Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Phyno: I Have Put Hushpuppi Episode Behind Me, He Has No Credibility Whatsoever (6139 Views)

He Is Childish And Has No Credibility Whatsoever — Phyno On Hushpuppi Drama / Actor Odunlade Adekola Drunk On Fame And Losing His Credibility? / Phyno : I Exceeded My Expectations (PHOTO) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



.

.

Sunday Scoop recently caught up with the rapper and he stated that he had put the episode behind him. “It is very childish to brag about what I have. I care more about touching lives in positive ways.



It is not really about how much you have in your bank account but how many people’s lives you have made better. The good thing is that I have a track record and people know what I do. So it doesn’t really make sense for me to be exchanging words with someone who just came from nowhere and has no credibility whatsoever," he said.





Source: Few Weeks ago, Rapper Phyno made the news when Malaysia Based, Nigerian Big Boy, Ray HushPuppi, accused him and Iceprince of wearing fake wristwatches, and Phyno promptly responded to him.Sunday Scoop recently caught up with the rapper and he stated that he had put the episode behind him. “It is very childish to brag about what I have. I care more about touching lives in positive ways.It is not really about how much you have in your bank account but how many people’s lives you have made better. The good thing is that I have a track record and people know what I do. So it doesn’t really make sense for me to be exchanging words with someone who just came from nowhere and has no credibility whatsoever," he said.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/16/i-have-put-the-hushpuppi-episode-behind-me-he-has-no-credibility-whatsoever-rapper-phyno/ 1 Share

Ok.

normal tin







So you are the fool for begging someone with no credibility to buy you some Gucci. So you are the fool for begging someone with no credibility to buy you some Gucci. 28 Likes 3 Shares

But he has money. That's what people want.



Who else noticed that phyno looks like those ISIS guys with his beard and raghead 8 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







So you are the fool for begging someone with no credibility to buy you some Gucci. you are becoming boring you are becoming boring 61 Likes 2 Shares

lofty900:

But he has money. That's what people want. Speak for yourself...not everyone admires people that make money illegally ... Speak for yourself...not everyone admires people that make money illegally ... 4 Likes

phyno sef, you ve been heard.





#_forget nd move on..

Hotshawarma:

Speak for yourself...not everyone admires people that make money illegally ... but if dem dash you, you go collect but if dem dash you, you go collect 6 Likes

lofty900:

but if dem dash you, you go collect not everyone is broke like your ass not everyone is broke like your ass 19 Likes

NwaAmaikpe:







So you are the fool for begging someone with no credibility to buy you some Gucci. NwaAmaikpe my hero!!!! NwaAmaikpe my hero!!!! 11 Likes

Phyno my man! Husshewu looking like a sales boy holding bag Phyno my man! Husshewu looking like a sales boy holding bag 3 Likes

STUPID PUPPY 2 Likes

Oga is ur patek fake? Nobody asked about ur track record. 6 Likes











Quick recovery hush If he talk now dem go gather mouth reply am...Quick recovery hush 3 Likes

Bad puppy 1 Like

Hmmm

Matured one 1 Like

I hate this puppy of a guy eh, stupid he goat. He should take off his beards. ........ ugly motherfuckker show off. 1 Like

be hating on hushpuppy while he's enjoying his money. 2 Likes

Wow! first time to comment on first page. 1 Like

hushpuppi ko hushpussy ni 1 Like

Why is this guy always displaying things, especially bags? Does he sell bags?



Phyno be looking like Bassam Alfa-yeed in that picture.

6 Likes

I know no why......to fvck dey hungry me oooo 3 Likes

Ginaz:

I hate this puppy of a guy eh, stupid he goat. He should take off his beards. ........ ugly motherfuckker show off. why do u hate him? why do u hate him? 1 Like

This is just nonsense!

Chai! That thing pain Phyno ehn! Oga Phyno in case you're reading this thread, if you can't afford it then don't fake it! 3 Likes

Bro Phyno, why na.... Anoda war go soon start nw afta bro HushDog comot for Gucci Hospital, where he dey receive Gucci injection,... now una go con start anoda Gucci war con flood the whole front page with Gucci News 2 Likes

Wizkhalifa2:

why do u hate him?

He's a show off and I hate show offs!!!! He's a show off and I hate show offs!!!!