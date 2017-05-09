Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chika Ike Starts The Week With A Beautiful Photo (7240 Views)

Angela Okorie And Son Stun In Beautiful Photo / Chika Ike Wore This To Church Today (photo) / Beautiful Photo Of Sinach & Her Mum (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





May your week be filled with joy and laughter ❤️#africandiva Outfit



Source: Nollywood Actress, China Ike shares the photo below getting ready for Monday Hectic day... Lol. She Captioned;Source: http://gistruler.blogspot.com/2017/07/photo-see-actress-chika-ike-monday.html 1 Like

mtcheew..wu she help...see as she bend like say nah bende she come 4rm 8 Likes 2 Shares

make i fry beans?

Most of these Nollywood actress if you see them without make up you will know that most of them are "just there"they are not beautiful like that...

Beta pikin......haters above me continue

Nice outfit ..

Need to find a tailor ..

When she ends it with an olosho picture let us know

When she dey go her harvard university 1 Like 1 Share

EastGold:

make i fry beans? How u wan take fry beans, are u from kalahari? How u wan take fry beans, are u from kalahari?

So, what should we do with this pic?





Airtel Nigeria Launches 3 Unlimited Packages; See How To Activate It Nice outfit tho....

I started my week too with this.... 3 Likes

I LIKE HER AND HER SCANDAL FREE CARER.

SHE IS EQUALLY INTO REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS

We've seen you ma, but I'm too young to give a fvck, my mom will beat me.



*sucks thumb and walks out of thread*

Listen to my new song dedicated to all Nigerian rappers at



https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/233002/



bbbabes:

I started my week too with this.... And i havent snapped any pix in the past 3 weeks And i havent snapped any pix in the past 3 weeks

EastGold:

make i fry beans? emaxjey:

mtcheew..wu she help...see as she bend like say nah bende she come 4rm Hotshawarma:

Most of these Nollywood actress if you see them without make up you will know that most of them are "just there"they are not beautiful like that... How much do you people get from hating? If they pay for hating, most of una for don become billionaire?



Na beta pikin she be, I like her not like all these irresponsible ladies looking for rich husband to marry. How much do you people get from hating? If they pay for hating, most of una for don become billionaire?Na beta pikin she be, I like her not like all these irresponsible ladies looking for rich husband to marry. 1 Like

nice

Lalas247:

Nice outfit ..

Need to find a tailor ..

Are u d world's famous lalasticlala? Are u d world's famous lalasticlala?

bbbabes:

I started my week too with this.... sis haba!, u just want make pesin bend neck. sis haba!, u just want make pesin bend neck.

gentlemanism1:





Are u d world's famous lalasticlala?

Maybe why r u crushing on lalasticlala Maybewhy r u crushing on lalasticlala

Lalas247:





Maybe why r u crushing on lalasticlala

I am not crushing on her/him. I dnt even know if its a he, she or sango. Av heard alot about..... Are u really lalalala? I am not crushing on her/him. I dnt even know if its a he, she or sango. Av heard alot about..... Are u really lalalala?

Hotshawarma:

Most of these Nollywood actress if you see them without make up you will know that most of them are "just there"they are not beautiful like that...

Same apply to all those instagram girls Same apply to all those instagram girls







Still crushing on you sha #SlayQueen I heard her screw master David mark is coming out for president of the Zoo. Could it be the reason she is celebrating with the new picsStill crushing on you sha #SlayQueen

NOTPUSHOVER:

I LIKE HER AND HER SCANDAL FREE CARER.

SHE IS EQUALLY INTO REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS Who ask u? NOTPUSHOVER:

I LIKE HER AND HER SCANDAL FREE CARER.

SHE IS EQUALLY INTO REAL-ESTATE BUSINESS Who ask u? Who ask u?Who ask u?

Make she clapp for herself.

nice outfit

Go n work for ya money.