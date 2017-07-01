₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Ebal: 2:24pm
VIDEO: Commercial Bus Driver Beats Two Road Safety Officials
http://www.ebalsblog.com/2017/07/video-commercial-bus-driver-beats-two.html
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by KingsoBabaTips(m): 2:26pm
na wa o , who come dem vidoe them ??
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by ApostleJSuleman(m): 2:44pm
That's more like assault, their response was professional, kudos to them, it will be one of them recording it. The guys offences done climb reach roof.
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Hotshawarma(m): 3:48pm
ApostleJSuleman:Were u there??u sound very certain...e be like say frsc never harass you before ...smh
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by yaegay: 3:59pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Addicted2Women: 3:59pm
Good for them
They killed 6 people last week while dragging the steering wheel with a driver because of 20 naira, the driver lost control of his car because of these brainless shiit stains
These goat faces will kill you because of 20 naira
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Addicted2Women: 3:59pm
ApostleJSuleman:
Assault ??
Yeah, Sympathizer
You haven't been harrased by these stupid ass
I pray you meet them or the Nigerian police this week
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by princechiemekam(m): 3:59pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Eyanmukaila(m): 3:59pm
Naija, u have to be ur own govt to survive. Dead country
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by SirdeKay: 4:01pm
These FRSC people are really receiving serous bashing these days o
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Oladelson(m): 4:01pm
sinz when?
is okay continu
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Flamzey00: 4:01pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by 9jakohai(m): 4:01pm
Addicted2Women:
He assaulted law enforcement, which is a crime.
Have argued with FRSC guys before. Always kept my hands to myself even when angry. Police cells in Nigeria are not very comfy places so to speak.
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by lovingyouhun: 4:01pm
What do we expect from a country a sick runaway president?
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by timbuk2(m): 4:02pm
I'm more curious as to what happened after that mini recording
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Dc4life(m): 4:03pm
In a civilized country you don't seize keys, you give him a ticket and if he doesn't pay he goes to jail. C'est fini
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by 9jakohai(m): 4:03pm
lovingyouhun:
Just recently in civilized America, a defenceless woman was shot dead in her own home.
Am sure you think the USA is civilized too.
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by LoveJesus87(m): 4:03pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 4:04pm
Road safety officials can overdo sometimes sha!! The driver ready for them sha
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by ekensi01(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by MadCow1: 4:04pm
My Nigga
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by talk2saintify(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Figs(m): 4:04pm
watch how Ipobexposed will say dat d man is ipob fighting Nigerian officials on duty
quote me generator fume kill u dis night
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by naija4jump: 4:05pm
2 civilian fighting
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by Addicted2Women: 4:05pm
9jakohai:
Argued with FRSC ?? What was your offence ?? And at the end of the day they let you go upon on your offence ??
Shut the fucck up, these guys are scumbags
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by ajalawole(m): 4:05pm
We Need to start respecting road safety official in this country sha.............
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by ErepaTV: 4:06pm
Lmao!
Crazy country
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by 9jakohai(m): 4:07pm
Addicted2Women:
Let me go after paying a fine for allegedly jumping a red light, ( Which I didn't, but then again...)
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by phkka1(m): 4:08pm
These road safety officers are always overstepping their bounds. I was theirs was to maintain safety on the road. They are always harassing motorists these days.
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by centoke30(m): 4:12pm
what won't I c in Nigeria, everyone is assaulting each other. even the Government is assaulting themselves.. e.g Presidency and Senate
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by anyimontana(m): 4:13pm
FRSC making front-page Back2Back
|Re: Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) by deepwater(f): 4:14pm
I am impressed at the way the officers handled the angry man.
Pitiable, the man would go scot-free as we do not have a comprehensive data base of people in this country.
However, i still fear for the peace of this country, this video clip, amongst many others is an indicator to the negative poles of sanity and respect for law and order.
There exits only, a thin line between sanity and insanity, respect and disrespect, love and hate, etc etc...
One is safe to say that the frustration of an average jack in Nigeria is super saturated already, a little time more, if nothing is done, there would be a total clamp down on every instituted authority and power. The boldness and anger is there already, all that is needed is that little push from the perceived oppressor to the oppressed.
