|Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by itsdumebi(m): 6:24pm
Senator Ovie Omo Agege and his wife have a lot to thank God for as they narrowly escaped being assassinated after a group of thugs attacked them on Sunday.
At least two persons have sustained serious injuries after Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central at the National Assembly, his wife and some top members of the All Progressives Congress(APC) were brutally attacked during an empowerment programme in Effurun, Uvwie council area of Delta State.
The attack which occurred on Saturday is believed to be an assassination attempt on the senator when he visited the Effurun Market located along the popular PTI road during the second phase of his constituency empowerment programme in Effurun, Ekpan and Ugberikoko areas of Uvwie.
The incident created panic as market women and motorists left their vehicles and scampered for safety when the gunmen opened fire on the senator’s entourage.
Recounting details of the incident, Senator Omo-Agege said, “There is Igho Majemite. There is Wilson Oki. These are all known thugs in Uvwie. I don’t know who sent them to assassinate me. But I was lucky because the bullet grazed through my right ear. If I was not lucky I would have been dead. Two bullets were shot at me; one was shot by Ayeye and another bullet was shot at me by Ngozi and also, my brother was shot.
“Also, we have one of my supporters who was almost killed at Ekpan market all in the presence of police officers who could not even effect any arrest. I have taken a first step by filing a report with the Ekpan Police Division. I have equally spoken with the State Commissioner of Police.
“I will take it to the highest level. All I seek is that these undesirable elements who are out to assassinate people are removed from the system. And I will go to any extent to see to this. You cannot attempt to kill a sitting Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I refuse to read any political motivation to this. I’m not in any way saying that there is none.
“For those who were beaten and those who were equally shot at, like me, I can assure them that we will get to the very bottom of it. Everybody who is involved in this attempted assassination, we will bring them to face the wrath of the law.”
The Police Commissioner, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, confirmed the attack on Senator Omo-Agege when contacted on Sunday. Ibrahim added that preliminary investigation into the incident has commenced.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/16/senator-omo-agege-wife-escape-assassination-attempt/
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Baawaa(m): 6:32pm
2017 killings have started what will happened in 2019
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by bewla(m): 6:35pm
why u escaped
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by bewla(m): 6:36pm
Baawaa:If u fail to do the right thing the right thing will do u
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by NwaAmaikpe: 6:51pm
Too many amateur assassins on the prowl.
Somebody killed Martin Luther
Someone killed JFK.
Neat jobs.
Ordinary Omo-Agege dey hard una.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Ying78(f): 6:51pm
Baawaa:
Peace everywhere
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Towncrier007: 6:51pm
Your native doctor strong my occultic senator, so what do you expect when your governor is an assassin.
meanwhile, polithiefcians and charm are like
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by project4OO: 6:52pm
The desperate minds are at work again!
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by itiswellandwell: 6:52pm
Thank God for them. Naija politics is too dirty.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by feargod360(m): 6:52pm
hummmm dis life
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by ogorwyne(f): 6:54pm
He seems to know a lot of thugs. Has he used them in times past? Thank God for his life
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by achieversbizpro(m): 6:54pm
reason why politics in nigeria is nt safe.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by In4matic: 6:54pm
Congrats Mr senator.
your ancestors and babalawo didn't fail you. Else you'll have been in a mortuary somewhere by now.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Keneking: 6:54pm
APC sef
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by visijo(m): 6:55pm
senate ur people well to avoid been killed.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by sniperr007: 6:55pm
He knows the names of the thugs and marksmen. Something is fishy.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by AngelicBeing: 6:55pm
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by senatordave1: 6:55pm
It is obvious this is the handiwork of the mouth opening non performing okowa and his cronies.the urhobo are in apc.let okowa and others enjoy their failed pdp.he would go down in 2019
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Excellentlady(f): 6:56pm
All i want to say is God is good.,
we are alive because of his grace despite our sin.
oh lord i thank you for my life.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by akpamuomenka: 6:56pm
Blame Buhari
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Daboomb: 6:57pm
Baawaa:
Once PDP is no longer embrawled in court cases, expect that party described as A NEST OF KILLERS, to start doing what they know best
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Austinoiz(m): 6:57pm
Naija Politicians escaping assassination attempts since the days of Zik and Tafawa, like say God too love their lives.
Oga go thank ur jazzmen not God but very soon,
God go confuse your babalawo them.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by davidodiba(m): 6:57pm
Thank God o
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by erico2k2(m): 6:57pm
if nah me, I go check my bank balance and jeje resign go do Biz,I better B poor alive than to be rich and dead.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by chuksjuve(m): 6:57pm
power is a deadly game; kill or get killed..
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by alphaconde(m): 6:57pm
politicians always escaping assassination either its a charade or its jazz usage. meanwhile I thank God for ur life senator
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by FeloniousFelon: 6:58pm
Turncoat traitor
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by blazetitov: 6:58pm
NwaAmaikpe:
No mind them. Yeye fowls.
Maybe they are waiting for you to show them how to do it in line with your character.
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by tballeyy(m): 6:58pm
Try and treat ur people well and do the rit tin for them
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Lexusgs430: 6:58pm
The citizens are striking back......
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by maberry(m): 6:58pm
All you Nigerian politicians have turned Nigerian politics into a game of do or die
Arming and using other people's kids as tools in achieving your selfish and greedy agendas
you are lucky that bullet didn't locate your head
Lucky bastard
|Re: Senator Omo-agege And Wife Escape Assassination Attempt, Brother Shot by Pinkblue(f): 6:59pm
NwaAmaikpe:freedom of speech is allowed but freedom after speech I can't assure u! b careful wat u say online
