The Mama Africa star got her makeover from Adeola Olai makeovers while she got styled by Soul of urban people.



See more photos below...



Nigerian popstar, Yemi Alade hit the stage at the JC Martini club in West Side, Chicago looking like gorgeous bride in a mini yellow jumpsuit designed by marvee which comes with its own wedding veil. The Mama Africa star got her makeover from Adeola Olai makeovers while she got styled by Soul of urban people.

who's she? 2 Likes

So nice...

WATCH HER ON STAGE





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEJJQ5BEhwQ

so ugly 1 Like

i just love this woman 5 Likes

akankemi1:

so ugly I agree with you in all totality. But at least she is still cuter than you. I agree with you in all totality. But at least she is still cuter than you. 12 Likes

Wow wow wow wow yellow sisi yemi

Yemi Alade knows how to slay. She was made for stardom . Cute , intelligent and hard-working babe , keep soaring high 1 Like





Nice outfit, always having good stage performance. but not sure she is a good judge on the voice Nigeria. let we wait and see.

Her pussy should be sweet I guess.

She doesn't do well on live shows.



All she does is scream her lungs out with some funny lines. I won't waste my money going for any of her shows. 4 Likes

A musician that can't boast of one song of hers on my playlist. Is that one a musician? #TumTumBum 6 Likes

mehn if she is a IndecentStar, I would be an addict.



see body

Agimor:

I agree with you in all totality. But at least she is still cuter than you.



Abeg take am easy nah, make you no give am sleepless nights Abeg take am easy nah, make you no give am sleepless nights 1 Like

Ibadan girls and beef Ibadan girls and beef 3 Likes

killer shape figure 8 na God give you

Homeboiy:

who's she?

She's d popular bread seller turn model She's d popular bread seller turn model 1 Like

you mean porn star

SplendidE:

killer shape

figure 8

na God give you I dey suspect u I dey suspect u 1 Like

Get a mirror dear. What you see in the mirror is the real definition of ugly Get a mirror dear. What you see in the mirror is the real definition of ugly 3 Likes

ErepaTV:

Her pussy should be sweet I guess. remain delivered remain delivered 1 Like

why did she blur her knee in the first pic....?

Homeboiy:

who's she?

Nigerians recognise her but nobody knows you...... Nigerians recognise her but nobody knows you......