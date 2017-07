Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Tony Elumelu Poses With His Staff At Heir Holdings Culture Day (6519 Views)

Tony Elumelu is also the chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Transcorp and is worth over ‎US$700 Million.



Chairman of Heirs Holdings, Tony Elumelu was so happy in photos with his staff at Heir Holding Culture Day. He held a culture immersion session today for his staff at the holding company, and investee and subsidiary companies

Nice 2 Likes

Good one. 2 Likes

Aren't they supposed to be in cultural wears? or is it American culture they are celebrating? 11 Likes 2 Shares

The boss

Money posing brokers hating 2 Likes

Nice

lexylexy:





wetin concern u for him matter



Aren't they supposed to be in cultural wears? or is it American culture they are celebrating?















I salute My mentorI salute

wehdon sir

Real definition of boss.....

which culture nah? 1 Like

lexylexy:

Aren't they supposed to be in cultural wears? or is it American culture they are celebrating?

Uncle Tony's smiling to Multi-billions the way Bubu is smiling to sickness. Get Healed Nigeria

Nothing is cultural about their appearance here. What is the definition of cultural outing?

One of the only leading lights in the country when everything in the corporate world seems to be on the reverse gear, welldone @TOE!

All na packaging.

Culture is the people's way of life. They must not wear abada, George or gele before it becomes "cultural". They are celebrating the CULTURE of the company! 1 Like

I love that this man actually enjoys his life and is always looking so happy