Whether you’re a diehard fan or frightened of anything that goes bump in the night, chances are you’ve seen your fair share of horror films, be it in the theater or in your room with the lights off.



Even people who claim they are too easily scared by horror movies seem eager to see them. Why? Because fear triggers elevated dopamine levels in our brains. Most people literally become happier when exposed to set doses of fear. The same can be said about scary stories. Scary horror novels can produce the same chemical effect in our brains.



So, if you’re feeling blue and need a bit of a nail biting pick-me-up, consider horror books. Here are thirteen books that are easily considered the best horror books ever written.



1. A Head Full of Ghosts – A Story of Demons and Money



Paul Tremblay’s horror book won the Bram Stoker award for Best Novel in 2015.



It’s original and intense storyline has made it one of the best horror novels of the 21st Century. It centers around Merry, an eight-year-old girl who begins to worry that her older sister, Marjorie, has become possessed by the devil.



Struggling for money, Marjorie’s parents agree to be the focus of a new reality television series, which focuses on her demonic possession. Marjorie later confesses to Merry that she is, in fact, not possessed, but suffers from mental illness.



As time progresses, however, Merry begins to suspect that Marjorie’s bizarre behavior truly is supernatural in origin. Tremblay’s mix of Catholicism and commercialism makes his novel as refreshing as it is spine-tingling.





2. The Exorcist – A Lesson in Demons



To this day, the 1973 Exorcist film still manages to freak a lot of people out, but most people don’t know that this chilling tale first began as a novel. While the movie is a constant array of in your face action, the novel has a subtle build that will leave you dreading to turn the next page. For those of you who are unfamiliar with this ghastly tale, William Peter Blatty’s novel is of a young girl named Regan who develops an unnatural friendship with a spirit she met through a Ouija board.



Soon, Regan starts to exude some strange and violent behavior, and her mother eventually realizes that her precious daughter has become possessed with a demonic entity. The tale concludes with a terrifying exorcism performed by two Catholic priests … but not everyone will survive. Many researchers believe that Blatty was inspired by the events of a real exorcism performed on a boy named Robbie Manheim in St. Louis, in 1949.



3. House of Leaves – A Tale of Madness



Mark Danielewski’s novel is more than just a scary ghost story, it is a work of art. The story centers around a family who slowly discover that the interior of their house is somehow larger than the exterior. As the characters slowly dip into madness, the reader is along for the ride, as many of the book’s pages are formatted in a myriad of bizarre ways.



What makes this horror novel so unique is that most readers will have a visceral reaction not just to the story, but to the book itself. While such an undertaking is not for the faint of heart, the story’s chilling conclusion will leave you feeling happy to be sane, and not a member of the Navidson family.



Should you find you love House of Leaves, be sure to check out its chilling sequel, The Whalestoe Letters.



4. Books of Blood – A Feast of Carnage



This three part series is made up of short scary stories that will undoubtedly give you goosebumps. After the collection was published, Clive Barker became a household name … if said household enjoyed horror, that is. Most of the stories center around ordinary people who suddenly find themselves in gruesome and strange predicaments. A majority of the stories deal with ghostly apparitions and vicious demons. But others focus on the flaws of humanity and how, in certain circumstances, man has a tendency to turn on his fellow man in a violent, often hateful, manner.



Some of the collection’s more grisly tales have been adapted into full feature films, including the popular film Candyman, and The Midnight Meat Train. What makes Books of Blood so horribly satisfying is Barker’s penchant for intricate details. That, combined with his imaginative and visceral story plots will have your mind spinning long after you finish Books of Blood.



If you're interested in graphic novels, eighteen short stories out of Books of Blood have been adapted into a comic book series titled Tapping the Vein.