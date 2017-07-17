₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 6:13am
Fire breathing is the act sango worshipers practise by creating a precise mist of fuel from the mouth and spitting it over an open flame. This act is from The Sango Deity As he breathes fire naturally. But this particular sango worshiper at an event got more than he bargained as the mist fuel leaked onto his mouth and in the process, caught fire
watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gifPTKRxYS4
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Atiku2019: 6:16am
Exhibition gone wrong
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by ochobaba(m): 6:23am
This is what happen, when God decide to punish you!!!
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by nero2face: 6:25am
Lol, tomorrow remember to go with ur fire extinguisher... #holyghost fire mode
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by alcmene: 6:31am
Lol.... may be Oduduwa is about flying back to the sky over Fulani threat
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by baylord101(m): 6:35am
That's a comic show, The real Sango worshiper can never never get burnt.
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by thunder74(m): 6:37am
Eleyi ga gan ni
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by capatainrambo: 6:49am
these afonja people
make una trowey
ogun yemoja osun shango
and all una deities shiorr
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by seunlayi(m): 6:49am
Old video
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Camlot000007: 7:08am
Don't know If i should laff
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by iamgenius(m): 8:11am
Burning from this world, then to another fire in the hereafter. O ma se oo SMH
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by mrwonlasewonie: 8:29am
ochobaba:see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devils
And he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatly
Let somebody shout hallelujah
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by veekid(m): 11:01am
Old funny video
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 11:01am
now this is really sad
maybe the kerosene was adulterated or something went horribly wrong cos I know this wasn't his first gig
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by EmmaLege: 11:01am
Lmao
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by vivianbelema(f): 11:01am
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by gseun53(m): 11:01am
he got wat he bargained for
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by lonelydora(m): 11:02am
Elijah and the prophet of Baal comes to mind
Dede mu bilie...ihe eji a mara dike erula...Njideka Okeke song.
All power belongs to God.
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by rozayx5(m): 11:02am
another afonja burnt by
their fallen demon lord
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Originality007: 11:02am
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by lytech1(m): 11:03am
Bush meat don catch hunter
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Keneking: 11:03am
Jesus is Lord
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by klassykute(m): 11:03am
Lol after u chop sango offering last nyt.. revenge
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by midehi2(f): 11:03am
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Evablizin(f): 11:03am
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by chynie: 11:03am
funnnny
god of fire getting burnt by fire
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 11:03am
mrwonlasewonie:
this is traditional worship and its legal do not associate it with the devil
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by MrMoney007: 11:04am
After all the skull mining to make fortified jazz, still no show
and skull excavation continues.
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by holatin(m): 11:04am
Beware of imitation.
cause of death- SANGORALISE
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Pascal11(m): 11:04am
Fire fall on dem
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Dc4life(m): 11:04am
That person laughing at the background ehn
|Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by justi4jesu(f): 11:04am
Very funny....
