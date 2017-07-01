Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Commercial Bus Driver Assaults 2 Federal Road Safety Officials (Video) (7371 Views)

na wa o , who come dem vidoe them ??

That's more like assault, their response was professional, kudos to them, it will be one of them recording it. The guys offences done climb reach roof. 11 Likes

ApostleJSuleman:

That's more like assault, their response was professional, kudos to them, it will be one of them recording it. The guys offences done climb reach roof. Were u there??u sound very certain...e be like say frsc never harass you before ...smh Were u there??u sound very certain...e be like say frsc never harass you before ...smh 4 Likes

Good for them



They killed 6 people last week while dragging the steering wheel with a driver because of 20 naira, the driver lost control of his car because of these brainless shiit stains



These goat faces will kill you because of 20 naira 1 Like

ApostleJSuleman:

That's more like assault, their response was professional, kudos to them, it will be one of them recording it. The guys offences done climb reach roof.



Assault ??



Yeah, Sympathizer



You haven't been harrased by these stupid ass



I pray you meet them or the Nigerian police this week 6 Likes

Naija, u have to be ur own govt to survive. Dead country 3 Likes 1 Share

These FRSC people are really receiving serous bashing these days o 1 Like





Addicted2Women:





Assault ??

He assaulted law enforcement, which is a crime.



Have argued with FRSC guys before. Always kept my hands to myself even when angry. Police cells in Nigeria are not very comfy places so to speak. He assaulted law enforcement, which is a crime.Have argued with FRSC guys before. Always kept my hands to myself even when angry. Police cells in Nigeria are not very comfy places so to speak. 3 Likes

What do we expect from a country a sick runaway president?

I'm more curious as to what happened after that mini recording

In a civilized country you don't seize keys, you give him a ticket and if he doesn't pay he goes to jail. C'est fini 1 Like

lovingyouhun:

What do we expect from a country a sick runaway president?

Just recently in civilized America, a defenceless woman was shot dead in her own home.



Am sure you think the USA is civilized too. Just recently in civilized America, a defenceless woman was shot dead in her own home.Am sure you think the USA is civilized too. 4 Likes

Road safety officials can overdo sometimes sha!! The driver ready for them sha

My Nigga

watch how Ipobexposed will say dat d man is ipob fighting Nigerian officials on duty













quote me generator fume kill u dis night





2 civilian fighting 2 civilian fighting

9jakohai:





He assaulted law enforcement, which is a crime.



Have argued with FRSC guys before. Always kept my hands to myself even when angry. Police cells in Nigeria are not very comfy places so to speak.

Argued with FRSC ?? What was your offence ?? And at the end of the day they let you go upon on your offence ??



Shut the fucck up, these guys are scumbags Argued with FRSC ?? What was your offence ?? And at the end of the day they let you go upon on your offence ??Shut the fucck up, these guys are scumbags

We Need to start respecting road safety official in this country sha.............





Crazy country Lmao!Crazy country

Addicted2Women:





Argued with FRSC ?? What was your offence ?? And at the end of the day they let you go upon on your offence ??



Shut the fucck up, these guys are scumbags



Let me go after paying a fine for allegedly jumping a red light, ( Which I didn't, but then again...) Let me go after paying a fine for allegedly jumping a red light, ( Which I didn't, but then again...)

These road safety officers are always overstepping their bounds. I was theirs was to maintain safety on the road. They are always harassing motorists these days.

what won't I c in Nigeria, everyone is assaulting each other. even the Government is assaulting themselves.. e.g Presidency and Senate

FRSC making front-page Back2Back