My 14 year old cousin stays with me and I just found out he has an assembly line of X videos dot com clips hidden in his phone.



Going by the way I was raised will mean the melodrama of confrontation which will only lead to him - after deleting the current ones - finding out better ways to hide the next batch he will download.



I know because I've been there



So I need a smarter way mostly bordering on a "psychological" approach



Any suggestions please



Spare the rod and spoil the child 6 Likes 1 Share

Yeligray:

Didn't you read? It no longer works

jejemanito:

and who told you

I think you should collect the gadgets with him, like phones, laptops, etc and monitors the kind of movies he watches.



Give a rule on the type of TV station, programme or channels he can tune to.



I hope this works. 16 Likes

It's a terrible addiction. A spiritually-inclined addiction, you gotta pray him/her out of it. There are also effective physical approaches too, like bringing the child in the midst of people more cos they tend to keep to themselves a lot and they want to always be alone. Socializing with the right company can help them a lot.







If the above tips don't work, drag him to the nearest olumba olumba church for correct flogging. 36 Likes 4 Shares

Yeligray:

and who told you Experience. I was once a p*rn addict.



Experience. I was once a p*rn addict.

I need a psychologically smarter way to reconfigure his focus.

sexybbstar:

I think you should collect the gadgets with him, like phones, laptops, etc and monitors the kind of movies he watches.



Give a rule on the type of TV station, programme or channels he can tune to.



I hope this works.

It doesn't work. It didn't work during our time when our parents will collect all magazines then punish us.



We will see these things in movies (pirates) or go collect from friends and hide somewhere far away.



I think once you catch your child watching porn just let him be.



Call him later, sit him down and have a father/son discussion. It is time he gets trained on sex education.



You can't cheat nature Cuz he is becoming a man 91 Likes 4 Shares

sexybbstar:

I think you should collect the gadgets with him, like phones, laptops, etc and monitors the kind of movies he watches.



Give a rule on the type of TV station, programme or channels he can tune to.



I hope this works. I collected the phone - an android phone - and told him it is for less distraction purposes. But he needed a means to communicate with his parents so I gave him an old Techno java phone plagued with memory card issues



Guess what? He figured out a way to still use it to download UCbrowser then a batch of P*rn



I collected the phone - an android phone - and told him it is for less distraction purposes. But he needed a means to communicate with his parents so I gave him an old Techno java phone plagued with memory card issues

Guess what? He figured out a way to still use it to download UCbrowser then a batch of P*rn

Na for there I weak.

Papiikush:





It doesn't work. It didn't work during our time when our parents will collect all magazines then punish us.



We will see these things in movies (pirates) or go collect from friends.



I think once you catch you child watching porn just let him be.



Call him later, sit him down and have a father/son discussion. It is time he gets trained on sex education Now this is someone that knows exactly how I feel about using our "parents" style



Now this is someone that knows exactly how I feel about using our "parents" style

It doesn't work!

jejemanito:

I collected the phone - an android phone - and told him it is for less distraction purposes. But he needed a means to communicate with his parents so I gave him an old Techno java phone plagued with memory card issues



Guess what? He figured out a way to still use it to download UCbrowser first then a batch of P*rn



Na for there I weak.

Give him a "torchlight" head phone that has no SD card slot. Since it's just for him to make calls.

Papiikush:





It doesn't work. It didn't work during our time when our parents will collect all magazines then punish us.



We will see these things in movies (pirates) or go collect from friends.



I think once you catch you child watching porn just let him be.



Call him later, sit him down and have a father/son discussion. It is time he gets trained on sex education

I trust you on this issue I trust you on this issue

sexybbstar:





Yeah that's my final stop. Only sad thing he will resume when he gets back home cause his parents will never have any clue.

jejemanito:

Yeah that's my final stop. Only sad thing he will resume when he gets back home cause his parents will never have any clue.

Explain to them in a subtle manner and tell them the tactics you used,but warn them not to be harsh in any way to him or give him a bad attitude at home.

sexybbstar:





Explain to them in a subtle manner and tell them the tactics you used,but warn them not to be harsh in any way to him or give him a bad attitude at home. okay okay

jejemanito:

Now this is someone that knows exactly how I feel about using our "parents" style



It doesn't work! The world is evolving. We should move away from the old method of handing kids.



I don't even believe in beating kids cuz my voice is enough to put the fear of God in em. 6 Likes 2 Shares

buy him condomm 1 Like

jejemanito:

Didn't you read? It no longer works

my BIBLE still works!

Check my signature

Do you watch porn? On a serious note, seize all his gadgets and buy him a Nokia 3510i........ 2 Likes

Seize the stupid phone from him for a year plus

Chai! Idle mind and peer group they cause am

hmmmm... I hope he's able to break free from it! its a wide spreading menace 2 Likes 1 Share

don't scream and scold him!

sit and go thru it with him and don't be judgmental. Let him or her understand that you identify with his curiosity(which could be a lie on both sides) and tell him the stories of the actors and the actress in those movies and watch it sink in.



if you can pray go ahead 1 Like

Your boy needs therapy trust me.

How does watching porn affect anyone?



Na question I ask abeg 3 Likes

sexybbstar:

I think you should collect the gadgets with him, like phones, laptops, etc and monitors the kind of movies he watches.



Give a rule on the type of TV station, programme or channels he can tune to.



I hope this works.

It doesn't work. TEENS ARE VERY CREATIVE! It doesn't work. TEENS ARE VERY CREATIVE!

OP the first thing you have to do is to sit down and watch those videos completely yourself, you have to be very sure of the type of problem your cuz has got and donot generalize.



Please check if the videos are MILFs series, GAY (bisi things), transgendered, Lingo, CamelToe, Interracial, Biracial, Lolicon, Spanking nad whipping, facesitting, snuff, Japanese bondage, Gore, Scat, Preggo, Extreme fetishism, Fisting , Anal, Tentacle erotica, Funtanari, etc



OP You see, there exist a cluster analysis on porn viewers, this is divided into three:

1. Recreational Users : averaged about 24 minutes of viewing time per week

2. Highly Distressed, but Non-Compulsive Users: actually watched the least porn, averaging about 17 minutes per week

3. Compulsive Porn Users:This group reported watching the most porn, averaging close to two hours per week, and they were the most likely to say they go out of their way to make time for porn, such as by rearranging their schedules to do so.



You have to really take your time to study your cuz and come back, this issue is a very sensitive one, deleting those assembly files of MOJO has helped nobody. 4 Likes