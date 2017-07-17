₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Cretaceous: 8:19am On Jul 16
Hello Architects, Surveyors Builders and Engineers,
Good morning.
Kindly assist with reviewing the building plan attached to this post.
Dimension of the land: 37.6m (Length) x 9.25m (Width) - It's a long narrow half plot of land.
Kind critique these drawings and help me avoid any mistakes going forward.
Looking forward to your seeing your comments.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by AK6464(m): 11:40am On Jul 16
Not every guest you'd want to enter your bedroom before accessing the rest room if need be
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Cretaceous: 4:00pm On Jul 16
AK6464:Thanks boss. will communicate this feedback to my architect asap
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Cretaceous: 4:03pm On Jul 16
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Cretaceous: 7:35pm On Jul 16
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Cretaceous: 6:14am
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by choky26(m): 6:59am
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by EntMirror: 7:00am
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by mokaflex(m): 7:00am
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by KinzyeWriter(m): 7:01am
Nice Plan
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by harffie(m): 7:02am
Nice...I think the Ground floor V.T is too close to the kitchen...if it's possible it's somewhere.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by MidasTouche01(m): 7:02am
Your doors will need maintenance earlier, the rain will batter them, why not introduce a small terrace before the main entrance doors.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by sunnyb0b0(m): 7:02am
AK6464:
There are visitors toilets clearly marked VT.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by guruvick(m): 7:03am
the grand floor... the guest toilet and kitchen is too open to the living room....
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by sunnyb0b0(m): 7:03am
Cretaceous:
No need for that, there are Visitors toilets accessible from the sitting rooms
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by kittykollinxx(m): 7:04am
u didn't ask the town planners that would approve the plan
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by EgunMogaji(m): 7:04am
AK6464:
Maybe he changed the picture after your post but I can see a visitors toilet outside of the private areas. So guests do not need to enter the bedrooms to use teh restroom.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by victorazy(m): 7:04am
AK6464:
what do u mean, is there no guest toilet there?
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Titto93(m): 7:05am
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by WeShallSee: 7:06am
Cretaceous:what's wrong? You should have told him that the visitors toilet is there but in a different colour (white).
He didn't see it.
Chill
OP, for goodness sake, you don't need ensuite bathrooms, even if it's a hostel.
You already have a spare visitor's toilet, so why not combine the two bathrooms into one very spacious bathroom. It's a family house for God sake.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by kittykollinxx(m): 7:06am
AK6464:there's a toilet at the entrance which would serve the purpose of maintaining your bedroom as a private space
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by EgunMogaji(m): 7:06am
MidasTouche01:
Not if they're off good quality.
It doesn't appear that he has the room for frivolities.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by WeShallSee: 7:07am
harffie:that's not a problem, it's rarely used, so it's always clean..And visitors should never have to go into the inner corridor
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by victorazy(m): 7:08am
Cretaceous:
No mind the guy, ur plan is OK but only the upper floor. I don't know why u blocked nose entrance with dining table.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Horlardorjah(m): 7:08am
the plan is good so far d setbacks was put into consideration while planning which we cant deduce here except u tell us the overall width of the building.
as for rain having effect on d doors, a cantilevered canopy can be introduced above d door to avert that from happening, terrace wasn't introduced due to space.
and d first room, the ventilation is not good enough.
why not have two windows of smaller sizes than having one. mind you, I advise you use casement window and not sliding for your building as d ventilation is much better
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by mgbadike81: 7:09am
one of the bedrooms lack cross ventilation.
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by luckydion(m): 7:09am
AK6464:Very correct
If there is no space for REST ROOMS outside the Bedrooms, create one outside. it is not good/wise for visitors to access bedroom simply because of using rest room
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by WeShallSee: 7:11am
victorazy:it's the same on all floors.
That's not much of a problem if he makes the dinning a simple one. It's just two bedrooms
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by seunlayi(m): 7:11am
Nice thread
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by brightisodje: 7:13am
i see there is a problem with your ground floor your kitchen and dinning are too far from each other and your room is not ventilated you cant pass your fonctionality are not ideal look very well?
|Re: Building Plan Of A 2 Bedroom Block Of 4 Flats - Need Suggestions by Shadownc: 7:14am
I personally have my concerns with the general flow. The room @ the middle is poorly ventilated.
