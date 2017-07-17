Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions (2746 Views)

Hello Architects, Surveyors Builders and Engineers,



Good morning.



Kindly assist with reviewing the building plan attached to this post.



Dimension of the land: 37.6m (Length) x 9.25m (Width) - It's a long narrow half plot of land.



Kind critique these drawings and help me avoid any mistakes going forward.



Looking forward to your seeing your comments.

Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be

AK6464:

Thanks boss. will communicate this feedback to my architect asap

Nice Plan

Nice...I think the Ground floor V.T is too close to the kitchen...if it's possible it's somewhere.

Your doors will need maintenance earlier, the rain will batter them, why not introduce a small terrace before the main entrance doors.

AK6464:

Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be

There are visitors toilets clearly marked VT.

the grand floor... the guest toilet and kitchen is too open to the living room....

Cretaceous:



Thanks boss. will communicate this feedback to my architect asap



No need for that, there are Visitors toilets accessible from the sitting rooms

u didn't ask the town planners that would approve the plan

AK6464:

Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be

Maybe he changed the picture after your post but I can see a visitors toilet outside of the private areas. So guests do not need to enter the bedrooms to use teh restroom.

AK6464:

Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be

what do u mean, is there no guest toilet there?





Cretaceous:



Thanks boss. will communicate this feedback to my architect asap

what's wrong? You should have told him that the visitors toilet is there but in a different colour (white).



He didn't see it.



Chill





OP, for goodness sake, you don't need ensuite bathrooms, even if it's a hostel.



You already have a spare visitor's toilet, so why not combine the two bathrooms into one very spacious bathroom. It's a family house for God sake. what's wrong? You should have told him that the visitors toilet is there but in a different colour (white).He didn't see it.ChillOP, for goodness sake, you don't need ensuite bathrooms, even if it's a hostel.You already have a spare visitor's toilet, so why not combine the two bathrooms into one very spacious bathroom. It's a family house for God sake.

AK6464:

there's a toilet at the entrance which would serve the purpose of maintaining your bedroom as a private space

MidasTouche01:

Your doors will need maintenance earlier, the rain will batter them, why not introduce a small terrace before the main entrance doors.

Not if they're off good quality.



Not if they're off good quality.

It doesn't appear that he has the room for frivolities.

harffie:

that's not a problem, it's rarely used, so it's always clean..And visitors should never have to go into the inner corridor

Cretaceous:



Thanks boss. will communicate this feedback to my architect asap



No mind the guy, ur plan is OK but only the upper floor. I don't know why u blocked nose entrance with dining table.

the plan is good so far d setbacks was put into consideration while planning which we cant deduce here except u tell us the overall width of the building.



as for rain having effect on d doors, a cantilevered canopy can be introduced above d door to avert that from happening, terrace wasn't introduced due to space.



and d first room, the ventilation is not good enough.

why not have two windows of smaller sizes than having one. mind you, I advise you use casement window and not sliding for your building as d ventilation is much better

one of the bedrooms lack cross ventilation.

AK6464:

Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be Very correct



Very correct

If there is no space for REST ROOMS outside the Bedrooms, create one outside. it is not good/wise for visitors to access bedroom simply because of using rest room

victorazy:





No mind the guy, ur plan is OK but only the upper floor. I don't know why u blocked nose entrance with dining table. it's the same on all floors.



it's the same on all floors.

That's not much of a problem if he makes the dinning a simple one. It's just two bedrooms

Nice thread

i see there is a problem with your ground floor your kitchen and dinning are too far from each other and your room is not ventilated you cant pass your fonctionality are not ideal look very well?