₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,841,125 members, 3,661,327 topics. Date: Sunday, 16 July 2017 at 10:48 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Why Do You Go To Your Church? (1024 Views)
Seven Reasons Your Church Members Aren’t Using Your Church Website / How Often Do Your Church Read Song Of Solomon? / What Was The Main Message In Your Church Today? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Do You Go To Your Church? by SamAzing(m): 7:50am
Why do you go to a particular church?
Most people simply go to church where their parents, friends or relatives have gone. Yet millions today go for other, more personal , reasons. I had a talk with my nextdoor neighbor the other day, and he told me, "We've tried to find a church with the best youth program. Since we have kids, isn't that the most important thing?"
Others try to find churches that are more "up-to-date," modern and exciting, or where there are more activities and better music. We are all familiar with the huge "mega-churches" where as many as 30,000 people may attend—enough to fill a small city. In those churches, people can go for years without getting to know most of the other members, and there may be very little emphasis on, or opportunity for, interacting or counseling with the pastor, or being part of an intimate "family" of worshipers who understand and pray for one another.
So, why do you go to your church?
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Nutase(f): 7:55am
Dunno why
1 Like
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by torres89: 7:59am
to look at beautiful ladies....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Jeffboi(m): 8:01am
I go to look for fine girls
Sit down behind the ladies what how they dance
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by jamalnation: 8:11am
why do you go to work ?
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Freethought(m): 8:42am
Simple questions: I go just to see those fresh and mint thighs that normally sit beside me and also to see those beautiful yansh that normally sit in front of me...
Pls, I'm already late for church, don't disturb me pls
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Andyblaze: 9:33am
To look
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Narldon(f): 9:33am
.
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by JackBizzle: 9:34am
For business and also to look at big yansh in traditional attire.
E concern you?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by pretee246(m): 9:34am
To unite with my other family....
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by teelaw4life(m): 9:34am
To socialize. That's all. Isn't church an avenue to show off the new shoe, cloth, cars and new hairdos? No time abeg...when religion returns to the days of old...I'll start going to church again. But now it's full of prosperity pastors and self-absorbed narcissistic individuals who can't wait to rub it in the faces of other people.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Caustics: 9:34am
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Elnino4ladies: 9:34am
To go and look for fresh asses
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by LesbianBoy(m): 9:35am
Jeffboi:
Correct guy
4 Likes
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:36am
To look at beautiful girls and beautiful usher in the church..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by OBIGS: 9:36am
90% of Christians just go to church to answer present.
3 Likes
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by SWYM(m): 9:36am
You go to worship your weekend god " pastor" after worshiping your weekday god "money"
Because a rational human being would know that the creator of the wind, sun, nature would never fit into a small building you call church.
Did I forget to tell you the creator is woman?
Bunch of dim witted psychopaths
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Hiccups: 9:38am
1. Why go to church?
2. Why fellowship with church?
3. Why go to a particular church?
4. Why fellowship with a particular church?
5. Why do we attend church every Sundays?
These are distinct questions, whereas the first two are broader and difficult to respond to, the other three is more specific, @op I want to believe one of the last three should be your intended question.
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by NwaAmaikpe: 9:38am
I go to my church because of my pastor's wife.
She sits by the altar and always forgets to close her legs.
That's why you'd always find me on the first two rows with my sunglasses on looking unto her salvation and the gate to her kingdom
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Saraben(f): 9:40am
Hmmmmmm
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by faruz: 9:42am
To sleep
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:44am
All of you going to church because of fine girls no get heaven o
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Loyalblak007(f): 9:45am
Some comments got me lmao
1 Like
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Evablizin(f): 9:46am
to learn more about God,the bible says that we should not forget the assembling of ourselves together as the matter of some is but exhorting one another and so much the more as ye see the day approaching.Hebrews 10;25
1 Like
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by GMBITLY(m): 9:47am
To worship God and fellowship with brethren.
1 Like
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Northmall(m): 9:52am
I'm here to read comments
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by smithsydny(m): 9:55am
NwaAmaikpe:I don't believe this..
Ur in deep poo bra
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by Tajbol4splend(m): 9:56am
NwaAmaikpe:
If you do good Kingdom, o o o o
Kingdom, o o o o
Kingdom, waiting for you.
If you do bad, no more Kingdom, o o o o
No more Kingdom, o o o o
No more Kingdom, waiting for u
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by edeXede: 10:03am
I stopped going to church long time ago.
Because
1) The pastors are now Yahoo guys and am the mugu or maga
2) Those sisters wont let me concentrate fully as cleavages and packed backside dances to praises and worship
3) Everytime na deliverance time and I am not ready to let go of the Spirit of porn and masturbation, I am too young to die young
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by gotnel: 10:07am
I go to Church where my spirit is uplifted by the mode of worship of the congregation.
Where my attention is not divided, where I am fully consumed in the spirit realm's when the hymns are sang .
To be in fellowship with Almighty God and the family of humanity
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by durentchigozie(m): 10:10am
To see how men of
2 Likes
|Re: Why Do You Go To Your Church? by busky101(m): 10:12am
edeXede:lwkm. Zero chill
1 Like 1 Share
Unity Of The Body Of Christ! / Was Jesus Black Or Blue -eyed White? / Robbers Invade Canaanland
Viewing this topic: DeepSight(m), erekere(m), captain2020(m), gentlegenius(m), Zamoo, rexbuton, Dayvhid, NairalandSARS, browndre, phiszo(m), KevinDein and 7 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26