|2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by PrettyCrystal: 2:57am
It was an unmemorable encounter for two Nigerian boys who went out on Saturday for grazing in Borno state but ended up meeting some Boko Haram terrorists. A ten-year-old Fulani boy herding cattle was killed while his 8 years old younger brother sustained injuries in an explosion from a suicide bomb belt forcefully strapped around the elder’s body by suspected Boko Haram insurgents.
According to reports, the tragic incident started at about 10 o’clock in the morning on the outskirts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno, when 10-year old Gambo Bukar and 8-year Umar Bukar, from Jere Local Government Area, went out for grazing in Baram and Tamsongamdu villages in Mafa Local Government Area also in Borno state.
The insurgents caught them and forcefully strapped a suicide bomb belt on the elderly kid with a warning that it must not be removed until they got back home.
They returned home at about 4 o’clock in the evening but failed to disclose their encounter with the terrorists.
“In the process of unstrapping the vest, the IED exploded killing Gambo Bukar alone, while Umar Bukar sustained injuries and was hospitalized. Scene was visited and the area rendered safe by police EOD team. Normalcy has since been restored to the area,” PRNigeria said.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Coyotejack(m): 2:59am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by DAntivirus(m): 3:05am
Na wa o, when is all this rubbish going to end... Agitation and violence everywhere, who is it helping?
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Nuerta2705(f): 3:13am
May d soul of the dead kid be granted eternal rest and quick recovery be granted to d injured. My prayer is that, one day we will overcome evil and insurgency in this country. D thing just weak me
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by olayiwola4u(m): 3:30am
I think government needs to turn that state to a military camp.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by FeloniousFelon: 3:33am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by ZeroUnity: 4:16am
It can never be well for this animal thay used these poor innocent boys for his interest... God's not sleeping, even Allah will pay him back..
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by olayiwola4u(m): 4:25am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by chuks013(m): 4:26am
Shekau shekau shekau!!!! Aw many times I cal u name.........na thunder mixed with lightning and rain strike u n ur generation
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by OrestesDante: 5:04am
His generation will never know peace.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by SirJeffry(m): 5:08am
How I wish people like Buhari, Tanko Yankassi and Adamu Ciroma will feel the pain of loosing a family to this monster boko haram which they created.
Rip boy.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Raymysterio(m): 7:00am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by dannytoe(m): 7:02am
For how long will lia mohamend continue to tell us bokoboys have been technically defeated.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by ipodstinks: 7:54am
Fulani and Boko Haram are the same.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by klassykute(m): 8:33am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by jchioma: 8:34am
These boko haram sect are getting desperate by the day. Perpetuating evil.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by fergie001(m): 8:35am
But how did we get to this level?
Sth radical must be done abt this BH,
The Northern Leaders should be in front of this cos its their region that is been decimated,liaise with the FG and ensure this comes to an end,it should not be ethnocentric at all,
A solemn moment for the Bukars,
Accept my condolences.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by olowobaba10: 8:37am
IS THAT THE CHANGE WE VOTED FOR ?
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Einl(m): 8:37am
I could have sworn that Boko Haram was technically defeated...
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by jazinogold(m): 8:38am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Solomonudofia(m): 8:39am
Nawa oooo....
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by bbbabes(f): 8:41am
Was it the injured boy that gave the and story or the insurgents called the blogger
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by EmmaLege: 8:42am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Prece(m): 8:43am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Cutezt(m): 8:44am
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by emmymdk(f): 8:44am
OrestesDante:
Does he have a generation?
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Chikelue2000(m): 8:45am
Nuerta2705:Amen but y didn't they disclose dia encounter?
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by Iddossam: 8:46am
That is result of lack of good education...... how on earth can someone belt you from 10am to 4pm and you can't remove it ? this story is very difficult to believe.
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by MossLuv: 8:46am
Allah akbar! 'sege' Islam religion of terrorists.
may the soul of the innocent boy rest in peace
|Re: 2 Brothers Who Met Boko Haram Terrorists In Borno, 1 Killed, The Other Injured by bewla(m): 8:46am
