her finish.. Chei
6 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Tolexander: 6:59am
She don dey get yam for leg self!
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by jay2pee(m): 7:03am
She Don dey do boyfriend thing already.... Like mother like daughter
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by smartty68(m): 7:05am
Only secondary graduation nait she the pose carry leg for up
Oh Lawd!!!
Lalasticlala please don't make this thread FP
5 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Narldon(f): 9:26am
All these Slay Queens sef..
2 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Joseunlimited(f): 9:26am
Model wey dey rock slides
1 Like
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by mikeycharles(m): 9:26am
Ayele o!!! Why did she raise her legs like that
She seems like a humble child, she wore slippers to her own graduation unlike those slay queens that wear high heels just to show themselves
3 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Caustics: 9:27am
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Memphis357(m): 9:28am
She don set to take over the olosho industry. As una see her so,she don ready to continue where her mama stop....
wait ooooo....her mama never retire oooo!
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Felixturu: 9:28am
jay2pee:so she won't live her life again without criticism ?...
2 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by ThinkWISELY(m): 9:29am
Nonsense,arrant nonsense
@16 you can't even learn to be natural ,dirty make up ..up and down
Flocking around with boys,naso
1 Like
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Efostick(m): 9:29am
dated her...never knew she was 16
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by mikeycharles(m): 9:29am
jay2pee:will you keep quiet
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by durentchigozie(m): 9:29am
OK. Young slay queen, what was your JAMB Score?
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by hollamanng(m): 9:29am
Secondary school graduation like university convocation
No how sha na hin dey make pako pikin get sense
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Tiny23(f): 9:30am
Congratulations, God bless you and protect you throughout your university days.
2 Likes
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by amakaty5: 9:30am
Congrats to her..
Longlife and lots more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3R4FQDejRo
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Nnamdi98(m): 9:30am
Kkk
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Andyblaze: 9:31am
I'll take this girl for dinner tonight
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:32am
Ok our future wife [center][/center]
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Chiefpriest1(m): 9:32am
Hope Mercy is ready for the repercussions of putting her family in the public space. Too much exposure ain't it.
Nobody ever hears what Olu Jacob's family looks like.
Except once in a while, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Eliot and some other decent 'celebrities' don't flaunt their private lives in the public.
Not hating, but this little girl is being exposed unnecessarily. Just praying she doesn't get damaged in the long run
1 Like
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by Hougan: 9:33am
Hbd sweet
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by StarPlayer: 9:34am
why would a pretty woman birth an ugly child? Nawao
1 Like
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by fish23(m): 9:34am
Ds girl don dey fork.
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by inventor432(m): 9:34am
she try good for her
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by dacovajnr: 9:35am
|Re: Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) by tdayof(m): 9:35am
No big deal, I graduated at 15.
