According to reports, the tragic incident started at about 10 o’clock in the morning on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, when 10-year old Gambo Bukar and 8-year Umar Bukar, from Jere Local Government Area, went out for grazing in Baram and Tamsongamdu villages in Mafa Local Government Area also in Borno state.



The insurgents caught them and forcefully strapped a suicide bomb belt on the elderly kid with a warning that it must not be removed until they got back home.



They returned home at about 4 o’clock in the evening but failed to disclose their encounter with the terrorists.



“In the process of unstrapping the vest, the IED exploded killing Gambo Bukar alone, while Umar Bukar sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Scene was visited and the area rendered safe by police EOD team. Normalcy has since been restored to the area,” PRNigeria said.



Na wa o, when is all this rubbish going to end... Agitation and violence everywhere, who is it helping?

May d soul of the dead kid be granted eternal rest and quick recovery be granted to d injured. My prayer is that, one day we will overcome evil and insurgency in this country. D thing just weak me 11 Likes 2 Shares

I think government needs to turn that state to a military camp. 3 Likes 1 Share

It can never be well for this animal thay used these poor innocent boys for his interest... God's not sleeping, even Allah will pay him back.. 2 Likes

ZeroUnity:

It can never be well for this animal thay used these poor innocent boys for his interest... God's not sleeping, even Allah will pay him back..

Aminaaaa Aminaaaa 1 Like

Shekau shekau shekau!!!! Aw many times I cal u name.........na thunder mixed with lightning and rain strike u n ur generation 1 Like

chuks013:

Shekau shekau shekau!!!! Aw many times I cal u name.........na thunder mixed with lightning and rain strike u n ur generation

His generation will never know peace. His generation will never know peace. 3 Likes 1 Share

How I wish people like Buhari, Tanko Yankassi and Adamu Ciroma will feel the pain of loosing a family to this monster boko haram which they created.



Rip boy. 2 Likes



Chai...

For how long will lia mohamend continue to tell us bokoboys have been technically defeated.

Fulani and Boko Haram are the same.

ahhh

These boko haram sect are getting desperate by the day. Perpetuating evil.

But how did we get to this level?

Sth radical must be done abt this BH,

The Northern Leaders should be in front of this cos its their region that is been decimated,liaise with the FG and ensure this comes to an end,it should not be ethnocentric at all,

Haba









A solemn moment for the Bukars,

Accept my condolences.

IS THAT THE CHANGE WE VOTED FOR ? 1 Like

I could have sworn that Boko Haram was technically defeated...

Was it the injured boy that gave the and story or the insurgents called the blogger

Sad

OrestesDante:





His generation will never know peace.

Does he have a generation? Does he have a generation?

Nuerta2705:

May d soul of the dead kid be granted eternal rest and quick recovery be granted to d injured. My prayer is that, one day we will overcome evil and insurgency in this country. D thing just weak me Amen but y didn't they disclose dia encounter? Amen but y didn't they disclose dia encounter?

That is result of lack of good education...... how on earth can someone belt you from 10am to 4pm and you can't remove it ? this story is very difficult to believe.

Allah akbar! 'sege' Islam religion of terrorists.

may the soul of the innocent boy rest in peace