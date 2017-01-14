Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Wizkid's Sound From The Other Side No. 4 On Itunes Music Chat (5611 Views)

Wizkid's new album has made to number 4 on the iTunes USA top album chat. My favorite track on the album is naughty ride. Wizkid is putting Nigeria on the world map. Congrats to him.



Jay-Z 4:44 is number one 12 Likes 3 Shares

I just streamed some tracks, omo Wizkid don finally blow....o 26 Likes

Wizkid is Unarguably the best artiste in Africa rn. Nigga is going places mehn











BTW. He had pre released most of his fire tracks... but the album is still lit. 23 Likes 1 Share

I just streamed some tracks, omo Wizkid don finally blow....o na today? The guy don blow since ojuelegba days





Federal government should better not stop production of Nigerian songs abroad. It will make our artists local champions and damage our international reputation na today? The guy don blow since ojuelegba days 12 Likes

Wizkid is Unarguably the best artiste in Africa rn. Nigga is going places mehn











BTW. He had pre released most of his fire tracks... but the album is still lit. hit back to back

Mynd44 lalasticlala hit back to backMynd44 lalasticlala 4 Likes

Wiz kid is beter than Davido

Period!!! 53 Likes 2 Shares

is the bumb 3 Likes

the brutal truth is.. The album is not even worth a 3 star, if anything, it is where it is by riding the backs of those american celebs and most especially... The producers..





I went through the album and every song sounded like a brilliant sound track with no lyrical content even the featured artist started sounding less like themselves..



I acknoledge his achievements in entertsinment but he is more of a strategist that a musical talent...



Now e warriors i am waiting!!!! ( in the voice of kratos) 21 Likes 1 Share

His star is really rising 1 Share

Wizzy baby loke loke 2 Likes

Good one from whizkid. when it is the truth, you must agree now or later. the boy is good 3 Likes

it's yaa bouyyyyy WIIIIZZZZZZYYYYY eeee, and I'm repping EMMMEEEEAAZZAAYYYY eeee..... 28 Likes 1 Share

Wow! Y'all need to start respecting that guy

iKnowevents:

His star is really rising 6 Franzinni:

Wiz kid is beter than Davido bewla:

SBA- space bookers association SBA- space bookers association

Op it's spelt chart not chat





BTW, I'm not surprised, Wizkid did an awesome promotion b4 the release of the album 1 Like

Naso.. do big things





Wiskid is someone who's endowed with talent. But he's where he is today cause of hardwork. Your talent might make a way for you, but hardwork will drive you through that way. I hope you get it.?

DhimxyMaxwell:

SBA- space bookers association that kind thing u no now front page sweet gan ni that kind thing u no now front page sweet gan ni

I don't even know why I was hating him..... Davido never bought me a coffee yet I still think of him as better... Refusing to face the truth about wizkid being best..... Good luck Wizzy 12 Likes 1 Share

Wizkid is the best thing from Naija since jollof 3 Likes

Samostical:

I don't even know why I was hating him..... Davido never bought me a coffee yet I still think of him as better... Refusing to face the truth about wizkid being best..... Good luck Wizzy Wizkid don buy you coffee ba?