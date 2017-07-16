₦airaland Forum

Why Do You Go To Your Church? by SamAzing(m): 7:50am
Why do you go to a particular church?

Most people simply go to church where their parents, friends or relatives have gone. Yet millions today go for other, more personal , reasons. I had a talk with my nextdoor neighbor the other day, and he told me, "We've tried to find a church with the best youth program. Since we have kids, isn't that the most important thing?"
Others try to find churches that are more "up-to-date," modern and exciting, or where there are more activities and better music. We are all familiar with the huge "mega-churches" where as many as 30,000 people may attend—enough to fill a small city. In those churches, people can go for years without getting to know most of the other members, and there may be very little emphasis on, or opportunity for, interacting or counseling with the pastor, or being part of an intimate "family" of worshipers who understand and pray for one another.

So, why do you go to your church?
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Nutase(f): 7:55am
Dunno why

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by torres89: 7:59am
to look at beautiful ladies....

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Jeffboi(m): 8:01am
I go to look for fine girls



Sit down behind the ladies what how they dance lipsrsealed
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by jamalnation: 8:11am
why do you go to work ?
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Freethought(m): 8:42am
Simple questions: I go just to see those fresh and mint thighs that normally sit beside me and also to see those beautiful yansh that normally sit in front of me...


Pls, I'm already late for church, don't disturb me pls

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Andyblaze: 9:33am
To look
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Narldon(f): 9:33am
.
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by JackBizzle: 9:34am
For business and also to look at big yansh in traditional attire.

E concern you?
grin

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by pretee246(m): 9:34am
To unite with my other family....
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by teelaw4life(m): 9:34am
To socialize. That's all. Isn't church an avenue to show off the new shoe, cloth, cars and new hairdos? No time abeg...when religion returns to the days of old...I'll start going to church again. But now it's full of prosperity pastors and self-absorbed narcissistic individuals who can't wait to rub it in the faces of other people.

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Caustics: 9:34am
cool
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Elnino4ladies: 9:34am
To go and look for fresh asses
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by LesbianBoy(m): 9:35am
Jeffboi:
I go to look for fine girls

Correct guy

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:36am
To look at beautiful girls and beautiful usher in the church.. tongue tongue cheesy

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by OBIGS: 9:36am
90% of Christians just go to church to answer present.

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by SWYM(m): 9:36am
You go to worship your weekend god " pastor" after worshiping your weekday god "money"
Because a rational human being would know that the creator of the wind, sun, nature would never fit into a small building you call church.
Did I forget to tell you the creator is woman?
Bunch of dim witted psychopaths

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Hiccups: 9:38am
shocked
1. Why go to church?
2. Why fellowship with church?
3. Why go to a particular church?
4. Why fellowship with a particular church?
5. Why do we attend church every Sundays?

These are distinct questions, whereas the first two are broader and difficult to respond to, the other three is more specific, @op I want to believe one of the last three should be your intended question.
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by NwaAmaikpe: 9:38am
shocked

I go to my church because of my pastor's wife.


She sits by the altar and always forgets to close her legs.

That's why you'd always find me on the first two rows with my sunglasses on looking unto her salvation and the gate to her kingdom

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Saraben(f): 9:40am
Hmmmmmm
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by faruz: 9:42am
To sleep angry
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:44am
All of you going to church because of fine girls no get heaven o
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Loyalblak007(f): 9:45am
Some comments got me lmao cheesy

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Evablizin(f): 9:46am
cheesy to learn more about God,the bible says that we should not forget the assembling of ourselves together as the matter of some is but exhorting one another and so much the more as ye see the day approaching.Hebrews 10;25

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by GMBITLY(m): 9:47am
To worship God and fellowship with brethren.

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Northmall(m): 9:52am
I'm here to read comments grin
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by smithsydny(m): 9:55am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I go to my church because of my pastor's wife.


She sits by the altar and always forgets to close her legs.

That's why you'd always find me on the first two rows with my sunglasses on looking unto her salvation and the gate to her kingdom
I don't believe this..

Ur in deep poo bra
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:56am
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

I go to my church because of my pastor's wife.


She sits by the altar and always forgets to close her legs.

That's why you'd always find me on the first two rows with my sunglasses on looking unto her salvation and the gate to her kingdom


If you do good Kingdom, o o o o

Kingdom, o o o o

Kingdom, waiting for you.

If you do bad, no more Kingdom, o o o o

No more Kingdom, o o o o

No more Kingdom, waiting for u

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by edeXede: 10:03am
embarassed

I stopped going to church long time ago.


Because

1) The pastors are now Yahoo guys and am the mugu or maga

2) Those sisters wont let me concentrate fully as cleavages and packed backside dances to praises and worship

3) Everytime na deliverance time and I am not ready to let go of the Spirit of porn and masturbation, I am too young to die young

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by gotnel: 10:07am
I go to Church where my spirit is uplifted by the mode of worship of the congregation.
Where my attention is not divided, where I am fully consumed in the spirit realm's when the hymns are sang .
To be in fellowship with Almighty God and the family of humanity
Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by durentchigozie(m): 10:10am
To see how men of Ggod Shamelessly beg for tithe and offerings

Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by busky101(m): 10:12am
edeXede:
embarassed

I stopped going to church long time ago.


Because

1) The pastors are now Yahoo guys and am the mugu or maga

2) Those sisters wont let me concentrate fully as cleavages and packed backside dances to praises and worship

3) Everytime na deliverance time and I am not ready to let go of the Spirit of porn and masturbation, I am too young to die young

lwkm. Zero chill

