₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,842,016 members, 3,664,258 topics. Date: Monday, 17 July 2017 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary (6332 Views)
Court Seizes Peter Nwaoboshi's 12-Storey Building Over N1.5bn Contract Scam / Dokpesi Demands Solitary Confinement Against Assasination Plot By Tinubu-Wazobia / Staff And Students Protest Plot To Reverse Adeyemi University Status. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by stephanie11: 4:15pm
Officers of the Nigerian police force and the Civil defence corps have besieged the building of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) in Abuja following intelligence reports of a protest being planned by the Suspended Executive secretary of the NHIS, Yusuf Usman.
PoliticsNGR learnt that Usman allegedly planned to resume duties forcefully on Monday using a rented crowd to protest his removal. Policemen and civil defence officers wielding guns were positioned at strategic entry points to the building. All staff were subjected to full body/security search.
The embattled Usman allegedly threatened to storm the office premises with loyalists with an aim to unseat the acting executive secretary who resumed today. Both Senior and junior staff were ready for a serious showdown had Usman and his crowd shown up as expected.
Usman's troubles started last week after he defied a direct suspension order slammed on him by the Minister of health, Prof. Isaac Adewole over his reported involvement in a N960 million fraud. Usman defended his actions by saying that only the president could remove him as stated in the NHIS act.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/07/17/police-take-nhis-building-alleged-protest-plot-suspended-secretary/
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Vision4God: 4:22pm
Una well done oo
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by auntysimbiat(f): 4:40pm
OK den
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by reality1010: 4:55pm
Nigeria is filled with ethnic politics.Yoruba vs Hausa/Fulani clash.This s why d Igboman does not believe in anything called Nigeria hence d agitation to be alone.
7 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by holatin(m): 5:16pm
he took a book from PDP during the reelection, they hired people to protest that buhari should be disqualified because of his missing result, if not for people resolve they would ve won the argument
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by MadCow1: 5:16pm
What do they even do there?
I don't know of anyone who has National Health Insurance and if it exists what does it cover and who is it for?
2 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by conductor22: 5:16pm
reality1010:OH you mean masters and their slaves fight?
5 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by pellucid(m): 5:17pm
this country sha
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Jaytecq(m): 5:17pm
laugh......
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by najaka(f): 5:17pm
Still yet to reg for my NHIS
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by SmartchoiceNGR: 5:18pm
seems I am beginning to agree with the IPOB ....
2 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by zicoraads(m): 5:19pm
This country is a joke! Anyone who hasn't been following this story would think Usman is guilty of the offence levelled against him. Who blew the whistle on the monumental fraud being perpetuated by health providers? Was it not Usman that exposed their fraudulent dealings? And in exposing them, the Minister of Health was also indicted. I don't blame them. It's Osinbajo I blame. Asking the same Prof Isaac who is hopelessly corrupt to investigate the same man that accused him is what I'm yet to fathom.
Usman enjoys a lot of goodwill at the NHIS. Anyone who thinks the workers could have resisted this protest is only living in grand delusions.
If anything, the both of them are corrupt and should go. The Professor included.
5 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by cartimor: 5:19pm
.....saying that 'only the president could remove him'. can you imagine this?
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by quiverfull(m): 5:21pm
This is how accurate "Intel" can become a veritable tool of policing. Boko Haram and IPOB won't have become a major headache for the govt if we had a good "Intel" gathering infrastructure.
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by lasphils: 5:23pm
STUDY IN THE PHILIPPINES WITH LOW TUITIONFEES NO JAMB, NO UTME.Seriously,why kill yourself over jamb while your mates got this information and are now studying in universities with international recognitions.Lots of countries in the world will invite you to study abroad which will be quite expensive and in most cases you've ignored,but have you ever considered the Philippines? Do you know atleast 1 out of 10 doctors in the US studied in the Philippines? Do you know south Korea sends not less than a thousand students every month to study in Philippines?Aside from the international standard of teaching,the tuition fees in the Philippines is one of the cheapest you can find around the world. Most students in Philippines pay less than$400(#125,000)per session,which means with$1600(#500,000)you can complete a 4 years degree course. Instalmental payment is allowed for tuition. The amazing part of this is you don't need to hustle for admission all you need is your secondary school statement of result(WAEC).With your WAEC result or neco resultyou can gain admission to any school and course of your choice
OFFICE ADDRESS- 14 road 2nd avenue gwarinpa, fct abuja
WHATSAPP-. +639291071909
PHONE CALLS-. 08062994361
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by ekensi01(m): 5:24pm
Na must say i go comment?
Make i the go.
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Sciencs(m): 5:25pm
somebody that is suppose to be in EFCC custody for interrogation by now, yet he has the gut to want to plan a protest.
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Jayjezey: 5:26pm
who this news epp?? tortoise sperm fall on you op
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by eph12(m): 5:32pm
holatin:Those people are now regretting
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by holatin(m): 5:35pm
eph12:only dumb people are regretting, buhari didn't cause recession.
any learned person knows dat
1 Like
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by free2ryhme: 5:35pm
Police has taken over
Make dem go clear ikorodu of badooo u no go see dem ooo
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by mainman7(m): 5:35pm
reality1010:But during Jonathan era when igbos hijacked and pocketed Jona and looted Nigeria blind, you people were not tribalistic abi?! Eeeediot!
You won't like me to remind you that you igbos introduced mistrust and the satanic tribalism by selfishly masterminding 1st bloody Nigerian coup ever during which no single igbo blood was shed. Yet, you want to always remind me of the bastard afonja till it sinks into my soul. Every genuine Yoruba is an Awoist not a bastard afonja.
Some intelligent NLander Yoruba guys and I were discussing igbo/Yoruba observed stuffs and we came to one conclusion that some igbos were applying 48 Laws Power rules to brainwash gullible Yorubas here. Last year, they started derogatorily calling and generalizing all Yorubas as Afonjas when we were known as Awoists since my earliest times on NairaLand. They know you soon take on the Character of the name you accept. Before this igbos started this nonsense, we on NL know purselves to be Awoists portraying the great Awolowo values. Just like the igbos planned and hoped, now some gullible easily brainwashed Yorubas go like "we Afonjas are the best" .... Afonja was the greatest Enemy of Yorubas while Awolowo brought innumerable great pace-setting Achievements to Yoruba Land and to Nigeria as a whole. Awolowo is Nigeria's Greatest Generallissimo whose millitary intelligence and strategy quickly ended long-fought Civil war. igbos fabricated and perpetuated a lie that Awo ate poison when it was medically confirmed that Awolowo died from cardiac issues, which must have resulted from restlessly patrotically carrying the burden of efforts to make Nigeria great. Even Great Britian said Awolowo is the best President Nigeria never had. Some brainwashed Yorubas may try to point out Awo's fault, forgetting that NO humanbeing can be perfect. Ojuckwu cowardly ran away, yet igbos celebrate him till date. If he was to be Yoruba, he would have been skinned alive when he returned. Infact, his family would have been made to forever bury their head in shame. If you have NEVER achieved 10% of what Awo achieved for Yorubas and you crucify Awo... Any igbo that calls we Yorubas afonja again instead of Awoists shall soon die a painful death!
2 Likes
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Iloveafrica: 5:36pm
3years ago,someone told us he will rescue all d missing chibok girls if elected as president,we elected him,now he's missing too.
Iriri Aye
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by eph12(m): 5:37pm
holatin:It is not about what he did. It is about what he isn't doing whether purposely or unknowingly.
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by free2ryhme: 5:38pm
stephanie11:
Aboki dey wait for buhari to remove am follow implications in corrupt practices can u all see nigeria
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by larry1977: 5:38pm
It's non of business
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by seunmsg(m): 5:39pm
eph12:
Only wailers, ipobs and ignorant folks are regretting.
@topic, the suspended executive secretary must be a clown. Who does he think he is? Even if he's not found guilty of the allegations levelled against him, he should still be sacked for insubordination.
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by ibkgab001: 5:39pm
Good on another news Hushpuppi can take Gucci injection
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by angelbulksms: 5:44pm
Better than allow hoodlums take over
Meanwhile, Send SMS at http://angelbulksms.com for fast delivery.
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by centoke30(m): 5:44pm
una never c anything... next will be Anambra cos of Biafra
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by eph12(m): 5:47pm
seunmsg:So even those ones that have been with Buhari for the past 40 years and brought him to politics are also wailers, ipobs and ignorant? LOL
|Re: Police Take Over NHIS Building Over Protest Plot By Suspended Secretary by Ddaji(m): 5:47pm
All this fight against corruption by this APC government is scam.Why was Prof.Usman suspended? This is a man that exposed fraud of over N360Billion by HMO,he was in efcc and icpc seeking collaboration to stop this fraud.The man shown official documents where the Minister of Health requested funds from him and he declined.Instead of commendation he got suspension from osibanjo and minister.How can Ag.president will asked corrupt minister of health to investigate this issue.Haba!!!
Pictures Of Rochas Developmental Works - IMO STATE / Scarcity Of Forex May Drive Kerosene Price Higher / Is GEJ Programmed To Self Destruct?
Viewing this topic: Manuelmarvyy(m), loko4nation, Bankoleodewunmi, MyMouth(m), skimasks(m), pmadise(m), jolly94, oluppy(m), EENGAGER, eakenbor, olubojohnson(m), funimages, bakol, finesounds01, demolinka(m), ChrisDoxa, pweshboi(m), Rilwayne001, ourdele, yinusabass(m), Solonzo17(m), larry27(m), tempex88(m), emmy994, Tinoasprilla, kessgreen(m), kunlexy1759(m), Mrshenor, SolutionsGuy, Amruf and 68 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4