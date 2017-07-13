Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michelle Gentry Graduates From Secondary School (photos) (6740 Views)

Michelle Gentry, Daughter to Nollywood Actress,

Mercy Aigbe has graduated From Secondary

School.







The beautiful teen model, who recently turned

16, shared photos from her graduation

ceremony via

her Snapchat account.







See some photos below;





Source ::





she just graduate

I thought she is already in the university



op I get some question

but are those her bf or her uncle

and why is weed on her head

why did she wear night gown



well she might be d cause of her parent crashed marriage

because her mama husby might be sampling her

Which uni will her mum take her to now...





Awon boiz will just drill her finish.. Chei 6 Likes

She don dey get yam for leg self!

She Don dey do boyfriend thing already.... Like mother like daughter





Oh Lawd!!!



Lalasticlala please don't make this thread FP Only secondary graduation nait she the pose carry leg for upOh Lawd!!!Lalasticlala please don't make this thread FP 5 Likes

All these Slay Queens sef.. 2 Likes

Model wey dey rock slides 1 Like



She seems like a humble child, she wore slippers to her own graduation unlike those slay queens that wear high heels just to show themselves Ayele o!!! Why did she raise her legs like thatShe seems like a humble child, she wore slippers to her own graduation unlike those slay queens that wear high heels just to show themselves 3 Likes

She don set to take over the olosho industry. As una see her so,she don ready to continue where her mama stop....

wait ooooo....her mama never retire oooo!

jay2pee:

She Don dey do boyfriend thing already.... Like mother like daughter so she won't live her life again without criticism ?... so she won't live her life again without criticism ?... 2 Likes



@16 you can't even learn to be natural ,dirty make up ..up and down

Flocking around with boys,naso

Nonsense,arrant nonsense@16 you can't even learn to be natural,dirty make up ..up and downFlocking around with boys,naso 1 Like

dated her...never knew she was 16

jay2pee:

She Don dey do boyfriend thing already.... Like mother like daughter will you keep quiet will you keep quiet

OK. Young slay queen, what was your JAMB Score?

Secondary school graduation like university convocation

No how sha na hin dey make pako pikin get sense

Congratulations, God bless you and protect you throughout your university days. 2 Likes



Longlife and lots more





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W3R4FQDejRo Congrats to her..Longlife and lots more

I'll take this girl for dinner tonight

[center][/center] Ok our future wife[center][/center]

Hope Mercy is ready for the repercussions of putting her family in the public space. Too much exposure ain't it.





Nobody ever hears what Olu Jacob's family looks like.



Except once in a while, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Eliot and some other decent 'celebrities' don't flaunt their private lives in the public.



Not hating, but this little girl is being exposed unnecessarily. Just praying she doesn't get damaged in the long run 1 Like

Hbd sweet

why would a pretty woman birth an ugly child? Nawao 1 Like

Ds girl don dey fork.

she try good for her