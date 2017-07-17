Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / I Broke Up With Her Because She Cheated, Now I Want Her Back. (8553 Views)

Hi nairalanders. i came under this moniker because i want to be discreet.



I met this girl some months ago, we became close, and one thing led to the other, we started dating.



Of all the girls I ever dated, this one came closest to my heart. I'm ordinarily stingy to girls when I date them, especially the ones i feel don't really love me for any other reason than what they hope to benefit. In fact, my last relationship ended because of how tightfisted i was with her. But in the case of this girl in question, I was so free, i gave her easily, it got to the extent that my cousins and closed friends started suggesting that she put a hex on me. i really loved her. my whole life changed when she came in, i became very happy, always wanted to be with her, for every contract i took, i shared a small part with her and she was happy, whenever there was a misunderstanding, she apologised, she was never the type to climb a high horse. I wont lie i saw her demands for material things increase uncontrollably, i became responsible for everything she wanted and needed, her cream, her clothes, phone, laptop, subscription, even ordinary airtime! haba! airtime oh!!! but i wasn't all that disturbed because i felt i could endure the burden just because of how happy and lively she always made me feel, practically the same addiction my neighbour has for weed even if its with his last dime



The trouble started when i went to her place one day and she was not around, my phone was almost dead, i decided to charge it in the Northerners place near her house. Then i saw what looked exactly like her phone charging. I mean; her phone cover is very spectacular to me, looks like rabbit ears with lights that come on whenever you touch it. i asked about it, he told me it was hers. God so did it that he allowed me to check the phone, i had known her pattern a long time ago but she didn't know.



Brothers and sisters! When I opened this phone, and saw her chat with someone whose name she saved with "miracle" she was obviously cheating! I copied the number and dialled it on my phone with truecaller, i saw the complete name, i opened facebook and checked that name, it was a guy, he was on her facebook too. she had been seeing this guy. the dates on their whatsapp chat confirmed that certain times she left my house and said she was going to her brothers house, that was where she actually went.



For the first time in my life i was broken, i had to break up with this girl. but i wanted to think about it thoroughly because i feared loneliness and the loss of happiness that breaking up with her will bring me. i did anyway.



She begged and begged promising to break up with the guy, i just don't know why i refused, i told her we could be friends, but now as i type this, she seems to Have moved on, she has never called me again nor sent any message, neither have i, but everyday that passes by, i gradually see myself going back to my old state of mind, you know one that makes you lonely even in the midst of people. i really miss her now, I'm thinking i should have forgiven her, but then i know i have to be a man, i see her posts on instagram, she is still so beautiful in my eyes, i cannot hate her however i have tried, this is very unlike me, i want anyone who has ever experienced this to tell me how he did it. Thanks so much. one love! 4 Likes 3 Shares

Na u sabi oooo



but since no come back, I will advise u to look another girl ooooo.. Coz if reconciled and u later marry her she will continue from where she stopped ( cheat on u) 28 Likes 3 Shares

op save yursef all this hearache.go and get urself a spare or assistant gf.she cheat,u cheat and equation bcomes balanced. 21 Likes 3 Shares



It's only normal you feel this way, considering you loved her...



Some men go ahead to marry such women, and they will almost steal trying to satisfy her. Na God save you. My brother, move on. Next time, use your senses. Don't love a woman and buy all her problems. All those uncontrollable demands was her way of testing the efficacy of her juju in your life...learn to say NO to unnecessary demands!!! You deserve better...someone better than a cheat. You'll be fine.It's only normal you feel this way, considering you loved her...This is where the trouble started, you were just too in love to notice or act on it. Some women could be very smart...or should I say cunning?. Such partners have a way of making themselves 'indispensable'...So, when they eventually strike, they expect you to forgive out of fear of being alone or finding someone like them.Some men go ahead to marry such women, and they will almost steal trying to satisfy her. Na God save you. My brother, move on. Next time, use your senses. Don't love a woman and buy all her problems.You deserve better...someone better than a cheat. 95 Likes 12 Shares

A cheating lady do not deserve forgiveness, no matter how sexy and beautiful she is. Bro pls i beg you stop behaving like a child that just experience his first love. "You gave her all you could offer and she still cheated on you codedly. Had it been that you did'nt found out, she still would have pretended and got married to you while still cheating on you. Bro you should thank GOD that you found out about her cheating activities, what you should do is to move on with your life, get engage with other activities to drive loneliness and sooner or later,you will find love again. "a pretender is dangerous, pls move on and forget about her because its obvious that she was with you for the money. 26 Likes 3 Shares

Close your eyes and move on. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Delete everything about that girl. Look for another girl. You're a man for fvcking sake mehn, stop acting like a lady. Move on!



Once a hoe, always a hoe! 47 Likes 1 Share

I envision someone coming back to create another thread in no time.





Bish took advantage of you. Real men don't go back to their vomits. 20 Likes 1 Share

Going back will make u vulnerable in that relationship. Just calm down and keep searching, u will find someone who will be more faithful to u. Except u can bear her unfaithfulness when u get her back. 5 Likes

U just wish she continues begging you.. Better move on, a cheat is a cheat, d next time she will cheat on you, u will end up in hospital 11 Likes

That's why is very wrong to be giving girls money and everything she demands now she see you as a mugu and she has nothing to loose as u broke up with her . she benefited alot. U for dey stingy wit her. she never loved u and she can never love you , she is with you because of the money and things she gets from you . I'm sorry but 90% of Nigeria girls nowadays cheats and they don't love anymore . But this time make this new girl know that u have the money but don't be giving her money . Girls like men that shows money without giving them or u give them a very small portion and if she do any how just kick her out . Girlfriend is not wife 20 Likes 1 Share

chukkystar:

U just wish she continues begging you.. Better move on, a cheat is a cheat, d next time she will cheat on you, u will end up in hospital hahahaaha lool



youre right sha.... maybe i expected the begging to continue at least long enough for me to see that i wasnt a mumu all along. but... here i am, hahahaaha loolyoure right sha.... maybe i expected the begging to continue at least long enough for me to see that i wasnt a mumu all along. but... here i am, 7 Likes

Kokaine:

Been there done that.



1. Cut every form of contact. Social media and all. Delete her number



2. Get very busy with work and set work/career goals to achieve.



3. Go on a punna chase and score as many as you can. Some people will advise against this but tell you what, this is the most effective of all the steps.



4. Stop stalking her on social media. Get a life!



5. Do more fun stuff. Like learn a hobby (learn a new dance, learn to swim, pick up an interest in foreign languages; preferably French)



6. Go on a holiday.



7. Avoid romantic music and stop visiting places you both used to go together. Been there done that.1. Cut every form of contact. Social media and all. Delete her number2. Get very busy with work and set work/career goals to achieve.3. Go on a punna chase and score as many as you can. Some people will advise against this but tell you what, this is the most effective of all the steps.4. Stop stalking her on social media. Get a life!5. Do more fun stuff. Like learn a hobby (learn a new dance, learn to swim, pick up an interest in foreign languages; preferably French)6. Go on a holiday.7. Avoid romantic music and stop visiting places you both used to go together. 22 Likes 1 Share

lefulefu:

op save yursef all this hearache.go and get urself a spare or assistant gf.she cheat,u cheat and equation bcomes balanced. i would normally have taken this option if this happened many years ago, but now, and at my age, i want to be a committed person, i want to be a responsible family man. i would normally have taken this option if this happened many years ago, but now, and at my age, i want to be a committed person, i want to be a responsible family man. 2 Likes 1 Share

Kokaine:

i would normally have taken this option if this happened many years ago, but now, and at my age, i want to be a committed person, i want to be a responsible family man. forget about her and get a good girl forget about her and get a good girl 4 Likes 1 Share

She neva loved u d way u loved ha..

she pleaded cus of the things she wil miss

U became a problem solving app..

move on man, dats all... 8 Likes

pocohantas:

You'll be fine.

It's only normal you feel this way, considering you loved her...







This is where the trouble started, you were just too in love to notice or act on it. Some women could be very smart...or should I say cunning? The worst thing that can happen to you in a relationship, is to show a bad partner you can't do without him or her...you become predictable and less spontaneous. An emotional pushover and wreck . Such partners have a way of making themselves 'indispensable'...

So, when they eventually strike, they expect you to forgive out of fear of being alone or finding someone like them.



Some men go ahead to marry such women, and they will almost steal trying to satisfy her. Na God save you. My brother, move on. Next time, use your senses. Don't love a woman and buy all her problems. All those uncontrollable demands was her way of testing the efficacy of her juju in your life...learn to say NO to unnecessary demands!!! You deserve better...someone better than a cheat. i really appreciate this response, i think i was blinded by her good sides. comparably, she put up the best of mannerism i have ever been accustomed to by ladies. it was like i had met my better half. i mean i have been out of relationships where the girls were wealthier, proud, temperamental, indifferent to my hobbies, and most with no sense of humour. i felt she loved me, i know how to be a playboy too, but i just didnt want to hurt her, i was nuturing her because she had this knack for evoking happiness in me whenever i felt down. i lost an amount of money to a fraudster, but her companionship did not make me become as violent and temperamental as i would normally be when struck by the spell from a bad wind. the spending i was doing was to me like "i dont want to put a price tag on my happiness", i became more productive, more positive, and even my clients and distant friends could see i changed. maybe i should have taken it for granted that appearances is just a smokescreen, because this girl appeared to me like a naive innocent person who would never know how to put plot and schemes to effect. you are right, i was blinded. i really appreciate this response, i think i was blinded by her good sides. comparably, she put up the best of mannerism i have ever been accustomed to by ladies. it was like i had met my better half. i mean i have been out of relationships where the girls were wealthier, proud, temperamental, indifferent to my hobbies, and most with no sense of humour. i felt she loved me, i know how to be a playboy too, but i just didnt want to hurt her, i was nuturing her because she had this knack for evoking happiness in me whenever i felt down. i lost an amount of money to a fraudster, but her companionship did not make me become as violent and temperamental as i would normally be when struck by the spell from a bad wind. the spending i was doing was to me like "i dont want to put a price tag on my happiness", i became more productive, more positive, and even my clients and distant friends could see i changed. maybe i should have taken it for granted that appearances is just a smokescreen, because this girl appeared to me like a naive innocent person who would never know how to put plot and schemes to effect. you are right, i was blinded. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Dlordsamurai:

A cheating lady do not deserve forgiveness, no matter how sexy and beautiful she is. Bro pls i beg you stop behaving like a child that just experience his first love. "You gave her all you could offer and she still cheated on you codedly. Had it been that you did'nt found out, she still would have pretended and got married to you while still cheating on you. Bro you should thank GOD that you found out about her cheating activities, what you should do is to move on with your life, get engage with other activities to drive loneliness and sooner or later,you will find love again. "a pretender is dangerous, pls move on and forget about her because its obvious that she was with you for the money. thanks so much my brother. i will move on. its actually the first time im hit like this. you are absolutely right. I'm moving on. thanks so much my brother. i will move on. its actually the first time im hit like this. you are absolutely right. I'm moving on. 3 Likes 1 Share

ikp120:

Delete everything about that girl. Look for another girl. You're a man for fvcking sake mehn, stop acting like a lady. Move on!



Once a hoe, always a hoe! lool.. thanks bro. i will. lool.. thanks bro. i will. 2 Likes 1 Share

Emjay1310:

Going back will make u vulnerable in that relationship. Just calm down and keep searching, u will find someone who will be more faithful to u. Except u can bear her unfaithfulness when u get her back. youre right! i wont take her back. i wont contact her. never no more! youre right! i wont take her back. i wont contact her. never no more! 3 Likes 1 Share

Escabado:

That's why is very wrong to be giving girls money and everything she demands now she see you as a mugu and she has nothing to loose as u broke up with her . she benefited alot. U for dey stingy wit her. she never loved u and she can never love you , she is with you because of the money and things she gets from you . I'm sorry but 90% of Nigeria girls nowadays cheats and they don't love anymore . But this time make this new girl know that u have the money but don't be giving her money . Girls like men that shows money without giving them or u give them a very small portion and if she do any how just kick her out . Girlfriend is not wife true words. ive learnt my lessons. i just dont know how the concept of love completely disappeared overnight. i was dated the child of an MD in a notable oil firm. she was far richer than me. but when that relationship ended, i vowed never to date a wealthier girl in my life again, infact i dont even make friends with richer ladies. that is what threw me into the hands of the demanding type. i wonder if love still exist, if you have more than her, problem! if she has more than you, wahala!!! true words. ive learnt my lessons. i just dont know how the concept of love completely disappeared overnight. i was dated the child of an MD in a notable oil firm. she was far richer than me. but when that relationship ended, i vowed never to date a wealthier girl in my life again, infact i dont even make friends with richer ladies. that is what threw me into the hands of the demanding type. i wonder if love still exist, if you have more than her, problem! if she has more than you, wahala!!! 3 Likes

The girl found your Mumu button and pressed it.



She has moved on and you should! If you dare go back to her, you are sure to get heart-broken. 6 Likes

LePrezident:





Been there done that.



1. Cut every form of contact. Social media and all. Delete her number



2. Get very busy with work and set work/career goals to achieve.



3. Go on a punna chase and score as many as you can. Some people will advise against this but tell you what, this is the most effective of all the steps.



4. Stop stalking her on social media. Get a life!



5. Do more fun stuff. Like learn a hobby (learn a new dance, learn to swim, pick up an interest in foreign languages; preferably French)



6. Go on a holiday.



7. Avoid romantic music and stop visiting places you both used to go together.

lool.... some of the advices are funny sha



like i should learn a new language and new dance, that one wee be too hard na



on a serious note, the number 3 is a no no for me cos i want to be responsible now because im not getting younger. i think of my self as a potential father and a role model. i will follow your advice to cut all ties immediately. thanks a million brother. lool.... some of the advices are funny shalike i should learn a new language and new dance, that one wee be too hard naon a serious note, the number 3 is a no no for me cos i want to be responsible now because im not getting younger. i think of my self as a potential father and a role model. i will follow your advice to cut all ties immediately. thanks a million brother. 3 Likes 1 Share

Kokaine:

lool.... some of the advices are funny sha



like i should learn a new language and new dance, that one wee be too hard na



on a serious note, the number 3 is a no no for me cos i want to be responsible now because im not getting younger. i think of my self as a potential father and a role model. i will follow your advice to cut all ties immediately. thanks a million brother.

You're welcome. If you cannot learn how to dance or a new language you can try swimming. Learning a new hobby will make you discover a new you and boost your confidence so much so that you will begin to wonder why you were even brooding over your ex in the first place. You're welcome. If you cannot learn how to dance or a new language you can try swimming. Learning a new hobby will make you discover a new you and boost your confidence so much so that you will begin to wonder why you were even brooding over your ex in the first place. 2 Likes 1 Share

LePrezident:





You're welcome. If you cannot learn how to dance or a new language you can try swimming. Learning a new hobby will make you discover a new you and boost your confidence so much so that you will begin to wonder why you were even brooding over your ex in the first place. thanks a lot brother. youre right thanks a lot brother. youre right 2 Likes

same thing happened to me.. I broke-up with her immediately 2 Likes

Delete her from all your social media,within a short period of time,u will see yrself forgetting everything about her.As for me,I have so many issues on my head,dont even give guys room to add to my headache.I went to to my friend's house the oda day and his gf was there,he gave her much attention.But wen he brought food,if u see the way I finished the food,I said in my mind,u are too beautiful to get weighed down.That's y if am dealing wt guys some times,I don't look back cos dats what I get from them 1 Like

Kokaine:

Maybe she has been in the shoe bf,shes now trying to do back,unluckily,u are d escaped goat,i dont allow things to weigh me down,especially wen am heartbroken.I will be like u ain't God dat created me neither are you my guardian dat trained me in school,Bleep to hell fr all I care.Thats even wen I eat more.

lala45:

Maybe she has been in the shoe bf,shes now trying to do back,unluckily,u are d escaped goat,i dont allow things to weigh me down,especially wen am heartbroken.I will be like u ain't God dat created me neither are you my guardian dat trained me in school,Bleep to hell fr all I care.Thats even wen I eat more. hahaahaa @thats when i eat more.



im not depressed. i was only anxious. hahaahaa @thats when i eat more.im not depressed. i was only anxious.

She was feeding your ego by continuously begging you and you were busy forming, now you are feeling lonely and missing her.





Not every woman will beg you, if she manage to do so, try and forgive her, she put her self esteem on the line by begging you at the first place.

lala45:

Delete her from all your social media,within a short period of time,u will see yrself forgetting everything about her.As for me,I have so many issues on my head,dont even give guys room to add to my headache.I went to to my friend's house the oda day and his gf was there,he gave her much attention.But wen he brought food,if u see the way I finished the food,I said in my mind,u are too beautiful to get weighed down.That's y if am dealing wt guys some times,I don't look back cos dats what I get from them i thought youre a guy. you said youre dealing with guys. its bad. cos they could ruin your relationship in the future. i thought youre a guy. you said youre dealing with guys. its bad. cos they could ruin your relationship in the future.