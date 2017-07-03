₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:18am
From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible has a lot to say about obedience. In the story of the Ten Commandments, we see just how important the concept of obedience is to God.
Deuteronomy 11:26–28 sums it up like this: "Obey and you will be blessed. Disobey and you will be cursed."
In the New Testament, we learn through the example of Jesus Christ that believers are called to a life of obedience.
OBEDIENCE DEFINITION IN THE BIBLE
The general concept of obedience both in the Old and New Testament relates to hearing or hearkening to a higher authority.
One of the Greek terms for obedience conveys the idea of positioning oneself under someone by submitting to their authority and command. Another Greek word for obey in the New Testament means "to trust."
According to Holman's Illustrated Bible Dictionary a succinct definition of biblical obedience is "to hear God's Word and act accordingly."
Eerdman's Bible Dictionary says, "True 'hearing,' or obedience, involves the physical hearing that inspires the hearer, and a belief or trust that in turn motivates the hearer to act in accordance with the speaker's desires."
So, biblical obedience to God means, simply, to hear, trust, submit and
surrender to God and his Word.
8 REASONS WHY OBEDIENCE TO GOD IS IMPORTANT
1. JESUS CALLS US TO OBEDIENCE
In Jesus Christ we find the perfect model of obedience. As his disciples, we follow Christ's example as well as his commands. Our motivation for obedience is love:
John 14:15
If you love me, you will keep my commandments. (ESV)
2. OBEDIENCE IS AN ACT OF WORSHIP
While the Bible places strong emphasis on obedience, it's important to remember that believers are not
justified (made righteous) by our obedience. Salvation is a free gift of God, and we can do nothing to merit it.
True Christian obedience flows from a heart of gratitude for the grace we have received from the Lord:
Romans 12:1
And so, dear brothers and sisters, I plead with you to give your bodies to God because of all he has done for you. Let them be a living and holy sacrifice—the kind he will find acceptable. This is truly the way to worship him. (NLT)
3. GOD REWARDS OBEDIENCE
Over and over again we read in the Bible that God blesses and rewards obedience:
Genesis 22:18
"And through your descendants all the nations of the earth will be blessed—all because you have obeyed me." (NLT)
Exodus 19:5
Now if you will obey me and keep my covenant, you will be my own special treasure from among all the peoples on earth; for all the earth belongs to me. (NLT)
Luke 11:28
Jesus replied, "But even more blessed are all who hear the word of God and put it into practice." (NLT)
James 1:22–25
But don't just listen to God's word. You must do what it says. Otherwise, you are only fooling yourselves. For if you listen to the word and don't obey, it is like glancing at your face in a mirror. You see yourself, walk away, and forget what you look like. But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don't forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it.
(NLT)
4. OBEDIENCE TO GOD PROVES OUR LOVE
1 John 5:2–3
By this we know that we love the children of God, when we love God and obey his commandments. For this is the love of God, that we keep his commandments. And his commandments are not burdensome. (ESV)
2 John 6
And this is love, that we walk according to his commandments; this is the commandment, just as you have heard from the beginning, so that you should walk in it. (ESV)
5. OBEDIENCE TO GOD DEMONSTRATES OUR FAITH
1 John 2:3–6
And we can be sure that we know him if we obey his commandments. If someone claims, "I know God," but doesn't obey
God's commandments, that person is a liar and is not living in the truth. But those who obey God's word truly show how completely they love him. That is how we know we are living in him. Those who say they live in God should live their lives as Jesus did.
(NLT)
6.OBEDIENCE IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE
1 Samuel 15:22–23
But Samuel replied, "What is more pleasing to the LORD: your burnt offerings and sacrifices or your obedience to his voice? Listen! Obedience is better than sacrifice, and submission is better than offering the fat of rams. Rebellion is as sinful as witchcraft, and stubbornness as bad as worshiping idols. So because you have rejected the command of the LORD, he has rejected you as king." (NLT)
7. DISOBEDIENCE LEADS TO SIN AND DEATH
The disobedience of Adam brought sin and death into the world. But Christ's perfect obedience restores our fellowship with God, for everyone who believes in him.
Romans 5:19
For as by the one man's [Adam's] disobedience the many were made sinners, so by the one man's [Christ's] obedience the many will be made righteous. (ESV)
1 Corinthians 15:22
For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ shall all be made alive. (ESV)
8. THROUGH OBEDIENCE, WE EXPERIENCE THE BLESSINGS OF HOLY LIVING
Only Jesus Christ is perfect, therefore, only he could walk in sinless obedience. But as we allow the Holy Spirit to transform us from within, we grow in holiness.
Psalm 119:1–8
Joyful are people of integrity, who follow the instructions of the LORD. Joyful are those who obey his laws and search for him with all their hearts. They do not compromise with evil, and they walk only in his paths.
You have charged us to keep your commandments carefully. Oh, that my actions would consistently reflect your decrees! Then I will not be ashamed when I compare my life with your commands. As I learn your righteous regulations, I will thank you by living as I should! I will obey your decrees. Please don't give up on me! (NLT)
Isaiah 48:17–19
This is what the LORD says—your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: "I am the LORD your God, who teaches you what is good for you and leads you along the paths you should follow. Oh, that you had listened to my commands! Then you would have had peace flowing like a gentle river and righteousness rolling over you like waves in the sea. Your descendants would have been like the sands along the seashore—too many to count! There would have been no need for your destruction, or for cutting off your family name." (NLT)
2 Corinthians 7:1
Because we have these promises, dear friends, let us cleanse ourselves from everything that can defile our body or spirit. And let us work toward complete holiness because we fear God. (NLT)
The verse above says, "Let us work toward complete holiness." So, we don't learn obedience overnight; it's a lifelong process that we pursue by making it a daily goal.
https://www.thoughtco.com/obedience-to-god-701962
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by ADEWUMIMichael(m): 7:19am
May God give us the power to continue to obey in forever,
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by hopefulLandlord: 8:15am
[b]You will go certainly to evangelize, but your evangelization must inspire above all Belgium interests. Your principal objective in our mission in the Congo is never to teach the niggers to know God, this they know already. They speak and submit to a Mungu, one Nzambi, one Nzakomba, and what else I don’t know. They know that to kill, to sleep with someone else’s wife, to lie and to insult is bad. Have courage to admit it; you are not going to teach them what they know already. Your essential role is to facilitate the task of administrators and industrials, which means you will go to interpret the gospel in the way it will be the best to protect your interests in that part of the world.
Your action will be directed essentially to the younger ones, for they won’t revolt when the recommendation of the priest is contradictory to their parent’s teachings. The children have to learn to obey what the missionary recommends, who is the father of their soul. You must singularly insist on their total submission and obedience, avoid developing the spirit in the schools, teach students to read and not to reason. There, dear patriots, are some of the principles that you must apply. You will find many other books, which will be given to you at the end of this conference. Evangelize the niggers so that they stay forever in submission to the white colonialists, so they never revolt against the restraints they are undergoing. Recite every day-“Happy are those who are weeping because the kingdom of God is for them.”
Make them pay tax each week at Sunday mass. Use the money supposed for the poor, to build flourishing business centres. Institute a confessional system, which allows you to be good detectives denouncing any black that has a different consciousness contrary to that of the decision-maker.[/b]
King Leopold's instructions to the missionaries to Congo
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Narldon(f): 9:40am
OBEDIENCE IS BETTER THAN SACRIFICE
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by FCBarkinlonaFan(m): 9:40am
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by elibest360(m): 9:42am
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by SWYM(m): 9:46am
When they saw that the Africans couldn't be broken physically, they attacked his mind by giving him religion.
Because they know that Africans have been the most religious from day one.
Now take a look at Africa
The most religious land mass on earth
The richest in terms of resources
The second populous continent
And yet the poorest
And they still won't assess their minds to eject the infection put there by the enemies.
I still ask
Why is there no holy land in Africa?
Yet we troop to Jerusalem and Mecca for pilgrimage
Boosting their economies and reserves
Not knowing that European Jews own Israel
European Jews also run Saudi and own it
All thanks to the British and Americans..
Truly we deserve to be poor and backward
There is no other position we should be
We are meant to be at the bottom of the social ladder everywhere.
And its interesting to know that we don't even wanna leave there.
Poor mentally equipped Africans are no different than the savages and barbarians who came from Europe and Western Asia to destroy what our forefathers built.
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Threebear(m): 9:47am
Why do some mortals think they have more knowledge of the lord over others?
The last time I checked the lord is an invisible being, who says every man is equal before his eyes.
In which vision or prophetic revelation did he tell the OP of this thread, this trash he just put down. SMH.
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by hoygift: 9:47am
God is always faithfully to those that obey him and the most important thing with God is that u can negotiate with God and he will understand and forgive you ... Unlike the other mysticism that u can never negotiate with them once u make a mistake u will suffer for it ... That's to show u that God is the best Happy Sunday all ... I love u ., am not a pastor o
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Hiccups: 9:53am
Forget the many reasons. Obedience is fundamental, subconscious and imperative. In schools, family, relationships, place of work, or anywhere in life (even Nairaland), obedience is a must, you may have work, into words like 'compliance', 'enforcement', 'policies', 'regulations', 'terms and conditions', etc., which indicates obedience.
Most times God bless anyone, its as a result of obedience to the law upon which such blessing are predicated.
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by najaka(f): 9:53am
Yes I concur
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by edeXede: 9:56am
Thank God am obedient.
The Bible didn't say
dont troll people on nairaland,
Dont masturbate
Dont watch porn
Dont hate divorce..
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Mustiboy(m): 9:56am
Which of the gods? Yahweh or Allah?
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by lasphils: 9:59am
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Pataricatering(f): 10:01am
Total obedience so you dont ask questions . Africans will forever remain stupid . Lol
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Excellentlady(f): 10:01am
Great massages today,am enjoying this.
when you obey God,he loves you more..
God is good.
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by dorox(m): 10:02am
Obedience in very simple terms is to surrender your cash and property to the Man of God on his say say so without asking questions like a zombie. It is about faithfully your paying tithe, giving multiple generous offerings per church service, paying first fruit and sowing seed.
Showing kindness to strangers does not count, neither does trying to lead a morally clean life that is free from corruption, lies, sexual immorality and greed.
When it comes to obedience all that matters is the money you are able to
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:05am
Let's be honest, do we really obey God all the time
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by Freebbbbb: 10:08am
This is good. I love the list.
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by ibiboatais(m): 10:10am
Wow! This is awesome. God bless you and also give us the grace to be obedient to Him
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by HyconMojo: 10:24am
Obeying God isn't the problem, but when God can't speak to you directly and instead speak to some prophets delivering different kind of messages. What they told your mom before you were born different from what they say when you were born and maybe slightly the same when you're grown . You gotta be worried
|Re: 8 Reasons Why Obedience To God Is Very Important by WiredLeggings(f): 10:39am
thanks for sharing.
