|Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by newsynews: 2:06pm
https://twitter.com/HNNAfrica/status/886679522162159617
https://twitter.com/HNNAfrica/status/886656887206404097
It seems the war of words between Comedian Seyi Law and controversial Journalist Kemi Olunloyo is yet to end. It all center around Seyi Law’s baby Tiwa whom Kemi Olunloyo claims she’s obese cos she has fat cheeks. This led to the Comedian blasting madam by saying she’s Such A Shame To The Name She Bears.
Well, Madam Kemi Olunloyo has responded via tweets in which she compared Seyi Law’s daughter to cartoon characters Droopy and also Jo Black in Kungfu Panda. She tweeted…
”Shame #SeyiLaw has hired celebrities to promote his fat obese baby on Instagram. “Baby of the day, week, month, year” SO TACKY!! #Tiwagate”
http://wotzup.ng/kemi-olunloyo-compares-seyi-law-daughter/
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by VargasVee(m): 2:12pm
This Mental lady is the biggest lowlife scum I've ever seen. For constantly hating on a kid who's oblivion of the world and never did her no wrong.
She deserves to be a locked in a mental hospital and the keys thrown into a river.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by WotzupNG: 2:13pm
Seyi Law don suffer for this woman hand o!
Confirmed, this woman Na dangbana.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by thegirlyoulike(f): 2:14pm
I would love to see this kemi's baby
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by Kobicove(m): 2:17pm
This woman is the real definition of 'Agbaya'
Why would a grown woman be picking on a baby?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by NollywoodNews24(f): 2:21pm
Seyi Law is not supposed to reply her..... She have no shame..... radarada
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by newsynews: 2:47pm
lalasticlala
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:48pm
This Kemi can Yab Person o ,
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by sunnysunny69(m): 2:54pm
They were good friends in those days and surely have one thing in common {seeking attention}, seyi law will post anything and kemi will write just about any gibberish online, he should have kept his young child out of social limelight, hatters will hate and a young child cant handle it growing up.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by DIKEnaWAR: 3:04pm
Next time this woman goes to prison, I shall carry a placard and do street protest to make sure she doesn't come out.
Nonsense! Why do this to an innocent child? Is she the one that frustrated her life?
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by hollah123: 3:10pm
now I believe the saying that don't fight people who have Notin to lose cos they will fight dirty. seyi law is so stupid that he replied this old fool n here is the price he will pay
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by BlaiseBankss(m): 3:14pm
Why is this woman such a mumu nah........
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by Addicted2Women: 3:52pm
Here's the goat face that insulted someone's child
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by liftedhigh: 3:53pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by amtalkin(f): 3:53pm
Shameless woman, baby Tiwa is innocent don't bring her into this your metal illness
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by lovingyouhun: 3:53pm
People are wicked!!
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by Captain1Nigeria(m): 3:53pm
This baby dey health jare,if say she slim dem go still complain of malnutrition.She is God precious gift to her dad.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by banmee(m): 3:53pm
This is why I don't have Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by obaataaokpaewu: 3:53pm
Chai!!!! Silence would have ended all these, Seyilaw took a challenge from a woman that doesn't stop insulting, she's beating him with experience.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by selfmadeboss: 3:54pm
but the girl fat jaw oh. can they control her food
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by webbro007(m): 3:54pm
when Mordecai adopted Esther & raised her like his own child,he didn't know,he was raising a queen,how well do u treat others people children,cause no one knows tomorrow,a waste today, becomes a wealth tomorrow.
the only difference between then,there & here,is d "T",which indicates time, destiny delays,but can't be changed, every man with his tides.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by auntysimbiat(f): 3:54pm
Na wa o
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by Evablizin(f): 3:54pm
Nawa ooo this fool at 40 is totally mad and roaming,my Lord what is wrong with this frustrated grandma acting like a kid
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by bbbabes(f): 3:54pm
This baby has eleda oooo.
.
Kemi kwantunu, seems u want them to measure ur prison years with surveyor's taperule
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by sarutobie(m): 3:54pm
DIKEnaWAR:Na now you see why people like me no send when dem been knack her head for sanko.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by dedons: 3:54pm
Two fighting Afonjas.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by LeediaLee(f): 3:54pm
Haba! This is not nice.
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by soberdrunk(m): 3:54pm
Although Aunty Kemi has a point but she is going about it the wrong way, no need to be humiliating the innocent child on social media and most parents are very sensitive about things said about their kids. She should have just reached out to him privately with her advice.....
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by taemilola(f): 3:54pm
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by fm7070: 3:54pm
This woman na agbaaya
|Re: Kemi Olunloyo Compares Seyi Law’s Daughter To A Cartoon Character by GeneralOjukwu: 3:55pm
hmm..This is the same Kemi adopted as Madam Biafra (Iya Agbaya)
On a serious note. ..Seyi Law and his daughter have humongous cheeks...
Is Mrs Law Cossy Orjiakor or Roman Goddess?
