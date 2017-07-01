Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / We Will Resist Plan To Oust Buhari Over Ill-Health - Arewa Youths Threaten (6013 Views)

We will resist plan to oust Buhari over ill-health



…NEF restates support for Osinbajo, names Paul Unongo as leader





By Soni Daniel &Henry Umoru



A group of northern youths, yesterday, claimed that a plan to oust President Muhammed Buhari on account of his ill-health had been launched.The group fingered the South-West as being behind the alleged plan. The claim came amid the ripples generated by the notice issued to the Igbo people by a coalition of northern youths to leave the North by October 1.



The group of northern youths, under the aegis of Arewa Youth Forum, spoke on a day the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) asked those taking advantage of Buhari’s ill-health to make political case for themselves, to stop their activities forthwith.



NEF spokesperson, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, also announced the emergence of Paul Unongo, Second Republic politician, as the group’s leader following the demise of the convener, Alhaji Maitama Sule.



The Arewa Youth Forum, in a statement obtained by Sunday Vanguard, yesterday, also warned that the North will not accept anything other than the region retaining the presidency in 2019, with or without Buhari.



In the statement released by their National President, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim Gunjungu, in Abuja, the youths said they were aware of the “political games” some political leaders in the South-West were playing over the health of the President to edge him out and take over.



The Arewa youths accused the South-West politicians of using Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose and a PDP chieftain to champion their cause, insisting that the North would resist any attempt to take over power from them now or in 2019.



They particularly challenged Fayose to produce the eleven pictures which he claimed to show the President on life support or refrain from any commentary on the health of Buhari.



Their words, “These South-West people think that we do not understand the politics they are playing but we want to assure them that we perfectly understand their game and will shock them when the time comes.



“It is annoying and disappointing that while we in the North are making efforts to stabilize the country against the backdrop of the recent call for the expulsion of those from the North, some people want to show us that they understand the game of politics more than us. But they are in for a surprise.



“Let us reveal that after our recent meeting in Kaduna, a delegation was sent to London. We sent that delegation because we wanted to to know the truth of the situation.



“We met with the President and he told us some things. All we can say now is that our President will soon be back and people would witness drastic changes in the country. Many people will be surprised when he comes.



“Also we want it on record that youths from the North will not accept a repeat of what happened during the late Umaru Musa Yar’adua presidency. In 2919, the North must complete its eight years. This region can no longer continue to be taken for a ride.”



The youths lambasted northern governors for keeping quiet and even jostling for the Vice President’s slot, insisting that was time to stand up and defend the region and Buhari.



Unongo



NEF, in its statement, yesterday, warned individuals, groups or sections of the country it accused of jostling to replace ailing Buhari, warning such persons and groups to stop that now. The group said it will not abandon its mandate to protect the interests of the people of the North. It explained that it was undergoing extensive reforms with the goal of improving its effectiveness and impact in the defence of northern interest.



The group restated its support for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, saying those involved in power struggle should respect the Constitution.



Briggs made the call, yesterday, in Abuja as one of the panelists at the 2017 Feast of Barracuda hosted by the Association of Seadogs Confraternity.



On the issue of true federalism, the Chairman of the event and former Minister of Power and Steel, Olu Agunloye, called on the authorities to entrench the principles of federalism, adding that it was injustice and sheer corruption for a region to produce oil, while another region controls it without considering where it is coming from.



http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/arewa-youths-threaten/ 1 Share

They should kuku threaten the whole of Nigeria na..!! 17 Likes

whitebeard:

They should kuku threaten the whole of Nigeria na..!!



Already peeing in your pant



Still early bro.... park the poo you defecated yourselves Already peeing in your pantStill early bro.... park the poo you defecated yourselves 27 Likes

Fuji house of commotion and tragicomedies. 1 Like

Initial ultimatum was to the South-East Regions

Now, an indirect untimatum to the South-West Regions

Waiting for South-South Regions Ultimatum



Afonjas were shouting and jubilating that the quit notice was never their business.



Now the table has turned against them.



Norths are saying that Buhari must rule whether dead or alive. These guys are delusional



Afonjas right now



49 Likes 1 Share

alcmene:







Already peeing in your pant



Still early bro.... park the poo you defecated yourselves get something to do abeg..!! get something to do abeg..!! 6 Likes

LO

watch how awon afonjas will avoid this thread.

shameless lots.. 51 Likes

They will leave the thread and fight ipob 45 Likes 2 Shares

North again? 1 Like

Lalasticlala come and see the North are at it again 6 Likes

And someone still thinks Nigeria can be saved? In the midst of all these craps happening the government is busy on how to ban the internet and ban the shooting of music videos. The make the cave look more intelligent like the modern average Nigerian politician. 3 Likes

cone headed dwarf goat I imported from Sudan has been missing since yesterday. Please I'm looking for my goat. Myhas been missing since yesterday. 34 Likes 2 Shares



somebody should post me that Zuma's picture

5 and 6 North and threats ..somebody should post me that Zuma's picture5 and 6 3 Likes

We yoruba muslim are in support. 33 Likes 5 Shares

smartty68:

Initial ultimatum was to the South-East Regions

Present untimatum is to the South-West Regions

Waiting for South-South Regions Ultimatum



Afonjas were shouting and jubilating that the quit notice was never their business.



Now the table has turned against them.



Norths are saying that Buhari must rule whether dead or alive. These guys are delusional

Where is the ultimatum to SW, you sure you understand the meaning of that word?

The northern youths know better than to issue the type of ultimatum they issued to Ibos to the Yorubas.

They are scared of losing power again to the south and honestly they should be scared.

Yorubas are not so desperate after 8yrs of obasanjo and current VP and AgP.

When the time come to vie for it, we understand the game.

October 1 loading ..... Where is the ultimatum to SW, you sure you understand the meaning of that word?The northern youths know better than to issue the type of ultimatum they issued to Ibos to the Yorubas.They are scared of losing power again to the south and honestly they should be scared.Yorubas are not so desperate after 8yrs of obasanjo and current VP and AgP.When the time come to vie for it, we understand the game.October 1 loading ..... 4 Likes 1 Share

we 4th class mosslem are fully in support of our masters up nut. .yes..we are ready to exchange our sons for a plate of ewedu 26 Likes 1 Share

I trust afonjas when water pass garri Na Ejo Ejo Ejo ma binu. 29 Likes



October 1 is loading for you all Ipob youths just confirmed they don't read but only comment on headlineOctober 1 is loading for you all

ProWalker:





Where is the ultimatum to SW, you sure you understand the meaning of that word?

The northern youths know better than to issue the type of ultimatum they issued to Ibos to the Yorubas.

They are scared of losing power again to the south and honestly they should be scared.

Yorubas are not so desperate after 8yrs of obasanjo and current VP and AgP.

When the time come to vie for it, we understand the game.

October 1 loading ..... cry cry baby cry cry baby 30 Likes

kodath:



slaves at it again

What is more than be a slave that some youths openly be given an ultimatum to leave a part of their fatherland and a no-go area What is more than be a slave that some youths openly be given an ultimatum to leave a part of their fatherland and a no-go area 1 Like

ProWalker:





What is more than be a slave that some youths openly be given an ultimatum to leave a part of their fatherland and a no-go area hahahahahaha, ,so finally you have agreed to be a slave..oya prostrate to your masters..shotigbo hahahahahaha, ,so finally you have agreed to be a slave..oya prostrate to your masters..shotigbo 18 Likes

ProWalker:





Guess what ? You are a fool if you actually think OBJ is not a Yoruba man! There is just no point engaging such a lowly brain like you You suffer from short sightedness and lack comprehension, I made reference to a post of your fellow afonja denying OBJ as being a Yoruba man and all you could do is give a blind eye.



Lawd! Please receive sense!



I'm pretty sure you'll quote me again since you enjoy arguing blindly. Enjoy my mention Mr Psychopath You suffer from short sightedness and lack comprehension, I made reference to a post of your fellow afonja denying OBJ as being a Yoruba man and all you could do is give a blind eye.Lawd! Please receive sense!I'm pretty sure you'll quote me again since you enjoy arguing blindly. Enjoy my mention Mr Psychopath 11 Likes 1 Share

kodath:



hahahahahaha, ,so finally you have agreed to be a slave..oya prostrate to your masters..shotigbo

Ipob Jews are very daft Ipob Jews are very daft 1 Like