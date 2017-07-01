₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 10:13am
A female suicide bomber struck early Monday morning, killing 10 worshippers who came for prayers at a mosque in Maiduguri, Borno State. The sad incident occured when Muslim faithfuls were praying this early morning as the suicide bomber detonated the bomb strapped on her.
Those who sustained injuries have been taken to the hospital while efforts to take the remains of the victims to the morgue is ongoing.
Security operatives also foiled an attempt by two Boko Haram suicide bombers at Mammanti Mulai area of Borno state this morning. The suicide bombers were shot down.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/female-suicide-bomber-kills-10-in-maiduguri-mosque.html
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 10:14am
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by madridguy(m): 10:16am
Boko Haram are death worshipers. May Rahmah of Allah SWT be upon the souls of the victims.
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Nusaf: 10:19am
Very bad
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by okawanyi(m): 10:19am
We'v seen this pix before na, haba
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Loyalblak007(f): 10:19am
**pukes**
Disgusting!
Gruesome!
Nauseating!
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by EastGold(m): 10:20am
But Lai Mohammed said they av technically defeated Boko Haram na!
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Ojiofor: 10:27am
Thats ugly.
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by CastedDude: 10:28am
this one happened this early morning... maybe its because u have seen too many graphic photos of suicide bombers
okawanyi:
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by HeOrShe: 10:30am
I don't know if those people were created without brain. I wonder how dey think.. even dia cows won't reason as they do.
How can some convince me to kill me myself..
Even if am forced to.. I will shout.. I rather be killed than to kill myself.
Life is sweet.
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by raker300: 10:31am
No one cares man
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by joe4real12: 10:45am
EastGold:He's a technical liar.
If he's asked about this incidence, he would simply say: that mosque is "soft target".
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by expensiveguyman(m): 10:47am
Blood of Zachariah, I have seen it all in this country. calling Nigeria a zoo is an insult to the animal kingdom
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by midehi2(f): 12:29pm
this is so bad
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Kennitrust: 12:29pm
they die for what they believed
they believed in Virgins
they paid the price for foolishness
in all, it aimless death.
their cow reason far better than their owners
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by iamawara(m): 12:30pm
Those bombers dey get sense at all? Or were they promised another life to come back to Nigeria after death?
Even if i kill everybody in Africa i swear i no go comit suicide. Ogini,
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Dc4life(m): 12:30pm
Good Ridance
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by nnokwa042(m): 12:30pm
If British did not joined north and south together do you people think we will seeing something like this in the south?I don't think afonja Muslim will try this poo afonja Muslim do owambe drink beer smoke so they won't do something like this
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by conductor21: 12:31pm
Dividends of One Nigeria. Afonja Muslims Oya come and support them.
Tell us why an easy going Christian like me should be lumped together with someone who will suddenly take his cows and eat up someone's farmland, kill them and rape their wives, worst of all take a bomb to his own place of worship and blow himself and his brothers to smithereens.
SMH.It shall never be well with Gowon, Awolowo and Fruad Luggard.
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by ayamprecious: 12:32pm
This is what their re.....ligi taught them
Ehya
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by free2ryhme: 12:32pm
They are using vulnerable girls for these dastardly acts
Can't these terrorists allow their so called god to fight for himself that using these innocent lives
Why?
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Naijareward: 12:32pm
Until I see Sheku body parts scattered by bomb, then i will know that he does what he preaches.
Sheku dont want to die
He dont want to f8uck 700 virgins
He dont like to meet professor muhamad
But he is sending the stupid ones to enjoy the virgins
What a Brainwash
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Yusfunoble(m): 12:32pm
Saraki's son graduated from London school of Economics,Buhari's son just finished his masters abroad.#LAUTECH has been under lock and key for more than 10 months.Their son/daughters will take up jobs in CBN, NNPC, NCC while you struggle for Npower jobs.
Yet, you're fighting people because of #politicians...your #stupidity or #mumu has no cure.
May God bless the weaker animals and save them from #Hyenas and #Jalkas.
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by appswift: 12:33pm
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by cyberdurable(m): 12:33pm
And you are telling me to continue sharing same country with this Animals
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by bigfather(m): 12:33pm
CastedDude:
Am still baffled at what these ignorant killers hope to gain from this unnecessary killings. I just dey wonder !
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by iamawara(m): 12:34pm
nnokwa042:
am sorry for you. Are u sure u are using the ''follow come'' brain in ur drum head? Whats all this
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by kkYEBO(m): 12:34pm
Crazy world
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by HarkymTheOracle(m): 12:34pm
Wasted soul...
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Jodforex(m): 12:34pm
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by Franchise21(m): 12:35pm
|Re: Scattered Body Parts Of Suicide Bombers Who Struck In Maiduguri. Graphic Photos by SeniorZato(m): 12:35pm
No pity for the wicked
