Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) (12982 Views)

Stephanie Otobo Reacts To N1B Lawsuit By Apostle Suleman (Pics/Video) / Edo Pastor Caught Sleeping With Married Woman In Church Office (Pics, Video) / Prophetess Mary Olubori Twerks For Her Husband (Pics + Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





watch-

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gifPTKRxYS4 Fire breathing is the act sango worshipers practise by creating a precise mist of fuel from the mouth and spitting it over an open flame. This act is from The Sango Deity As he breathes fire naturally. But this particular sango worshiper at an event got more than he bargained as the mist fuel leaked onto his mouth and in the process, caught firewatch- 2 Shares

Exhibition gone wrong 3 Likes 1 Share

This is what happen, when God decide to punish you!!! 36 Likes 2 Shares

Lol, tomorrow remember to go with ur fire extinguisher... #holyghost fire mode 1 Like

Lol.... may be Oduduwa is about flying back to the sky over Fulani threat 21 Likes

That's a comic show, The real Sango worshiper can never never get burnt. 9 Likes 1 Share

Eleyi ga gan ni

these afonja people







make una trowey

ogun yemoja osun shango

and all una deities shiorr 7 Likes

Old video

Don't know If i should laff 1 Like

Burning from this world, then to another fire in the hereafter. O ma se oo SMH

ochobaba:

This is what happen, when God decide to punish you!!! see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devils



And he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatly



Let somebody shout hallelujah see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devilsAnd he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatlyLet somebody shout hallelujah 21 Likes 2 Shares

Old funny video

now this is really sad



maybe the kerosene was adulterated or something went horribly wrong cos I know this wasn't his first gig

Lmao

1 Like

he got wat he bargained for 1 Like 1 Share

Elijah and the prophet of Baal comes to mind





Dede mu bilie...ihe eji a mara dike erula...Njideka Okeke song.



All power belongs to God. 2 Likes

another afonja burnt by







their fallen demon lord 6 Likes 1 Share

Bush meat don catch hunter 1 Like 1 Share

Jesus is Lord 2 Likes 1 Share

Lol after u chop sango offering last nyt.. revenge 7 Likes 1 Share

funnnny

god of fire getting burnt by fire

mrwonlasewonie:

see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devils



And he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatly



Let somebody shout hallelujah

this is traditional worship and its legal do not associate it with the devil this is traditional worship and its legal do not associate it with the devil 2 Likes

After all the skull mining to make fortified jazz, still no show



and skull excavation continues. 1 Like

Beware of imitation.



cause of death- SANGORALISE

Fire fall on dem

That person laughing at the background ehn 2 Likes