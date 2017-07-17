Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character (16296 Views)

It seems the war of words between Comedian Seyi Law and controversial Journalist Kemi Olunloyo is yet to end. It all center around Seyi Law’s baby Tiwa whom Kemi Olunloyo claims she’s obese cos she has fat cheeks. This led to the Comedian blasting madam by saying she’s Such A Shame To The Name She Bears.



Well, Madam Kemi Olunloyo has responded via tweets in which she compared Seyi Law’s daughter to cartoon characters Droopy and also Jo Black in Kungfu Panda. She tweeted…



”Shame #SeyiLaw has hired celebrities to promote his fat obese baby on Instagram. “Baby of the day, week, month, year” SO TACKY!! #Tiwagate”

This Mental lady is the biggest lowlife scum I've ever seen. For constantly hating on a kid who's oblivion of the world and never did her no wrong.





She deserves to be a locked in a mental hospital and the keys thrown into a river. 153 Likes 14 Shares





Confirmed, this woman Na dangbana. Seyi Law don suffer for this woman hand o!Confirmed, this woman Na dangbana. 33 Likes 1 Share

I would love to see this kemi's baby 2 Likes

Agbaya'



Why would a grown woman be picking on a baby? This woman is the real definition of 'Why would a grown woman be picking on a baby? 40 Likes

Seyi Law is not supposed to reply her..... She have no shame..... radarada 16 Likes

lalasticlala

This Kemi can Yab Person o , 28 Likes

They were good friends in those days and surely have one thing in common {seeking attention}, seyi law will post anything and kemi will write just about any gibberish online, he should have kept his young child out of social limelight, hatters will hate and a young child cant handle it growing up. 25 Likes 3 Shares

Next time this woman goes to prison, I shall carry a placard and do street protest to make sure she doesn't come out.



Nonsense! Why do this to an innocent child? Is she the one that frustrated her life? 25 Likes 1 Share

now I believe the saying that don't fight people who have Notin to lose cos they will fight dirty. seyi law is so stupid that he replied this old fool n here is the price he will pay 23 Likes

........ Why is this woman such a mumu nah........ 1 Like



Here's the goat face that insulted someone's child 11 Likes

Shameless woman, baby Tiwa is innocent don't bring her into this your metal illness 7 Likes

People are wicked!! 1 Like

This baby dey health jare,if say she slim dem go still complain of malnutrition.She is God precious gift to her dad. 4 Likes

This is why I don't have Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. 4 Likes

Chai!!!! Silence would have ended all these, Seyilaw took a challenge from a woman that doesn't stop insulting, she's beating him with experience. 12 Likes 1 Share

but the girl fat jaw oh. can they control her food 7 Likes 1 Share

when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.

the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides. 7 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o 1 Like

Nawa ooo this fool at 40 is totally mad and roaming,my Lord what is wrong with this frustrated grandma acting like a kid

This baby has eleda oooo.

.

Kemi kwantunu, seems u want them to measure ur prison years with surveyor's taperule 2 Likes

DIKEnaWAR:

Next time this woman goes to prison, I shall carry a placard and do street protest to make sure she doesn't come out.



Nonsense! Why do this to an innocent child? Is she the one that frustrated her life? Na now you see why people like me no send when dem been knack her head for sanko. Na now you see why people like me no send when dem been knack her head for sanko. 6 Likes

Two fighting Afonjas. 2 Likes

Haba! This is not nice.

Although Aunty Kemi has a point but she is going about it the wrong way, no need to be humiliating the innocent child on social media and most parents are very sensitive about things said about their kids. She should have just reached out to him privately with her advice.....

This woman na agbaaya 3 Likes