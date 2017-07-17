₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 1:31am
Today we get to remember you and your achievements. I pray that you will enjoy many more years of service and continue to be a blessing to others. And of course, I hope you have a happy birthday!
Boss, tell us the party location
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by Papiikush: 1:38am
Happy birthday bro. Long life and prosperity.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by daomi(m): 1:42am
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by Drinokrane: 1:46am
H.B.D
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by Loyalblak007(f): 1:46am
Happy ßirthDay Seun
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by kessling(m): 1:53am
HBD Bossman. Cheers!
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by mokaflex(m): 2:00am
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 2:06am
Happy Birthday Baddest!! #Genius
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 2:10am
CollinsWeGlobe:
i love that # tag...let's keep it coming
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by lululiscious(f): 2:12am
Happy birthday to the man that has brought Nigerians of all categories under one body. God bless you plenty
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 2:14am
lululiscious:
I cant imagine the pain he must have gone through making this forum one of the top 10 websites in Nigeria
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by lululiscious(f): 2:19am
olayiwola4u:I tell you. He has done well for himself
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by ApostleJSuleman(m): 2:28am
Well I don't care!!!!
The lagoon is not far from him..
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by lade007(m): 2:46am
Happy birthday Seun Osewa......I wish you God's blessing in all you do...I hope you will say Amen
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by castrokins(m): 3:40am
Happy Birthday, Seun.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by pelumi111: 3:41am
Happy birthday to SEUN.... money and wisdom fall on you
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 3:44am
pelumi111:
Amen
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by MrDude: 3:45am
Happy birthday to the one and only Mr Atheist, the biggest fish in the pond of Internet biz in Nigeria Seun more grace to you!
We need a day set aside for pidgin English on nairaland
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by odiereke(m): 3:46am
Happy Birthday the Don. LLNP.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 3:49am
MrDude:
yes ooooo
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by grayht(m): 3:54am
Seun Osewa..
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by Doughboysss: 4:05am
HBD man. Keep on ballin
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by chimimi(f): 4:27am
happy birthday seun!
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by OrestesDante: 4:49am
Happy
Birthday
Boda seun. Send me my cake via DHL
Cos I live in Finland.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by olayiwola4u(m): 5:04am
OrestesDante:
LOL
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by emeijeh(m): 5:11am
Congrats man.
I hope aunty Linda will bring a nice baked cake to you at dawn
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by malificent(f): 5:23am
Happy birthday Seun Osewa
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by Edemaya: 5:33am
Many happy returns Seun Omo Osewa!
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by gbadexy(m): 5:34am
happy birthday Bro !
I wish you good health, long life and more success to your website.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by saymax(f): 5:40am
Happy birthday to u Mr Seun. Wishing u LLNP.
|Re: Today Is Seun Osewa Birthday...let's Show Him Love (post Your Greetings) by sanandreas(m): 6:06am
Happy birthday to you. Wishing to u long life and prosperity
