The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has established new methods of admission.JAMB, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Sunday, explained that it was to ensure fairness irrespective of tribe, religion, and that it was determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians.Benjamin revealed that the Board had held consultations with universities across the country to enable candidates meet the requirements and secure admission without the assistance of anybody.He, however, made it clear that cut-off marks will be decided at a policy meeting.“Do not allow yourselves to be defrauded by internet fraudsters, the policy meeting would commence the 2017 admission with all mode, process and acceptable conditions for admission.“The Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure transparent, acceptable and fair admission process.“We have designed software known as Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where human interference will be completely removed, to promote credibility.“The admission criteria would be keyed into the software and it will select candidates blindly according to the institutions requirement without any primordial consideration,” Benjamin stated.

There has been speculations going around on social media about the proposed halt on music and music video production by Nigerian filmmakers/artistes/practitioners outside the shores of our borders and this somewhat bizarre move in my opinion is both ignorant and lacks proper thinking.

So it's OK to fly abroad for medical checkup.

So it's OK to send your kids abroad to acquire a degree they could easily get here.

So it's OK to import food and beverage for your immediate family from overseas.

So it's OK to let international business men come here and boss over your citizens.

So it's OK to bring in the "professionals" from overseas to help us build roads and engineering projects.

So it's OK to fly your spouses abroad for expensive vacations.

So it's OK to go under the radar and buy Porsches and Lamborghinis while you so neglect our "thriving and prospective " automobile industry.

And it is NOT OK to let our entertainers breathe?

Instead of thinking of inventive ways to reduce our National debt ratio, infant mortality, high cost of living, crime rate, improve our health care sector, make mortgage and insurance policies that'll better the lives of common Nigerians, halting an industry you wittingly stayed mute from its inception to its maturity is all that you care about? Seriously?

You turn a blind eye to the constant and escalating thievery and extortion by our policemen/women in broad daylight and chose to Chase shadows.

The hypocrisy when we carefully analysis certain things about our dear country is really appalling.

The entertainment industry in Nigeria is and will continue to constitute a major portion of our Annual Global Revenue even if they fail to not acknowledge this fact.

A while back, stiff ban was placed on certain products from passing through our very porous borders and while a lot of people acknowledged this move as timely, others were of the opinion that this was in the worst term - A CAREFULLY THOUGHTLESS DECISION BY OUR LAWMAKERS resident at the echelon of power. You made no provision yet you annihilate the source. Funny!

The recent craze of music and music video production by

Nigerians is only a product of a rather dwindling/moribund Entertainment sector which has managed to stay above water without government intervention.

Production outfits here in Nigeria cannot meet the standard of world class music/ video production.

If I decide to shoot my music video abroad it's only because I'm of the opinion that I can get the best over there because I KNOW mediocre thrives here at home.

Besides all expenses cumulated comes from my pockets and I see no reasons why someone somewhere should dictate how I chose to run my legitimate hustle.

First invest and reinvent and revitalize our Music/Entertainment Industry then we can talk about how you can stop giving our music/ video rights to "strangers ".

Written by Honestydoespay

Writer at blog

Honestydoespay@gmail.com