|Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by ThisTrend(f): 10:12am
Nollywood Actress, China Ike shares the photo below getting ready for Monday Hectic day... Lol. She Captioned;
May your week be filled with joy and laughter ❤️#africandiva Outfit
Source: http://gistruler.blogspot.com/2017/07/photo-see-actress-chika-ike-monday.html
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by emaxjey(m): 10:20am
mtcheew..wu she help...see as she bend like say nah bende she come 4rm
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by EastGold(m): 10:21am
make i fry beans?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Hotshawarma(m): 11:55am
Most of these Nollywood actress if you see them without make up you will know that most of them are "just there"they are not beautiful like that...
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Vivos: 12:27pm
Beta pikin......haters above me continue
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Lalas247(f): 12:27pm
Nice outfit ..
Need to find a tailor ..
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by free2ryhme: 12:27pm
When she ends it with an olosho picture let us know
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by safiaapussy: 12:28pm
When she dey go her harvard university
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by SeniorZato(m): 12:28pm
EastGold:How u wan take fry beans, are u from kalahari?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Kobicove(m): 12:29pm
So, what should we do with this pic?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by appswift: 12:29pm
Nice outfit tho....
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by bbbabes(f): 12:31pm
I started my week too with this....
3 Likes
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by NOTPUSHOVER(m): 12:32pm
I LIKE HER AND HER SCANDAL FREE CARER.
SHE IS EQUALLY INTO REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Husty(m): 12:32pm
We've seen you ma, but I'm too young to give a fvck, my mom will beat me.
*sucks thumb and walks out of thread*
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:33pm
Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:33pm
bbbabes:And i havent snapped any pix in the past 3 weeks
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Vivos: 12:33pm
EastGold:
emaxjey:
Hotshawarma:How much do you people get from hating? If they pay for hating, most of una for don become billionaire?
Na beta pikin she be, I like her not like all these irresponsible ladies looking for rich husband to marry.
1 Like
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by ofiko123(m): 12:35pm
nice
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by gentlemanism1(m): 12:36pm
Lalas247:
Are u d world's famous lalasticlala?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by TINALETC3(f): 12:38pm
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by eduj(m): 12:48pm
bbbabes:sis haba!, u just want make pesin bend neck.
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Lalas247(f): 12:51pm
gentlemanism1:
Maybe why r u crushing on lalasticlala
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by gentlemanism1(m): 12:54pm
Lalas247:
I am not crushing on her/him. I dnt even know if its a he, she or sango. Av heard alot about..... Are u really lalalala?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by michael142(m): 12:57pm
Hotshawarma:
Same apply to all those instagram girls
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Bigii(m): 1:02pm
I heard her screw master David mark is coming out for president of the Zoo. Could it be the reason she is celebrating with the new pics
Still crushing on you sha #SlayQueen
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by Bruno3000(m): 1:02pm
NOTPUSHOVER:Who ask u?
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by columbus007(m): 1:05pm
Make she clapp for herself.
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by misspineapple(f): 1:14pm
nice outfit
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by joenor(m): 1:16pm
Go n work for ya money.
|Re: Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo by udelar: 1:28pm
Gogo
