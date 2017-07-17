₦airaland Forum

Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by hollawaley2: 6:13am
Fire breathing is the act sango worshipers practise by creating a precise mist of fuel from the mouth and spitting it over an open flame. This act is from The Sango Deity As he breathes fire naturally. But this particular sango worshiper at an event got more than he bargained as the mist fuel leaked onto his mouth and in the process, caught fire

watch-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gifPTKRxYS4

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Atiku2019: 6:16am
Exhibition gone wrong wink

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by ochobaba(m): 6:23am
This is what happen, when God decide to punish you!!!

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by nero2face: 6:25am
Lol, tomorrow remember to go with ur fire extinguisher... #holyghost fire mode

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by alcmene: 6:31am
Lol.... may be Oduduwa is about flying back to the sky over Fulani threat

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by baylord101(m): 6:35am
That's a comic show, The real Sango worshiper can never never get burnt.

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by thunder74(m): 6:37am
Eleyi ga gan ni
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by capatainrambo: 6:49am
these afonja people



make una trowey
ogun yemoja osun shango
and all una deities shiorr

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by seunlayi(m): 6:49am
Old video
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Camlot000007: 7:08am
Don't know If i should laff

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by iamgenius(m): 8:11am
Burning from this world, then to another fire in the hereafter. O ma se oo SMH
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by mrwonlasewonie: 8:29am
ochobaba:
This is what happen, when God decide to punish you!!!
see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devils grin

And he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatly

Let somebody shout hallelujah grin

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by veekid(m): 11:01am
Old funny video
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 11:01am
now this is really sad

maybe the kerosene was adulterated or something went horribly wrong cos I know this wasn't his first gig
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by EmmaLege: 11:01am
Lmao grin
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by vivianbelema(f): 11:01am
shocked

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by gseun53(m): 11:01am
he got wat he bargained for

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by lonelydora(m): 11:02am
Elijah and the prophet of Baal comes to mind


Dede mu bilie...ihe eji a mara dike erula...Njideka Okeke song.

All power belongs to God.

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by rozayx5(m): 11:02am
another afonja burnt by



their fallen demon lord

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Originality007: 11:02am
grin grin
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by lytech1(m): 11:03am
Bush meat don catch hunter

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Keneking: 11:03am
Jesus is Lord kiss

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by klassykute(m): 11:03am
Lol after u chop sango offering last nyt.. revenge

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by midehi2(f): 11:03am
grin
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Evablizin(f): 11:03am
shocked
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by chynie: 11:03am
funnnny
god of fire getting burnt by fire
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 11:03am
mrwonlasewonie:
see as almighty God the king of kings and the lord of lord,jehova nissi take disgrace the antics of devils grin

And he said I made an open show of them,triumphing greatly

Let somebody shout hallelujah grin

this is traditional worship and its legal do not associate it with the devil

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by MrMoney007: 11:04am
After all the skull mining to make fortified jazz, still no show

and skull excavation continues.

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by holatin(m): 11:04am
Beware of imitation.

cause of death- SANGORALISE
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Pascal11(m): 11:04am
Fire fall on dem
Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by Dc4life(m): 11:04am
That person laughing at the background ehn grin grin

Re: Sango Worshiper Gets Burnt While "Breathing Fire" At An Event(pics, Video) by justi4jesu(f): 11:04am
Very funny.... grin grin grin

