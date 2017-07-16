₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:13pm
My 14 year old cousin stays with me and I just found out he has an assembly line of X videos dot com clips hidden in his phone.
Going by the way I was raised will mean the melodrama of confrontation which will only lead to him - after deleting the current ones - finding out better ways to hide the next batch he will download.
I know because I've been there
So I need a smarter way mostly bordering on a "psychological" approach
Any suggestions please
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Yeligray(m): 6:15pm
Spare the rod and spoil the child
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:17pm
Yeligray:Didn't you read? It no longer works
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Yeligray(m): 6:19pm
jejemanito:and who told you
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by sexybbstar(f): 6:20pm
I think you should collect the gadgets with him, like phones, laptops, etc and monitors the kind of movies he watches.
Give a rule on the type of TV station, programme or channels he can tune to.
I hope this works.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by NobleAngell(f): 6:22pm
It's a terrible addiction. A spiritually-inclined addiction, you gotta pray him/her out of it. There are also effective physical approaches too, like bringing the child in the midst of people more cos they tend to keep to themselves a lot and they want to always be alone. Socializing with the right company can help them a lot.
If the above tips don't work, drag him to the nearest olumba olumba church for correct flogging.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:22pm
Yeligray:Experience. I was once a p*rn addict.
I need a psychologically smarter way to reconfigure his focus.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Papiikush: 6:25pm
sexybbstar:
It doesn't work. It didn't work during our time when our parents will collect all magazines then punish us.
We will see these things in movies (pirates) or go collect from friends and hide somewhere far away.
I think once you catch your child watching porn just let him be.
Call him later, sit him down and have a father/son discussion. It is time he gets trained on sex education.
You can't cheat nature Cuz he is becoming a man
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:27pm
sexybbstar:I collected the phone - an android phone - and told him it is for less distraction purposes. But he needed a means to communicate with his parents so I gave him an old Techno java phone plagued with memory card issues
Guess what? He figured out a way to still use it to download UCbrowser then a batch of P*rn
Na for there I weak.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:28pm
Papiikush:Now this is someone that knows exactly how I feel about using our "parents" style
It doesn't work!
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by sexybbstar(f): 6:29pm
jejemanito:
Give him a "torchlight" head phone that has no SD card slot. Since it's just for him to make calls.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by sexybbstar(f): 6:30pm
Papiikush:
I trust you on this issue
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:32pm
sexybbstar:Yeah that's my final stop. Only sad thing he will resume when he gets back home cause his parents will never have any clue.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by sexybbstar(f): 6:37pm
jejemanito:
Explain to them in a subtle manner and tell them the tactics you used,but warn them not to be harsh in any way to him or give him a bad attitude at home.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by jejemanito: 6:39pm
sexybbstar:okay
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Papiikush: 6:40pm
jejemanito:The world is evolving. We should move away from the old method of handing kids.
I don't even believe in beating kids cuz my voice is enough to put the fear of God in em.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Narldon(f): 6:43pm
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Ying78(f): 6:44pm
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by NLProblemChild(m): 6:44pm
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by victorazy(m): 6:44pm
buy him condomm
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by johnreh: 6:44pm
jejemanito:
my BIBLE still works!
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by designmogul: 6:45pm
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Lexusgs430: 6:45pm
Do you watch porn? On a serious note, seize all his gadgets and buy him a Nokia 3510i........
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by samx4real(m): 6:45pm
Seize the stupid phone from him for a year plus
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 6:45pm
Chai! Idle mind and peer group they cause am
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by DAntivirus(m): 6:45pm
hmmmm... I hope he's able to break free from it! its a wide spreading menace
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by DWJOBScom(m): 6:45pm
don't scream and scold him!
sit and go thru it with him and don't be judgmental. Let him or her understand that you identify with his curiosity(which could be a lie on both sides) and tell him the stories of the actors and the actress in those movies and watch it sink in.
if you can pray go ahead
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by LookAtMe0000: 6:45pm
Your boy needs therapy trust me.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Elparaiso(m): 6:45pm
How does watching porn affect anyone?
Na question I ask abeg
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by Ups01(m): 6:46pm
sexybbstar:
It doesn't work. TEENS ARE VERY CREATIVE!
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by deepwater(f): 6:46pm
OP the first thing you have to do is to sit down and watch those videos completely yourself, you have to be very sure of the type of problem your cuz has got and donot generalize.
Please check if the videos are MILFs series, GAY (bisi things), transgendered, Lingo, CamelToe, Interracial, Biracial, Lolicon, Spanking nad whipping, facesitting, snuff, Japanese bondage, Gore, Scat, Preggo, Extreme fetishism, Fisting , Anal, Tentacle erotica, Funtanari, etc
OP You see, there exist a cluster analysis on porn viewers, this is divided into three:
1. Recreational Users : averaged about 24 minutes of viewing time per week
2. Highly Distressed, but Non-Compulsive Users: actually watched the least porn, averaging about 17 minutes per week
3. Compulsive Porn Users:This group reported watching the most porn, averaging close to two hours per week, and they were the most likely to say they go out of their way to make time for porn, such as by rearranging their schedules to do so.
You have to really take your time to study your cuz and come back, this issue is a very sensitive one, deleting those assembly files of MOJO has helped nobody.
|Re: How Should Parents Handle A Kid That Watches Pornography? by QuietHammer(m): 6:46pm
you can't cheat nature
