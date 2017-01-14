₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat
|Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by lofty900(m): 6:51am
Wizkid's new album has made to number 4 on the iTunes USA top album chat. My favorite track on the album is naughty ride. Wizkid is putting Nigeria on the world map. Congrats to him.
Jay-Z 4:44 is number one
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by YoungB1a(m): 6:54am
ok
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by feelgoodInc: 7:11am
I just streamed some tracks, omo Wizkid don finally blow....o
26 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Efostick(m): 7:17am
Wizkid is Unarguably the best artiste in Africa rn. Nigga is going places mehn
BTW. He had pre released most of his fire tracks... but the album is still lit.
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by lofty900(m): 7:36am
feelgoodInc:na today? The guy don blow since ojuelegba days
Federal government should better not stop production of Nigerian songs abroad. It will make our artists local champions and damage our international reputation
12 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by lofty900(m): 7:37am
Efostick:hit back to back
Mynd44 lalasticlala
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by maberry(m): 7:51am
Wiz kid is beter than Davido
Period!!!
53 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by bewla(m): 7:51am
he sweet
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by helphelp: 7:52am
Cool
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by bewla(m): 7:52am
is the bumb
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by jejemanito: 7:52am
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Franzinni: 7:52am
the brutal truth is.. The album is not even worth a 3 star, if anything, it is where it is by riding the backs of those american celebs and most especially... The producers..
I went through the album and every song sounded like a brilliant sound track with no lyrical content even the featured artist started sounding less like themselves..
I acknoledge his achievements in entertsinment but he is more of a strategist that a musical talent...
Now e warriors i am waiting!!!! ( in the voice of kratos)
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by iKnowevents(m): 7:52am
His star is really rising
1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:52am
Wizzy baby loke loke
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by YesNo: 7:52am
Good one from whizkid. when it is the truth, you must agree now or later. the boy is good
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by jonathan111: 7:52am
Tirii gbosa for winchki
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by RobinRay(m): 7:52am
it's yaa bouyyyyy WIIIIZZZZZZYYYYY eeee, and I'm repping EMMMEEEEAAZZAAYYYY eeee.....
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by nmreports: 7:53am
Awesome
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by nmreports: 7:53am
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by jerryunit48: 7:53am
Wow! Y'all need to start respecting that guy
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by DhimxyMaxwell(m): 7:54am
iKnowevents:6
Franzinni:
helphelp:
maberry:
bewla:
SBA- space bookers association
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Dat9jakid(m): 7:54am
Op it's spelt chart not chat
BTW, I'm not surprised, Wizkid did an awesome promotion b4 the release of the album
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by iamrealdeji(m): 7:54am
.
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by loadedvibes: 7:54am
Naso.. do big things
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by EntMirror: 7:55am
Wiskid is someone who's endowed with talent. But he's where he is today cause of hardwork. Your talent might make a way for you, but hardwork will drive you through that way. I hope you get it.?
Visit the best uprising business blog www.entmirror.com
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by bewla(m): 7:55am
DhimxyMaxwell:that kind thing u no now front page sweet gan ni
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Larrybabs17: 7:55am
Wawu
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Samostical(m): 7:55am
I don't even know why I was hating him..... Davido never bought me a coffee yet I still think of him as better... Refusing to face the truth about wizkid being best..... Good luck Wizzy
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by Roon9(m): 7:55am
Wizkid is the best thing from Naija since jollof
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by abdulgold07(m): 7:56am
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by abdulgold07(m): 7:57am
Wizkid don buy you coffee ba?
Samostical:
|Re: Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat by ril19(m): 7:57am
NOTHING to say coz I don't really comment on any wizkid thread
