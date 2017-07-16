When I was a kid going to church was fun because you know you will be wearing a good probably a new clothes. So every Sunday we are good to go. Dress to the colours. We were always looking at for the most dressed kid's. After sometime when the clothes were not forth coming again and activities not improving us we fashioned out means of generating fun for ourselves. It didn't improved anything. but sometimes when I am with my itel P51 and I read the bible o realize and learn so many things.



For others it's to go and see that girl or to check out richest​ guys in church. Others to advertise their abilities and talents within the congregation and explore a possible means of enlarging your coast.



For some preachers it's another time to shout and demonstrate their preaching skills and be able to quote more Bible verses to prove to the congregation that you are a worthy man of God. For others they read and study their Bible like never before to be filled with the power of the Holy Spirit. Some other pray all through the night for the revival of the church and some for signs and wonders in the church. The question the almighty is asking you is how do you prepare before going for church meeting?





I am going to tell you how you should prepare your heart and soul and body before living sacrifice. As many as are led by the Holy Spirit are the confirmed children of the almighty God. As long as you wouldn't allow the voice of the living God control your preparation you have begun erroneously and you and your sacrifice is rejected by the almighty. The respect for the voice of the lord is the beginning of wisdom. That is where the planning begins. If you are a believer in the resurrection of Jesus Christ you are alive to the voice of the living God and should hear him when he speaks to you. Why are you a Christian when you are still lost death and buried.





Stop deceiving your own self. Whatever a man sow that is what he is going to reap. If you give dominion to your flesh and allow the flesh to be the author and the voice of the union, you will harvest corruption and tribulations. But if by the power of the Holy Spirit you kill or crucified the deeds of your flesh you will live forever. One thing I would recommend to you is to fight to hear his voice first before anything else. Because he might tell you​ stay at home and fast and pray for yourself and loved ones, and since you can not hear his voice how is he going to communicate the message to you. This is how you have been making the Holy Spirit so sad and unhappy with your activities and smartness.





If you are not a Christian and you want to go for Christian meetings I will tell you it's not a meeting of themselves but with the almighty God and his son CHRIST JESUS. He is there in the midst of us. You go in there to have your heart opened and your spiritual understanding enlightened. 1 Like