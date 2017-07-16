₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by oluwatosin400: 3:08pm
Few Weeks ago, Rapper Phyno made the news when Malaysia Based, Nigerian Big Boy, Ray HushPuppi, accused him and Iceprince of wearing fake wristwatches, and Phyno promptly responded to him.
Sunday Scoop recently caught up with the rapper and he stated that he had put the episode behind him. “It is very childish to brag about what I have. I care more about touching lives in positive ways.
It is not really about how much you have in your bank account but how many people’s lives you have made better. The good thing is that I have a track record and people know what I do. So it doesn’t really make sense for me to be exchanging words with someone who just came from nowhere and has no credibility whatsoever," he said.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/16/i-have-put-the-hushpuppi-episode-behind-me-he-has-no-credibility-whatsoever-rapper-phyno/
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by adewumiopeyemi(m): 3:25pm
Ok.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by opeyemiieblog(m): 3:29pm
normal tin
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by NwaAmaikpe: 4:05pm
So you are the fool for begging someone with no credibility to buy you some Gucci.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by lofty900(m): 4:06pm
But he has money. That's what people want.
Who else noticed that phyno looks like those ISIS guys with his beard and raghead
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Hotshawarma(m): 4:08pm
NwaAmaikpe:you are becoming boring
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Hotshawarma(m): 4:09pm
lofty900:Speak for yourself...not everyone admires people that make money illegally ...
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by EmyLeo(m): 4:18pm
phyno sef, you ve been heard.
#_forget nd move on..
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by lofty900(m): 4:36pm
Hotshawarma:but if dem dash you, you go collect
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Hotshawarma(m): 4:38pm
lofty900:not everyone is broke like your ass
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by YoungDaNaval(m): 4:46pm
NwaAmaikpe:NwaAmaikpe my hero!!!!
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Caustics: 6:32pm
Phyno my man! Husshewu looking like a sales boy holding bag
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Narldon(f): 6:33pm
STUPID PUPPY
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by jejemanito: 6:34pm
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Ibakagists(m): 6:34pm
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Wizkhalifa2(m): 6:34pm
Oga is ur patek fake? Nobody asked about ur track record.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by ominilongest(m): 6:35pm
If he talk now dem go gather mouth reply am...
Quick recovery hush
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by bluewles33: 6:35pm
Bad puppy
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by bbbabes(f): 6:36pm
Hmmm
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by amakufrancis(m): 6:36pm
Matured one
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Ginaz(f): 6:36pm
I hate this puppy of a guy eh, stupid he goat. He should take off his beards. ........ ugly motherfuckker show off.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Silentscreamer(f): 6:36pm
be hating on hushpuppy while he's enjoying his money.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Mayorkay1(f): 6:36pm
Wow! first time to comment on first page.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by optional1(f): 6:36pm
hushpuppi ko hushpussy ni
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Vivipop(f): 6:37pm
Why is this guy always displaying things, especially bags? Does he sell bags?
Phyno be looking like Bassam Alfa-yeed in that picture.
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Liability(m): 6:37pm
I know no why......to fvck dey hungry me oooo
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Wizkhalifa2(m): 6:37pm
Ginaz:why do u hate him?
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Soninetz: 6:37pm
This is just nonsense!
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by 234ng44uk(m): 6:37pm
Chai! That thing pain Phyno ehn! Oga Phyno in case you're reading this thread, if you can't afford it then don't fake it!
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by LilSmith55(m): 6:38pm
Bro Phyno, why na.... Anoda war go soon start nw afta bro HushDog comot for Gucci Hospital, where he dey receive Gucci injection,... now una go con start anoda Gucci war con flood the whole front page with Gucci News
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by Ginaz(f): 6:38pm
Wizkhalifa2:
He's a show off and I hate show offs!!!!
|Re: Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever by roqrules04(m): 6:38pm
Phyno resembles a Syrian Refugee with that picture
