Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary (6332 Views)

Court Seizes Peter Nwaoboshi's 12-Storey Building Over N1.5bn Contract Scam / Dokpesi Demands Solitary Confinement Against Assasination Plot By Tinubu-Wazobia / Staff And Students Protest Plot To Reverse Adeyemi University Status. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





PoliticsNGR learnt that Usman allegedly planned to resume duties forcefully on Monday using a rented crowd to protest his removal. Policemen and civil defence officers wielding guns were positioned at strategic entry points to the building. All staff were subjected to full body/security search.



The embattled Usman allegedly threatened to storm the office premises with loyalists with an aim to unseat the acting executive secretary who resumed today. Both Senior and junior staff were ready for a serious showdown had Usman and his crowd shown up as expected.



Usman's troubles started last week after he defied a direct suspension order slammed on him by the Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole over his reported involvement in a N960 million fraud. Usman defended his actions by saying that only the president could remove him as stated in the NHIS act.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/17/police-take-nhis-building-alleged-protest-plot-suspended-secretary/ Officers of the Nigerian police force and the Civil defence corps have besieged the building of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja following intelligence reports of a protest being planned by the Suspended Executive secretary of the NHIS, Yusuf Usman.PoliticsNGR learnt that Usman allegedly planned to resume duties forcefully on Monday using a rented crowd to protest his removal. Policemen and civil defence officers wielding guns were positioned at strategic entry points to the building. All staff were subjected to full body/security search.The embattled Usman allegedly threatened to storm the office premises with loyalists with an aim to unseat the acting executive secretary who resumed today. Both Senior and junior staff were ready for a serious showdown had Usman and his crowd shown up as expected.Usman's troubles started last week after he defied a direct suspension order slammed on him by the Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole over his reported involvement in a N960 million fraud. Usman defended his actions by saying that only the president could remove him as stated in the NHIS act.

Una well done oo

OK den

Nigeria is filled with ethnic politics.Yoruba vs Hausa/Fulani clash.This s why d Igboman does not believe in anything called Nigeria hence d agitation to be alone. 7 Likes

he took a book from PDP during the reelection, they hired people to protest that buhari should be disqualified because of his missing result, if not for people resolve they would ve won the argument 1 Like

What do they even do there?





I don't know of anyone who has National Health Insurance and if it exists what does it cover and who is it for? 2 Likes

reality1010:

Nigeria is filled with ethnic politics.Yoruba vs Hausa/Fulani clash.This s why d Igboman does not believe in anything called Nigeria hence d agitation to be alone. OH you mean masters and their slaves fight? OH you mean masters and their slaves fight? 5 Likes

this country sha 1 Like

laugh...... 1 Like

Still yet to reg for my NHIS

seems I am beginning to agree with the IPOB .... 2 Likes

This country is a joke! Anyone who hasn't been following this story would think Usman is guilty of the offence levelled against him. Who blew the whistle on the monumental fraud being perpetuated by health providers? Was it not Usman that exposed their fraudulent dealings? And in exposing them, the Minister of Health was also indicted. I don't blame them. It's Osinbajo I blame. Asking the same Prof Isaac who is hopelessly corrupt to investigate the same man that accused him is what I'm yet to fathom.



Usman enjoys a lot of goodwill at the NHIS. Anyone who thinks the workers could have resisted this protest is only living in grand delusions.



If anything, the both of them are corrupt and should go. The Professor included. 5 Likes

.....saying that 'only the president could remove him'. can you imagine this? 1 Like

This is how accurate "Intel" can become a veritable tool of policing. Boko Haram and IPOB won't have become a major headache for the govt if we had a good "Intel" gathering infrastructure.

STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which will be quite expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied in the Philippines? Do you know south Korea sends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is one of the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pay less than$400(#125,000)per session,which means with$1600(#500,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. Instalmental payment is allowed for tuition. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice

OFFICE ADDRESS- 14 road 2nd avenue gwarinpa, fct abuja

WHATSAPP-. +639291071909

PHONE CALLS-. 08062994361

Na must say i go comment?



Make i the go.

somebody that is suppose to be in EFCC custody for interrogation by now, yet he has the gut to want to plan a protest. 1 Like

who this news epp?? tortoise sperm fall on you op

holatin:

he took a book from PDP during the reelection, they hired people to protest that buhari should be disqualified because of his missing result, if not for people resolve they would ve won the argument Those people are now regretting Those people are now regretting

eph12:



Those people are now regretting only dumb people are regretting, buhari didn't cause recession.



any learned person knows dat only dumb people are regretting, buhari didn't cause recession.any learned person knows dat 1 Like

Police has taken over



Make dem go clear ikorodu of badooo u no go see dem ooo

reality1010:

Nigeria is filled with ethnic politics.Yoruba vs Hausa/Fulani clash.This s why d Igboman does not believe in anything called Nigeria hence d agitation to be alone. But during Jonathan era when igbos hijacked and pocketed Jona and looted Nigeria blind, you people were not tribalistic abi?! Eeeediot!

You won't like me to remind you that you igbos introduced mistrust and the satanic tribalism by selfishly masterminding 1st bloody Nigerian coup ever during which no single igbo blood was shed. Yet, you want to always remind me of the bastard afonja till it sinks into my soul. Every genuine Yoruba is an Awoist not a bastard afonja.

Some intelligent NLander Yoruba guys and I were discussing igbo/Yoruba observed stuffs and we came to one conclusion that some igbos were applying 48 Laws Power rules to brainwash gullible Yorubas here. Last year, they started derogatorily calling and generalizing all Yorubas as Afonjas when we were known as Awoists since my earliest times on NairaLand. They know you soon take on the Character of the name you accept. Before this igbos started this nonsense, we on NL know purselves to be Awoists portraying the great Awolowo values. Just like the igbos planned and hoped, now some gullible easily brainwashed Yorubas go like "we Afonjas are the best" .... Afonja was the greatest Enemy of Yorubas while Awolowo brought innumerable great pace-setting Achievements to Yoruba Land and to Nigeria as a whole. Awolowo is Nigeria's Greatest Generallissimo whose millitary intelligence and strategy quickly ended long-fought Civil war. igbos fabricated and perpetuated a lie that Awo ate poison when it was medically confirmed that Awolowo died from cardiac issues, which must have resulted from restlessly patrotically carrying the burden of efforts to make Nigeria great. Even Great Britian said Awolowo is the best President Nigeria never had. Some brainwashed Yorubas may try to point out Awo's fault, forgetting that NO humanbeing can be perfect. Ojuckwu cowardly ran away, yet igbos celebrate him till date. If he was to be Yoruba, he would have been skinned alive when he returned. Infact, his family would have been made to forever bury their head in shame. If you have NEVER achieved 10% of what Awo achieved for Yorubas and you crucify Awo... Any igbo that calls we Yorubas afonja again instead of Awoists shall soon die a painful death! But during Jonathan era when igbos hijacked and pocketed Jona and looted Nigeria blind, you people were not tribalistic abi?! Eeeediot!You won't like me to remind you that you igbos introduced mistrust and the satanic tribalism by selfishly masterminding 1st bloody Nigerian coup ever during which no single igbo blood was shed. Yet, you want to always remind me of the bastard afonja till it sinks into my soul. Every genuine Yoruba is an Awoist not a bastard afonja.Some intelligent NLander Yoruba guys and I were discussing igbo/Yoruba observed stuffs and we came to one conclusion that some igbos were applying 48 Laws Power rules to brainwash gullible Yorubas here. Last year, they started derogatorily calling and generalizing all Yorubas as Afonjas when we were known as Awoists since my earliest times on NairaLand. They know you soon take on the Character of the name you accept. Before this igbos started this nonsense, we on NL know purselves to be Awoists portraying the great Awolowo values. Just like the igbos planned and hoped, now some gullible easily brainwashed Yorubas go like "we Afonjas are the best" .... Afonja was the greatest Enemy of Yorubas while Awolowo brought innumerable great pace-setting Achievements to Yoruba Land and to Nigeria as a whole. Awolowo is Nigeria's Greatest Generallissimo whose millitary intelligence and strategy quickly ended long-fought Civil war. igbos fabricated and perpetuated a lie that Awo ate poison when it was medically confirmed that Awolowo died from cardiac issues, which must have resulted from restlessly patrotically carrying the burden of efforts to make Nigeria great. Even Great Britian said Awolowo is the best President Nigeria never had. Some brainwashed Yorubas may try to point out Awo's fault, forgetting that NO humanbeing can be perfect. Ojuckwu cowardly ran away, yet igbos celebrate him till date. If he was to be Yoruba, he would have been skinned alive when he returned. Infact, his family would have been made to forever bury their head in shame. If you have NEVER achieved 10% of what Awo achieved for Yorubas and you crucify Awo... Any igbo that calls we Yorubas afonja again instead of Awoists shall soon die a painful death! 2 Likes

3years ago,someone told us he will rescue all d missing chibok girls if elected as president,we elected him,now he's missing too.

Iriri Aye

holatin:

only dumb people are regretting, buhari didn't cause recession.



any learned person knows dat It is not about what he did. It is about what he isn't doing whether purposely or unknowingly. It is not about what he did. It is about what he isn't doing whether purposely or unknowingly.

stephanie11:

Officers of the Nigerian police force and the Civil defence corps have besieged the building of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja following intelligence reports of a protest being planned by the Suspended Executive secretary of the NHIS, Yusuf Usman.



PoliticsNGR learnt that Usman allegedly planned to resume duties forcefully on Monday using a rented crowd to protest his removal. Policemen and civil defence officers wielding guns were positioned at strategic entry points to the building. All staff were subjected to full body/security search.



The embattled Usman allegedly threatened to storm the office premises with loyalists with an aim to unseat the acting executive secretary who resumed today. Both Senior and junior staff were ready for a serious showdown had Usman and his crowd shown up as expected.



Usman's troubles started last week after he defied a direct suspension order slammed on him by the Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole over his reported involvement in a N960 million fraud. Usman defended his actions by saying that only the president could remove him as stated in the NHIS act.



http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/17/police-take-nhis-building-alleged-protest-plot-suspended-secretary/





Aboki dey wait for buhari to remove am follow implications in corrupt practices can u all see nigeria Aboki dey wait for buhari to remove am follow implications in corrupt practices can u all see nigeria

It's non of business

eph12:



Those people are now regretting

Only wailers, ipobs and ignorant folks are regretting.



@topic, the suspended executive secretary must be a clown. Who does he think he is? Even if he's not found guilty of the allegations levelled against him, he should still be sacked for insubordination. Only wailers, ipobs and ignorant folks are regretting.@topic, the suspended executive secretary must be a clown. Who does he think he is? Even if he's not found guilty of the allegations levelled against him, he should still be sacked for insubordination.

Good on another news Hushpuppi can take Gucci injection





Meanwhile, Send SMS at Better than allow hoodlums take overMeanwhile, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.

una never c anything... next will be Anambra cos of Biafra

seunmsg:





Only wailers, ipobs and ignorant folks are regretting.



@topic, the suspended executive secretary must be a clown. Who does he think he is? Even if he's not found guilty of the allegations levelled against him, he should still be sacked for insubordination. So even those ones that have been with Buhari for the past 40 years and brought him to politics are also wailers, ipobs and ignorant? LOL So even those ones that have been with Buhari for the past 40 years and brought him to politics are also wailers, ipobs and ignorant? LOL