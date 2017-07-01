Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos (8289 Views)

Those who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital while efforts to take the remains of the victims to the morgue is ongoing.



Security operatives also foiled an attempt by two Boko Haram suicide bombers at Mammanti Mulai area of Borno state this morning. The suicide bombers were shot down.



Boko Haram are death worshipers. May Rahmah of Allah SWT be upon the souls of the victims. 13 Likes

Very bad

We'v seen this pix before na, haba

**pukes**

Disgusting!

Gruesome!

Nauseating!

But Lai Mohammed said they av technically defeated Boko Haram na! 1 Like 1 Share

Thats ugly.

okawanyi:

We'v seen this pix before na, haba this one happened this early morning... maybe its because u have seen too many graphic photos of suicide bombers 3 Likes 1 Share

I don't know if those people were created without brain. I wonder how dey think.. even dia cows won't reason as they do.





How can some convince me to kill me myself..

Even if am forced to.. I will shout.. I rather be killed than to kill myself.



Life is sweet. 4 Likes

No one cares man

EastGold:

But Lai Mohammed said they av technically defeated Boko Haram na!



He's a technical liar.

If he's asked about this incidence, he would simply say: that mosque is "soft target". He's a technical liar.If he's asked about this incidence, he would simply say: that mosque is "soft target". 2 Likes

Blood of Zachariah, I have seen it all in this country. calling Nigeria a zoo is an insult to the animal kingdom 2 Likes 1 Share

this is so bad this is so bad

they die for what they believed



they believed in Virgins



they paid the price for foolishness



in all, it aimless death.



their cow reason far better than their owners 1 Like

Those bombers dey get sense at all? Or were they promised another life to come back to Nigeria after death?



Even if i kill everybody in Africa i swear i no go comit suicide. Ogini,

Good Ridance

If British did not joined north and south together do you people think we will seeing something like this in the south?I don't think afonja Muslim will try this poo afonja Muslim do owambe drink beer smoke so they won't do something like this 3 Likes 1 Share

Dividends of One Nigeria. Afonja Muslims Oya come and support them.



Tell us why an easy going Christian like me should be lumped together with someone who will suddenly take his cows and eat up someone's farmland, kill them and rape their wives, worst of all take a bomb to his own place of worship and blow himself and his brothers to smithereens.



SMH.It shall never be well with Gowon, Awolowo and Fruad Luggard. 1 Like 1 Share

taught them







Ehya This is what their re.....ligitaught themEhya 1 Like 1 Share





Can't these terrorists allow their so called god to fight for himself that using these innocent lives



Why? They are using vulnerable girls for these dastardly actsCan't these terrorists allow their so called god to fight for himself that using these innocent livesWhy?

Until I see Sheku body parts scattered by bomb, then i will know that he does what he preaches.



Sheku dont want to die



He dont want to f8uck 700 virgins



He dont like to meet professor muhamad



But he is sending the stupid ones to enjoy the virgins



What a Brainwash 2 Likes





Saraki's son graduated from London school of Economics,Buhari's son just finished his masters abroad.#LAUTECH has been under lock and key for more than 10 months.Their son/daughters will take up jobs in CBN, NNPC, NCC while you struggle for Npower jobs.



Yet, you're fighting people because of #politicians...your #stupidity or #mumu has no cure.



May God bless the weaker animals and save them from #Hyenas and #Jalkas. Saraki's son graduated from London school of Economics,Buhari's son just finished his masters abroad.#LAUTECH has been under lock and key for more than 10 months.Their son/daughters will take up jobs in CBN, NNPC, NCC while you struggle for Npower jobs.Yet, you're fighting people because of #politicians...your #stupidity or #mumu has no cure.May God bless the weaker animals and save them from #Hyenas and #Jalkas. 3 Likes





And you are telling me to continue sharing same country with this Animals

Am still baffled at what these ignorant killers hope to gain from this unnecessary killings. I just dey wonder ! Am still baffled at what these ignorant killers hope to gain from this unnecessary killings. I just dey wonder !

nnokwa042:

If British did not joined north and south together do you people think we will seeing something like this in the south?I don't think afonja Muslim will try this poo afonja Muslim do owambe drink beer smoke so they won't do something like this

am sorry for you. Are u sure u are using the ''follow come'' brain in ur drum head? Whats all this am sorry for you. Are u sure u are using the ''follow come'' brain in ur drum head? Whats all this

Crazy world

Wasted soul...