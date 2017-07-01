₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by TunezBlog: 4:04pm
Nigerian popstar, Yemi Alade hit the stage at the JC Martini club in West Side, Chicago looking like gorgeous bride in a mini yellow jumpsuit designed by marvee which comes with its own wedding veil.
The Mama Africa star got her makeover from Adeola Olai makeovers while she got styled by Soul of urban people.
See more photos below...
http://tunezmedia.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/celeb-instyle-yemi-alade-turn-up-as.html
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by TunezBlog: 4:05pm
More...
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Homeboiy(m): 4:06pm
who's she?
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Thistrendblog(f): 4:06pm
So nice...
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by auntysimbiat(f): 4:07pm
WATCH HER ON STAGE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eEJJQ5BEhwQ
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by akankemi1(f): 4:08pm
so ugly
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by maxysmith(f): 4:09pm
i just love this woman
5 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Agimor(m): 4:13pm
akankemi1:I agree with you in all totality. But at least she is still cuter than you.
12 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Evablizin(f): 4:16pm
Wow wow wow wow yellow sisi yemi
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by jashar(f): 5:06pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by leksmedia: 5:07pm
Yemi Alade knows how to slay. She was made for stardom . Cute , intelligent and hard-working babe , keep soaring high
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Teewhy2: 5:07pm
Nice outfit, always having good stage performance. but not sure she is a good judge on the voice Nigeria. let we wait and see.
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by donkenny(m): 5:07pm
akankemi1:
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by ErepaTV: 5:07pm
Her pussy should be sweet I guess.
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by LoveJesus87(m): 5:07pm
C
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Benita27(f): 5:07pm
She doesn't do well on live shows.
All she does is scream her lungs out with some funny lines. I won't waste my money going for any of her shows.
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by adonbilivit: 5:08pm
A musician that can't boast of one song of hers on my playlist. Is that one a musician? #TumTumBum
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by holatin(m): 5:08pm
mehn if she is a IndecentStar, I would be an addict.
see body
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by jay2pee(m): 5:09pm
Agimor:
Abeg take am easy nah, make you no give am sleepless nights
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by gentlemanism1(m): 5:09pm
akankemi1:
Ibadan girls and beef
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by SplendidE(f): 5:09pm
killer shape figure 8 na God give you
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by gentlemanism1(m): 5:10pm
Homeboiy:
She's d popular bread seller turn model
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Olachase(m): 5:10pm
you mean porn star
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by adonbilivit: 5:10pm
SplendidE:I dey suspect u
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Brymo: 5:11pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 5:11pm
akankemi1:
Get a mirror dear. What you see in the mirror is the real definition of ugly
3 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by MrMoney007: 5:12pm
ErepaTV:remain delivered
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by AliasJoice(f): 5:12pm
why did she blur her knee in the first pic....?
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by teebell999(m): 5:13pm
Homeboiy:
Nigerians recognise her but nobody knows you......
|Re: Yemi Alade Dressed As Yellow Bride For Chicago Concert by iamwoods(m): 5:13pm
she looks like the girl in my street i bleeped weeks back
