JAMB Speaks On Universities' Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by dammy13(m): 8:38am
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has established new methods of admission.
JAMB, in a statement signed by its Head of Public Relations, Mr Fabian Benjamin, in Abuja on Sunday, explained that it was to ensure fairness irrespective of tribe, religion, and that it was determined to meet the expectations of Nigerians.
Benjamin revealed that the Board had held consultations with universities across the country to enable candidates meet the requirements and secure admission without the assistance of anybody.
He, however, made it clear that cut-off marks will be decided at a policy meeting.
“Do not allow yourselves to be defrauded by internet fraudsters, the policy meeting would commence the 2017 admission with all mode, process and acceptable conditions for admission.
“The Prof. Oloyede led management is working to ensure transparent, acceptable and fair admission process.
“We have designed software known as Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), where human interference will be completely removed, to promote credibility.
“The admission criteria would be keyed into the software and it will select candidates blindly according to the institutions requirement without any primordial consideration,” Benjamin stated.
http://fabinfos.com/jamb-speaks-universities-cut-off-marks-admission-criteria/
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by klassykute(m): 8:40am
Ok i
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by veekid(m): 11:35am
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by cyberdurable(m): 11:35am
klassykute:
veekid:
Npower is recruiting ooo .. Kai my FTC denied
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by owaeghianye(m): 11:35am
The only school I can bet by balls on when it comes to credibility in admission is University Of Benin.
That school doesn't give a fuckkk about ethnicity, tribalism And religion.
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by weyab: 11:36am
Nonsense, still una never release result of those that resit the same nonsense jamb
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by lonelydora(m): 11:36am
Ok
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by maryjan8(f): 11:36am
Ok
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by emmyquan: 11:37am
issokay
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by etzskillz(m): 11:38am
hope it works because Nigeria isn't a developed country yet
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by MrZiggy(m): 11:38am
Nice one from Jamb.
But actions speak louder than words shaa
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by bukola08: 11:38am
Lol
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by kkYEBO(m): 11:39am
Jamb na trap
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by hardeywhale2: 11:39am
Like it will be effective...
Btw..
If ur name is Evelyn Obioma, 22yrs and U did pregnancy test @ Ikotun... I just bought roasted plantain with ur result --- Its Positive!
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by naijaking1: 11:39am
klassykute:
This Oloyodele led outfit called JAMB has changed into a Takiya organization designed to stealthly give islam advantage of christianity. Another Yoruba muslim doing his best to undermine long established structures to the benefit of Hausa/Fulanis.
Universities should be allowed to opt of the non sense called JAMB
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by Manueleee(m): 11:39am
rubbish. de d cos person headache wit Dia regulization of a tin.
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by visijo(m): 11:40am
What are the credentials needed for the admission?
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by oedipus1(m): 11:40am
dammy13:
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by Jonwesley(m): 11:41am
weyab:
What about this Nairaland story about the release of the supplementary exams? Go and read it and stop castigating JAMB for nothing.
http://www.nairaland.com/3926849/jamb-supplementary-exam-results-out
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by onuhabel1(m): 11:42am
I Dont Like It, It Will Now Be On Merit. So U Mean Having Long Leg Wont Work? What If My Uncle Is The Vc's Best Frnd?
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by weyab: 11:46am
Jonwesley:so post is more accurate than real evidence of no result yet..?
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by TechEnthusiast(m): 11:55am
naijaking1:Stop being tribalistic.What a pessimist
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by Akosbaba(m): 11:58am
If Jamb truly follows through with this, it will be a very nice development. Admission processes should be run by them not the schools.
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by OTMAO: 12:03pm
onuhabel1:
Trust 9ja,there's still gon be a way
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by Anikulhapo(m): 12:05pm
owaeghianye:While Unilorin is the complete opposite
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by ubongokon: 12:09pm
our ASUU profs won't like dis , as there is no more access to bribe them
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by collinsJn(m): 12:12pm
weyab:
It Has Been Released. Go Re-Check Ur Result
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by laydoh(m): 12:15pm
wahala don dey ooo.dis one na yawa ooo,na raffle draw dis one mean na.make dem leave am as e b na.
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by ItalianWine(f): 12:15pm
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by engrgerald(m): 12:16pm
READ AND WAKA PAST ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (RAWPAN) Representative was here. Honourable members please I identify with us.
|Re: JAMB Speaks On Universities’ Cut-off Marks, Admission Criteria by free2ryhme: 12:26pm
Well for those seeking admission thus is for you
